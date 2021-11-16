Connect with us

Biden to push infrastructure deal at “red list” bridge in NH

2 mins ago

WASHINGTON — The last time Joe Biden was in New Hampshire, he was a no-show at his own, sad party.

Trounced in the state’s 2020 Democratic presidential primary, Biden hopped a flight to next-up South Carolina before the polls had even closed on his fifth-place finish. On Tuesday, he returns to New Hampshire as president, eager to talk up his new $1 trillion infrastructure deal and what all that money can do for Americans.

Biden is down in the polls and hopes to use the successful deal to shift the political winds in his direction with new momentum for his broader $1.85 trillion social spending package before Congress.

The president signed the infrastructure bill into law on Monday at a splashy bipartisan ceremony for hundreds on the White House South Lawn, where lawmakers and union workers cheered and clapped.

“America is moving again and your life is going to change for the better,” Biden promised Americans.

The president and members of his Cabinet are moving, too — spreading out around the country to showcase the package. Biden himself has stops Tuesday in Woodstock, New Hampshire, and Wednesday in Detroit to promote the new law as a source of jobs and repairs for aging roads, bridges, pipes and ports while also helping to ease inflation and supply chain woes.

“As he goes around the country, he’s really going to dig into how these issues will impact people’s everyday lives, what they talk about at their kitchen tables,” said White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

The president, whose poll numbers continued to drop even after passage of the bill, is pleading for patience from Americans exhausted by the pandemic and frightened by rising inflation.

Biden defeated Donald Trump by 7 percentage points in New Hampshire in the 2020 election, but his popularity has sagged in the state. In a University of New Hampshire Survey Center Granite State Poll last month, his overall favorable rating was 34%, with 53% having an unfavorable view.

On Tuesday, the president will visit a bridge that carries state Route 175 over the Pemigewasset River. Built in 1939, the bridge has been on the state’s “red list” since 2014 because of its poor condition. Another bridge over the river was added in 2018.

“The president is going there because there is a broken-down bridge that needs to be repaired,” Psaki said.

New Hampshire’s Republican Gov. Chris Sununu, who planned to greet Biden at the airport, sent a letter to the president Tuesday asking him to work with Congress to earmark even more infrastructure funding for the state. He also urged Biden to address supply chain issues, workforce shortages and the rising cost of construction materials.

Xi-Biden talks raise hope for better ties but strains remain

14 mins ago

November 16, 2021

BEIJING — China on Tuesday welcomed a virtual meeting between President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden as raising hopes for better relations, while the U.S. was more muted on the talks as the world’s two biggest powers sought to ratchet down more than a year of tensions.

The leaders appeared to put aside the language of acrimony in their first formal meeting since Biden took office. Xi welcomed the U.S. leader as his “old friend,” and Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said the exchange was candid and constructive.

“If China-U.S. relations cannot return to the past, they should face the future,” Zhao said, calling the meeting “conducive to increasing positive expectations for U.S.-China relations.”

However, both sides held firm to their positions on the issues that divide Washington and Beijing, with Xi warning that the U.S. and Taiwan are playing with fire over the self-governing island that China claims.

The two nations were aiming to end a sharp deterioration in relations that accelerated under former U.S. President Donald Trump and had festered since Biden became president in January. The video conference, which took place Tuesday morning in Beijing and Monday evening in Washington, lasted more than three hours.

Facing domestic pressures at home, both Biden and Xi seemed determined to lower the temperature in what for both sides is their most significant — and frequently turbulent — relationship on the global stage.

“As I’ve said before, it seems to me our responsibility as leaders of China and the United States is to ensure that the competition between our countries does not veer into conflict, whether intended or unintended,” Biden told Xi at the start of the meeting. “Just simple, straightforward competition.”

The White House set low expectations for the meeting, and no major announcements or joint statement were delivered. Still, White House officials said the two leaders had a substantive exchange.

Xi greeted the U.S. president as his “old friend” and echoed Biden’s cordial tone in his own opening remarks, saying, “China and the United States need to increase communication and cooperation.”

The positive tone sets an example for both countries to try to identify common ground rather than find fault with each other, whether on trade, climate change, or geopolitical issues such as Afghanistan and North Korea, said Wang Huiyao, president of the Center for China and Globalization think tank in Beijing,

Solution to America’s supply chain woes could lie with the Mississippi River

25 mins ago

November 16, 2021

ST. LOUIS – FOX 2 has learned a solution to the supply chain shortage may lie, in part, on the Mississippi River.

There’s a new plan to send shipping containers from the Panama Canal, through the Gulf of Mexico, and into a port in Jefferson County about 30 miles south of St. Louis.

It has suddenly become more than just wishful thinking.

We live in a shipping container world. They crisscross the Midwest by train and truck but that’s not necessarily working out all that well.

“To get a container to here you’ve got to bring it in through (Los Angeles, CA),” said Derrick Good, president of the Jefferson County Port Authority.

The Mississippi River is an underutilized shipping superhighway. It’s time to rethink the business model.

“The Mississippi River is quickly becoming more important than it’s been in 100 years,” said Senator Roy Blunt (R-Missouri).

“Things that have happened now: the Panama Canal has expanded; they can bring larger ships through there. The Port at Plaquemines is on its way,” Good said.

That port is near the mouth of the Mississippi River outside of New Orleans.

Container ships would head there from the Panama Canal. A Florida company has designed new river vessels. A larger version would have a capacity to ferry 2,375 20-foot shipping containers (nearly 1,200 40-foot containers). A smaller version could carry 1,700 20-foot containers (about 850 40-foot containers).

This port in Herculaneum now used for loading sand onto barges would be the final stop for the larger vessels. The first vessels would begin operation in 2023.

“When you go much further north of us, you’ve got bridges, locks, and dams. You’ve got all these obstacles,” Good said. “That’s why really we’re about as far north as this project can go. Then there’s smaller vessels that can leave from here and go all the way up to Minnesota, Pittsburgh, out past Kansas City.”

A 30-day trip by barge could be cut to 10 days, he said.

Containers could be off-loaded onto trains and trucks along the way, allowing merchants to completely bypass those backed-up ports on the East and West coast and still reach the heart of America.

Naysayers may hear the “Panama Canal” and “Jefferson County” in the same sentence and say, “come on!”

It all comes down to location, according to Missouri Governor Mike Parson.

“One of the things we’re really focused on is those ports, those rivers. We knew long before even COVID hit and the situation we’re in now, that they were going to be a plus,” Blunt said.

“A good portion of that could grow air cargo, as well, because some of that may need to go places quickly or further than an 8-9 hour drive,” said Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge, director of St. Louis-Lambert International Airport.

“This really could change the world,” Good said.

It could also change the region’s landscape far beyond the port in Herculaneum with infrastructure improvements for trucks, railyards, ports, locks, and container storage facilities.

There’s money for all of that in the recently passed trillion-dollar infrastructure bill, Blunt said.

Moving from renter to owner an uphill battle in Colorado

37 mins ago

November 16, 2021

Most first-time homebuyers are renters, and one way to measure the difficulty of switching from renting to owning is by comparing how much the typical home costs versus the typical annual rent in a given location.

Nationally, median home prices are 18.27 times the median annual rent, or put another way, typical homes cost just over 18 years’ worth of rent payments in current dollars, according to an analysis conducted by Wendell Cox, a principal at Demographia, a St. Louis-based public policy firm.

But in several states, including Colorado, the “cost of moving up” multiple is larger. In Hawaii, the ratio is 33.8 or nearly 85% higher than the U.S. ratio. That is extreme, but in California, the ratio is 29.3, or 60.7% higher. In Massachusetts, the cost of moving up is 40.4% higher than the national average.

States in the Rocky Mountain region and Pacific Northwest dominate the remainder of the top 10 list, with the cost of moving up 39.3% higher in Montana, 37.2% higher in Utah, 36.5% higher in Oregon and 32.3% higher in Idaho. Then comes Colorado, in the eighth spot, with a cost of moving up ratio 31.5% higher than the U.S. average, followed by Wyoming at 30.5% higher.

“There is a general perception that house prices are higher where rents are higher. That is true. However, median house prices measured at the market (metropolitan area) level, tend to rise (at a) much greater rate than rents among the more expensive states,” said Cox in a blog post on the website Newgeography.

