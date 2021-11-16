Connect with us

Celebrities

‘Face To Face With Becky G’ Exclusive: Tinashe Talks Being A Boss & Taking Creative Control Of Her Career

Published

39 seconds ago

on

‘Face To Face With Becky G’ Exclusive: Tinashe Talks Being A Boss & Taking Creative Control Of Her Career
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Another episode of a Facebook Watch series hosted by a global singer, actor, and activist is on the way and it features a songstress who’s taken the reigns of her career.

Source: “Face To Face With Becky G” / Facebook Watch

 

On Tuesday’s episode of “Face To Face With Becky G” Becky G is joined by boss baddie Tinashe who discusses the importance of being fully in charge and details how she’s using her Tinashe Music Label to do so.

Face To Face With Becky G Exclusive Tinashe Talks Being

Source: “Face To Face With Becky G” / Facebook Watch

Unbeknownst to some, Tinashe parted ways with RCA Records and launched her own label in 2019. Clearly a source of pride for Tinashe, the singer says on “Face To Face With Becky G” that the label helped her “fight for her dreams” while elevating her to a new level.

“Making your own record label is probably the best way to go about it,” says Becky G to Tinashe about taking creative control of her career.

 

“That was really really exciting, I always had dreams of being a boss woman, owning my own record label, being in Sports Illustrated, so many things I’ve always imagined that have come to fruition in my life,” says Tinashe while applauding her fans for supporting her. “I feel like I’ve become a better artist because I’ve been able to have all of the creative control and challenge myself in every area,” Tinashe adds. “When the pressure’s on you, I think sometimes you step up to that plate.”

1637006865 435 ‘Face To Face With Becky G Exclusive Tinashe Talks Being

Source: “Face To Face With Becky G” / Facebook Watch

Take an exclusive look below.

The Face To Face With Becky G episode aptly titled “Becky G & Tinashe: Being Boss Women” debuts this Tuesday (11/16) at 9amPT/12pmET on Facebook Watch.

1637006867 615 ‘Face To Face With Becky G Exclusive Tinashe Talks Being

Source: “Face To Face With Becky G” / Facebook Watch

Check out an official episode description.

Becky G & multi-platinum R&B disrupter Tinashe talk about how female artists (especially artists of color) need to fight 2x as hard to have the careers that they deserve. By taking control of her own career, Tinashe was empowered to become her own Boss Woman. These two powerful artists share their personal journeys, battles, and triumphs to becoming the BOSSES they are today and doing it on their own terms.

Face To Face With Becky G debuts new episodes every Tuesday at 9amPT/12pmET on Facebook Watch.

Episodes can be found on facebook.com/Watch and Becky G’s Facebook page: facebook.com/iambeckyg

 

Will YOU be watching the latest episode of “Face To Face With Becky G”?

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news [give_form id="136891"]
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Celebrities

Prosecutor in closing statement: ‘Kyle Rittenhouse lost his right to self-defense by carrying gun’

Published

10 mins ago

on

November 16, 2021

By

Photo may have been deleted
google news

Pool/Getty Images

The prosecutor in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial claims the teenager lost his right to self-defense because he carried a gun.

State prosecutor Thomas Binger told the jury:

“You lose the right to self-defense when you’re the one who brought the gun… When you’re the one creating the danger. When you’re the one provoking other people.”

Rittenhouse is on trial for killing two armed Antifa activists who charged at him during the Jacob Blake protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin in August 2020.

1635352324 776 Outrage after judge in Kyle Rittenhouse case says lawyers cant

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time, carried a borrowed AR-15 rifle while protecting a car dealership during the riots.

Judge Bruce Schroeder allowed the jury to consider lesser charges during closing arguments on Monday. However, he dismissed the charge that the teen was unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Wisconsin law states that anyone under 18 who carries a dangerous weapon is guilty of a misdemeanor.

Rittenhouse faces 5 additional charges, including intentional homicide and recklessly endangering safety.

Closing arguments are still underway at this hour.

Watch the closing arguments live below.
 

Posted in News

Tags: criminal charges, criminal trial, Jacob Blake, Kyle Rittenhouse, livestream video, murder trial, protests

google news [give_form id="136891"]
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Sophie Turner Stuns While Going Makeup-Free For Lunch Date With Joe Jonas

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 16, 2021

By

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner
google news

The ‘Game of Thrones’ actress looked cozy as she and her husband grabbed lunch in New York City on a fall day.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas were bundled up for an autumn walk together in New York City together on Sunday November 14. The pair went for a romantic lunch at Cafe Leon, and then went for some shopping on the chilly Sunday morning. The 25-year-old actress looked gorgeous in her casual, makeup free look, while the pair were out and about in Manhattan, after attending Taylor Swift’s afterparty from her performance on Saturday Night Live.

Sophie and Joe enjoyed a Sunday walk together in NYC. (AbacaPress / SplashNews.com)

The X-Men: Dark Phoenix star rocked a gray denim vest for the outing. She also wore dark pants, Nike sneakers and carried a black leather bag while they were out. Joe rocked a dark red winter jacket, with a beanie and brown pants. He also sported a pair of white converse sneakers and gloves, as he carried a shopping bag with his wife.

1637006193 705 Sophie Turner Stuns While Going Makeup Free For Lunch Date With
Sophie looked gorgeous for the makeup-free outing. (AbacaPress / SplashNews.com)

Joe and Sophie also went to the afterparty for SNL the night before at L’Avenue at Saks, after attending the night’s taping, where musical guest Taylor Swift played the 10-minute-version of her epic song “All Too Well.” Sophie wore a stunning open-yellow vest with matching pants to the party with her husband.

Sophie and Joe have spent lots of quality time together as couple. The husband and wife did a sweet couples costume as Paolo and Isabella from The Lizzie McGuire Movie for the Halloween. The pair looked adorable as the characters played by Yani Gellman and Hillary Duff. The pair also shared a photo of themselves wearing matching baseball jerseys, when the Jonas Brothers performed at Boston’s Fenway Park on October 1. The couple, who’ve been married since 2019, shared a sweet onstage kiss in the stadium.

The couple have also spent plenty of time with their one-year-old daughter Willa. Sophie was spotted, adorably smiling while holding her daughter while out to lunch on October 6. Joe was also seen, holding and carrying his daughter, while enjoying a beach day in Miami on October 16.

google news [give_form id="136891"]
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Bella Hadid Sunbathes In Animal Print Bikini At The Beach In Miami

Published

23 mins ago

on

November 16, 2021

By

bella hadid
google news

Bella Hadid showed off her incredibly toned figure when she rocked a sexy animal print bikini while on the beach in Miami.

When it comes to Bella Hadid, 25, one thing is for sure – she always looks sexy. That’s exactly what she did when she enjoyed her day on the beach in Miami on Nov. 13. Bella soaked in the sun while wearing a tiny cheetah print Melissa Simone Miya Bikini that put her toned abs on full display. The two-piece featured a tiny triangle string top with extremely high-waisted bottoms that had thin straps on the sides of her hips.

Bella Hadid showed off her incredible figure in a tiny cheetah print Melissa Simone Miya Bikini while in Miami. (MEGA)

Bella looked incredible in the tiny bikini which she styled with a low-rise, belted tan Abercrombie & Fitch Skirt and a cool red and white tie-dye, cowboy Beta Astral Wika Hat. She accessorized her look with a pair of black Adidas Consortium Cg Zx 2K Phormar II Sneakers, a Short & Suite Chunky Gem Ring, Jennifer Fisher Cylinder Bangles, a Cartier Panthere De Cartier Mini Watch, and a Jacquie Aiche Smooth Gold Dome Ring.

bella hadid
Bella’s toned abs & long legs were on full display in the animal print swimsuit as she took a dip in the ocean. (MEGA)

Around Bella’s tiny waist, she rocked a gold body chain and she seemed to be having a blast with friends while taking a dip in the ocean.

Bella has been in Miami celebrating her friend, Lauren Perez’s wedding, and since arriving in Florida, she’s rocked a slew of sexy looks. Bella was a bridesmaid at the wedding when she wore a strapless blue silk midi dress. Earlier that day, when she got ready, she rocked a powder blue Fleur Du Mal Washable Silk Robe and an Arms of Eve Romeo Pearl Choker.

Meanwhile, later that night, Bella changed out of her bridesmaid dress for a sexy, sheer skintight Roberto Cavalli Dress that featured a brown and blue tie-dye pattern, styled with a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti Harmony Silver Sandals.

google news [give_form id="136891"]
Continue Reading

Trending