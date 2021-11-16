How to
ABCs Of Your Career Journey – V Is For Vulnerability
It takes courage to be vulnerable especially in the workplace! It can be very difficult and stressful to be “seen” by others when faced with challenging issues. By exposing ourselves to others to voice our opinion, we open ourselves up to possible ridicule. HOWEVER more importantly it can open the door to innovation and willingness to look at situations differently.
The question then is when is it appropriate to show our vulnerability? Every situation is different so it is hard to define best practices when dealing with potential difficult conversations with coworkers, bosses, and/or other stakeholders. Hopefully the work environment is such that there is psychological safety, trust, and integrity. Without these three elements plus both parties having high emotional intelligence, these interactions could be very confrontational to the point that relationships are irreparable and the workplace becomes toxic.
To guard against this, try to put yourself in the other person’s shoes. Some see this as being a time waster because they feel the other person will not budge on their opinion, is needy or whiny, or always has to win. Stick with the facts when you do your analysis of the situation and determine what the best outcome is that you could hope for. You also have to set boundaries for yourself and also consider the other person’s. In other words, take the time to make a plan just like you would if this was a project. Anticipate what the sunk cost would be if this does not come to a successful conclusion as well as what safeguards can be put in place so that both parties are respectful of each other.
Another thing to consider is: do we put ourselves in situations where we are more vulnerable than at other times? Naturally this can occur when meeting or presenting to senior level leaders in the company but we also have to identify those people we feel intimidated by for a variety of reasons. Why does our confidence drop when we interact with these people? What traits do they possess that make us feel insecure? Are they really doing anything differently than how others behave or are we just perceiving them in a different way?
There are definitely pros and cons to being vulnerable but we all have different tolerance levels. What we need to consider is not only how we feel but how do we project our thoughts to others and in turn do we make them feel vulnerable. This is just another part of our career journey in that we can’t have a meaningful connection with someone if one or both of us feel like we have hit a dead-end road.
When He Says "I Need Time" – What it Means and What You Need to Do to Keep Him
Being in love is a wonderful feeling. Once we fall in love with a man we start imagining what our future with him will be like. It’s difficult not to envision how your lives will be years from now and what it might feel like to be his wife. That imagined fairytale can all come crashing down around you, when he says “I need time.” Those words can make a woman feel as though the world has been pulled out from under her. Understanding exactly what a man means when he says this to you is crucial in keeping the relationship together. If you’re not prepared to lose the man you adore, you need some much needed insight into what’s going on in his heart and in his head.
When he says “I need time,” chances are very good that you’ve rushed to your closest friends to help them decipher what he meant. The problem with this approach is that most women have a skewed view of the hidden meaning behind what men say. Your friends are likely to tell you that it means that he feels overwhelmed by the depth of his love for you. They may suggest that he needs some time to fully grasp how much he cares for you. When your man says he needs space or time it has nothing to do with him being too much in love with you. It has everything to do with him needing to be away from you. If your guy has said this to you, it’s his way of slowly and compassionately breaking up with you.
What you do when he says he wants some time or he needs some distance is crucial to the future of the relationship. The best possible move you can make at this point is to be mature about the situation and tell him that you agree with him. Granted this isn’t going to be what you feel at all, but it’s an approach that works for a couple of reasons.
First, he’s not expecting you to want a break from him. That’s why he’s being so gentle with you in how he’s disengaging from the relationship. He expects you to put up a fight and if you don’t, that takes the power away from him. Also, if you agree that time is necessary he’ll start to question your feelings for him. If a man feels a woman is just out of his reach, she’s more appealing to him. Men often think they need time if the relationship has become a bit boring or stale. Pulling back from him, even if he is pulling back from you, is often the best way to regain his interest again.
What Does Cooking on a Budget Mean?
So what does cooking on a budget mean? Does it mean that I may have to compromise my health by consuming lower costs foods? Is there a way I can eat healthy and still save money? Will I be eating only unhealthy processed foods. Budget cooking need not be hard at all and can also be one of the more healthier choices. Before you leave to the grocery store make sure you go with a well-thought out shopping list. The goal here is to save extra money and to make healthy choices.
Bulk Foods Can Lower Your Costs
Buying in bulk is one way to save on grocery shopping. Make a list of the foods that you buy every week or two. If your family eats a lot of peanut butter then this can be a good item to include. The key point is to choose foods that are not likely to spoil over the next month. Try to buy items that will be able to sit on your pantry shelf that will not spoil. These include canned soup, vegetables, and pasta.
Fresh fruits, vegetables, baked goods and dairy products are more likely to spoil over the weeks ahead. One way around these goods is to refrigerate them. You may find deals on loaves of bread that comes in pairs of two. You can eat one loaf and freeze the other and use it next week. Buying bulk meats can also be a good ideal as these goods can also be frozen as well. Try and separate the meats into individual serving sizes before you freeze them. This will make it easier to take out only the amount you need for dinner. One key check before buying in bulk is to decide whether you will be able to use all the food before it goes bad. If you end of purchasing a bulk food item and then having to throw half of it away, it will only cost you extra in the end. Food that may go stale in large amounts include large bags of potato chips or soda pop that will go flat. Check to ensure that these are items that you will use within the next four weeks.
Generic Brands Can Save You Money
Buying generic brand foods is also another great way to actually save a few extra bucks. Generic foods are very much of a similar quality and they differ mainly in packaging and price. Great choices for generic brand foods include beans, tomato sauces, and canned vegetables. As always you should check the food labels to ensure you are eating healthy and nutritious food.
Fruits And Vegetables Save You Money
The most affordable diet can be one filled with plenty of fruits and vegetables. Not only can they save you money but they will also provide you and your family with a healthy and nutritious meal. A great way to save on these items is to go to your local farmers market. You can save up to 60% less than from buying from a standard supermarket.
What to Do When an Audience Member Disagrees With You
Some people enjoy drawing attention to themselves by trying to trip you up on a fact or statistic during your presentation. A few will find something you say threatening to their secure view of the universe and want you to know that ” You are dead wrong!!” When this happens it is important to remember that you won’t be able to please everyone in your audience and you shouldn’t try. I personally feel that if I don’t say something that afflicts the comfortable I’m not really doing my job effectively.
Here is how you minimize the possibility of an verbal attack coming from a member of your audience who is hell bent to show you the error of your ways. And it works extremely well most of the time. Yes, there are people who only hear what they want to hear and are just waiting for a chance to make themselves look cleaver by making you look foolish.
Here is what I say before I begin…
” I’m here to share with you my thoughts and opinions on (_________________). If I say something that rings true for you file it away for further consideration. If you disagree with one of my ideas or opinions that’s fine. Just dismiss it as the musing of a misguided soul. You might just want to take what rings true and disregard the rest. I am here to invite you to consider what I have to say. You must decide whether you will consume it whole or spit some of it out.”
This usually works for me but once in awhile you get someone who is so attached to their perception of reality that there is no room for an opposing opinion. Any disagreement is viewed as a total violation of all they whole sacred. This is sad, but true.
I believe that the search for truth is cumulative. When my perception of truth is added to yours then we come closer to THE truth. No one has a monopoly on truth or wisdom or insight.
If someone challenges you while you’re giving your talk and they begin to interfere with the flow of the presentation just say in a very calm voice, ” I would love to give more time to your ideas but I only have an hour to give my speech. If you see me at coffee break I will introduce you to the meeting planners and perhaps you can talk to them about hiring you to present at next year’s conference.” This always solves the problem.
In conclusion I want to say that this situation arises very seldom, but it does arise. When it does I hope these ideas are as helpful to you as they are to me.
