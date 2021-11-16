Chico DeBarge arrested on drug charges again

Chico DeBarge was arrested on drug charges again. The 55-year-old R&B singer was taken into custody in Burbank, California in January after police found crystal meth and heroin on him during a traffic stop.
He was arrested again on November 6 after cops responded to a domestic disturbance call at his motorhome.
Police discovered the motorhome registration was six months expired and impounded Chico’s only home.
A search of the motorhome turned up methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Chico was booked for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia and released, Rhymeswithsnitch reports.
Chico (pictured left and right) is a younger brother of the famous DeBarge R&B group. His brother Tommy DeBargedied last month of natural causes related to his lifelong drug addictions.
Chico released his self-titled debut album in 1986. The album spawned the hit song “Talk To Me.”
Chico is best known for his hit singles “Give You What You Want (Fa Sure)” and “Listen to Your Man” (featuring Joe).
Marriage seems to be going in a positive direction between husband and wife Stevie J. and Faith Evans less than a week after Stevie reportedly filed for divorce in a Los Angeles court. Just earlier this week, news broke that Stevie J. filed divorce papers on his 3-year marriage to singer and long-time friend Faith Evans, but the couple seems to be letting love win, for now.
Last night, Faith stunned fans who had learned of the divorce news by posting up a series of videos featuring herself and her husband, Stevie, doing cartwheels on a beach. The location hinted at the pair being together in Malibu. Faith’s caption didn’t mention anything about the apparent divorce filing nor did she clarify their relationship status, instead it appear to be an inside joke between them.
“Get us free, bruh!” Faith wrote and mentioning Stevie’s Instagram handle, @hitmansteviej_1
The “Keep The Faith” singer appears to have seen some internet chatter after headlines about Stevie filing for divorce hit the internet. In a message to tell the haters to mind their own relationships, Faith shared an IG post that read,
Did you know there are three places you can stay for free? In your lane, out of my business, and over there.
So far, Stevie J has not addressed the reports he filed for divorce nor did he speak on his day on the beach with Faith. Do YOU think they are giving marriage a second shot?
After suffering an upset to the Washington Football Team, Tom Brady was in no mood to talk to reporters and ended his postgame conference after just fielding a few questions.
“Who wants to start? Make it quick,” said a disappointed Tom Brady on Sunday (Nov 14), after he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers suffered a 19-29 loss to the Washington Football Team. Brady, 44, and the Bucs were the favorites heading into the game, but Tom’s day ended with just 220 yards thrown, with two touchdowns – and two interceptions. Tom’s mood was evident when he fielded questions during the postgame press conference. “We never really played on our terms. We played from behind the whole game. They played a good game – they had a good plan,” he said.
Tom Brady’s postgame press conference only lasted a minute.
“I mean, we have obviously — it’s just not a great day of football for us,” said Tom in response to a second question. “It doesn’t matter who you play if you have a bunch of self-inflicted errors. We’ve gotta eliminate those and see if we can go out and execute the plays that are there.” After a question about his interceptions – “We started with the ball,” said Brady, “and they came away with it” – Tom ended the press conference. At least, he tried, according to Audacy’s WEEI. Tom returned for a few more questions, but all in all, the press conference lasted just under two minutes.
As the defending Super Bowl champions, the Bucs didn’t expect Sunday’s game to go that way, especially since they were playing a team that was 2-6. It was the team’s second straight loss. “It’s very disappointing,” head coach Bruce Arians said, per ESPN. “It’s very alarming to watch the energy at every practice and show up with a lack of execution and energy that it takes to win on Sunday. We’ve got a lot of soul-searching to do.”
“Energy and passion are very fixable,” Arians said, noting that penalities have been the team’s Achilles’ heel this season. “The penalties — they’ve gotta get corrected sooner or later. The first play of the game — they’re shifting, and we jump offsides. They don’t even run a play, and we jump offsides. The stupidity has to go away if we’re gonna go anywhere.”
“It has nothing to do with ability,” Coach Arians said. “It’s about execution and being a smart football team. We’re a very dumb football team. And that’s a reflection on the coaches.” The good news is that the 6-3 Bucs are still leading the NFC South (behind the 5-4 Saints and 5-5 Carolina Panthers.) Tampa Bay takes on the 3-6 New York Giants next week on Nov. 22.
Lisa Rinna‘s mother, Lois Rinna, has passed away after suffering a stroke earlier this month.
On Monday, after the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member confirmed the tragic turn of events with her fans and followers and confirmed her family had traveled to be with her, Amelia Hamlin revealed on Instagram that Lois died in the early morning hours on Monday.
“My guardian angel for the rest of time.. I love you so much my Lolo… you were and will always be much more than a grandma to me.. you were my best friend,” Amelia wrote in her November 15 post, which featured a throwback photo of Lois in her wedding dress. “My strength. My rock. My everything. Your laughter never failed to light up any room you ever walked in. Anyone who got the pleasure to meet you was so blessed.. there will never be anyone like you.”
“Thank you for being the strength our family needed. Thank you for teaching us what it means to be a strong woman… and just like that.. you’re back with Frank.. I know they’re having a party for you.. and you are dancing your way through heaven… you’ll never be gone… ‘I did it my way..’ ‘ Me too.’ 5:05 am …,” Amelia continued.
A short while after Amelia’s post was shared, Lisa shared a message of her own.
“Lois DeAndrade Rinna… June 7, 1928 – November 15 2021 5:05am… Heaven Has a New Angel,” her caption read.
After Lisa’s post was shared, Crystal Kung-Minkoff shared a quote from Hellen Keller, which read, “What we have once enjoyed deeply we can never lose. All that we love deeply becomes part of us.”
“She’s resting peacefully in heaven. Love to you and your family,” Sutton Stracke noted.
“Sending so much love to you and your family. We LOVE Louis. Heaven has a new angel and you have a guardian angel,” added Kyle Richards.
One day prior to Lois’ death, Rinna shared an old video of her mother enjoying a rum and Coke while out at a restaurant.
“Let’s all raise a glass to Lois,” she captioned her post.
“Cheers nana… my best friend… my hero… my strength… we will be having plum wine & rum and coke till the rest of time for you…,” Amelia replied in a caption.
Lisa also shared more photos of Lois on her Instagram Stories.
Last week, Lisa first shared the news of her mother’s health battle on Instagram.
“I know how much you appreciate and LOVE Lois so I need to tell you that she has had a stroke,” she said at the time. “I am with her now, so let’s celebrate her and send her so much love while she transitions. I was so conflicted to share this very very sad news with you, but I know you would want to know.”
Two years prior, the RHOBH cast member revealed on Twitter that her mother had suffered a stroke six years earlier.
“My mom had a devastating stroke 6 years ago and had to learn how to walk and talk again months of rehabilitation,” she shared.. “She is one of the lucky ones. She is not the same as she once was but she has overcome so much. We are blessed and so grateful.”
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 is currently in production.
Photos Credit: Charles Sykes/Bravo, Instagram/LisaRinna