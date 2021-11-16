HEALTH
Brain Cancer Nutrition Therapy
Medical doctors have established the fact that brain cancer nutrition therapy is beneficial for those that suffer from mild to severe cases of brain cancer. Cancer is an illness that has the capability of depleting the body of essential vitamin, minerals, and other types of nutrients. When an individual undergoes brain cancer treatment, even more of those important nutrients are wiped out in the body.
Not only this, but the cancer patient often experiences issues when it comes to having an appetite. Individuals that have brain cancer are already quite vulnerable, but when poor nutrition is added to the mix, it could wreck devastation upon the health of the patient. In this guide, you will discover a new form of brain cancer therapy that focuses on nutrition.
Assessing Nutritional Needs
If you want to engage in a brain cancer nutrition therapy treatment plan, it is important to have your nutritional needs evaluated by a medical professional. There are many tests that may be performed so that the medical doctor may get a good snapshot of what nutritional needs you require.
One of the most common is the test that evaluates your blood. This test will validate whether or not your base figures are either low or high when it comes to protein and other nutrients in the blood. In addition to this, the medical professional will likely inquire about the health history that you have had. It is also common for them to ask questions about the way that you eat, immediately followed by an examination pertaining to your body mass index.
The Nutrition Therapy Plan
Once your doctor establishes your nutritional needs, they will determine which type of diet will work best for you. You will be encouraged to consume only those foods with provide you with the optimal health benefits. If you have brain cancer, this is typically always individualized for you.
In addition to encouraging you to consume only those foods that are positive to your overall health, the nutrition therapy plan will also include exercises that you will be safe performing during the course of your disease and the treatment of your disease. You may also be encouraged to take nutritional supplements. There are many supplements that have been found to benefit brain cancer patients in one way or another. These include Selenium, Vitamin E, and Beta Carotene.
Support
If you are going to indulge in brain cancer nutrition therapy, it is important to know and understand that this is not just about changing your lifestyle; it is about modifying your behavior so that you may optimize your health. It is important to have a good support system in place.
This could be relatives, friends, neighbors, a community support group, clergy members, and even medical doctors. If you have a good support team in place, succeeding in brain cancer nutrition therapy will likely be both positive and productive for your health – both inside and outside.
How Much Do You Know About Osteoporosis? There is a Lot to Know!
In the past , osteoporosis received relatively little attention among medical professionals because there was so little that could be done to treat this condition. It has always been known how serious osteoporosis is (hip fractures, need for nursing home care etc.) but there was not much that could be done to change the progression of the disease process.
Over recent years there have been substantial advancements in the treatment of osteoporosis. There are now medications that have been proven to be effective at actually increasing bone mass. Furthermore, there has been substantial progress in the evaluation and monitoring of the condition.
In the past, women’s health care providers could only give their patients the following recommendations to manage/prevent osteoporosis:
– take Vitamin D and calcium supplements
– get sun exposure and exercise
– take hormonal supplements, if appropriate, based on their medical history
Now , with the development of bone-building medications and the advanced technology to monitor bone density, the management of osteoporosis is approached very differently as the focus is no longer on prevention, but instead, on treatment.
Like so many other medical illnesses, there are no signs or symptoms of this disease until it is manifested by clinical problems resulting from its long term effects (spontaneous fractures etc.) . As a result , compliance with treatment programs for osteoporosis are poor, as there is no perceived benefit to the patient until it is too late to make a significant difference in their prognosis.
Be proactive when it comes to learning about osteoporosis. Talk to your doctor about bone health. If you have a family history of osteoporosis it is even more important that you address this topic at an early age.
Years ago, it didn’t seem to matter whether this problem was addressed as there was so little that could be done. I hope I am helping women (and men) realize that this is definitely not the case today.
I simply want to raise awareness about osteoporosis. There are extensive resources available on the management of osteoporosis. Check out the many government-sponsored health organizations for more information. Hip fractures, in particular, account for so much morbidity and need for nursing home care it is astounding.
Here is the World Health Organization (WHO) fracture risk tool: http://shef.ac.uk/FRAX
Treatment For Uterine Fibroids – Some Tips in Treating Fibroids Without Undergoing Surgery
One thing that may come into mind if you have uterine fibroids is surgery or hysterectomy. However, you need to understand that surgery is not the only solution for uterine fibroids. There are also alternative treatment for uterine fibroids that you can find useful in trying to eliminate these tumors.
Uterine fibroids are indeed tumors, or muscle tissue growths in the uterus, but these tumor are non-cancerous. Despite that, it can however cause discomfort and pain especially during sexual intercourse and during menstruation. For women who are trying to conceive, the presence of these tumors may also be a hindrance.
Although these tumors can disappear in time, it is important that you find treatment for uterine fibroids as there are also alternative and natural ways to help your body eliminate or get rid of these tumors.
If you are looking for an alternative treatment for uterine fibroids, here are a few tips that might help you in shrinking those tumors away.
– Educate yourself of the causes and the different treatment of fibroids. The more your know about your condition, the more help you can find by avoiding the causes and avoiding the triggers as well.
– Modification in your lifestyle. One of the main factors that bring about the development of fibroids or tumors in your body is the imbalance of the hormones estrogen and progesterone, thus you can find that the solution or treatment for uterine fibroids is to maintain a healthy lifestyle to avoid changes in your hormonal levels.
– Lose those extra fat. Stay in shape and maintain a good health and weight. With extra body fat, you encourage the production of estrogen on your body and contributing to more hormonal imbalances as well. Add exercise into your daily routine. This will help you in shedding those extra fats and staying healthy as well.
– Add phytoestrogens to your daily diet. Indeed, this can be a great way to maintain balanced hormones and eventually avoid the tumor to grow more. You can find these in lentils, linseed, sesame seeds, apples, alfalfa, ginseng, fennel, chickpeas and even in fermented soy. They help control the production of your estrogen hormone which in turn, can control hormonal imbalance that may worsen your fibroids.
– Acupuncture is an ancient practice that you can also make use to help you relax and stay calm. Emotions as well as stress are also seen as contributing factors in the development of fibroids as emotions can often trigger hormonal imbalance. Aside from acupuncture, meditation is another practice that can also help a lot in dealing with bottled up emotions and in dealing with stress.
Keep in mind that although these alternative treatments are available and you can avoid surgery, it is still a must to g visit your doctor and have yourself checked. This will help you rule out the possibility of having other underlying conditions or other more serious problems than the uterine fibroids.
Avoid Perimenopause Woes
Perimenopause normally happens about six years before full menopause begins. And No! You don’t have to ingest (HRT)a pregnant mare’s urine! Besides, it’s been proven to be much too dangerous.
This has prompted many women to search for other options. Alternative health care therapies are available to perimenopausal women. Nutrition and nutritional supplementation are biggies to avoid perimenopause woes. Start as early in your younger years as you can. Or if you’re already into it, it’s not too late.
Get serious and you will begin to feel and see some changes. Besides choosing plant-based alternatives to hormone replacement therapy (HRT), also recommended:
- Reduce stress in your life
- Diet
- Exercise is one method of stress reduction that reduces hot flashes
- Nutritional supplements support and work with a woman’s body, not against it
- Prayer
- Meditation
- Yoga
- Tai chi can all be used to control your body’s stress response and reduce menopausal symptoms
Herbs, homeopathy, acupuncture, and other self-help measures support and work with a woman’s body, not against it, thereby reducing the dread of perimenopause and helping to avoid perimenopause woes! To fight hot flashes related to perimenopause woes, keep a portable fan
nearby, avoid spicy meals and alcohol, and eat foods high in hormone-balancing phytoestrogens like soy nuts or tofu. Get serious and you can avoid perimenopause woes.
