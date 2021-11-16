Christmas tree sellers not concerned over shortage

Suggest a Correction
FLORISSANT, Mo. – Some of our local Christmas tree lots are getting ready to open in less than a week.
Lynn Sullivan, owner of Sullivan Farms Christmas Trees, says their first truckload of trees looks great.
“Today we unloaded mainly some taller trees from 11-foot to 18-foot trees is what we unloaded today. They look really good. They’re nice and full so I think people will be happy this year,” he said.
But a late frost in Michigan means some of the trees won’t make harvest this year. A frost signals the tree it’s time to go to sleep for the winter. Trees that are not dormant cannot be harvested.
“Well, there is a shortage this year. Worse than last year I believe,” he said.
Despite this shortage, Sullivan isn’t too concerned.
“Every year we build a bigger relationship with more and more growers and not only just Michigan but in North Carolina, and Oregon and Nova Scotia, Canada. So we have a good line on trees and I don’t think the shortage will really affect us much this year,” said Sullivan.
“That’s where most of the increase is. We have a real, real problem getting truck drivers to pick up the Christmas trees in a timely manner,” he said.
While the Sullivan Farms Christmas tree lots open this Saturday, Nov. 20, you don’t have to rush out.
“Don’t panic we’re going to have plenty of trees this Saturday, Black Friday, the Saturday after, and the Saturday after that. So I don’t want nobody to feel like they’re not going to get a tree. Come to Sullivan Farms. We’ve got one for you,” said Sullivan.
And Sullivan says he’s so thankful for all of the continued support and business from the community.
“We want to wish everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.
To find out hours and locations of the five lots, visit SullivanFarms-STL.com.
ST. LOUIS – The Rams relocated back to Los Angeles in 2016 and St. Louis football fans still haven’t forgotten.
A poll surveying 700 registered voters from the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County found 71% of respondents have been following a four-year lawsuit between the City of St. Louis and the NFL.
Remember when the Chargers and the Raiders had a joint proposal to move to Carson, CA?
Lucky for the Raiders, that never happened.
Lucky for the Chargers, it happened; and they got to move to Los Angeles.
Then there was St. Louis.
Left with no team and a dome-full of frustration, The city sued the NFL, citing breach of contract, fraud, illegal enrichment, and tortious interference, all resulting in substantial financial losses for the city of St. Louis. With estimated millions in lost revenue related to tourism surrounding an NFL franchise on top of it, the city is hoping to see a $1 billion compensation from the league for the relocation.
After four years of litigation, it appears St. Louis lawyers have the upper hand, but the case is far from over.
The poll, conducted by Show me Victories, found over 70% of St. Louis residents are still interested in the case.
Polls allowed residents to “support,” “oppose” or select “unsure” via an interactive Response system administered via telephone line from Nov. 11-13.
Notable data included general support for a jury deciding the lawsuit (56%), nearly one-half in favor of an expansion team in St. Louis (49%), 39% in favor of a $1 billion settlement, and nearly one-third in favor of the Chargers relocating to St. Louis.
For a complete look at the results of the poll, visit https://www.showmevictories.com/news/the-nfl-may-be-done-with-st-louis-but-st-louis-certainly-isnt-done-with-the-nfl/.
LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — A 20-year-old man has been charged with killing his mother in a Kansas City suburb.
The Clay County Prosecutor’s Office charged Austin Little with second-degree murder and armed criminal action after he was arrested late Friday night.
Liberty, Missouri police responded to reports of a man being “out of control” in a neighborhood around 11:45 p.m. Friday.
When officers arrived, they found 46-year-old Jill Little, of Liberty, dead inside her home. Investigators determined she was a victim of a homicide.
Austin Little was arrested several blocks away from his mother’s home in the neighborhood. Authorities say Austin Little is being held in lieu of $1 million bond.
LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — A 20-year-old man has been charged with killing his mother in a Kansas City suburb.
The Clay County Prosecutor’s Office charged Austin Little with second-degree murder and armed criminal action after he was arrested late Friday night.
Liberty, Missouri police responded to reports of a man being “out of control” in a neighborhood around 11:45 p.m. Friday.
When officers arrived, they found 46-year-old Jill Little, of Liberty, dead inside her home. Investigators determined she was a victim of a homicide.
Austin Little was arrested several blocks away from his mother’s home in the neighborhood. Authorities say Austin Little is being held in lieu of $1 million bond.
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!