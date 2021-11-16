Angelina Jolie Parties With Salma Hayek, Samuel L. Jackson & More Marvel Pals On Evening Out — Photo

Chico DeBarge was arrested on drug charges again. The 55-year-old R&B singer was taken into custody in Burbank, California in January after police found crystal meth and heroin on him during a traffic stop.
He was arrested again on November 6 after cops responded to a domestic disturbance call at his motorhome.
Police discovered the motorhome registration was six months expired and impounded Chico’s only home.
A search of the motorhome turned up methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Chico was booked for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and released, Rhymeswithsnitch reports.
Chico (pictured left and right) is a younger brother of the famous DeBarge R&B group. His brother Tommy DeBarge died last month of natural causes related to his lifelong drug addictions.
Chico released his self-titled debut album in 1986. The album spawned the hit song “Talk To Me.”
Chico is best known for his hit singles “Give You What You Want (Fa Sure)” and “Listen to Your Man” (featuring Joe).