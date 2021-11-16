DaniLeigh facing assault charges after fight with DaBaby

DaniLeigh might spend the Christmas holidays behind bars after her fight with rapper DaBaby over the weekend.

DaBaby wisely called police after the 26-year-old singer/rapper allegedly attacked him when he ordered her to leave his condo with their 3-month-old baby girl.

“I just want her peacefully removed, which they need to hurry up (and) do as we speak,” he said on IG Live. “I ain’t even want that behavior on display but it’s OK, man this too shall pass, it’s all good.”

North Carolina officers responded to DaBaby’s call and arrested DaniLeigh. A police source tells TMZ she is facing two counts of simple assault. She may face jail time if convicted.

DaniLeigh, born Danielle Leigh Curiel to Dominican parents, is seen in Instagram Live videos yelling at the rapper.

“This man is mad bc I had a plan b sent to his condo,” she claimed on social media.

“All he wanna do is cum in me with no responsibility… Obviously he [probably] want me out so he can f**k on his baby mother and other hoes who been known we been together this whole time while I just had my first child. This all goes to say that this man is a f**king coward!”

She also accused DaBaby of sleeping with his other baby mama and a plethora of groupies.

DaniLeigh appeared depressed, exhausted and unkempt as she raged at her baby daddy, who accused her of moving into his condo with their baby and 2 suitcases.

DaniLeigh, pictured in March, admitted she tried to play house with DaBaby in an effort to domesticate him, but he refused to play along.

“This all goes to say that this man is a f–king coward !!!!!” she shouted. She added that she was asleep after cooking him dinner when he came in with his assistants and tried to kick her out.

“Ima learn and Ima grow … but this right here ain’t it.. and I’m sorry to my baby that her father is kicking her out her home at 3 months,” she said.

Someone edited DaniLeigh’s Wikipedia page to drag DaBaby to say he went live on DaniLeigh’s Instagram to “gaslight, disrespect and embarrass both mother & child”.

