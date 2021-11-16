Dionne Warwick Hilariously Urges Jake Gyllenhaal To Return Taylor Swift’s ‘Red’ Scarf

Following the release of Taylor Swift’s ‘Red (Taylor’s Version),’ Dionne Warwick has called on Jake Gyllenhaal to return the infamous scarf referenced in ‘All Too Well.’

Dionne Warwick will cover the cost of postage if it culminates in the return of Taylor Swift’s scarf. The singer, 80, has weighed in on the infamous Jake Gyllenhaal scarf discourse following the release of the 10 minute version of “All Too Well” on Taylor’s re-released Red (Taylor’s Version).

It does not belong to you. Box it up and I will pay the cost of postage, Jake. — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) November 15, 2021

“If that young man has Taylor’s scarf he should return it,” Dionne tweeted, adding in a follow up, “It does not belong to you. Box it up and I will pay the cost of postage, Jake.”

The item of clothing is referenced in “All Too Well,” a fan-favorite track among Swifties. Within the first few lines of the song, Taylor, 31, sings: “I left my scarf there at your sister’s house; And you’ve still got it in your drawer even now.” Towards the end, she croons: “Now you mail back my things and I walk home alone, but you keep my old scarf from that very first week; ’cause it reminds you of innocence and it smells like me.”

While the singer has never publicly confirmed that the song is about the actor, 40, fans have long been convinced that it alludes to their brief, three-month relationship that began in late October 2010. The two were famously photographed (scarf in tow) en route to the home of Jake’s famous sister, actress Maggie Gyllenhaal, who has also been asked about the infamous scarf. During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in 2017, Maggie said it was “totally possible” she was in possession of the item of clothing.

“I never understood why everybody asked me about this scarf. What is this?” Maggie quipped. “I am in the dark about the scarf. It’s totally possible [I have it]. I don’t know. I have been asked this before.” Following the release of Red (Taylor’s Version) and All Too Well: The Short Film on Nov. 12, however, fans were offered another scarf update from a friend of Jake’s, Andrew Burnap, a Tony Award winner. Andrew tweeted that while it might “sound crazy,” he believes that he’s currently in possession of the scarf.

Regardless of who has the scarf, a message: Dionne Warwick will cover the cost of postage for its safe return.