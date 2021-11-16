Celebrities
#DWTS: Twinkle-Toed Iman Shumpert Makes History By Becoming First NBA Player To Reach The Finals, Fans Think He’s Taking The Trophy
Twitter has been adamant that Teyana Taylor did an excellent job preparing her husband for Dancing With The Stars and based on Monday’s results, the speculation might be right.
Iman Shumpert has not only become a fan-favorite on the ABC competition show, but last night he made history by becoming the first professional basketball player to reach the finals. That means that he’s one step closer to snagging the coveted Mirror Ball trophy when the finale airs next Monday, November 22.
During Monday’s semifinals, Iman and his partner Daniella Karagach jazz danced to Kanye West’s “Dark Fantasy” which actually features vocals from Shumpert’s famed wife. At one point the baller literally lifted his partner onto his chest in the ballroom.
Danielle’s choreo and Iman’s skillset earned them a score of 38 out of 40.
They also performed a “redemption tango” to “Telephone” by Martyna and earned a score of 37 out of 40.
The dance was deemed a “redemption” because DWTS had a double-elimination night and sent home two stars; actress Melora Hardin and Olympic gymnast Suni Lee.
BleacherReport notes that if Iman wins next week he’ll join a legacy of athletes who won the competition including Emmitt Smith, Apolo Ohno, Helio Castroneves, Kristi Yamaguchi, Shawn Johnson, Hines Ward, Donald Driver, Meryl Davis, Laurie Hernandez, Rashad Jennings, and Adam Rippon.
Iman will compete against pop singer JoJo Siwa, Peloton fitness instructor Cody Rigsby and “The Talk” co-host Amanda Kloots in the finals.
Do YOU think Iman Shumpert has what it takes to win “Dancing With The Stars”??? Have YOU been voting for him?
Erin O’Toole and Jason Kenney are both facing internal challenges to their leadership
Politics Insider for Nov. 16, 2021: Opponents move against Kenney and O’Toole; Alberta has a child-care plan; and Harper launches an investment fund
Determined internal opponents moved against both Erin O’Toole and Jason Kenney on Monday, putting both politicians’ continued leadership in doubt.
Global’s Alex Boutilier reports that an anti-O’Toole petition launched Monday by Sen. Denise Batters is not a standalone gesture, but will be part of a “campaign that includes MPs and senators, as well as current and former party officials.”
“This is part of multi-step campaign. This will unfold over the next three months, really over the next six months,” said one Conservative MP, who agreed to speak to Global News on the condition they not be named. A second source corroborated the MP’s account. Both sources said Conservative activists are expected to publicly endorse the petition in the near future.
The anonymous MP said “significant number of caucus members as well as both past and current riding presidents, and riding officials across the country as well as former national councillors,” have signed on to the attempt to get rid of the leader.
Kenney challenged: Meanwhile, in Alberta, at least 22 UCP riding associations have passed a motion demanding an early leadership review for Kenney, the Globe reports.
The dissatisfied local executives argued in a letter to UCP president Ryan Becker that because at least one quarter of associations passed the motion, they cleared the threshold necessary for the party to respond to their demands. The motion calls for a special general meeting, where members could vote in the leadership review remotely. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney quelled a caucus uprising in September by agreeing to a leadership review in April; that vote will take place at an earlier-than-expected annual meeting, meaning members must be present to cast a ballot.
“We are asking – even demanding – that it be one member, one vote. Not just people who can appear at the meeting,” Samantha Steinke, the constituency association president for Central Peace-Notley, told reporters.
Child care deal: On the same day that a significant chunk of his party launched a leadership challenge, Kenney appeared with Justin Trudeau for an announcement of a child-care deal, the Edmonton Journal reports.
Good day for JT: In the Star, Susan Delacourt ponders the events of the day and notes that Trudeau is looking good, at least compared to O’Toole and Kenney, who, she reminds us, are allies.
Just days before the election in September, Kenney emerged with the reintroduction of strict COVID-19 protocols in Alberta, to stem a surge caused by easing up too soon in the summer. Within minutes, Trudeau’s Liberals were delightedly reissuing a video clip of O’Toole praising Kenney’s COVID-19 management. O’Toole promptly went to ground, stopped doing media interviews, and the rest, as they say, is history. So for good or ill, these two Conservative leaders’ fates do seem to rise and fall in tandem, and Monday was another instalment in the saga — on the downward slope. It does raise the question, though, of what has soured Conservatives on two politicians once deemed saviours of the party, in their own ways and together.
Doomed: In the Hill Times, Michael Harris is writing off O’Toole.
That is the deep failure of Erin O’Toole’s leadership. It is one thing to go down fighting the good fight for your beliefs. You pick yourself up, dust yourself off, and await the next fray. You still have your beliefs intact. It is a very different thing to unilaterally exchange core Conservative positions for a more progressive agenda, as O’Toole did in the last election, all because you believe it is the secret sauce for winning. That leaves the base confused. If you lose, as the CPC did, the confusion eventually turns to anger. At the heart of the anger is the suspicion that it was because you abandoned conservative values that you lost.
Doing well: In the Star, Jamie Watts assesses O’Toole’s handling of caucus antivax eruption and is impressed.
Staring down this dilemma, O’Toole acted with a controlled, calm authority that once again demonstrated his mastery of his role. It speaks volumes that most of his response played out behind the scenes, with the leader stepping in publicly just enough to make his views known. No grandstanding, just a firm and sincere condemnation of vaccine skepticism and an even firmer signal that it has no place in his shadow cabinet. What’s more, the response was both clever and wise enough to avoid affording any further oxygen to his potential leadership challengers.
Partisan clerk? The Conservatives and the NDP are calling on the Liberal government to release email and text messages between the party and Commons Clerk Charles Robert, who is accused of acting as a Liberal partisan, CBC reports.
CBC News reported last week that Robert is facing claims that he made partisan comments and shared confidential information with the Liberals that could have given the party a strategic advantage over the opposition in the House. The Conservatives’ deputy leader, Candice Bergen, called the allegations “deeply concerning.”
Harper fund: Stephen Harper is teaming up US businessman Courtney R. Mather to launch an investment fund, Bloomberg reports.
Vision One plans to bet on undervalued mid-sized public companies and to try to create value through governance improvements and other changes, said the person. The firm will focus on companies with market values of US$2 billion to US$10 billion, especially in the industrial and consumer sectors, the person said. Mather and Harper didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.
Mather worked at billionaire Carl Icahn’s firm between 2014 and 2020 and served on boards of companies including Caesars Entertainment Inc., Freeport-McMoRan Inc., Newell Brands Inc. and Cheniere Energy Inc., his LinkedIn profile shows. He previously spent 13 years at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Icahn was an advisor to Donald Trump until he resigned amid a high-profile New Yorker investigation.
— Stephen Maher
Nike distances itself from Travis Scott after Astroworld tragedy
Nike has postponed the release of a Travis Scott sneaker after the youngest Astroworld victim died from brain injuries.
Nike delayed the release of the “Travis Scott” Air Max 1 and Cactus Jack shoe after 9-year-old Ezra Blount’s family confirmed his death on Sunday. A total of 10 people were crushed to death during the event.
“Out of respect for everyone impacted by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival, we are postponing the launch of the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack,” Nike said in a statement on Monday.
Scott faces over 100 lawsuits filed on behalf of victims who were trampled during a stampede at NRG Park on November 5.
Attorneys for the victims say Scott has a history of violence and injuries at his concerts over the years. He was arrested twice in the past for inciting violence and urging the audience to rush the stage.
Nike said the release of the Travis Scott sneaker is “indefinitely” suspended. The announcement drove up prices of previously released Travis Scott sneakers.
A pair of Travis Scott “reworked” Nike Air Force 1s featuring a reverse swoop is on sale for $2,625 at Stadium Goods. And a pair of Travis Scott SB Dunk Lows is going for $2,369.
Miles Teller Confirms He’s Been Vaccinated After Fan Concern Amidst His Role In Taylor Swift’s Video
Amid fans’ uproar over Taylor Swift casting the alleged ‘anti-vaxxer’ Miles Teller in her new video, the ‘Whiplash’ star revealed that he’s been vaccinated against COVID-19 ‘for a while.’
“Hey guys,” tweeted Miles Teller on Nov. 16, hours after the premiere of Taylor Swift‘s video for “I Bet You Think About Me.” Miles, 34, starred opposite Taylor, 31, in the new visual, which raised some concerns from Swifties, who thought Teller allegedly refused the COVID-19 vaccine. Miles went on Twitter to shut down that chatter, tweeting how he doesn’t, “usually feel the need to address rumors on here, but I am vaccinated and have been for a while. The only thing I’m anti is hate.”
Hey guys, I don’t usually feel the need to address rumors on here but I am vaccinated and have been for a while. The only thing I’m anti is hate.
— Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) November 16, 2021
The fan backlash stems from a September report from the Daily Mail, which claimed that production on The Offer – a limited series detailing the making of The Godfather – had shut down after Teller allegedly tested positive on set (h/t Daily Beast). The report also claimed that Miles refused to get vaccinated. A rep for the actor refuted the claims, telling the Daily Mail, “Your facts are incorrect.” The Hollywood Reporter would reference the shutdown in an October feature, noting that the “positive person was publicly identified as a series star who was said to be unvaccinated.” THR also reported that the stoppage “resulted in a $6 million loss for the limited series,” thought a Paramount+ rep told THR that the figure was below that number.
Miles issued his clarification after the Swifties went online to voice their concern and outrage over his involvement in the “I Bet You Think About Me” music video. “Oh dang, I feel like Miles Teller starring in a Taylor Swift video is a record scratch moment, no? (it’s definitely an ‘everyone should get a Covid test’ moment),” tweeted one fan. “Taylor rarely has a miss, but casting Covid denier Miles Teller in the video is a strong no from me. Thanks, but no thanks. #disappointedswiftie #IBetYouThinkAboutMe,” tweeted one Swiftie. “I know a lot of people who have gotten breakthrough covid cases at weddings, so in many ways, Taylor casting famously unvaccinated Miles teller in a wedding music video adds a certain level of realism to the whole thing,” added another.
Seeing Miles Teller in the new Taylor Swift video after he closed down filming on a movie because he brought covid to the set … pic.twitter.com/CxLhEkldQP
— teatime75 (@teatime75) November 15, 2021
The “I Bet You Think About Me” video wasn’t just directed by Taylor’s BFF, Blake Lively, but it also featured Miles’ actual wife, Keleigh Sperry. Keleigh is a longtime friend of Taylor’s, having attended the singer’s birthday party in 2014. She and Miles got married in September 2019 in Maui, Hawaii. In 2021, Keleigh and Miles vacationed with her friend Shailene Woodley and her fiancé Aaron Rodgers, who recently faced his own COVID vaccine controversy.
