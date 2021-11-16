Bitcoin
APENFT Partners with WINK to Enter GameFi World with “WIN NFT HORSE” IGO on Binance
Singapore, Singapore, 15th November, 2021,
APENFT, one of the largest and most popular NFT platforms, has partnered with WINK, a popular decentralized oracle that aims to integrate the real world with the blockchain space, to enter the GameFi world with WIN NFT HORSE. WIN NFT HORSE will officially launch a close beta test on November 18th, 2021. As the intersection between decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFT’s with blockchain gaming, GameFi is an accessible crypto onboarding point for traditional gamers. However, unlike conventional online games, GameFi introduces the concept of “play to earn.” Traditional online games use the “pay to win” model, letting players earn an advantage by purchasing in-game items. “Play to earn” provides players with financial incentives to make progress through the game. In some cases, this enables players to earn a full-time income by doing so.
WIN NFT HORSE is a GameFi product that combines “mystery box + NFT + game + mining” features into one. Anyone can enjoy the game in various ways; players can breed, race, collect, purchase and sell their racehorses to earn token rewards according to their contributions to the ecosystem. The difference between WIN NFT HORSE and traditional games is that it rewards players for contributing to the ecosystem through the “play to earn” model. To give all players a better experience in the game, WIN NFT HORSE is enabling the use of three kinds of tokens in their ecosystem: TRX, NFT, and WIN.
As the first joint GameFi project of APENFT and WINK, WIN NFT HORSE will make its IGO debut on the Binance NFT Marketplace. Via this platform, Binance can effectively help blockchain gaming enthusiasts screen out high-quality NFT games, just like WIN NFT HORSE, so that everyone has the opportunity to enjoy this great experience.
At the time of launch, WIN NFT HORSE will be selling NFT racehorses in the form of a mystery box, each of which has an equal chance of containing horses of varying rarity, which can then be used to breed, exchange, and race. According to the latest news, WIN NFT HORSE is expected to launch its IGO on the Binance NFT Marketplace in late November, but the price of the mystery box has not been announced yet.
The Close Beta Test will officially start on November 18th, 2021 on the TRON blockchain, and then on the Binance Smart Chain on November 26th, 2021. To encourage seed users, WIN NFT HORSE will offer numerous mystery boxes during this test. The launch of WIN NFT HORSE close beta test marks the full transition from beta to the official release. Meanwhile, WIN NFT HORSE has always been committed to benefiting its users and establishing itself as the leading GameFi product in the blockchain space. For more information please check the official website.
“We are very excited to work with Binance NFT Marketplace to do the WIN NFT HORSE IGO,” APENFT’s President Steve Liu said, “NFT is the future vehicle for the gaming industry, and DeFi is a vibrant manifestation of the new economy, providing trusted and intelligent tools for the gaming ecosystem.”
In WIN NFT HORSE, each horse with different attributes is a rare NFT. Players can own horse NFTs through mystery boxes or direct purchases. Each horse has unique genetics, which determines its appearance and bio-characteristics. The genetic data of each horse is securely stored at a public address on the blockchain, which cannot be modified, copied, or destroyed by any third party. The value of each horse is determined by its pedigree, combat power, and a combination of other attributes. To meet the needs of a wide range of players, WIN NFT HORSE offers several gaming modes, including Challenge, Match, Duel, and Arena.
Using the blockchain technology, WIN NFT HORSE is combining NFT and DeFi to build its expansive gaming ecosystem through gamer incentivization. All the data of WIN NFT HORSE is published on the blockchain and openly accessible to the public.
The goal of WIN NFT HORSE is to bring the community a game that empowers all players by allowing them to earn rewards while enjoying the game.The mission of APENFT and WINK is to build a truly decentralized GameFi experience for the massively growing market, and connect players from all over the world to fuel the transition to a new digital economy with freedom and prosperity.
About APENFT
APENFT was born with the mission to register world-class artworks as NFTs on the blockchain. We aim to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain technologies, and to support the growth of native crypto NFT artists. Just as how blockchain democratizes finance like never before, APENFT, by turning top artists and art pieces into NFTs, not only upgrades the way artworks are hosted, but also transforms them from being elite-exclusive items to something that truly belongs to the people and mirrors their aspirations. APENFT is the art for everyone.
About WINK
WINk is a blockchain gaming platform with WIN as its native token. WINk leverages several incentives such as user mining and new token economics to deliver high-quality and decentralized gaming experience. It is a place where developers can build truly functional dApps and where users are incentivized to become an active part of the ecosystem.
Introducing BNBMatrix, a Smart Contract with up to 17% Daily ROI
With the countless financial opportunities offered in the cryptocurrency space, DeFi (Decentralized finance) has provided an escape from low-interest rates (from traditional investments) to many users. DeFi based applications (Dapps) have made it possible for users to trust an unbiased, decentralized network of computers running complex cryptographic proofs to process and confirm information.
Smart contracts are by far the most exciting thing about DeFi. And, in this endless world of possibilities, there are many kinds of Dapps; one of them has been drawing a lot of attention – BNBMatrix.io.
BNBMatrix welcomes you to take advantage of an innovative opportunity in the blockchain space while offering financial freedom to its investors. It is a Dapp is written on Binance Smart Chain that makes use of blockchain technology to provide financial services based on a smart contract.
With a revolutionary investment of over 2000 BNB within 10 days of its launch, BNBMatrix Smart Contract is making its presence felt in the crypto space. The users are generating a daily ROI from 7.8% to 17% determined by the deposit period of 7 to 30 days.
BNBMatrix is developed to ensure high functionality and ease of usage to the investors.
- Safety & Security: It is extremely important to ensure that the code is analyzed for malice and security by a trustworthy audit company. BNBMatrix claims to be protected from threats after being audited by HazeCrypto. No vulnerabilities, backdoors, or scam scripts were found in the Smart Contract.
- 24×7 Customer support: Committed to making their users’ journey seamless, safe, and easy, Team BNBMatrix assures round-the-clock availability on Telegram.
- Daily stable ROI: With a minimum investment of 0.01 BNB, the investors can receive reward percentages anywhere from 7.8% to 17%. BNBMatrix is achieving skyrocketing popularity amongst crypto investors and enthusiasts with such steady returns.
How to make profits with BNBMatrix:
- Head to io, check out the interface and read through the FAQs.
- Choose the suitable Deposit Period for your investment. Enter the amount of BNB you would prefer to deposit. Lastly, click on ‘Invest’.
- Once you complete the investment, you’ll be offered a referral link. You can share it with your friends and have them join the Dapp. Every time a deposit is made by your friend, you shall receive a percentage.
Rewards:
BNBMatrix is helping the users generate a daily ROI from 7.8% to 17% based on the deposit period from 7 days to 30 days. The Dapp has been capturing a lot of attention over its ability to amplify returns. It is offering an opportunity to invest as low as 0.01 BNB to the users.
Referral Program:
Once an investment has been made, the users are offered a referral link. BNBMatrix implements 5 levels of a referral program that commissions 11.5%. The users can earn additional returns by sharing the referral link with their friends.
BNBMatrix has been taking the crypto world by storm for all the correct reasons. Crypto investors and enthusiasts can become a part of this groundbreaking Dapp with an investment as low as 0.01 BNB. With such outstanding rewards, one can expect BNBMatrix to continue rising higher at a dizzying rate.
Bulls Giving Up? Bitcoin Bid Wall Removed, What It Could Mean For BTC
Bitcoin has entered the week with upside price action into the mid-levels of its current levels. However, bulls face hurdles as an increase in selling pressure set back BTC’s price from $66,000 to a current price of $64,262 at the time of writing.
Bitcoin entered a consolidation zone after a flash crash pushed its price from the high of its current levels to the critical support at around $62,500. The bullish sentiment seems to be fading as uncertainty takes over the market.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Eyes Fresh Rally, Why Close above $66k Is Important
Many traders were expecting a more decisive price action from the benchmark cryptocurrency and a clearer path towards a short-term price target above $70,000 and ultimately $100,000. Macroeconomic variables seem to be playing against BTC’s price rally.
The U.S. FED Chair Jerome Powell hinted at the beginning of tapering which could remove liquidity from global markets. In addition, the crisis with Chinese real-estate giant Evergrande continues to wreak havoc across the financial sector with many investors fleeing to the U.S. dollar.
As seen below, the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) has been trending to the upside since November 10th. At the same period, Bitcoin took its dive to the lower $60,000s bringing the entire crypto market with it.
In the short term, there seems to be an inverse correlation between Bitcoin and the DXY. If the U.S. currency gains more strength, BTC’s price could revisit the critical support zone around $62,000.
In that scenario, bulls could face further obstacles. Data from Material Indicators Indicates that Bitcoin has lost some support below $64,000.
Related Reading | This Is Hilarious: Bitcoin Denier Steve Hanke Is Into Ethereum Now
As the Fire Chart below shows, there were $21 million in bids (in red below Bitcoin’s price display in blue) for BTC before it was rejected at $66,000. At present, there are less than $15 million in bids with an additional $28 million but much lower at $61,500.
This suggests that Bitcoin could continue to trend to the downside in the short term. Below $60,000 there was a massive bid wall that was removed at $54,000, but this could imply bullish continuation for Bitcoin or at least more support around $60,000, important support that zone that must be held in order to resume the rally.
As Material Indicators claimed:
(…) a massive ladder of BTC bids down to $54k has been pulled. It’s not a rugpull. They couldn’t get filled that low as the buy zone has moved up.
Bitcoin In Crab Like Price Action, What Are The Price Targets?
On higher timeframes, the Bitcoin Taproot upgrade failed to become a bullish catalyzer as operators were already pricing in the event. In the long term, the improvements made to the BTC network will certainly be a tailwind for the underlying’s asset price.
According to Yuya Hasegawa, an analyst at BitBank, the price of BTC dropped due to the U.S. SEC rejection of its linked spot ETF filed by investment firm VanEck.
Related Reading | Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Won’t Hit $100,000 This Year, When Will It Hit?
The price experienced a relatively fast recovery as the stock market trend to the upside, but the analyst expects the price to remain rangebound between $58,000 to $69,000 with a potential for a new all-time high at around $76,000.
XRP Price Prediction — Will Ripple Hit $4 Soon?
- Bullish XRP price prediction is $1.4 to $3.56.
- XRP price will also reach $4 soon.
- XRP bearish market price prediction for 2021 is $0.22.
In Ripple (XRP) price prediction 2021, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, RVOL, and much other information about XRP to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
Ripple (XRP) Current Market Status
According to coingecko, the price of XRP is $1.20 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3,363,713,156 at the time of writing. However, XRP has increased to 2% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, XRP has a circulating supply of 47,158,974,920 XRP. Currently, XRP trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Mandala Exchange, OKEx, CoinTiger, and FTX.
What is Ripple (XRP)?
Ripple (XRP) is a digital asset created for payment. This is the native digital property of XRP Ledger which is an open-source, unauthorized, and decentralized blockchain technology that can resolve transactions in 3-5 seconds. It can be sent directly without the need for a central intermediary, making it a convenient tool for quickly and efficiently linking two different currencies.
It is faster, less expensive, and more scalable than any other digital asset. Ripple focuses on developing technology to help unleash new applications for Ripple (XRP) and transform global payments. Third parties are pursuing other application cases related to XRP.
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2021
XRP holds the 7th position on CoinGecko right now. Ripple (XRP) price prediction 2021 is explained below with a weekly time frame.
An ascending channel is a pattern formed from two upward trend lines drawn above and below the price indicating the resistance and support levels. This pattern is also called rising channel and channel up. This is a bullish chart pattern defined by a trendline that supports the series of higher lows and a diagonal resistance level that connects the higher highs.
While on the channel, prices are expected to jump from the upper and lower ranges; As such reversals occur, the method is more reliable. An ascending channel pattern looks like a rectangle pattern, but the difference is that the ascending channel goes up.
Currently, XRP is moving at $1.18. After this, XRP may continue to fall or rise according to the breakout. With this pattern, XRP will violate the upper trendline reaching $1.5 and $3.56 soon. If the trend reverses, then the price of XRP may fall to $0.22.
Ripple (XRP) Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of XRP.
From the above daily time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of XRP.
|Resistance Level 1
|$1.4
|Resistance Level 2
|$1.97
|Support Level 1
|$0.85
|Support Level 2
|$0.5
|Support Level 3
|$0.23
The charts show that XRP has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, XRP might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $1.97.
Accordingly, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of the XRP might plummet to almost $0.23, a bearish signal.
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2021 — RVOL, MA, and RSI
The Relative Volume (RVOL) of XRP is shown in the below chart. It is an indicator of how the current trading volume has changed over a period of time compared to the previous volume for traders. From the start of November to till at the time of writing, RVOL of XRP lies below the cutoff line, representing weaker participants in the current trend.
More so, the XRP’s Moving Average (MA) is shown in the chart above. Currently, XRP is in a bearish state. Notably, the XRP price lies above 50 MA (short-term), so it is completely in an upward trend. Therefore, there is a possibility of a reversal trend of XRP at any time.
Meanwhile, the relative strength index (RSI) of the XRP is at level 54.76. This means that XRP is in a neither overbought nor oversold state. However, this means a major price reversal of XRP may occur in the upcoming days. So, traders need to trade carefully.
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2021 — ADX, RVI
Let us now look at XRP’s Average Directional Index (ADX). It helps to measure the overall strength of the trend. ADX indicator is the average of the expanding price range values. Moreover, it is a component of the Directional Movement System which was developed by Welles Wilder. This DMS (Directional Movement System) measures the strength of price movement in the positive and negative directions using DMI indicators with ADX.
The above chart represents the ADX of XRP. Currently, XRP lies in the range at 11.79, so it indicates a weak trend.
From the above chart, the Relative Volatility Index (RVI) of XRP. RVI measures the constant deviation of price changes over a period of time rather than price changes. The RVI of XRP is below the 50 level, indicating that the direction of volatility is low. In fact, XRP’s RSI is at the 54.76 level thus confirming a possibility of buy or sell signal.
Comparison of Ripple (XRP) with BTC, ETH
The below chart shows the price comparison between Bitcoin, Ethereum, and XRP.
From the above chart, we can identify the trend of the ETH and BTC is moving at the same level as the trend. But, the recent trend of XRP moves in a downward direction.
Conclusion
With continuous improvements in the Ripple (XRP) network, we can say that 2021 is a good year for XRP. For this reason, the bullish price prediction of Ripple (XRP) in 2021 is $3.56. On the other hand, the bearish XRP price prediction for 2021 is $0.22.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades on the XRP ecosystem, the performance of XRP would rise reaching $1.97 very soon. But, it might also reach $4, if the investors believe that XRP is a good investment in 2021.
FAQ
Ripple is a private financial technology company that provides global payment solutions through its own payment network Ripple Network (also known as RippleNet).
XRP has listed on many crypto exchanges which include Binance, Mandala Exchange, OKEx, CoinTiger, and FTX.
With the ongoing developments and upgrades within the XRP platform, it has a high possibility of reaching its ATH soon.
On Jan 07, 2018, XRP reached its new all-time high (ATH) of $3.40.
Ripple (XRP) seems to be one of the top-gaining cryptocurrencies this year. According to the recorded achievements of XRP in the past few months, XRP is considered a good investment in 2021.
Ripple (XRP) is one of the active crypto that continues to maintain its Bullish state. Eventually, if this bullish trend continues then XRP (XRP) will hit $4 soon.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpret as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
