Best of the West College Football Top 25: Tired of CU’s Karl Dorrell, CSU’s Steve Addazio? Unless you’ve got millions to spare, they’re probably coming back in 2022.

Ticked off, CU Buffs fans?
Miffed, CSU Rams faithful?
The cold, hard truth is this: You’ve got two choices when it comes to the fates of Buffs football coach Karl Dorrell and his Rams contemporary, Steve Addazio.
You can either:
a.) Write the school a massive check. And by massive, we mean one of at least six figures; or
b.) Hang in there.
Look, rebuilding is no fun, especially in a Pac-12 that saw a down USC (4-5) and an underwhelming Washington (4-6) fire their coaches this season. Or a Mountain West that featured a “transitioning” Boise State (6-4) under new boss Andy Avalos.
Yet it’s official now: The Buffs and Rams clinched losing seasons in unison this past Saturday night, with each taking 3-7 records into the third weekend in November.
It’ll be CSU’s fourth consecutive season without a postseason berth. It’s the 10th bowl-less December for CU over the past 12 years. Both programs have been bitten hard by injuries, wounded by transfers, and left their fans frustrated by close losses (CU had Texas A&M on the ropes at Mile High; CSU was poised to beat Utah State in Logan before, well, you know).
Nor has it helped that Dorrell (pushing a photojournalist’s camera) and Addazio (Vanderbilt postgame, Air Force postgame) took out their competitive frustrations or engaged in outright ranting against local reporters.
If the word for the pandemic fall of 2020 was “confusion,” then 2021 has been the autumn of “exasperation.” On all sides.
But if you’ve had it up to here in Boulder or Fort Collins, we’ve got some bad news, kids. Because when it comes to the Daz and Dorrell, you’re probably stuck with them. Both of them. At least through next fall.
Well, unless you’ve got a few million to burn.
We’ve gotten some emails about buyouts for Addazio and Dorrell as of late, as you might imagine, and here are the details:
• CSU would need to fork over $5 million to can Addazio anytime from now through Dec. 1. On Dec. 2, that buyout drops to $3 million. On Dec. 2, 2022 — and that might be the date to keep an eye on — the payment drops to $1.5 million. From Dec. 2, 2023 through Dec. 31, 2024, CSU would owe Daz’s base salary (scheduled to be $1.65 million in ’23, $1.7 million in ’24) from the termination date through Dec. 31, 2024.
• Should he be fired without cause, CU would owe Dorrell his remaining salary in the year in which the termination occurred, as well as whatever other unpaid compensation remains in the contract. The Buffs coach is making $3.4 million this season. That’s slated to go up to $3.6 million in 2002, $3.8 million in 2023, and $4.0 million in 2024.
Bottom line: If you’re already looking to pass the hat, it better be of the 10-gallon variety.
While the Buffs and Rams keep wallowing in the bottom third of The Denver Post Best of the West College Football poll, Air Force (7-3) and Wyoming (5-5) both moved up in the latest installment as the Falcons and Cowboys continue to chase bowl berths.
The Post’s Best of the West College Football poll ranks the top 25 FBS programs from the Front Range to the Pacific Ocean, as culled from the Pac-12, the Mountain West and BYU.
Post columnist Sean Keeler (@SeanKeeler), Post deputy sports editor Matt Schubert (@MattDSchubert) and Post reporter Kyle Fredrickson (@KyleFredrickson) vote on the top 25.
The rest of the latest rankings follow, with in-state teams listed in bold:
|School
|Previous
|Up next
|1. Oregon (9-1) *(3)
|1
|at Utah
|2. BYU (8-2)
|2
|at Georgia Southern
|3. Utah (7-3)
|3
|vs. Oregon
|4. Utah State (8-2)
|4
|vs. Wyoming
|5. San Diego State (9-1)
|7
|at UNLV, Fri.
|6. Fresno State (8-3)
|8
|Bye
|▲7. Air Force (7-3)
|11
|at Nevada, Fri.
|8. Arizona State (8-3)
|7
|at Oregon State
|9. Boise State (6-4)
|10
|vs. New Mexico
|▼10. Nevada (7-3)
|6
|vs. Air Force, Fri.
|11. UCLA (6-4)
|13
|at USC
|12. Oregon State (6-4)
|11
|vs. Arizona State
|13. Washington State (5-5)
|10
|vs. Arizona, Fri.
|14. USC (4-5)
|15
|vs. UCLA
|15. Wyoming (5-5)
|16
|at Utah State
|16. California (3-6)
|18
|at Stanford
|17. Washington (4-6)
|14
|at Colorado
|18. San Jose State (5-6)
|17
|Bye
|19. Colorado (3-7)
|20
|vs. Washington
|20. Stanford (3-7)
|19
|vs. California
|21. Colorado State (3-7)
|22
|at Hawaii
|22. Arizona (1-9)
|23
|at Washington State, Fri.
|23. UNLV (2-8)
|25
|vs. San Diego State, Fri.
|24. New Mexico (3-7)
|24
|at Boise State
|▼25. Hawaii (4-7)
|21
|vs. Colorado State
*First-place votes in parenthesis
America is about to find out where its heart is.
The U.S. Census Bureau on Tuesday is announcing where the new population center of the U.S. is located, an event that takes place every 10 years after the once-a-decade census shows where people are living. The center of the U.S. population distribution has been located in Missouri since 1980, and chances are that won’t change.
Somewhere in Wright County in the Missouri Ozarks is the likeliest candidate, according to calculations by urban planner Alex Zakrewsky, who accurately predicted the current titleholder a decade ago. The county seat is Hartville, Missouri.
Since the first U.S. census was taken in 1790, and Chestertown, Maryland was declared the center of the young nation, the country’s heart has been calculated after each census, shifting southwestward through Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, and Missouri as more people moved to Sun Belt states and immigrated from the southern border.
If Zakrewsky’s theory proves true, the center will have moved only 12.8 miles southwest of Plato, a tiny village in the Missouri Ozarks that was designated the heart of the U.S. a decade ago following the 2010 census.
Such a lackadaisical journey to the neighboring county would reflect a slowdown in the movement of the nation’s center from 2010 to 2020 compared to other decades, said Zakrewsky, who is principal planner for Middlesex County, N.J.
It may turn out to be the slowest or second slowest advance, vying with the 13-mile shift between 1910 and 1920 when European immigration to northeastern cities counterbalanced the westward and southern expansion. By comparison, between 1850 and 1860, the great migration west moved the center 103 miles, from West Virginia to Ohio.
“An aging population, ongoing economic difficulties, and the impact of the pandemic have worked to reduce the means and reason for Americans to move,” Zakrewsky said.
To calculate the center of the U.S., the Census Bureau figures out which spot would be “the balance point” if the 50 states were an imaginary, flat surface with weights of identical size placed on it so that each weight represented the location of one person.
Plato, located south of Fort Leonard Wood in the Missouri Ozarks, had a population of 82 people last year, about a quarter fewer residents than a decade ago when then-Census Bureau director Robert Groves paid the village a visit to help celebrate its status.
But don’t expect to find T-shirts or coffee mugs celebrating that designation in any local stores, or any regrets as Plato loses this claim to fame. Most folks in Texas County, which is home to Plato, have no idea they’re at the center of the U.S., said Scott Long, the presiding commissioner of Texas County, where beef cattle outnumber people.
“I don’t think it has changed the day to day lives of the people of this county, but I don’t want to say that in way that means we don’t care,” Long said. “It’s one of those things most people don’t even know.”
___
Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at https://twitter.com/MikeSchneiderAP
Kiz: It is the play that defines what the Broncos are now — sad, bad and uninspired. The 83-yard scoop and score by Philadelphia cornerback Darius Slay started with a crucial fumble on fourth down by running back Melvin Gordon. Let’s not forget that. But what really irks Broncos Country is Teddy Bridgewater made zero effort to stop Slay on his way to the end zone. Should Denver bench Teddy B and start Drew Lock at quarterback?
O’Halloran: Yes, it’s time. The longer Bridgewater plays and doesn’t impress and loses games, the more crystallized the Broncos’ feelings about Lock become. The non-effort on the Slay touchdown was a terrible look and can’t be defended — just get in the way Teddy! But removing that play from consideration, I just don’t see a reason to keep trotting out Bridgewater. He was wildly inaccurate on Sunday even though his completion rate was 61.1%; the Eagles’ defense entered allowing quarterbacks to complete 75.5% of their attempts.
Kiz: With a surgically repaired neck, even old Peyton Manning made two tackles following turnovers during his time in Denver, once against the Chiefs after a Montee Ball fumble and another time when PFM tripped up big Calais Campbell after throwing a pick against Arizona. So it’s tough for me to forgive Bridgewater for quitting on the play against Slay. What’s more troubling to me, however, is how Teddy B’s conservative offensive approach seems to have hit the wall of diminishing returns.
O’Halloran: Ten games of watching Bridgewater in person is enough for us to agree that the ceiling has been hit. On Sunday, he had 36 pass attempts against the Eagles and only two traveled 16 “air” yards (one completion for 26 yards). The Broncos weren’t getting the receivers involved downfield and half of his completions were to running backs and tight ends. Three years ago, John Elway soured on Case Keenum because he felt Keenum wasn’t aggressive enough pushing the football down the field.
Kiz: Bridgewater has been bold in victory and meek in defeat. Check out his yards per pass attempt stats. He has thrown for 8.65 yards per attempt in five victories, a number that drops to 6.40 in Denver’s five losses. We’ve seen enough to know Bridgewater is clearly not the long-term answer at quarterback. It’s time to find out if Lock can bring some renewed passion and more chunk plays to the Broncos’ often-stagnant offense.
O’Halloran: Let’s say Lock starts against the Chargers on Nov. 28 and helps the Broncos to a win and then plays well down the stretch. Even if the Broncos aren’t committed to him long-term, he may have value on the trade market. The main reason I would give Lock a look: This defense is going to have trouble stopping opponents, which means the offense will have to chase the game and that means using Lock’s arm to challenge teams down the field, which may open up the running game, too.
By SCOTT BAUER, MICHAEL TARM and AMY FORLITI
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed on the streets of Kenosha by bringing a semi-automatic rifle and menacing others, and when the shooting stopped, he walked away like a “hero in a Western,” a prosecutor said in closing arguments Monday at Rittenhouse’s murder trial.
“You lose the right to self-defense when you’re the one who brought the gun, when you are the one creating the danger, when you’re the one provoking other people,” Thomas Binger told the jury.
Binger repeatedly showed the jury a segment of drone video that he said depicted Rittenhouse pointing the AR-style rifle at protesters in the streets.
“This is the provocation. This is what starts this incident,” the prosecutor declared.
Rittenhouse, now 18, killed two men and wounded a third during a tumultuous night of protests against racial injustice in the summer of 2020, in a case that has stirred bitter debate in the U.S. over guns, vigilantism and law and order.
Rittenhouse said he feared for his life and acted in self-defense. Prosecutors sought to portray him as the aggressor who bears responsibility for the bloodshed.
Binger zeroed in on the killing of 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum, who was the first man gunned down that night and whose shooting set in motion the bloodshed that followed. The prosecutor repeatedly called it “murder,” saying it was unjustified.
The prosecutor reminded jurors that Rittenhouse testified he knew Rosenbaum was unarmed. Binger also said there is no video to support the defense claim that Rosenbaum threatened to kill Rittenhouse.
Binger disputed the notion that Rosenbaum was trying to grab Rittenhouse’s rifle. “Mr. Rosenbaum is not even within arm’s reach when the first shot occurs,” Binger said. He rejected the idea that Rittenhouse had no choice but to shoot, saying he could have run away.
And Binger argued that once Rosenbaum was wounded, he was not even capable of taking away the gun, which was strapped to Rittenhouse’s body, since he was falling to the ground with a fractured pelvis. Rittenhouse kept firing, delivering what the prosecutor called the “kill shot” to Rosenbaum’s back.
“I think we can also agree that we shouldn’t have 17-year-olds running around our streets with AR-15s, because this is exactly what happens,” Binger said.
The young man from Antioch, Illinois, faces a mandatory life in prison if convicted of the most serious charge against him, first-degree intentional homicide.
After killing Rosenbaum, Rittenhouse shot and killed Anthony Huber, 26, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, 28. But he testified that Rosenbaum had chased him down and made a grab for his weapon, that Huber hit him with a skateboard, and that Grosskreutz came at him with a gun of his own — an account largely corroborated by a wealth of video and some of the prosecution’s own witnesses.
Binger said that Rittenhouse also provoked the bloodshed that followed Rosenbaum’s shooting: Huber, Grosskreutz and others in the crowd were trying to stop what they believed was an active shooter, exercising their own right to self-defense.
When it was all over, Rittenhouse walked away like a “hero in a Western — without a care in the world for anything he’s just done,” Binger said, adding: “This is someone who has no remorse, no regard for life, only cares about himself.”
When the prosecutor displayed a photograph of Rosenbaum’s bloodied body lying on a gurney during his autopsy and another of Rosenbaum’s mangled hand, some jurors appeared to avert their eyes from the TV monitors.
As he spoke, Binger walked up to the jury box and lifted the actual rifle used in the shootings as if he were firing, the prosecutor looking down its barrel and pointing it at courtroom wall.
Rittenhouse was 17 when he traveled the few miles from his home to Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020, as the city was in the throes of violent protests that erupted after a white police officer shot and wounded Jacob Blake, a Black man. Rittenhouse said he went there to protect property.
Supporters have hailed him as a hero who took a stand against lawlessness; foes have branded him a vigilante.
Binger began his closing arguments by telling the jury that Rittenhouse had no connection to the business he said he was going to protect that night, he ran around with an assault-style rifle, and he lied about being an emergency medical technician.
“Does that suggest to you that he genuinely is there to help?” Binger asked.
Each side was given 2 1/2 hours to make its case to the jury before deliberations were to begin. The defense was expected to deliver its closing argument in the afternoon.
Earlier Monday, Judge Bruce Schroeder dismissed a count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, a misdemeanor that had appeared to be among the likeliest of the charges to net a conviction for prosecutors.
The underage weapon charge was punishable by up to nine months in jail.
But the defense argued that Wisconsin law has an exception related to the length of a weapon’s barrel. After prosecutors conceded Monday that Rittenhouse’s rifle was not short-barreled, the judge threw out the charge.
Public interest in closing arguments was evident in the morning, when more people than usual stood in a line outside Courtroom 209 to get a seat.
Rittenhouse’s mother, Wendy Rittenhouse, listened intently in court during the jury instructions.
Rittenhouse is white, as are the three men he shot. The case has polarized Americans, raising questions about racial justice, vigilantism, the Second Amendment right to bear arms, and white privilege.
Perhaps in recognition of weaknesses in their case, prosecutors asked the judge to let the jury consider several lesser charges if they acquit him on the original counts. Schroeder agreed to do so Monday as he launched into 36 pages of instructions to the jury, explaining the charges and the laws of self-defense.
In the case of Huber’s slaying, the judge said that if jurors find Rittenhouse is not guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, then they can weigh whether he is guilty of second-degree intentional homicide. If he is not guilty of that count, then they can decide whether he is guilty of first-degree reckless homicide
In his instructions, the judge said that to decide that Rittenhouse acted lawfully in self-defense, the jury must find that he believed there was an unlawful threat to him and that the amount of force he used was reasonable and necessary.
After closing arguments, names were to be drawn to determine which 12 of the 18 jurors who heard testimony would deliberate, with the rest dismissed as alternates.
With a verdict near, Gov. Tony Evers said that 500 National Guard members would be prepared for duty in Kenosha if local law enforcement requested them.
___
This story has been updated to correct Gaige Grosskreutz’s age to 28.
___
Bauer reported from Madison and Forliti reported from Minneapolis. Associated Press writer Tammy Webber contributed from Fenton, Michigan.
___
Find AP’s full coverage of the Rittenhouse trial: https://apnews.com/hub/kyle-rittenhouse
