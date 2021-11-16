Bitcoin
Cheap Mortgage Calculator
A mortgage calculator is basically an online calculator that works in much the same way as an ordinary calculator. The difference is that it will specifically allow a person to calculate the actual costs of his/her mortgage. These calculators are available all over the Internet – some are situated on lender sites and only work with their own products and some are to be found on financial ‘portals’ or on broker sites and will have a broader range.
A mortgage calculator is useful in calculating monthly mortgage repayment at a given interest rate or for a specific mortgage product. It also compares repayment costs on different types of mortgage. It calculates time and money a person could save by overpaying on mortgage. A mortgage calculator is helpful in finding out the additional costs of products/services that are mortgage related such as stamp duty, repayment protection insurance, buildings and contents insurance, convincing estimates.
A mortgage calculator helps homebuyers to decide about their monthly payment using
principal, interest rate, loan term, loan cost, property information and insurance costs.
Principal is the amount of money borrowed; loan costs consist of payment for closing, evaluation, loan instigation fee and other settlement costs. Mostly the mortgage calculators take into account two sets of information, loan information and property information.
The different types of mortgages for which a mortgage calculator can be used are balloon mortgage, adjustable rate mortgages, jumbo mortgages, sub-prime Mortgage and assumable mortgage. But most commonly used type is Adjustable Rate Mortgage (ARM) Calculator, which offers attractive interest rates but the payment is not fixed. It is also helpful in determining adjustable mortgage payments and a fully amortizing ARM. The monthly payment is calculated to payoff the entire mortgage balance at the end of the term. The term is typically 30 years. After completion of fixed interest rate period, the interest rate and payment adjusts at the frequency destined.
ARM loans have four major types of payment options such as minimum payment, interest-only payment, fully amortizing 30-year payment and fully amortizing 15-year payment.
Why I Love Using Door Hangers In My Mortgage Business
Everyday we go through 100’s of doors without even thinking about it. How would you like to be able to make people stop and take notice of your mortgage marketing message?
The answer is “Door Hangers” or if you prefer “Door Knob Hangers.”
If you’re like me, you probably love to close a mortgage using a low cost origination idea. Door hangers definitely fit in that category and are a great originating tool.
Here are a few of the advantages of using door hangers:
1. They’re inexpensive,
2. They’re easy to generate,
3. The response is almost immediate,
4. They help you establish a farming area,
5. They can be targeted to a specific market,
6. Somebody is going to get a lot of good exercise.
As noted above…There’s lots of very good reasons why you would want to work the door hanger idea into your marketing plan. But, here’s the most important reason of all: You’ll receive an immediate response using door hangers. If you’re new to the mortgage business…this is exactly what you want…you want prospects now…not next week, not next month, and certainly not next year.
If you’re an old hand with mortgages but experiencing a little lull in your business…this provides a quick jump-start to find some new prospects.
And, remember…this is low cost mortgage origination that you can do immediately. If you need business…and, won’t incorporate this idea…I really can’t help you…you have other issues that need to be addressed immediately.
I’m sure you realize that door hangers are meant to be used as one shot effort to gain prospects. There’s no follow-up because there’s no contact information. Only when your mortgage prospect calls you is this the beginning of any kind of two-way communication. Door hangers are meant to get your message out there quickly, efficiently, cheaply, and in great quantity.
So…your door hangers are delivered. What’s next and what can you expect?
First, you’ll hopefully get immediate calls. In fact, unless you’re prepared to gather information while you’re delivering; you may need to shut off your phone for an hour until it’s convenient for you to return the call.
Second, you may run across people willing to carry on a conversation with you right then and there. Just be prepared for that.
Third, the life span of your door hanger is short, usually, three or four days at the very most. This is an immediate response idea with no long term residual value.
Fourth, your response numbers will approximate the response rate of direct mail without the associated costs. Expect about a one to two percent response.
Fifth, you will get complaints. Don’t worry about it; just be aware you’ll get them. You’ll find they fall into two categories, both of which revolve around that little sign posted at the entrance of the complex where you placed your door hangers. It reads: “No Soliciting,” or something similar.
You may get a call from a resident that you are in fact soliciting. Apologize profusely and move on. Your response is: “I’m sorry, I didn’t mean to offend…I’ve done many refinances in the community and everyone is very well pleased…I do provide a valuable service for your community.”
If you just attacked a rental community…you will get a call from a not-so-happy Property Manager. If you don’t get that call; they’re not doing their job. So, expect the call and be prepared.
They will call you and threaten to contact either the Sheriff or the local Police. Here’s your response: “I’m sorry…I didn’t realize…it won’t happen again I can assure you.” Be humble and apologetic and diffuse the situation.
Just so you know…I not aware of any folks in the mortgage industry serving jail terms for violating that little posted sign. This is not an offense that puts you in mortgage jail, believe me.
In the case of a rental community, I usually wait a year and then do it again. You can always blame your staff (even though you don’t have one). the next time…but, chances are there will be a new Property Manager to holler at you instead. They turn-over at about the same rate that rental units do.
OK back to basics…Let’s pick a target for your door hangers. It may be a rental community, a residential area of single family homes, condos, or townhouses. Obviously, If your door hangers are geared towards rentals, your a theme can be “Renting is hazardous to their wealth,” or something similar to that.
For residences, a refinance flier with a free report is always a good choice. In both cases, give them a reason to call you now…give something that is free if they respond.
Personally, I prefer to deliver my door hangers to rental communities, townhouses and condos versus neighborhoods with single family homes. Why? Because, I can deliver a huge number of fliers in a very short period of time.
I also like to deliver them on Saturday morning. You can either count this as your exercise time or hire a couple of kids to place them on doors in a particular neighborhood. If you hire kids…do get the parents permission and supervise the placement of the door hangers.
You can buy blank door hangers that are already perforated and print them yourself. Here are a few sources you can review or use Google search if you prefer. You’ll have lots of choices.
paper.com/index.html – Use their search box and type in “door hangers.” Their 3-up door hanger on 8.5″ X 11″ comes in a 250 sheet pack (750 door hangers) for $33.08 plus S&H.
pcform.com/doorhanger.asp – Their 3-up in a 250 sheet pack (750 door hangers) is
priced at $45.00, 1500 door hangers for $72.00 etc.
kwiktickets.com/updh_3up1.html – Their 3-up package is 333 sheets per pack. 1 pack equals 1000 door hangers for $28.00. Available in white, green, blue or, yellow.
You can also make your own using a full page letter size flier.
First…layout a good flier on yellow letter size paper. Use the entire page. If you’re targeting a residential neighborhood…use a refinance theme like “Don’t Miss the Boat, Rates Have Never Been Lower.” If it’s a rental community…”Renting is Hazardous to Your Wealth” is a good one to use.
Second…let’s take that full page flier and turn it into a door hanger.
Fold the flier just as though you are going to put it in an envelope…in thirds. The secret here is to fold your flier with the printing on the outside so that even when it’s folded…the first third is visible and readable.
Third…while folded…punch a single centered hole in one end and loop a rubber band through it for hanging. You’re done…so simple…so quick…and, so very inexpensive. Now…Let’s get them delivered.
Keep this little origination gem in the back of your mind…there’s lots of door knobs out there that need door hangers.
The Flow of Mortgage Funds – Your Local Bank to Mortgage Backed Securities
The availability of funds in the primary market depends a great deal on the existence of secondary markets. First, mortgage funds are loaned to a homebuyer by a lending institution in the primary market. The mortgage is then sold to a secondary market agency that may, in turn, sell it to other investors in the form of mortgage backed securities. Mortgage backed securities fall into two general types: Bond-type securities and pass through securities. Bond-type securities are long-term, pay interest semi-annually, and provide for repayment at a specified date. Pass through securities, which are more common, pay interest and principal payments on a monthly basis. Some types of pass through securities pay even if payments are not collected from the borrower.
Because a primary lender sold the mortgage, the lender can take the money it receives from the sale and make another mortgage loan, then sell that new loan to the secondary market, and continue the cycle. The secondary market agency can pool the mortgages it buys to create mortgage backed securities, which they then sell to investors. As the secondary market agency sells the mortgage backed securities to investors, it now has more funds to buy more mortgages. It can then create more mortgage backed security pools to sell to investors again, and the cycle continues.
The market is able to function as it does because standardized underwriting criteria are used to qualify borrowers and property. A mortgage will only be purchased by the secondary market if the primary market lender conformed to the secondary market’s underwriting standards. Since lenders want to sell their loans, they must follow the underwriting standards of those agencies. The three largest secondary market agencies are Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac, and Ginnie Mae. Therefore, a conforming loan is typically a loan that conforms to Fannie Mae’s underwriting guidelines. Private companies such as hedge funds and investment banks also participate in the flow of mortgage funds by buying mortgage backed securities. The recent credit meltdown and economic recession was partly due to the buying and selling of mortgage backed securities. Investors borrowed incredible amounts of money and leveraged themselves so dramatically that when the value of mortgage backed securities went down, it was enough to create enormous liquidity problems for the companies and many went out of business (Bear Stearns, Merrill Lynch, etc.). Unfortunately, many of the same dynamics that caused the financial collapse are still in operation today. The secondary market still exists with Fannie Mae (infused with taxpayer money) now buying up to 99% of all loans originated in the United States.
EasyFi Lending Protocol Goes Live with Money Markets on Polygon
The universal layer 2 digital assets lending protocol, EasyFi Network has announced that it is now live with its lending protocol on Polygon. The new lending protocol went live on Nov 15, 2021 and will be initially supporting six money markets with supplying and borrowing on Polygon Network.
While announcing the latest development, COO and Co-founder of EasyFi Network Anshul Dhir said,” Six money markets on our protocol on Polygon Network are now open for operations. We have now completed a major milestone in our Q4 2021 roadmap that of Full protocol launch. We have launched the markets first on Polygon Network and will be soon followed with launch of markets on Binance Smart Chain and other networks.”
In order to ensure the safety and security of its userbase, EasyFi Network has carried out a lot of groundwork leading up to the launch. The protocol has been subjected to a full security audit by one of the leading cybersecurity firms — Halborn Security. The exercise Included analysis and testing of the project’s smart contracts through almost all possible scenarios to ensure compliance with global security standards. In addition to the external audits, EasyFi continues to carry out its own internal audits to identify areas of concern and implement corrective and risk management actions.
The exhaustive list of internal audits includes penetration testing, vulnerability assessments and DDOS simulation tests.
EasyFi’s lending protocol on Polygon will currently list the following assets as collateral markets – $MATIC, $USDC, $USDT, $DAI, $WETH and $WBTC – with more to be added in the near future.
Giving more details of the Lending, Anshul said, “The first 6 money markets to be open for the users on our protocol on Polygon are $MATIC, $USDC, $USDT, $DAI, $WETH (Wrapped Ether) and $WBTC (Wrapped Bitcoin). The Company is testing many other tokens as well, which it will add from time to time to enhance the lending markets.”
EasyFi Network is on track with its development roadmap for Q4 2021 as announced earlier with the full protocol launch. The upcoming token markets on Polygon are live first, enabling lending and borrowing of volatile and stable assets on its protocol on Polygon Network. The project will also be pushing into going live soon with the staked derivatives assets as collateral markets as indicated early this year through strategic partnerships with some of the staked derivative projects like StaFi and RAMP.
These partnerships will bear fruits in the coming days as EasyFi gears to launch more tokens and staked derivatives assets as collateral markets on the protocol. Once the staked derivatives assets market is launched, staked derivative tokens will be listed as yield-bearing collateral assets on the platform and users owning these listed derivatives can secure loans against them. We will also be seeing the protocol going live with its markets on Binance Smart Chain and expansion to other networks as well.
Learn more about EasyFi at – https://easyfi.network/
