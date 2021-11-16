News
Ask Amy: Friends behave differently while on a break
Dear Amy: I’ve always told my fianceé “Stacy” to stay in touch with her old friends from before we met.
I knew of her male friends and had met most of them, or so I thought.
Stacy and I recently had a break in our relationship, lasting for about two months, during which she moved out and was staying with her brother.
When we finally reconciled, I had a gut feeling that something wasn’t right.
I asked her if something happened while we were apart that would affect our relationship, and she said no.
My gut told me otherwise.
I was persistent. Finally, she revealed that she went out to dinner with an old friend, a male, who came to her brother’s house.
She has continued to lie about several things regarding this situation. I think this was more than just dinner, but she denies any physical interaction with this person.
She also stated that she felt guilty about going out with him. She deleted all communication between them before telling me about this.
I cannot understand all of the lying, hiding, and secrecy.
She gets so upset with me whenever I bring it up. But things don’t feel right.
I asked her if I could meet this guy.
Am I overreacting?
I’m not sure what to do. I do love her and want to be with her, but I can’t shake the feeling that there is still something that she is not telling me.
I don’t want my actions to ruin our relationship, but also realize that her actions put us here in the first place.
What do you think?
— Forlorn Fiance
Dear Forlorn: Borrowing from a famous episode of “Friends” — “You were on a break!”
You don’t say how you and “Stacy” defined the break, but when a couple cohabit and then one party moves out, it seems a distinct possibility that one — or both — will explore having a relationship (or at least go out to dinner) with someone else.
Your take on this seems to be that “Stacy” needs your permission to meet with people or have friendships. She doesn’t.
She has admitted to feeling guilty about this, and so you could ask her why she feels guilty. She might say that she knew that this would hurt your feelings — and she is right.
Overall, you should always follow your gut, but you should also give this some time to resolve without pressuring her.
If you don’t push, Stacy may be less defensive and feel compelled to open up more.
Dear Amy: I met someone on a dating app.
She was in my city for work. She even asked me over for a booty call, but I didn’t go.
We kept talking, and so I asked to meet in-person in her town. She ghosted me.
Three months later, she texted me saying she accidentally ghosted me because she broke her leg and was on pain medicine and bed rest, but now was doing better.
Her explanation seemed plausible. We started texting nonstop and spent hours on the phone.
I fell for her hard.
I suggested meeting again in her town and she didn’t respond for three weeks. She then said her leg got worse and it wasn’t a good time.
I confronted her in an email and told her the behavior wasn’t acceptable.
She didn’t respond to my email. I followed up three more times.
I don’t want to burn this bridge because I still really like her. I want to forgive, but she treated me terribly. What should I do?
— Heartbroken and Angry
Dear Heartbroken: Here are the signs you seem to have missed: She would only see you when she was in your town (not in hers).
She always controlled the contact with you and claimed to have ghosted you “by accident.” (That just doesn’t happen.)
My theory is that she is already in a relationship. But even if she isn’t, she is a jerk. You deserve better.
Next time, pay very close attention to the other person’s physical availability before communicating extensively.
Dear Amy: “Overwhelmed in Georgia” reported that her child’s caregiver constantly brings gifts to the family.
I am a pet sitter. I leave a small, innocuous gift (a plant, flowers, a homemade loaf of bread) for clients, as a token of my gratitude for their business.
I try to be mindful of their tastes, and never give anything that would “invade” their lives or make them feel uncomfortable.
— Grateful Pet Sitter
Dear Grateful: That is very thoughtful.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
Sandy Hook dad bears heavy burden bringing ‘online monsters to justice’
Nearly nine years after he lost his 6-year-old son, Noah, in the devastating massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School, Lenny Pozner continues to fight against harassment from conspiracy theorists who claim the tragedy was a hoax.
“The toll of being the canary in the coal mine, warning people that facts can be negated if hoaxers just get enough people to repeat them, has been heavy,” Pozner said to the Herald in an emailed statement.
Judge Barbara Bellis ruled in favor Monday for Sandy Hook parents who brought a case against Infowars host Alex Jones in Connecticut Superior Court over his web of conspiracy theories surrounding the December 2012 mass shooting. It’s the latest in a series of lawsuits Sandy Hook parents have brought against Jones, who has been banned from several social media and streaming platforms for violations of community standards.
The victories in court are significant, but Pozner and his family have not been permitted to grieve in peace or privacy for the past decade. His family still lives in hiding from hoaxers who “continue to terrorize” his family through “harassment, stalking, doxxing, and other online abuse,” according to his statement.
“I knew that unless the hoaxers were exposed as the modern-day snake oil salesmen that they are, my son’s very existence and our family’s unbearable grief and loss would be debated and minimized,” he said. “Hoping that some other tragedy happens to divert hoaxers, while understandable perhaps, is not an honorable way to live.”
Pozner founded nonprofit the HONR Network in 2014 to raise awareness about harassment and defamation from hoaxers and conspiracy theorists, and to take them to court on behalf of victims of high-profile tragedies.
“I have followed through with that mission and while the organization has expanded to provide assistance to anyone who is being abused online,” he added, “I am most proud of the accomplishments that have been made in bringing these online monsters to justice.”
Massachusetts lawmakers keep Fall River, New Bedford separated in proposed Congressional maps
State lawmakers released a revised congressional map that keeps with an earlier proposal splitting New Bedford and Fall River into separate districts and rejecting calls from advocates to unite the two South Coast cities.
Disagreement over whether the two cities should remain unified under one district was one of the last hang-ups in what has been a complicated redistricting process.
Some advocates and elected officials — including U.S. Rep. William Keating who represents the 9th district, former U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy III and several state and local officials — had warned the proposal to unify Fall River for the first time in decades by placing it entirely in the 4th district alongside wealthy suburbs like Brookline, Newton and Wellesley, could dilute its political capital.
But competing arguments from Fall River officials who favor keeping their city whole made it difficult for lawmakers in charge of redrawing the maps to buy in.
U.S. Rep. Jake Auchincloss, who represents the 4th district and handily won all 13 Fall River precincts included in his district during his freshman 2020 election, argued alongside city leaders during a more than 5-hour hearing last week that the city should remain intact.
State Rep. Michael Moran, who led the redistricting effort for the House, told State House News Service he was not swayed by arguments that the two cities — which have the nation’s largest populations of Portuguese-American residents — should remain lumped together under the 9th district to protect the interests of the region’s tightly knit Portuguese and Azorean communities.
“Azoreans are not a protected class of people and nowhere on this map will you find us drawing a congressional district for a subset of non-Hispanic whites. When I look at good principles of redistricting, that’s not a principle you’re going to find,” Moran said.
Lawmakers are also looking to bolster the majority-minority power of U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley’s district in Boston in an effort to make it more likely to elect diverse candidates to serve — an effort that dictated the decision to split the two largest South Coast cities by population.
Lawmakers are working to get the maps on Gov. Charlie Baker’s desk before lawmakers break for the holiday recess on Wednesday. Should the two chambers approve the maps and earn the governor’s signature, they will go into effect starting with the 2022 election cycle.
The revised redistricting plan makes changes to boundaries in Hingham, Boston and the Merrimack Valley.
The updated map no longer divides Hingham, keeping the community whole within the Ninth Congressional District, and makes some changes in Boston along precinct lines to make it easier for the congressional and local boundaries to align.
The revised map also unites Tewksbury in the Sixth Congressional District, which is currently represented by U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton.
The committee on Monday also released a plan for the eight Governor’s Council districts that will likely be voted on alongside the congressional map.
Herald wire services contributed to this report.
Hastings: Regina Hospital to send expecting moms to St. Paul to give birth
Expecting mothers in Hastings will soon have to travel more than 20 miles to St. Paul to give birth.
Allina Health plans to relocate the labor and delivery service at Hasting’s Regina Hospital to St. Paul’s United Hospital and Children’s Minnesota starting Feb. 3, 2022. The move has raised the concerns of several families who have relied on Regina Hospital through the years.
“I can’t imagine having to go out on the freeway or being stuck in a snowstorm somewhere trying to get to Woodbury or somewhere else. It’s so scary,” said Melanie Reinardy, of New Tier, Minn. All 12 of her children were born in Regina Hospital from the years 1995 to 2012.
The declining number of births at the hospital — a 30 percent drop from 2015 to 2019 — prompted the decision, according to leadership at the Dakota County hospital.
‘I’M VERY DEVASTATED’
Allyssa Marie, who is due in April, is worried. Marie, who lives in Hastings, said the short drive to Regina Hospital and its “small community” atmosphere was reassuring.
“When we found out, we were shocked and really upset,” Marie said. “I’m very devastated.”
Marie wants to keep her doctor, which means that she must deliver at United, where her doctor will most likely be working when the relocation happens.
“It doesn’t feel like I have options because if I want to stay with my doctor, who, of course, is great … then I don’t have an option. I choose her. I have to choose,” she said.
Delivering at United brings its own set of fears, she said.
“Especially with an ongoing pandemic, just no familiarity. Knowing that we’re going to be in such a bigger setting is really a bummer,” Marie said. “Even just being like outside of Hastings away from our family, it all feels awful.”
For expecting mother Elizabeth Otterness, the decision to relocate came as a shock.
“It was just definitely surprising to learn that they were closing,” she said. “I was kind of looking forward to being close (to home).”
ADDING TO THE LOGISTICS
The relocation requires expecting families to go through added logistics and planning, such as finding an in-network facility for their insurance on short notice.
The next closest Minnesota hospital with a birthing center is the Mayo Clinic Health Services center in Red Wing, Minn. But the “Mayo Clinic is out of network for a lot of people,” Otterness said. “So a lot of it kind of comes down to your insurance provider too.”
Despite the drawbacks of the Allina Health move, Otterness, a registered nurse, said she understands the need for moving. In some regards, the relocation gives her an added feeling of safety during delivery, noting the neonatal intensive care unit at the Mother Baby Center at United for when pregnancies are high-risk.
“I guess, kind of mixed feelings about it, just given the fact that I’m having twins. So part of me liked the idea of delivering at United, just for the fact that the NICU’s right there if it’s needed,” Otterness said.
CAN ANYTHING BE DONE?
On Oct. 6, Allina Health notified the Minnesota Department of Health in a letter of its plans. It is legally required to hold a public hearing on the matter, though it will not change the decision. An online public hearing is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18.
“The decision is already made. And, we will not be reversing our decision based on the public comment,” Helen Strike, President of Regina Hospital and River Falls Area Hospital said.
There are three key reasons that births have declined at Regina, she said.
“One is that people are choosing to go to other places. Two, the type of care that we can deliver is fairly niche to a low-risk type of mom,” Strike said. “And then the third one, the overall birth rate in Minnesota and in the nation is just dropping.”
While labor and delivery services are moving, pre-and post-natal care and gynecology surgery services will continue to be provided by the OB/GYN and family physicians at Regina Hospital, Allina Health Hastings Clinic and Allina Health Nininger Road Clinic.
The impacted staff will most likely be relocated into other positions at Regina or in other Allina Health locations, Strike said.
