Ariana Madix Reveals She Froze Her Eggs, If She Plans to Hire a Surrogate, Has Pump Rules Star Changed Mind on Kids?

Ariana Madix, who has been quite vocal about not wanting kids in recent years, makes a surprising revelation.

On Tuesday’s episode of Vanderpump Rules, while spending time with her close friend and co-star, Scheana Shay, and her fiancé, Brock Davies, the longtime girlfriend of Tom Sandoval confirmed she froze her eggs before embarking on a conversation with Scheana regarding her possible use of a surrogate.

“Do you think you wanna have another kid?” Ariana asks Scheana as she holds Summer Moon in a sneak peek at the November 16 episode of Pump Rules.

“I would love to give her a sibling but I don’t know that I want to do anything to put myself at risk now that I am a mom so I am considering, which i actually wanted to ask you about, because I know you froze your eggs also,” Scheana replies, revealing something that many fans never expected to hear about Ariana.

“Surprise! I froze my eggs. Me and Scheana were actually going together to freeze our eggs and then she got pregnant,” Ariana recalled in a cast confessional.

But when Scheana questions her castmate about whether or not she’s considering using a surrogate, Ariana quickly says, “No.”

She then continued in her confessional, “This does not mean that I am jumping on the baby train. It’s about having agency over my own body and my own future. It’s also a nice, fun ‘f-ck you’ to anybody who questions my values or my choices.”

As Pump Rules fans well know, Ariana most recently opened up about her thoughts on having kids during an Instagram Q&A in July.

At the time, a fan asked, “Have you changed your mind on babies after seeing all of the beautiful Vanderpump bubs?,” and Ariana replied by saying, “Absolutely f-cking not.”

One year prior, while appearing on Watch What Happens Live, Tom was asked if he is interested in having children with Ariana.

“Um, it’s something that … I don’t know… Yes — but no — but yes? I don’t know,” he stammered.

Meanwhile, Ariana, who was also featured in the WWHL episode, said that her boyfriend simply “doesn’t like when people speak in absolutes.”

“He doesn’t like to say yes or no to anything,” she explained.

Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

Photo Credit: Ga Fullner / Shutterstock