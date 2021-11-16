Celebrities
Forever Fine: Halle Berry Stuns At AFI Fest Screening For Cranium-Cracking Crowd-Pleaser “Bruised”
Halle Beryyy
All eyes were on ageless stunner Halle Berry at the 2021 AFI Fest screening event for her upcoming Netflix Drama “Bruised” featuring a buzzy performance from the Oscar-winner (in her directorial debut) and the first-ever all-female Hip-Hop soundtrack.
Peep the cranium-cracking trailer below:
Special guests at the star-studded affair included Stephan James, Kathryn Hahn, Harvey Keitel, Erica Banks, Baby Tate, Lela Loren, Mixed Martial artist Valentina Shevchenko, and many more.
Berry, who stunned effortlessly alongside her boo Van Hunt, stopped for interviews and signed autographs while mingling with the cast and Hollyweird bigwigs.
“Bruised” follows mixed martial arts fighter Jackie Justice (Halle Berry) who leaves the sport in disgrace. Down on her luck and simmering with rage and regret years after her fight, she’s coaxed into a brutal underground fight by her manager and boyfriend Desi (Adan Canto) and grabs the attention of a fight league promoter (Shamier Anderson) who promises Jackie a life back in the octagon.
But the road to redemption becomes unexpectedly personal when Manny (Danny Boyd, Jr.) — the son she gave up as an infant — shows up at her doorstep. BRUISED marks the directorial debut of Academy Award winner Halle Berry and also stars Adriane Lenox, Sheila Atim, Valentina Shevchenko, and Stephen McKinley Henderson in a triumphant story of a fighter who reclaims her power, in and out of the ring, when everyone has counted her out.
“It used to be when you were 40 your career was done, and I mean really done,” she said in an interview with EW.
“Or you had to wait until you were old enough to play a grandma, and then you could have another bite at the apple, right? I mean, I couldn’t think that I’d be playing an MMA fighter at 54 years old. Yet I did, so it’s got to be changing. I’m proof of that.”
“Bruised” opens in select theaters on November 17th 2021 and premieres on Netflix on November 24th 2021.
Celebrities
‘Harry Potter’s Chris Columbus On Re-Releasing ‘Sorcerer’s Stone’ With New Visual Effects & A Marauders Movie
As the world celebrates the 20th anniversary, we sat down with director Chris Columbus to ask die-hard Potterheard questions about ‘Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone’ – and beyond!
It’s seems nearly impossible to believe, but it has been 20 years since Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone debuted in theaters. Megastars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint were just little kids, and in order to make their iconic characters believable, they were going to need some help. Enter Chris Columbus, celebrated director, who already had an impressive resume being at the helm of Home Alone and Mrs. Doubtfire. With his leadership for the first two movies, the global phenomenon franchise was born.
And it’s still living on today! So, what does the future hold for Chris and the ever expanding story of Harry Potter. Well, he’s already started to putting his name out there for consideration, if the powers that be should wish to make the stage play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, into a motion picture.
“I still fantasize about directing Harry Potter and the Cursed Child with the original cast,” Chris admitted in our EXCLUSIVE interview. “ I think it would be, from a nostalgic point of view and also from a fans point of view, a thrill to see our actors at their ages now playing these roles. There is just something touching about that. It is kind of like what J.J.[Abrams] did with Star Wars and why that was so wonderful.
Speaking of Star Wars, decades after the original trilogy was released, George Lucas famously remastered his movies with improved CGI and expanded scenes that he did not have the access to do when he originally filmed New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return Of The Jedi. Chris has famously said that he felt ‘rushed’ with the visual effects in the first HP movie, and given the advancements in VFX, we wondered if he would think about doing the same.
“I would love to do it,” Chris confessed. “There is a part of me that particularly wants to get back into the Quidditch match, which we didn’t have enough time in visual effects to finish properly.” But after a think, Chris added: “So, I would like to go back and dabble with that a little bit but there is that thing where, ‘Do you mess with people’s memories?’ You don’t want to do that either.”
So, if Cursed Child is still being figured out and returning to Sorcerer’s Stone seems unlikely, could Chris come back to the wizarding world in another capacity? For die-hard Harry Potter fans, the real hope is that someone comes to the helm to get a Marauders movie off the ground. For those not in the know, the Marauders are the four Hogwarts students — Remus Lupin, Peter Pettigrew, Sirius Black, and James Potter — who created the infamous Marauders map used by Harry in the films. Is Chris the man to make that project a reality?
“It depends on what would be written,” he said. “I personally have a difficult time responding to any other characters besides Harry, Hermione, and Ron, and particularly Harry, because that was my gateway into the movie in terms of how I was going to tell the story, through Harry’s point of view.”
Celebrities
Grace Kelly’s Grandchildren: Everything To Know About Her 11 Royal Grandkids
Late Hollywood star and royal Grace Kelly’s legacy lives on through her 11 grandchildren. Learn about them here.
Grace Kelly was an American actress who achieved leading lady status in Hollywood during the 1950s, starring in films Rear Window, To Catch a Thief, and High Society, among others. Like a plot straight out of an old Hollywood film, the late Academy Award winner became royalty when she married Rainier III, Prince of Monaco in 1956, becoming Princess Grace of Monaco. The Hollywood star was married to the prince until her untimely death in 1982: she died at the age of 52 after her car plunged off a mountain road in Monaco.
Her husband died in 2005 at the age of 81 from heart, lung, and kidney failure. Grace and her husband are survived by their three children: Princess Caroline Of Hanover, 64, Albert II, Prince of Monaco, 63, and Princess Stéphanie of Monaco, 56. Through her three children, the late star and princess has eleven grandchildren that continue to carry on her legacy. Learn about Grace’s grandkids below.
Charlotte Casiraghi
Charlotte Casiraghi, born to Caroline, Princess of Hanover and Stefano Casiraghi on August 3, 1986, is a writer, editor, model, equestrian, and humanitarian. She has worked at AnOther Magazine, Above magazine, and Ever Manifesto, a magazine that focuses on fashion and sustainability. Within modeling, she has modeled for Gucci and Yves Saint Laurent. She’s also patron of Monaco’s Public Safety Division and Maritime and Airport Police of Monaco. She has two children and has been married to French film producer Dimitri Rassam since 2019. She is eleventh in line to the throne of Monaco.
Andrea Casiraghi
Andrea Casiraghi, born to Caroline, Princess of Hanover and Stefano Casiraghi on June 8, 1984, is a philanthropist. He’s patron of Motrice Foundation, an organization that funds cerebral palsy research and also works with World Association of Children’s Friends, his late grandmother’s charity that supports children’s development, education, and health. He has five children with wife Tatiana Santo Domingo, who he has been married to since 2013. He is fourth in line to the throne of Monaco.
Pierre Casiraghi
Pierre Casiraghi, born to Caroline, Princess of Hanover and Stefano Casiraghi on September 5, 1987, is a businessman and philanthropist. He’s a regular participant of inshore racing and car racing and serves as a majority shareholder of helicopter company Monacair. Pierre is also on the management committee of the Yacht Club de Monaco. He has two children with wife Beatrice Borromeo, who he has been married to since 2015. He is eighth in line to the throne of Monaco.
Camille Gottlieb
Camille Gottlieb, born to Princess Stéphanie of Monaco and Jean Raymond Gottlieb on July 15, 1998, is an organization founder who launched Be Safe Monaco, which aims to prevent and raise awareness of the dangers of drinking while driving. She does not have a place in the line to the throne of Monaco, as her parents never married. Her father was a former palace guard; he and Princess Stéphanie began a relationship while he was her head of security.
Jazmin Grace Grimaldi
Jazmin Grace Grimaldi, born to Albert II, Prince of Monaco and Tamara Rotolo on March 4, 1992, is an American actress and singer. She’s had cameos in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and Jay & Pluto, as well as other shorts. Jazmin does not have a place in line to the throne of Monaco since her parents never married. She is the founder of The Jazmin Fund, created in 2006 to help bring water, medical supplies, and other supplies to the children of Fiji.
Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste
Alexandre Grimaldi-Coste, born on August 24, 2003, is the teenage son of Albert II, Prince of Monaco and Nicole Coste, a flight attendant who met the prince on an Air France plane, beginning a years-long relationship. Since his parents never married, Alexandre does not have a place in line to the throne of Monaco.
Princess Alexandra of Hanover
Princess Alexandra of Hanover, born to Caroline, Princess of Hanover and Prince Ernst August of Hanover on July 20, 1999, is a competitive figure skater who has represented Monaco at international skating competitions, including the 2015 European Youth Olympic Winter Festival in Austria. Through her father’s side, she is also a descendant of both King George III and Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom. She is 13th in line to the throne of Monaco.
Pauline Ducruet
Pauline Ducruet, born to Princess Stéphanie of Monaco and Daniel Ducruet on May 4, 1994, is a former Olympic diver and fashion designer. She has her own gender-neutral fashion line, Alter. The designer interned at American Vogue and Louis Vuitton before launching her line. Before her days in fashion, she was a competitive diver who represented Monaco at international events, including the World Junior Diving Championships in Germany and European Junior Swimming and Diving Championships in Finland. She is 16th in line to the throne of Monaco.
Louis Ducruet
Louis Ducruet, born to Princess Stéphanie of Monaco and Daniel Ducruet on November 26, 1992, works in the world of sports. He works as advisor for international projects for the England-based soccer club Nottingham Forest. He was previously a soccer scout for AS Monaco. He has been married to wife Marie Chevallier since 2019. He is 15th in line to the throne of Monaco.
Princess Gabriella, Countess of Carladès and Jacques, Hereditary Prince of Monaco
Princess Gabriella, Countess of Carladès and Jacques, Hereditary Prince of Monaco, both born on December 10, 2014, are the twins of Albert II, Prince of Monaco and his wife Charlene, Princess of Monaco. Prince Jacques is the heir apparent to the throne of Monaco, while his sister Princess Gabriella is second in line to the throne. Prince Albert told PEOPLE in October that he’s already slowly easing his children into royal life’s commitments. “Obviously at that age, 6 or 7, you can’t take them everywhere because they’ll get bored if it’s too official,” he said. “You have to bring them in slowly into public appearances and different ceremonies. If it’s a trip, that has an official side to it, but also [they’ll need] a private side and things to discover they can find it fun and amusing.”
Celebrities
Why Rob Kardashian ‘Will Not Be Appearing’ In Family’s New Hulu Show
Rob Kardashian may have dabbled in reality TV in the past, but he’s choosing not to appear in the KarJenner clan’s newest Hulu show, a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HL.
Although Rob Kardashian was often featured on his family’s long-running show Keeping Up With the Kardashians, apparently the 33-year-old isn’t keen on joining the new Hulu series. “Rob will NOT be appearing in their Hulu show because he does not want his life or the life of his daughter [Dream] to be a part of it. Everyone respects this decision,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “Doing the show with E! caused him nothing but pain and hardships as he had several hospitalizations,” the insider continued, also adding how the former reality star endured “court battles” with his ex, Blac Chyna.
“[The show] also drive a wedge in between him and Kim [Kardashian] at one point,” the source went on, adding how Rob had “several close friends die” during that time and almost lost his sister Khloe Kardashian‘s ex-husband, Lamar Odom, whom “he was so close to.”
The source continued, “Although he would not have what he has without it, Rob is forging his own path now and focusing on himself, his health, and his daughter. Rob is in a great place right now and everyone is really proud of him,” they added. “He has a solid relationship with all of his family. He also has a great relationship with his nieces and nephews. More importantly, Rob is a great father to his daughter and puts her before anything.”
Rob underwent a fitness transformation in 2020, and has shown off his health journey from time to time, with other insiders sharing with HL that the doting dad wants to be “as healthy as he can” for daughter Dream. “Rob’s back — he made it through some very dark days, but he’s good again and very excited about 2021,” they shared. “He’s got big plans for his clothing line Halfway Dead next year, too. And he and his mom are doing great with their hot sauce Grandeza — they have plans to grow that in 2021, too.”
Although the famous KarJenner family is looking forward to their new program — with Khloe recently revealing its arriving “in a few months” — Rob seems to be happily focused on his own personal life outside of the small screen.
