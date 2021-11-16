News
Companies want to hire — but where are the workers?
ST. LOUIS – The Pat Connolly Tavern, a staple in Dogtown, is closed for lunch these days due to a problem plaguing many business owners across the U.S.
“It is proving incredibly difficult to find people,” said Joe Jovanovich.
The third-generation restaurant owner is not talking about customers. He needs workers, but applicants are few and far between. If they do apply, Jovanovich said many often skip interviews or worse.
“We’ve had numerous instances of this so-called ‘ghosting,’ where folks say they’re going to accept the job. We put them on the schedule, you could be communicating with them up until the day before or that morning…and they don’t show up,” said Jovanovich.
Jovanovich is trying to entice applicants. He’s raised wages, implemented a hiring bonus, and began offering health insurance benefits.
“These are all things we’ve always wanted to do, maybe we always should’ve been doing,” he said. “But at the same time, I don’t know how sustainable they are until we get to the other side of whatever this is.”
Jerome Katz, a professor at St. Louis University’s Richard A. Chaifetz School of Business, compared the worker shortage to “a game of chicken.”
“You have America’s workers on one side, and you’ve got the entrepreneurs and managers on the other,” said Katz. “It’s a question of who’s going to budge first.”
Katz said the pandemic has workers wanting more – more money, more flexibility, more balance, and for some, more safety.
“I think if we don’t fix this now, five years down the road, when my students are hitting the job market, they’re absolutely going to demand it or they’re just going to walk,” said Katz.
Katz said many lower-wage workers who lost jobs during the pandemic made more on unemployment than in the jobs they lost.
“In one sense, those enhanced benefits let them improve their financial situation,” said Katz. “All these people are still hoarding that money, holding on to it, and using it to keep them going until the workforce situation resolves in their favor.
Katz said that financial cushion spurred a record rise in self-employment.
“Those numbers have skyrocketed, which means people want to work,” said Katz. “They want to make money, but they’re not going to do it under the old rules.”
It’s a dilemma that business owners like Jovanovich are trying to solve.
“The one thing that always made it work was the fact that we’d settle on a labor dynamic of pay and availability of labor that was working for a long time but was built on a faulty foundation,” said Jovanovich. “That’s not any one person’s fault. I don’t think that’s independent business owners’ fault, but now that the foundation has been shaken to the point where it’s eroding, how do we fix it?”
To start, Katz said companies need to make work more worthwhile.
Suggest a Correction
News
Suffering in silence: Why you can’t ignore your mental health and well-being
ST. LOUIS – Health experts say the harsh reality is more than half of adults who experience mental illness will not seek treatment and many think they can snap out of it on their own. However, doctors say it’s an illness that can and should be treated.
That applies to the two people you are about to meet. They’ve battled with their own depression and are on a mission to inspire others to seek help and push forward.
Koran Bolden, a St. Louis native, has garnered numerous awards and media recognition as a motivational speaker and author. Bolden, 38, launched his first business at the age of 12 and solidified his first multi-million-dollar contract offer by the age of 21.
However, Bolden’s life came to a screeching halt last year. He realized the people around him were counting on him to be strong, but he was empty.
“It was really hard for me because everyone was looking at Koran Bolden, the brand, who shows up and the helper of all things in the community and in schools. He is that big hero. It was even harder for me to come out. It left me suffering in silence,” he said. “I would rather tell my story, be truly authentic of who I am, and deal with people who understand what I’m going through than to live a lie.”
Bolden turned his stumbling blocks into stepping stones.
“After losing my brother to gun violence while in the same month losing my uncle to cancer, I ended up having a family shattered in pieces and not really knowing how to pick up those pieces,” he said.
Bolden says he put his pride aside and has since gone to nearly two dozen therapy sessions. He says he’s overcome his trauma and celebrated his achievement this past October when the Cardinals asked him to throw out a ceremonial first pitch at a game.
“I really think it’s time to step up in the community and be able to really do something about this, cause there is so many people that need help,” he said.
Now we introduce you to Sabrina McField, a former choreographer and dancer for musician R. Kelly.
McField was devasted as she watched her former boss fall from grace and ultimately be sentenced to prison for sex crimes. McField wrote the book “The Dance in My Shoes” where she channeled her own emotional strife.
“I went on this journey writing this book and it forced a lot of conversation about my mother and father. I finished this book in 2020. For 15 years, I did not know what to say or how to communicate or who to talk to about mental health,” she said.
McField son’s father took his own life and, months later, COVID closed her salon business.
McField confronted her crisis head-on.
“Yes, people have breaking points; you have to get to know your body. Your body tells you, that’s one thing I learned on this journey. your body tells you,” she said. “Save yourself. No one is coming to save you, no one came to save me. I’m glad to save myself.”
Dr. Jessi Gold, a Washington University psychiatrist at Barnes Jewish Hospital, says there are warning signs.
“Too much sleep or too little sleep and any change in appetite. People start to notice those warning signs and your loss of interest in stuff,” she said. “Also, on the serious note, hopeless thoughts if not wanting to wake up, or wanting to hurt yourself or end your life, that would be a reason you should be concerned and want to get help.”
Suggest a Correction
News
Don’t be fooled by viral Facebook post saying company is going to ‘use your photos’
CLEVELAND (WJW) — A viral post on Facebook is offering a daunting message for social media users: “The new Facebook/Meta rule starts tomorrow where they can use your photos.”
Nexstar’s WJW reached out to Facebook directly and found that no such rule has been introduced.
“People can continue to control their privacy preferences using the many user friendly self-serve tools we provide on Facebook, such as Privacy Checkup, and learn more about how we use and protect data in our Data Policy,” a Facebook representative said in an email.
So if you see the spam post – which, like any good chain mail hoax, claims you have to act now or face the consequences – feel free to ignore it. You don’t have to copy and paste the long message instructing the social media platform to “use” your photos.
Meta, the newly announced parent company of Facebook, continues to play whack-a-mole with misinformation shared on its suite of sites, especially during the pandemic.
Posts like this one actually date all the way back to 2012, but have regained steam in recent days. And while the privacy settings Facebook suggests are helpful in letting fewer people view your page’s contents, by having a Facebook or Instagram account, you are agreeing to let the company mine your information.
As seen on the platforms’ data policy page: “We collect the content, communications and other information you provide when you use our Products, including when you sign up for an account, create or share content, and message or communicate with others.”
No amount of posting “I’m not giving Facebook/Meta permission to share my information posted on their website” is going to change the platform using your info in some capacity.
Suggest a Correction
News
Car break-ins up 10% in St. Louis County, police say
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Car break-ins are on the rise in St. Louis County, with police reporting a 10% increase since January.
Over the weekend, several cars parked at Missouri Baptist Hospital and the River City Casino were broken into. St. Louis County police confirmed three to four thieves broke into two cars at the casino, stealing a firearm from one of them. At Missouri Baptist Hospital, seven cars belonging to the staff were broken into, as well.
There have been 2,961 reported car break-ins between May and November, up 550 from the same time last year, according to the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.
Meanwhile, in St. Louis County, thefts from cars are up 10% since the beginning of the year. Police said catalytic converter thefts are also up nearly 300% in the county.
Patrick Doyle, who lives in Manchester, said he is still on edge after his car was broken into.
“We’re starting to see it more and more all over St. Louis and in different areas, so it’s just kind of crazy that they’re targeting whoever, whenever and getting away with it,” said Doyle.
His security camera captured multiple thieves wearing hoodies, checking his car doors at 2:40 a.m. When they found out the doors were open, they rummaged through the vehicle and ran off with stolen items.
“Luckily, we don’t keep a whole lot of stuff in our cars, so it was just some loose change,” said Doyle. “My wife had a fanny pack and a coat that they took, other than that nothing that was expensive.
“They knew if they were to open the door or shut it, that we could potentially hear them shutting our doors,” he continued. “So, they didn’t even shut the doors all the way. They shut it just enough to where there wouldn’t be an alarm or anything like that to go off.”
St. Louis County police will hold a press conference Tuesday discussing the recent uptick in crime. The briefing will take place in the St. Louis County Council Chambers at 9 a.m.
Suggest a Correction
