Gardening Using Trees and Shrubs with Scent in Mind

Perhaps you may know that the Granny Chic style is considered the trend in home décor for 2021 and beyond. People are going back to using sticky wallpaper to decorate their homes like it used to be way back when. As the famous adage goes, “The more things change, the more they stay the same” and this applies when it comes to Home Décor Colors Trends of 2021. The global pandemic has forced people to stay put in their homes, and it is crucial to have colors that enlighten the mood and draw the mind away from the pervasive gloom.

Brown Is Not Gloomy

The term “Brown” was coined from an Old English definition meaning “dusky or dark” color. The color is related to low status and poverty. However, Brown is no longer a color to bring about negative thoughts.

Brown is a color that depicts strength, dependability, and mother earth. Your home will be enlightened when you use brown in your interior décor. You can combine brown with other colors such as red, yellow, or gold. It is a splendid color to accent your furniture.

Using Beige Can be an Inspiration.

Beige is considered to be a sublime color and may pale when compared to other bold colors. However, there is a reason for that;The term beige comes from a definition meaning “wool without a dye” or manipulation. It is a sandy sublime color that brings about a relaxed or neutral mood. It is best paired with other sublime colors such as gray or green.

Getting the Proper Tan

“Tannin” is a Germanic word from which the term “Tan” was derived. The less than humorous colloquialism “Tan your hide” is also derived from it. Oddly enough, tan does not bring about dark and humorless moods but evokes feelings of security and warmth. It is best paired with colors such as white, blue, light purple, and coral.

You Can’t go Wrong with the Fluid Aqua

Aqua is the Latin word depicting water. It is a flowing soft choice for any home decorating purpose. If your home has a tumultuous mood or environment, you can tone it down by bringing in the calm and dreamy nature of an aqua color tone. You would do well to pair aqua with colors such as yellow and orange to imbue a vibrant mood to the somber aqua.

Mustard is Derived from the Color Yellow

When you come across the term “mustard” you immediately think of the seeds or the condiment used in your favorite burger or hotdog. The color is derived from yellow and comes along with all the vibrancy of yellow. However, traditional yellow is bright like the sun, while mustard is muted and may sometimes seem like an eyesore.

Consequently, mustard yellow is a color that you should have in your home. It imbues a positive and creative atmosphere in the home. Mustard yellow goes well in any room and can be used as an accent color for your walls. Most home designers use it well with stormy blue, gold, or light gray, as can be seen on Pinterest.

Do not Forget the Blue colors

Once in a blue moon

Blue blood.

Sad and blue.

Blue colors are commonly used in common speech to depict a wide range of feelings. Where was the color blue derived from and how does it factor into home décor trends for 2021?

Blue Azurite was first found in Egypt and was popular for its intensely bright tone. Blue is also a color that has been associated with law, royalty, military, and wisdom throughout history. Blue can be used to depict the mysterious, unfathomable, stormy nature of the seas, and sometimes the character of a stoic, cold person.

However, blue can also bring about an aura of harmony and calm, just like the aqua color does. According to research, blue can reduce your heart rate – think about the feelings of protection you get when you see a blue police uniform.

When you want a calm and protective aura in your home, you should try out some blue colors. Blue can also bring about the illusion of space, making your room seem larger than it actually is – try it in small rooms such as the bathroom or the baby nursery. Blue goes well with mustard yellow, moss green, mint green, and white.

Let’s get Peachy

“Peche” is a Middle English term from which peach is derived. The name comes from the tone of light fleshy fruits such as peaches. The color imbues a soft, feminine, protective, and joyful nature to the home.

Peach can be used to bring a lot more than just a sweet and feminine touch to a home. It can enlighten and bring joy to an otherwise dark room. It does well with colors such as green, yellow, and apricot. You can make it more vigorous by adding a splash of blue.

Green Enigma

When it comes to home décor, green is a color that people generally shy away from. The common opinion is that green is not a great color for home, perhaps because it reminds people of the pale green skin tone of a sickly person or the yucky green pea soup. So why would you want green as part of your home décor?

Green is an intriguing color, which symbolizes nature, wealth, or even envy.

Pesto green can be considered to be an inviting color.

You get green when you mix yellow and blue and therefore it can instill feelings of vivacity, rebirth, and evolution. Breathe life into your home by adding some green to it. At a time like this, when people are locked up in their homes, adding green serves as a mood enhancer. Green goes well with colors like brown, gray, and black. You can also use it with almond, pale taupe, or red tints.

Light Gray not Necessarily Eerie



Raging seas, stormy days, and cloudy skies all seem gray and eerie.

Gray is a color that sits between the extreme colors of black and white. It can be easily overlooked due to its neutrality; this, however, does not mean that it does not have value when it comes to home décor. When brought together with complementary colors, light gray can brighten the mood in any home. It can imbue a wise, professional, and balanced atmosphere to a home.

White, midnight, and seafoam complement well with gray. If you have a room that is primarily gray in color, add in a splash of seafoam accents of furniture to liven it up. Gray is a versatile color and is popular as a home décor color today.

In summary, colors that may have previously been deemed as drab, ancient, or somewhat revolting are slowly making their way back into homes. This brief list of Home Décor Color Trends of 2021 will give you an insight into the colors, their meaning, and the moods they convey.