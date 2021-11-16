HEALTH
7 Easy-To-Use Health Education Tips for Families
Do you know that one family that always seems to keep so healthy and trim? What is it about their lifestyle that you are not doing to keep your family fit? More often than not it is simply a matter of having a more thorough health education. Here are seven ways you can educate yourself and your family to make health and fitness a priority.
1. Work as a Team
In order to get the whole family involved, you need to increase their buy-in. Giving everyone a voice leads to greater participation. Sit down as a family to discuss your lifestyle choices and set some healthy goals you can work towards as a team.
2. Don’t Starve
Most diets are very restrictive, and result in people simply eating less. When you do not eat right, your body initiates production of the hormone Ghrelin which causes you to become insatiably hungry. The result is that you end up over indulging on unhealthy foods when you could have simply had plenty of healthy snacks, such as almonds or carrots, throughout the day.
3. Automate Meals
As Americans, we are infamous for skipping the most important meal of the day. The reason breakfast is so important is because it is the first thing you have eaten in 8-9 hours, and determines your hunger levels throughout the whole day. Instead, pick a few staples for breakfast and lunch that are quick and easy, and eat those every day. Use dinner as your meal to get creative.
4. 30 Minutes a Day
Try to get 30 minutes of exercise every day, if you can at your home. If you have to drive somewhere to exercise, you make it more difficult on yourself to keep up with it every day. If need be, split up the 30 minutes into two sessions of light, gentle exercise like walking, running, cycling, body weight resistance exercises, and weight training.
5. Be The Decision-Maker
When it comes to food, whatever you buy your children will eat. If you buy them chips and cookies, they (and probably you, too) will eat them. After this, if you try to restrict them, it will cause them to crave those unhealthy foods even more. Instead, avoid bringing those foods into the house to begin with. Keep fresh fruit and vegetables chopped in the refrigerator, and have nuts, pretzels, and other wholesome snacks on hand.
6. Eat Dinner Together
The simple ritual of sitting down together as a family for a nightly meal places a priority on nutrition and proper eating habits in your family values. Additionally, this simple act has been shown to improve parent-child relationships, and increase academic performance.
7. Play Together
An important part of your exercise regime, should be pure, unadulterated play. Whether that means putting on music and dancing around, kicking a soccer ball around, rough-housing or anything that brings out your inner child.
HEALTH
Healthy Kids Meals At Restaurants – Is Your Child Eating Right?
The growing instances of child obesity have forced parents to take a second look at their children’s food plate. As a parent, you want to make sure that your child eats only those foods that fulfill a kid’s nutrition needs. However, there is a limit to the amount of control you can exert.
For all those times when you dine out or for those occasions when you are too busy to dish out a meal, your family has no option but to depend on restaurant-prepared meals. We can see how bad you feel, but it needn’t be so any longer. Restaurants, aware of kid’s nutrition needs and parents’ concerns have special kid friendly menus and meals.
You might ask how they are different from the regular restaurant meals. First, they differ in the ingredients they use. Second, they use healthy food preparation methods. Third, they make sure that the foods they serve are appealing both to the eyes and those tiny taste buds. Here’s a detail on healthy kid’s meals at child-friendly restaurants.
- The Substitution Of White Bread Products With Whole Grains –
Many eateries prefer to use whole-grain products such as whole wheat bread and pastas in place of the white varieties. This is because white bread is hard to digest and calorie-laden. Whole grains on the other hand contain a judicious amount of healthy filling fiber.
- Serving Organic Food –
Organic food both plant or animal products is a healthier, safer and more nutritious option. You might ask why. Organic fruits and vegetables are produced naturally without the use of fertilizers, pesticides or bioengineering. Similarly, animals are fed only natural feed and are not injected with antibiotics and growth hormones to increase produce. If a restaurant serves organic food, go for it.
- Grilled, Baked and Roasted –
The method of preparation also influences the nutritional value of the meal. Foods deep fried in oil have a higher calorie content. Grilling, baking and roasting are better food preparation methods.
- Dispensing With Artificial Colors and Sweeteners –
You might also want to look for meals that do not contain high-fructose corn syrup as a sweetener or any artificial food colors. Fructose corn syrup is high on calories while artificial colors contain toxic substances.
- Healthy Drinks –
Many of the kid-friendly restaurants have done away with sugary beverages and sodas from their children’s menu. Instead, they serve water, fresh fruits juices and milk shakes.
- Low-Calorie Meals –
In many cases, it is not possible to remove certain ingredients because they are the soul and substance of a dish. In such cases, restaurants try to make it healthy by tweaking its total calorie content. This includes using low-fat dairy products. They might skip the extra cheese or serve the sauces and dressings separate. The dishes are also prepared to contain a very small amount of sodium. If not, you can ask for the changes to be made to your dish.
You can also order healthy side foods. Most restaurant meals today include fruits and vegetables such as steamed broccoli, fresh carrots, slices of apple, mandarin orange and the likes for kids and children to nibble on; they have said goodbye to the French fries.
So, here’s the trick to ensure that your kid eats healthy even when dining out. Look for food chains that offer healthy and tasty foods not only for children but also adults and make your reservations there.
HEALTH
Re-Balancing the Energy-Field to Restore the Body’s Health
Energy therapy, also referred to as energy healing, spiritual healing or energy medicine is a branch of alternative medicine that proposes imbalances in the “energy field” within the human body results in illness. Therefore, any attempts to re-balance the energy-field can help restore the body’s health.
Proponents of this therapy reveal healing or treatment is about getting rid of blockages or negative energies in the mind. Furthermore, a subsequent episode of poor health and illness is advanced as a release of ‘contraction’ in the body and mind. Some modalities recommend further treatment to completely heal the condition in severe or persistent cases. Hence, the therapist would recommend conventional medicine.
Types of energy therapy
Energy therapy promotes the concept of a healer having the ability to channel healing to a person looking for help, using different methods, such as distant healing, hand-on healing and hands-off healing. Furthermore, energy therapy is non-denominational, meaning religious faith is not a prerequisite for receiving a cure.
Therapy can be distinguished between healthcare involving observable energy (Veritable Energy Medicine) and healthcare methods that invoke unverifiable or physically undetectable energies (Putative Energy Medicine).
· Veritable Energy Medicine (VEM)
Types of VEM include color puncture, light therapy and magnetic therapy. Generally, conventional medicine that uses electromagnetic radiation (magnetic resonance imaging or radiation therapy) is not advanced as energy medicine.
· Putative Energy Medicine (PEM)
Types of PEM include Bio field healing therapy where hands are used to modulate or direct “energies” that are believed to bring about healing. The technique includes Psychic healing, Spiritual healing, Therapeutic touch, Magnetic healing, Esoteric healing, Healing Touch, Qigong healing, Pranic healing, Reiki, Crystal healing, distance healing, Ayurvedic medicine and acupuncture.
Various terms have often been used to describe the putative energy fields, such as Prana, Qi (Chi), Mana, Vital fluid, Pneuma, Orgone, Odic force, etc. For example, Yoga is believed to alter the subtle pathways (the Prana) in the body. Nevertheless, yoga uses several actions like deep breathing and stretching that is believed to manipulate the energy.
Polarity therapy
This is a form of medicine that promotes the notion that the health of an individual is subject to both negative and positive charges within their electromagnetic field. As a result, polarity therapy is advanced as being capable of curing various human ailments, from cancer to muscular tightness. However, some recent research findings contradict the claims that polarity therapy does indeed treat disease, including cancer.
HEALTH
Three Top Defibrillator Manufacturers
The top defibrillator manufacturers include Zoll, Philips, and Medtronics. Each produces quality life saving devices that are used around the globe. Each offers products that have slightly different benefits from the others. All are excellent life saving products.
Zoll makes the smallest and lightest defibrillators. The smallest defibrillator weighs 5kg. This is about half the weight of similar defibrillators. It is approximately one-third the size of competing devices. Zoll is a leading producer of external defibrillators, producing some of the more popular portable defibrillators. Zoll designs its defibrillators specifically with medical professionals in mind. As a result, all Zoll defibrillation products share a common operating system, minimizing the need for training. Zoll’s integrated information management system is state-of-the-art.
Philips manufactures a biphasic to monophasic defibrillator. It has an efficiency rate that produces a more significant return of spontaneous circulation, minimizing potential damage to victims. The HeartStart defibrillator is one of the most popular products manufactured by Philips. The HeartStart OnSite AED defibrillator is designed to be used by anyone just about anywhere. It was the first AED approved by the FDA to be sold over the counter to the general public. The display instructs the operator on proper use. Verbal instructions are provided as well. Easy to follow instructions ensures that anybody can use the device. The built-in safety features prevent accidental shock to the operator and heart attack victim.
Medtronic manufacturers the LIFEPAK 12, one of the most popular defibrillators used by emergency medical responders and on-site facilities such as clinics and hospitals. This defibrillator is small and portable, weighing only 14.5 pounds. This makes it easy to handle. A key feature of the LIFEPAK 12 is the Bluetooth wireless technology it uses to immediately transmit patient data to professionals. Medical professionals use the information to properly treat heart attack victims. The ability to get this on-demand information improves the chances for victim survival because professionals are able to immediately address conditions.
There are several high-quality defibrillator manufacturers today. Each offers unique life saving products. Do your research and know what your need is before making a purchase. Your specific personal or professional situation will determine the defibrillator that is your best fit. Make the right choice and be prepared to save a life!
7 Easy-To-Use Health Education Tips for Families
Get Cooking: Dad’s mashed potatoes, Gene Amole’s stuffing and a turkey-roasting video
Nike distances itself from Travis Scott after Astroworld tragedy
Miles Teller Confirms He’s Been Vaccinated After Fan Concern Amidst His Role In Taylor Swift’s Video
Healthy Kids Meals At Restaurants – Is Your Child Eating Right?
How Much You Should Expect to Pay For a Good Small Bookcase
FOX 2 gets exclusive look at cargo shipping at St. Louis Airport
Erika Jayne Says She’ll “Never” Remarry Amid Tom Divorce, Plus Will RHOBH Star Ever Date an Attorney?
Re-Balancing the Energy-Field to Restore the Body’s Health
Affordable Banner Ads – How Much You Should Spend to Get the Best Results
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
HEALTH4 days ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!