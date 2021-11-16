News
Aurora police arrest man for fatal shooting Sunday that killed 18-year-old
Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that killed one 18-year-old on Sunday in Aurora.
Abel Vargas, 18, was arrested and charged with manslaughter.
Police say Vargas produced an AR-15 rifle to show to a person he knew. Vargas was handling the firearm when he pulled the trigger, fatally shooting the person, according to Aurora police.
The two were meeting in the 13000 block of East 33rd Place.
The 18-year-old who was shot later died in the hospital.
The Adams County Coroner’s Office has yet to release the dead 18-year-old’s identity.
The shooting is being prosecuted by the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
News
Here’s how close Missouri and Illinois are to being vaccinated against COVID-19
(NEXSTAR) – In December, it will be one year since the first COVID vaccine was administered in the U.S. It’s time to do a progress report.
While many health experts are moving away from the idea of herd immunity, vaccinating against COVID-19 is still the best way to protect people from the virus, they say – especially when it comes to serious and deadly cases. How well are we doing at vaccinating people?
Below is the percentage of each state’s population that is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The states with the highest percentage of fully vaccinated people are some of the smallest, including Connecticut, Rhode Island and Vermont. States in the rural West and the South have some of the lowest vaccination rates. West Virginia has the lowest rate of all 50 states, with just 41% of its population fully vaccinated.
A person is considered fully vaccinated when they receive two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson.
- Alabama: 46%
- Alaska: 54%
- Arizona: 54%
- Arkansas: 49%
- California: 62%
- Colorado: 63%
- Connecticut: 71%
- Delaware: 61%
- Florida: 61%
- Georgia: 49%
- Hawaii: 60%
- Idaho: 45%
- Illinois: 62%
- Indiana: 50%
- Iowa: 56%
- Kansas: 54%
- Kentucky: 52%
- Louisiana: 48%
- Maine: 72%
- Maryland: 67%
- Massachusetts: 70%
- Michigan: 54%
- Minnesota: 62%
- Mississippi: 46%
- Missouri: 50%
- Montana: 51%
- Nebraska: 57%
- Nevada: 54%
- New Hampshire: 64%
- New Jersey: 67%
- New Mexico: 63%
- New York: 68%
- North Carolina: 54%
- North Dakota: 48%
- Ohio: 53%
- Oklahoma: 51%
- Oregon: 64%
- Pennsylvania: 62%
- Rhode Island: 72%
- South Carolina: 51%
- South Dakota: 54%
- Tennessee: 49%
- Texas: 54%
- Utah: 55%
- Vermont: 72%
- Virginia: 64%
- Washington: 64%
- West Virginia: 41%
- Wisconsin: 59%
- Wyoming: 45%
The vaccination rates above are from the New York Times’ COVID-19 tracking project using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We rounded each number to the nearest percentage point.
Note that even if everyone who is eligible to receive a vaccine did so, the numbers in every state still wouldn’t be 100%. That’s because there is no coronavirus vaccine approved for children under 5 years old, so they can’t be vaccinated yet. The U.S. Census Bureau estimates about 6% of people in the country are under 5.
With the Pfizer vaccine’s emergency use authorization just recently expanding to children ages 5 to 11, we may see some jumps in states’ vaccination rates in the coming weeks.
News
Budweiser unveils its holiday can and launches 2022 ‘Pupweiser’ search
ST. LOUIS – Anheuser Busch has unveiled its limited-edition holiday Budweiser cans. The company is showing off the winner of Bud’s Pupweiser contest. Wilson, a Saint Bernard from Ohio, won the nationwide search to be featured on Budweiser’s holiday cans.
Now, Budweiser is already looking for next year’s winner. Enter your dog by sending in a picture of your furry friend to the company’s Facebook or Instagram page. You can also tweet the picture to them by using #PupweiserContest.
Anheuser Busch is accepting entries for the 2022 Budweiser holiday cans from now until December 15.
Click here to learn more.
News
SLU heads to Memphis for unbeaten showdown
Check out how and why you shouldn’t miss this matchup
ST. LOUIS — With three games under their belts, the Billikens are off to a perfect 3-0 start to the 2021-2022 season.
Now, the fun begins.
Saint Louis University (SLU) is set to face off against the undefeated and 11th-ranked team in the country — The University of Memphis Tigers.
The two programs will meet on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m. in Memphis at the FedEx Forum, home to the National Basketball Association’s Memphis Grizzlies.
SLU’s hot start has been fueled by the play of freshman guard Gibson Jimerson. The young standout averages 18.7 PPG while shooting just over 50 percent from the field.
Leading the Tigers is another freshman sensation. Emoni Bates has shown why he was the third-ranked senior in the class of 2021, according to ESPN, averaging 16 PPG, 4 REB and nearly 3 AST while shooting over 56 percent from the field.
Check out everything you need to know below:
WHEN IS THE GAME?
The game will be played on Tuesday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m.
WHERE IS THE GAME?
The game will be played at the FedEx Forum in Memphis, TN, home to the Memphis Grizzlies.
HOW CAN I WATCH?
Live Coverage: Subscription to ESPN+ (Coverage begins at 7 p.m. CT)
WHO SHOULD I LOOK OUT FOR?
Simply put, the freshman.
SLU’s Gibson Jimerson and Memphis’ Emoni Bates have both dazzled in the early parts of the season, averaging over 15 PPG while shooting over 50 percent from the field, respectively.
