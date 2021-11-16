Celebrities
DaniLeigh facing assault charges after fight with DaBaby
DaniLeigh might spend the Christmas holidays behind bars after her fight with rapper DaBaby over the weekend.
DaBaby wisely called police after the 26-year-old singer/rapper allegedly attacked him when he ordered her to leave his condo with their 3-month-old baby girl.
“I just want her peacefully removed, which they need to hurry up (and) do as we speak,” he said on IG Live. “I ain’t even want that behavior on display but it’s OK, man this too shall pass, it’s all good.”
North Carolina officers responded to DaBaby’s call and arrested DaniLeigh. A police source tells TMZ she is facing two counts of simple assault. She may face jail time if convicted.
DaniLeigh, born Danielle Leigh Curiel to Dominican parents, is seen in Instagram Live videos yelling at the rapper.
“This man is mad bc I had a plan b sent to his condo,” she claimed on social media.
“All he wanna do is cum in me with no responsibility… Obviously he [probably] want me out so he can f**k on his baby mother and other hoes who been known we been together this whole time while I just had my first child. This all goes to say that this man is a f**king coward!”
She also accused DaBaby of sleeping with his other baby mama and a plethora of groupies.
DaniLeigh appeared depressed, exhausted and unkempt as she raged at her baby daddy, who accused her of moving into his condo with their baby and 2 suitcases.
DaniLeigh, pictured in March, admitted she tried to play house with DaBaby in an effort to domesticate him, but he refused to play along.
“This all goes to say that this man is a f–king coward !!!!!” she shouted. She added that she was asleep after cooking him dinner when he came in with his assistants and tried to kick her out.
“Ima learn and Ima grow … but this right here ain’t it.. and I’m sorry to my baby that her father is kicking her out her home at 3 months,” she said.
Someone edited DaniLeigh’s Wikipedia page to drag DaBaby to say he went live on DaniLeigh’s Instagram to “gaslight, disrespect and embarrass both mother & child”.
Celebrities
Hailee Steinfeld Wears Rhinestone Bikini & Talks Having ‘Similar Energy’ With Florence Pugh On ‘Hawkeye’
Hailee Steinfeld absolutely slayed in a rhinestone bikini on the cover of ‘Cosmopolitan,’ where she talked about ‘Hawkeye’ and the final season of ‘Dickinson.’
It’s a big month for Hailee Steinfeld. On Nov. 5, the third and final season of the 24-year-old actress’s hit Apple TV+ series Dickinson premiered. Coming next: Hailee will join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kate Bishop in Disney+’s Hawkeye, which begins on Nov. 24. Hailee proudly spoke about both these projects in a new Q&A interview with Cosmopolitan, as part of the magazine’s December/January cover story. She looked drop dead gorgeous on the cover, wearing a sparkly, rhinestone bikini with her legs submerged in a pool.
In Hawkeye, Hailee stars as the bow-and-arrow apprentice to Jeremy Renner‘s Clint Barton. Florence Pugh is in the show as well, reprising her role as Yelena Belova from Black Widow. “I think we just had similar energy,” Hailee told Cosmopolitan of the instant connection she shared with Florence, 25. “We had a moment together where we were shooting and something went wrong. There was no recovering from it. I started laughing so hard that somebody thought I was crying and I just remember a flood of people rushing in and being like, ‘Is everyone okay?’ And I’m literally facedown on the ground, just hysterically laughing. Mind you, we were in a scene that was in no way, shape, or form meant to be at all funny. We really did have a wonderful time together.”
Hailee also reflected on the emotional moment she learned she was joining the MCU — a milestone moment for any actor in the business. “I was actually pulling up to set on Dickinson. My driver got out of the car and went to open my door and I held it shut because it was like, ‘I need a moment,’ ” she explained. “I hadn’t gotten a ‘you got the job’ call in a minute. My mom was on the phone and I started crying in the back seat of the car. I was like, ‘Wow, this is so wild.’ ”
As for Dickinson, Hailee is immensely grateful she had the opportunity to play iconic poet Emily Dickinson and explore her sexuality in the Apple series. “It feels pretty amazing to be part of a show that makes people feel like they can fight against whatever box anybody is trying to put them in and to play a character who was so unapologetically herself during a time when being who you are was wildly unacceptable,” Hailee said. “There was one path that women were supposed to take, and she was running in the opposite direction. I just love that about her.”
Sadly for fans, Dickson‘s three-season run will wrap on Christmas Eve. But the silver lining in the coming-of-age story concluding is that Hailee believes the show “absolutely” nails the ending. “This story and this season specifically is very hopeful, and there is, of course, loss and heartbreak and the weird and wild Dickinson humor,” she explained. “But it all wraps itself up in a way that leaves you feeling good. And it’s not over, in a sense. Emily Dickinson’s work lives on, and this show will hopefully live on.”
Celebrities
Lily-Rose Depp Makes Out With Yassine Stein 3 Mos. After Being Linked To Austin Butler – Photos
Lily-Rose Depp & her new boyfriend, Yassine Stein, showed major PDA as they shared a kiss while grocery shopping, just 3 months after dating Austin Butler.
Lily-Rose Depp, 22, has a new boyfriend, Yassine Stein, and the couple is so in love, they shared a passionate makeout session while grocery shopping. Lily and French rapper, Yassine, were in the parking lot of a grocery store in LA on Nov. 15, when they kissed each other just three months after Lily was reportedly dating Austin Butler, 29. You can see the photos HERE!
For the outing, Lily threw on a high-waisted royal blue wrap skirt with a tight white tank top, a powder blue Courreges Aqua Marine Sweater, a Prada Tessuto Shoulder Bag, black leather ballet flats, and a pair of frilly lace white socks.
Yassine was just as dressed down when he threw on a pair of black cargo shorts, a gray hooded sweatshirt, a baseball cap, and a pair of Asics sneakers.
This isn’t the first time the couple has been spotted out together, in fact, they were out on a romantic stroll in Paris back on October 11. The couple held hands on their walk as Lily wore a Burberry Novacheck Pleated Buckle Shirt, with a Levi’s Trucker Denim Jacket, a pair of sheer black Wolford Fatal 50 Tight Seamless, and a Prada Tessuto Shoulder Bag.
We were surprised that Lily had a new love interest considering she and Austin Butler were hot and heavy over the summer. Back in August, Lily and Austin were out in London together when they hugged and kissed while waiting for a taxi. For their date, they went out to dinner and then went on a romantic walk afterward, proving they were seriously into eachother.
Celebrities
Nike Delays Upcoming Travis Scott Release, Rapper Reportedly ‘Still In A State Of Shock’ About Astroworld Tragedy
In the aftermath of the 10 lives lost at Travis Scott’s Astroworld, Nike announces the delay of the Travis Scott Air Max release. Travis is reportedly very much still in shock following the festival.
It has been almost two weeks since the deadly events that took place at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival. Since then, the death toll has risen to 10 people including 9-year-old Ezra Blount.
The event’s aftermath is still in its early stages, and even with it being so fresh, attorney Ben Crump has already filed lawsuits seeking justice for some of the victims. While a few lawsuits have already been filed, HoustonPD seems to be playing a tennis match with the blame and passing it off to any and everybody. Travis’ lawyer was quick to call for an end to the finger-pointing after he showed footage of police officers dancing and recording Drake and Travis as they closed out the show, painting a clear picture of miscommunication of the seriousness of the situation amongst everyone.
Yesterday, Nike, one of Scott’s biggest endorsements, revealed they are delaying his upcoming sneaker drop out of respect for the families and everyone impacted at the festival.
While Nike certainly wants to be respectful, many are forgetting and not even thinking of the impact this has on Travis. Regardless of who you want to fault or who will be found legally responsible, the guilt for having that many people lose their lives at your event has to be enormous.
Fox News reports a source revealed that he is still in shock and having a hard time coping with the events that transpired during the festival.
“Kylie knows how much performing and getting in front of his fans means to Travis, so to see him in a constant state of shock as the news and lawsuits continue to pile up is very difficult for both of them,” the insider relayed.
“For such an unprecedented outcome, they’re handling it as best they can,” the source pressed. “Kylie understands that the situation is much bigger than anything she could ever imagine — especially with so much loss of life — and she and Travis are just doing everything they can to be present for each other and all of those who are impacted by the events at Astroworld.”
The story is far from over and we will keep you updated with any new developments in the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy.
