Dionne Warwick Hilariously Urges Jake Gyllenhaal To Return Taylor Swift’s ‘Red’ Scarf
Following the release of Taylor Swift’s ‘Red (Taylor’s Version),’ Dionne Warwick has called on Jake Gyllenhaal to return the infamous scarf referenced in ‘All Too Well.’
Dionne Warwick will cover the cost of postage if it culminates in the return of Taylor Swift’s scarf. The singer, 80, has weighed in on the infamous Jake Gyllenhaal scarf discourse following the release of the 10 minute version of “All Too Well” on Taylor’s re-released Red (Taylor’s Version).
It does not belong to you. Box it up and I will pay the cost of postage, Jake.
— Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) November 15, 2021
“If that young man has Taylor’s scarf he should return it,” Dionne tweeted, adding in a follow up, “It does not belong to you. Box it up and I will pay the cost of postage, Jake.”
The item of clothing is referenced in “All Too Well,” a fan-favorite track among Swifties. Within the first few lines of the song, Taylor, 31, sings: “I left my scarf there at your sister’s house; And you’ve still got it in your drawer even now.” Towards the end, she croons: “Now you mail back my things and I walk home alone, but you keep my old scarf from that very first week; ’cause it reminds you of innocence and it smells like me.”
While the singer has never publicly confirmed that the song is about the actor, 40, fans have long been convinced that it alludes to their brief, three-month relationship that began in late October 2010. The two were famously photographed (scarf in tow) en route to the home of Jake’s famous sister, actress Maggie Gyllenhaal, who has also been asked about the infamous scarf. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2017, Maggie said it was “totally possible” she was in possession of the item of clothing.
“I never understood why everybody asked me about this scarf. What is this?” Maggie quipped. “I am in the dark about the scarf. It’s totally possible [I have it]. I don’t know. I have been asked this before.” Following the release of Red (Taylor’s Version) and All Too Well: The Short Film on Nov. 12, however, fans were offered another scarf update from a friend of Jake’s, Andrew Burnap, a Tony Award winner. Andrew tweeted that while it might “sound crazy,” he believes that he’s currently in possession of the scarf.
Regardless of who has the scarf, a message: Dionne Warwick will cover the cost of postage for its safe return.
‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’: Kayla Sessler Teases Her ‘Very Heated’ Fight With Luke’s Family
Things are going to get ‘very heated’ between Kayla Sessler and Luke’s family during the Nov. 16 episode of ‘Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant’.
At the end of last week’s episode of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant, Kayla Sessler was getting ready to talk to Luke‘s family about her impromptu exit on Thanksgiving. She was nervous walking into their house for the sit-down chat, and that’s because she knew their conversation would be “tense”.
Now, Kayla’s breaking down their forthcoming fight for HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, and she tells us that things will get “very heated” before they get better.
It takes a lot of strength to be vulnerable. 🥺 #YoungandPregnant pic.twitter.com/eIrxzN8sVY
— Teen Mom (@TeenMom) November 10, 2021
The preview for this week’s episode showed Luke’s family lunging at Kayla before security intervened. “Yeah, it’s definitely hard watching it all over again,” Kayla tells us, before adding that “knowing that footage is out there forever to my kids to see — it’s definitely embarrassing.”
The episode “definitely gets tense,” Kayla adds. “Things get very heated. Things get close to being physical for sure. I mean, we have security, so that’ll never happen, but it got close.”
So where does this leave her and longtime boyfriend Luke, who have both already cheated on each other? Kayla tells us, “I would say moving forward, we continue with therapy and we try to move forward, but there’s still drama about whether we’re going to stay together or not.”
And don’t expect a proposal anytime soon. Of a possible engagement in the future, Kayla tells us, “Right now, we’re just focused on trying to rekindle the relationship if we can.”
In future episodes, Kayla says her pregnancy will be “covered within the last few episodes. So you guys will have to stay tuned for that — it’s definitely going to be a big deal.” We can certainly imagine.
Want more? Catch all new episodes of Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant Tuesdays at 9pm on MTV.
Denise Richards’ Daughter Sami Sheen Shares Bikini Pic 2 Months After Moving In With Dad Charlie
Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen’s daughter Sami looked pretty while posing in a bikini in her latest Instagram snap.
Sami Sheen took to Instagram and shared a bikini photo with her followers on Nov. 15. The 17-year-old daughter of Denise Richards, 50, and Charlie Sheen, 56, with whom she moved in with two months ago, flashed a wide smile for the camera. She looked happy in the snapshot while posing in a colorful purple, red, and pink swimsuit with heart shapes adorned throughout.
Sami sipped on a mocktail while posing for fans in a series of photographs. A girlfriend was pictured in a couple of photos as the girls looked relaxed while lounging poolside to soak up some sun. The photo dump also included Sami enjoying a girls’ night out at Sunset Strip’s famous Saddle Ranch. While stepping out for the evening at the iconic Chop House, she looked beautiful in a black lace number and bold red lip.
Fans flocked to the comments section to fawn over the blonde beauty. “You’re the prettiest person ever,” one follower wrote. “Enjoy your evening out,” one wrote. Sami snacked on some pink cotton candy in one of the photos. “Looks like so much fun!” another commented.
Sami’s series of snapshots comes less than two months after an L.A. judge ruled on Oct. 4 that Charlie no longer has to pay child support to the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star for their two daughters including Sami and her sister Lola, 16.
This was a big win for the Two and a Half Men actor. As we previously reported, Charlie is taking the time to enjoy the special bond he has with his girls. As Sami lives with her father full time, Lola is living with both parents. “Charlie loves all of his children very much,” HollywoodLife‘s source said. “He’s a total girl dad and has a super soft spot for his daughters.”
Charlie has always been a very “hands-on dad,” according to our source, despite having — at times — a difficult relationship with Denise. “As the girls were growing up, Charlie always did his best to clear his schedule to attend their activities like their horse shows and school meetings. They’ve always been really sweet, smart girls and he’s wanted to show them off.”
Khloé Kardashian Looks Incredibly Fit In Sexy Black Latex Bodysuit — Watch
Khloé Kardashian teased a sexy new latex bodysuit from her celebrity-favorite clothing brand Good American.
Khloé Kardashian modeled a new product from her clothing brand Good American. The media personality, 37, rocked a black latex bodysuit in a new video shared by Good American on Instagram on Monday, Nov. 15. The long sleeve bodysuit has a zipper for the cleavage section.
The new product will be available to shop on Thursday, Nov. 18. A version without sleeves will also be available in the Good Body collection, as well as a two-piece set. Good Body’s debut comes after Good American released RSVP Ready, a collection of sequin and polyester products ideal for the holiday gatherings ahead. In the shoes department, the brand brought back Cinder-f*cking-rella, a collection of pumps, heels, and wedges with transparent features that evoke Cinderella’s glass slipper.
Khloé launched Good American in 2016 with Emma Grede. The brand has been heralded for its size inclusivity, finding fans in Hollywood, too. Chrissy Teigen, Kelly Rowland, and Ashley Graham are among the celebrities who have been spotted in the brand’s denim. The View host Whoopi Goldberg is also a fan of the brand, having included Good American in a segment that spotlighted her favorite things.
The co-host recently turned 66 on Nov. 13. In a celebratory birthday show on The View on Friday, Nov. 12, a series of celebrity friends sent in celebratory video messages, including Khloé, who said she was “honored” that Whoopi loved her brand. “Happy birthday Whoopi!” her message began. “I am wishing you the most magical, beautiful and blessed birthday. I hope you have the best year, that you’re healthy, you’re happy, and that you are just staying as fabulous as ever.”
She added, “We all love, adore and appreciate you for all that you do and all that you give us, and I am just so honored to hear that you are a fan of Good American. I am the biggest fan of yours. I honor you and respect you and I wish you only beautiful blessings. Have the best birthday. Cheers to many, many more.” After the message aired, Whoopi showed off her Good American jeans to the audience and quipped, “I’m telling you, these jeans are fly!”
