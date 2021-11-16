Celebrities
Did Emily Simpson’s Husband Shane Simpson Pass the Bar? Get a Surprising Update on RHOC Star’s Legal Career
Emily Simpson‘s husband, Shane Simpson, infamously failed the bar exam on a number of occasions throughout his time on Real Housewives of Orange County. But did things change amid filming on season 16?
In a press release, Emily’s season 16 storyline is teased, and Shane’s latest bar exam results are revealed.
“Emily returns with a renewed look after a couple of plastic surgeries – a new jawline and bustline. With Shane busy working after finally passing the bar, Emily finds herself with more time on her hands to dedicate to her daughter Annabelle’s upcoming Mormon baptism and to helping wrongly convicted individuals in the justice system,” the press release revealed, via Bravo.
The press release also noted that the “forever inquisitive” Emily, who “often inserts herself in the middle of conflicts,” will be seen speaking with her new castmate, Noella Bergener, about her impending divorce from estranged husband James Bergener.
In an attorney profile on the official website of The State Bar of California, it was noted that Shane, who works out of Benjumea & Associates in Long Beach, California, is an “active” attorney who was admitted to the State Bar of California on October 5 of this year.
Following a failed attempt at passing the bar in 2019, Emily explained why her husband was having such a hard time passing the legal exam on an episode of the RHOC: After Show.
“The California Bar and the New York Bar are the two hardest bars in the country,” Emily explained. “I feel badly, I don’t think he’s a good test-taker. I am, I can nail a test, like nobody’s business.”
One year later, during an interview with The Daily Dish, Emily admitted to getting stressed out each time Shane planned to retake the test.
“I don’t even want to know if he takes it again. I don’t know, can you just take it and not tell me?” she admitted. “It stresses me out. It just stresses me out too much and then it becomes part of the show and everybody talks about it.”
The following month, Emily appeared on the Juicy Scoop podcast, where she said she feels that Shane should “do something else.”
“But he’s very committed to finishing, like he feels like he just wants to take the bar so he can prove it but … it’s hard!” she exclaimed. “I’m like, do we really wanna go through [the whole world watching] again?! I don’t! There’s so many memes out there of Shane and not passing the bar, like, do we have to add more?”
The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 premieres on Wednesday, December 1, at 9/8c on Bravo.
David & Louise Turpin: Everything To Know About Parents Who Enslaved 13 Children
Both David and Louise are serving out a life sentence for child cruelty, torture, false imprisonment, and cruelty to a dependent adult.
After police raided their California home in 2018, David, 60, and Louise Turpin, 53, were sentenced to life in prison in 2019, after the pair were discovered to have held their 13 children captive, and they were found to be malnourished. The couple were discovered after two of their children escaped in 2018 and one managed to call the police. The children will speak out about their experience in a Friday November 19 ABC 20/20 Special with Diane Sawyer. Find out more about Dylan and Louise Turpin here.
David and Louise have been together since 1985
David and Louise got married when he was 23, and she was 16, according to TIME. Both were born in West Virginia, and the family moved multiple times after the two got married. The pair lived in Fort Worth and Rio Vista, Texas before moving to California in 2010. They moved to Perris, where they ultimately captured, 2014. David was an engineer, and he worked for companies such as Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman. While not much has been revealed about their children, the oldest when they were arrested was 29-years-old, and their youngest was two at the time. Louise’s sister Teresa Robinette revealed in a 2018 interview that the pair engaged in an unconventional sexual relationship. “She told me that her and David had met a man online from Alabama. And that they were on their way there to meet him, and that she was going to sleep with him, and that David was okay with that,” her sister claimed.
What did David and Louise do to their children?
During the investigation into the couple, much was discovered about the horrible living conditions that the children faced. After Jordan Turpin made her escape at age 17 and called police, the audio of the 911 call was released, and she mentioned some of the terrifying ways that her and her siblings her treated. She said that her parents were “abusive” and that three of her siblings were chained to their beds. “Sometimes we live in filth and sometimes I wake up and I can’t breathe, because how dirty the house is,” she said, mentioning that she hadn’t had a bath in about a year. While a daughter managed to escape and get police involved, a former neighbor claimed that one of their daughters had tried to run away, while the family was in Texas in a January 2018 interview with People. “I was told the police returned her,” he said.
Court documents from the time also revealed that investigators found that many of the children were malnourished and extremely thin. “Deputies located what they believed to be 12 children inside the house, but were shocked to discover that [seven] of them were actually adults, ranging in age from 18 to 29. The victims appeared to be malnourished and very dirt,” the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement at the time.
What are their charges?
In February 2019, both David and Louise pleaded guilty to 14 felony counts each, including child endangerment, false imprisonment, torture, and cruelty to dependent adults, according to NPR. They were sentenced in April 2019 to life in prison, but they will be eligible for parole in 22 years.
What happened to their children?
The 20/20 special will feature an interview with Jordan and one of her sisters. Some of the children offered statements in court, while being identified as Jane Doe. One daughter said that she was “taking [her life] back,” after the struggle. “I am a fighter. I am strong and I am shooting through life like a rocket,” she said, via People. One of their sons Joshua had begun studying computer engineering in college. Riverside County Deputy District Attorney Kevin Beecham told People that the children have begun to embark on normal lives. “Some of them are living independently, living in their own apartment, and have jobs and are going to school. Some volunteer in the community. They go to church,” he said. “They still meet with each other, all 13 of them, so they’ll meet somewhere kind of discreet.”
What have David and Louise said about their kids?
David and Louise both apologized to their children in court upon their sentencing. “I never intended for any harm to come to my children. I’m sorry if I’ve done anything to cause them harm,” David said in court, via ABC News. “I hope the very best for my children in the future.” Louise offered a similar apology. “I’m sorry for everything I’ve done to hurt my children. I love my children so much,” she said to the court. “I look forward to the day I can see them, hug them, and tell them I’m sorry.”
Zoë Kravitz Goes Shopping With Channing Tatum & His Daughter As Romance Heats Up
Zoë Kravitz was pictured with beau Channing Tatum’s 8-year-old daughter for the first time in public on Nov. 14, when the trio went shopping in L.A.
Zoë Kravitz, 32, has gotten acquainted with another very special woman in her boyfriend Channing Tatum‘s life — his daughter! Zoë, Channing, 41, and Everly Tatum, 8, spent time together at a flea market in Los Angeles on Sunday (Nov. 14), marking the first time that Zoë has been publicly pictured with her new boyfriend’s child. The Big Little Lies star wrapped her arms around Everly, as seen HERE, while they walked outdoors beside Channing, who shares his little girl with ex-wife Jenna Dewan.
Zoë wore a white tank top, red pants, and a sunhat to the flea market. But during the shopping day, Zoë seemingly found at least one outfit she liked, as the actress switched up her attire and put on a white sun dress as the trio kept shopping. She kept her hat on for the rest of the excursion, and also wore leather shoes throughout.
Channing, meanwhile, looked handsome (as always) in a casual, white Maxwell T-shirt, khaki trousers, and white shoes. But Everly overshadowed the A-list stars with her choice of attire: the 8-year-old wore a yellow mini-dress over pink leggings and trainers sneakers. She kept a pink mask over her face as she strolled around town with her doting dad and his girlfriend.
Zoë and Channing’s outing with Everly comes just two weeks after the couple went “Instagram official.” The milestone moment happened on Halloween, when Zoë posted a photo of she and Channing in their Taxi Driver costumes on her Instagram Story. The 21 Jump Street actor also shared photos of Zoë on his Instagram Story. They celebrated the spooky holiday at a party alongside Tommy Dorfman.
Hollywood’s newest couple enjoyed several public outings together before they documented the relationship on social media themselves. Zoë and Channing went to the Met Gala together in September, but they walked the carpet separate. Before that, they were seen going out to lunch in New York City, a month after Channing took Zoë on a bike ride in the East Village in August. Neither star has addressed the romance in interviews — yet.
DaniLeigh Pops Up In DaBaby’s New IG Live As They Keep Disagreeing Over Fight
The drama between DaBaby and DaniLeigh is far from over. While DaBaby was on Live to share his side of their recent fight and say Dani was never his girl, she popped in to clap back at the claims.
A day after DaBaby went viral over a video where he called the cops on DaniLeigh while she was feeding their three-month-old child, DaBaby (Jonathan Kirk, 29) went on Instagram Live again to try and explain himself. As he was talking, DaniLeigh (Danielle Leigh Curiel, 26) came in to confront him over the claims he was making. “I’m glad she walked up, so you can see that nobody was put out,” he said. “Me calling the police, that’s like, for my safety, because this is what I’m dealing with,” he said. “This is the real deal, ‘coocoo for cocoa.” DaniLeigh argued with him calling her “coocoo,” saying that he “wanted to get on Live to talk sh-t and put everybody in our business, trying to act like we haven’t been together.”
DaBaby and DaniLeigh back at it again on live this morning. pic.twitter.com/lMJAUkVjOX
— Rap Alert (@rapalert4) November 15, 2021
Da Baby says Danileigh was never his girl just a sidechick pic.twitter.com/CVfweTyAk4
— DJ Akademiks (@Akademiks) November 15, 2021
“We haven’t been together,” said DaBaby. In another video, DaBaby claimed that DaniLeigh was “just a side” chick and that he was never his girl. “Somebody tell Maury [Povich] to come,” he said while laughing over DaniLeigh’s reaction. In response to these claims, DaniLeigh went on her Instagram Story and posted videos of them together, supposedly from 2019 and 2020, to imply that she was not just a “side” chick. There were numerous photos and videos of them being physical with each other, including a series of videos filmed in a bed together. “A whole side b-tch,” she captioned one shot. “Flew out his whole family and got me a crib boat, cars, all that for my birthday. For a whole side chick.”
“Then left my ass when I got pregnant,” she captioned another IG Story, this one showing a sonogram of their child. “Then got me back like a dummy,” she wrote on another Story, one showing him kissing her (while very pregnant) as she sat with her feet in a pool. “If that all is side chick behavior bet…I was blind in love and dumb…” wrote DaniLeigh. “But aye used to this man embarrassing me on the Internet. All BC he know he wrong! Sad…that’s how y’all had to see my baby for the first time…evil ass man.”
DaBaby and DaniLeigh’s clash is sadly not the only moment that the “Rockstar” rapper trended for something other than his music. In July, DaBaby shocked the music world during his Rolling Loud set. First, he brought out Tory Lanez, the man who allegedly shot Megan Thee Stallion, as a surprise guest (keep in mind this was shortly after Meg had performed on the Rolling Loud stage.) Then DaBaby went on his now infamous-homophobic rant. He faced widespread condemnation and was dropped from many scheduled performances as a result.
