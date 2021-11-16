Connect with us

Angelina Jolie Parties With Salma Hayek, Samuel L. Jackson & More Marvel Pals On Evening Out — Photo

Samuel L. Jackson may not appear in ‘Eternals,’ but he still got to hang out with some of the famous women involved in the Marvel project — including Angelina Jolie!

No stars party harder than Marvel stars! Eternals actors Angelina Jolie and Salma Hayek recently enjoyed a night out with their director Chloe Zhao, producer Victoria Alosno, and Samuel L. Jackson, who is famous in the Marvel world for playing Nick Fury. The group of five got together for an epic selfie that Salma, 55, posted on her Instagram page on Nov. 14. “With the eternally cool @samuelljackson and my @eternalssisters @angelinajolie @chloezhao @victoriaalonso76,” Salma wrote in the caption. She credited photographer Sam Sperezna for capturing the image, which can be seen HERE.

Salma Hayek, Chloe Zhao, Angelina Jolie and Barry Keoghan at the London premiere of ‘Eternals’ in October 2021 (Photo: Shutterstock)

Salma’s followers went wild over the Marvel photo. Actress Freida Pinto commented, “Eternal legends all in one frame.” A different follower said, “NICK FURY AND ETERNALS” about the group assembled for the image, while a fan account for Salma wrote, “Omg i loved this picture! more than friends, a real family.” It’s clear that when Marvel stars come together, fans go wild!

Eternals came out in theaters on Nov. 5 and was Chloe’s first project for Marvel. Salma and Angelina, 46, star in the film as Ajak and Thena, respectively, who are two super-powered beings of an alliance race that are sent to Earth to protect humans from the villainous Deviants. Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail  Nanjiani, Lia McHugh, Brian Tyree Henry, Lauren Ridloff, Barry Keoghan and Don Lee star as the rest of the Eternals.

Angelina Jolie
Angelina Jolie at the ‘Eternals’ premiere in London on Oct. 27, 2021 (Photo: Shutterstock)

Both Angelina and Salma have done a ton of interviews promoting Eternals over the past months. In August, Angie told Entertainment Weekly that she related to her character Thena because of her “unconventional family,” which includes her six children, three of whom are adopted, with her ex Brad Pitt. “I just wanted to be a part of this family. I have a slightly unconventional family myself, so it felt familiar,” she said.

In that same interview, Angelina reflected on the moment she got on set of the blockbuster film with her co-stars. “Standing there next to each other, the first time we all stood in our suits together and took off our secrecy cloaks and had to stand there for the shot, what you felt was just a lot of support,” she told EW. “We were smiling at each other, and there was just a lot of kindness.”

Chico DeBarge arrested on drug charges again

Monica Morgan/Getty Images

Chico DeBarge was arrested on drug charges again. The 55-year-old R&B singer was taken into custody in Burbank, California in January after police found crystal meth and heroin on him during a traffic stop.

He was arrested again on November 6 after cops responded to a domestic disturbance call at his motorhome.

Police discovered the motorhome registration was six months expired and impounded Chico’s only home.

A search of the motorhome turned up methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Chico was booked for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and released, Rhymeswithsnitch reports.

Photo may have been deleted

Facebook

Chico (pictured left and right) is a younger brother of the famous DeBarge R&B group. His brother Tommy DeBarge died last month of natural causes related to his lifelong drug addictions.

Chico released his self-titled debut album in 1986. The album spawned the hit song “Talk To Me.”

Chico is best known for his hit singles “Give You What You Want (Fa Sure)” and “Listen to Your Man” (featuring Joe).
 

 

Divorce Off? Stevie J. & Faith Evans Somersault On Malibu Sand Six Days After Divorce Papers Were Filed

What’s going on here???

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Marriage seems to be going in a positive direction between husband and wife Stevie J. and Faith Evans less than a week after Stevie reportedly filed for divorce in a Los Angeles court. Just earlier this week, news broke that Stevie J. filed divorce papers on his 3-year marriage to singer and long-time friend Faith Evans, but the couple seems to be letting love win, for now.

Last night, Faith stunned fans who had learned of the divorce news by posting up a series of videos featuring herself and her husband, Stevie, doing cartwheels on a beach. The location hinted at the pair being together in Malibu. Faith’s caption didn’t mention anything about the apparent divorce filing nor did she clarify their relationship status, instead it appear to be an inside joke between them.

“Get us free, bruh!” Faith wrote and mentioning Stevie’s Instagram handle, @hitmansteviej_1

The “Keep The Faith” singer appears to have seen some internet chatter after headlines about Stevie filing for divorce hit the internet. In a message to tell the haters to mind their own relationships, Faith shared an IG post that read,

Did you know there are three places you can stay for free? In your lane, out of my business, and over there.

So far, Stevie J has not addressed the reports he filed for divorce nor did he speak on his day on the beach with Faith. Do YOU think they are giving marriage a second shot?

Tom Brady Angrily Cuts Press Conference Short After Disappointing Game – Watch

After suffering an upset to the Washington Football Team, Tom Brady was in no mood to talk to reporters and ended his postgame conference after just fielding a few questions.

“Who wants to start? Make it quick,” said a disappointed Tom Brady on Sunday (Nov 14), after he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a 19-29 loss to the Washington Football Team. Brady, 44, and the Bucs were the favorites heading into the game, but Tom’s day ended with just 220 yards thrown, with two touchdowns – and two interceptions. Tom’s mood was evident when he fielded questions during the postgame press conference. “We never really played on our terms. We played from behind the whole game. They played a good game – they had a good plan,” he said.

“I mean, we have obviously — it’s just not a great day of football for us,” said Tom in response to a second question. “It doesn’t matter who you play if you have a bunch of self-inflicted errors. We’ve gotta eliminate those and see if we can go out and execute the plays that are there.” After a question about his interceptions – “We started with the ball,” said Brady, “and they came away with it” – Tom ended the press conference. At least, he tried, according to Audacy’s WEEI. Tom returned for a few more questions, but all in all, the press conference lasted just under two minutes.

As the defending Super Bowl champions, the Bucs didn’t expect Sunday’s game to go that way, especially since they were playing a team that was 2-6. It was the team’s second straight loss. “It’s very disappointing,” head coach Bruce Arians said, per ESPN. “It’s very alarming to watch the energy at every practice and show up with a lack of execution and energy that it takes to win on Sunday. We’ve got a lot of soul-searching to do.”

(Jonathan Bachman/AP/Shutterstock)

“Energy and passion are very fixable,” Arians said, noting that penalities have been the team’s Achilles’ heel this season. “The penalties — they’ve gotta get corrected sooner or later. The first play of the game — they’re shifting, and we jump offsides. They don’t even run a play, and we jump offsides. The stupidity has to go away if we’re gonna go anywhere.”

“It has nothing to do with ability,” Coach Arians said. “It’s about execution and being a smart football team. We’re a very dumb football team. And that’s a reflection on the coaches.” The good news is that the 6-3 Bucs are still leading the NFC South (behind the 5-4 Saints and 5-5 Carolina Panthers.) Tampa Bay takes on the 3-6 New York Giants next week on Nov. 22.

