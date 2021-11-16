APENFT Partners with WINK to Enter GameFi World with “WIN NFT HORSE” IGO on Binance

Singapore, Singapore, 15th November, 2021,

APENFT, one of the largest and most popular NFT platforms, has partnered with WINK, a popular decentralized oracle that aims to integrate the real world with the blockchain space, to enter the GameFi world with WIN NFT HORSE. WIN NFT HORSE will officially launch a close beta test on November 18th, 2021. As the intersection between decentralized finance (DeFi) and NFT’s with blockchain gaming, GameFi is an accessible crypto onboarding point for traditional gamers. However, unlike conventional online games, GameFi introduces the concept of “play to earn.” Traditional online games use the “pay to win” model, letting players earn an advantage by purchasing in-game items. “Play to earn” provides players with financial incentives to make progress through the game. In some cases, this enables players to earn a full-time income by doing so.

WIN NFT HORSE is a GameFi product that combines “mystery box + NFT + game + mining” features into one. Anyone can enjoy the game in various ways; players can breed, race, collect, purchase and sell their racehorses to earn token rewards according to their contributions to the ecosystem. The difference between WIN NFT HORSE and traditional games is that it rewards players for contributing to the ecosystem through the “play to earn” model. To give all players a better experience in the game, WIN NFT HORSE is enabling the use of three kinds of tokens in their ecosystem: TRX, NFT, and WIN.

As the first joint GameFi project of APENFT and WINK, WIN NFT HORSE will make its IGO debut on the Binance NFT Marketplace. Via this platform, Binance can effectively help blockchain gaming enthusiasts screen out high-quality NFT games, just like WIN NFT HORSE, so that everyone has the opportunity to enjoy this great experience.

At the time of launch, WIN NFT HORSE will be selling NFT racehorses in the form of a mystery box, each of which has an equal chance of containing horses of varying rarity, which can then be used to breed, exchange, and race. According to the latest news, WIN NFT HORSE is expected to launch its IGO on the Binance NFT Marketplace in late November, but the price of the mystery box has not been announced yet.

The Close Beta Test will officially start on November 18th, 2021 on the TRON blockchain, and then on the Binance Smart Chain on November 26th, 2021. To encourage seed users, WIN NFT HORSE will offer numerous mystery boxes during this test. The launch of WIN NFT HORSE close beta test marks the full transition from beta to the official release. Meanwhile, WIN NFT HORSE has always been committed to benefiting its users and establishing itself as the leading GameFi product in the blockchain space. For more information please check the official website.

“We are very excited to work with Binance NFT Marketplace to do the WIN NFT HORSE IGO,” APENFT’s President Steve Liu said, “NFT is the future vehicle for the gaming industry, and DeFi is a vibrant manifestation of the new economy, providing trusted and intelligent tools for the gaming ecosystem.”

In WIN NFT HORSE, each horse with different attributes is a rare NFT. Players can own horse NFTs through mystery boxes or direct purchases. Each horse has unique genetics, which determines its appearance and bio-characteristics. The genetic data of each horse is securely stored at a public address on the blockchain, which cannot be modified, copied, or destroyed by any third party. The value of each horse is determined by its pedigree, combat power, and a combination of other attributes. To meet the needs of a wide range of players, WIN NFT HORSE offers several gaming modes, including Challenge, Match, Duel, and Arena.

Using the blockchain technology, WIN NFT HORSE is combining NFT and DeFi to build its expansive gaming ecosystem through gamer incentivization. All the data of WIN NFT HORSE is published on the blockchain and openly accessible to the public.

The goal of WIN NFT HORSE is to bring the community a game that empowers all players by allowing them to earn rewards while enjoying the game.The mission of APENFT and WINK is to build a truly decentralized GameFi experience for the massively growing market, and connect players from all over the world to fuel the transition to a new digital economy with freedom and prosperity.

About APENFT

APENFT was born with the mission to register world-class artworks as NFTs on the blockchain. We aim to build a bridge between top-notch artists and blockchain technologies, and to support the growth of native crypto NFT artists. Just as how blockchain democratizes finance like never before, APENFT, by turning top artists and art pieces into NFTs, not only upgrades the way artworks are hosted, but also transforms them from being elite-exclusive items to something that truly belongs to the people and mirrors their aspirations. APENFT is the art for everyone.

About WINK

WINk is a blockchain gaming platform with WIN as its native token. WINk leverages several incentives such as user mining and new token economics to deliver high-quality and decentralized gaming experience. It is a place where developers can build truly functional dApps and where users are incentivized to become an active part of the ecosystem.

Follow WIN NFT HORSE for more updates：

Official website: https://winnfthorse.io/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/WINNFTHORSE

Telegram: http://t.me/WINNFTHORSE

Discord: https://discord.gg/Scu5Ne82eS

Medium: https://medium.com/@WINNFTHORSE

Contacts