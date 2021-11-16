Bitcoin
Generate High Returns in Yield Farming with BNBMatrix
With Binance Smart Chain offering numerous possibilities to earn profits, Smart Contract happens to be the rising star. One of these opportunities happens to be Decentralized Applications (or Dapps) that seek to take advantage of the PoS (Proof of Stake) abilities of the BSC network.
Lately, there have been new DeFi based Dapps getting launched every day. And, picking the right project can be a daunting task. This is where BNBMatrix.io comes in! This newly launched project has one of the neatest and most uncluttered user interface and processing.
BNBMatrix has introduced an attractive opportunity for crypto investors and enthusiasts to gain financial freedom. BNBMatrix is a smart contract-based Dapp built on BSC Network that makes use of blockchain technology to provide financial services based on a smart contract. It allows the investors an opportunity to earn a high percentage of rewards based on the deposit period that is anywhere between 7 and 30 days. The users can make stable daily returns from 7.8% to 17% on their deposits. The idea is to make the most advantage of the Binance Smart Chain without spending too much time or resources.
BNBMatrix has seen immense growth since the time of its inception. While this editorial was being written, they surpassed an investment of 2500 BNB, which happens to be growing continuously.
Featuring extremely simple processing (deposit/withdrawals), BNBMatrix aims to offer ease of understanding to the users. They realize the importance of the prevention of malice and the need for strong security. Thus, the smart contract code has been audited by HazeCrypto, verifying that it is secure for usage.
BNBMatrix is devoted to making its users’ experience easy, safe, and seamless. And, the team offers 24/7 customer support to all the users on Telegram. They’re happy to answer queries or concerns and resolve any issues that the users may have.
A user can get started with a minimum deposit of 0.01 BNB. The attractive reward percentages range anywhere from 7.8% to 17%. And, these returns depend upon the deposit period of 7 – 30 days. BNBMatrix is attaining a huge amount of popularity in the crypto space given such stable returns.
Participate in BNBMatrix:
- Visit BNBMatrix.io, and have a look at the interface and FAQs
- Select the desired Deposit Period for your investment. Enter the number of BNB you would like to deposit. Click ‘Invest’. That’s it.
- After you invest, you’ll be provided with a referral link. Share it with your friends. You receive a percentile of their deposits.
Referrals:
BNBMatrix has a 5-level referrals program that rewards investors for bringing in new users to the Dapp. It makes up for a commission of 11.5%. Once users make a deposit, they are provided with a referral link. Sharing this link with their friends and having them invest would get the users additional rewards.
BNBMatrix is a simple-to-understand project with a clean interface that offers its investors earn profits on their idle crypto assets. The smart contract has been experiencing great success in terms of investment with such attractive rewards.
Breaking Down Borders in the NFT World
Unless you have been living off the grid for the past few months, you must have heard of NFTs, the new wave of digital collectibles that, in less than one year, has taken whole industries by storm while becoming a multi-billion business. NFTs are now seen as a building block of the emerging Metaverse, but, behind the NFTs boom, and the media hype around it, there is still a big challenge that needs to be addressed for NFTs to become the driving factor of Web 3.0.
The challenge is the fact that, unlike in the early days, when there was only one big platform (Openseas), today the NFT ecosystem is very fragmented with a constant proliferation of new platforms.
To add complexity to the equation, NFTs have gone from just being on the Ethereum platform, to encompass Solana, Tezos, and a dozen more cryptocurrencies. This creates massive confusion and problems because, for the average fan and collector, the options can be mind-boggling.
Further complicating the situation for collectors and fans alike, every day there is a large number of drops or NFT releases, and numbers are growing.
In early 2021, it could be one or two a day. Today it can be 50 or more daily, spread across multiple cryptocurrency platforms. Each drop has a different minting process and can be tied to a different exchange. This makes it relatively impossible for anyone to keep up, let alone keep informed, about collections they care about.
Ludo, which is Latin for “I play”, is a company that aims to simplify this confusion and brings tools that everyone needs to navigate the complexity of the emerging Web 3.0.
The lynchpin of Ludo’s project is its NFT multiplatform search engine that will allow users to search across multiple Blockchains and bring an end to the current fragmentation of the NFT ecosystem.
Ludo’s search engine responds to the need for collectors to have a single source data aggregator able to deliver what they’re looking for when they’re looking for it. This prevents missing drops, limited-edition projects, or new NFTs.
More generally, Ludo expects the NFT world to evolve into the gateway of the emerging Metaverse. This is why its search engine is designed to grow with the Blockchain ecosystem – integrating Web 3.0projects, virtual goods, and new releases, as they’re announced.
Ludo will also deliver advanced search capabilities specifically thought for Brands and Marketers that will aggregate the new class of behavioral data emerging from the Metaverses offer. These functionalities will help Brands to make better decisions as to which platform is better to launch their virtual goods and NFTs. . This new solution will also allow Ludo to establish itself as a single credible source of accuracy for the NFT and Metaverse information that fans and collectors are looking for.
Ludo search is currently in Alpha, which you can sign up for here https://ludo.com/ .
The launch of the multiplatform search engine will be pivotal in solving the challenge of the fragmentation of the NFT ecosystem and has the potential to change the current paradigm. But this is just the beginning because LUDO’s roadmap has in store exciting new tools for different use cases within the emerging Web 3.0.
One of them is certainly gaming, with Ludo developing a whole new set of tools for players and creators that will be ready in 2022.
The boom of play-to-earn games will lead to a Gaming economy that integrates Decentralized finance (DeFi) functionality. This will allow users to leverage Ludo Search across an ever-growing NFT space while increasing their earning opportunities. And all in one place.
As next steps Ludo is also looking to further index and aggregate the metadata tied to NFTs, allowing for a richer and more immersive search experience. This will provide users with insights far beyond what traditional search engines like Google, Brave, and DuckDuckGo can deliver.
In order to increase the level of engagement with the community, Ludo will also integrate its own social token, which will become a vehicle for users to transact on NFTs across multiple platforms – all within the same Ludo ecosystem.
In essence, Ludo aims to become a one-stop shop for users and collectors to Search, Find, Acquire and Earn. Their integration roadmap should radically simplify the currently complicated process of finding NFTs while eliminating missed drops and rare sets.
The fun part will be the ability for users to play eGames, earn Ludo tokens and even exchange Ludo tokens for rewards, without having to navigate all over the web.
Even better, your NFTs will be easily curated in one place with no need to flip through multiple wallets.
LUDO’s project presents an exciting future for fans and collectors, who now have a compass to help them navigate the unchartered waters of NFTs. Looking ahead, an exciting world of eGames and a single source for NFT is just around the corner, with Ludo becoming your gateway to the Metaverse.
TA: Ethereum Nosedives, Why Bulls Could Struggle In Near Term
Ethereum started a fresh decline from well above $4,650 against the US Dollar. ETH could extend downsides if there is a clear break below $4,200.
- Ethereum started a fresh decline from the $4,700 and $4,750 resistance levels.
- The price is now trading below $4,500 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break below an ascending channel with support near $4,620 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could extend losses if the bears gain strength below $4,200 in the near term.
Ethereum Price Extends Losses
Ethereum faced a strong resistance near the $4,850 zone. ETH formed a top near $4,769 before there was a sharp decline. The bears gained strength for a move below the $4,500 support and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
The decline extended below the $4,400 level. Ether price traded as low as $4,261 and is currently consolidating losses. An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $4,380 level.
The 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $4,769 swing high to $4,261 low is also near $4,380. The next major resistance is near the $4,400 level. The main barrier is now forming near the $4,500 zone.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
The $4,500 resistance is also near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $4,769 swing high to $4,261 low. A break above the $4,500 level may possibly spark a fresh rally. The next key resistance is near the $4,650 level. Any more gains could lead the price towards the $4,800 level in the near term.
More Losses in ETH?
If ethereum fails to climb above the $4,380 and $4,400 resistance levels, it could extend its decline. An initial support on the downside is near the $4,280 level.
The first major support is near the $4,250 level. A clear break below the $4,250 support could spark additional losses. The next major support is near the $4,150 level. Any more downsides could lead the price towards the $4,050 support. The next major support for the bulls is near the $4,000 level.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is slowly losing pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now in the oversold zone and well below the 40 level.
Major Support Level – $4,250
Major Resistance Level – $4,500
Faster Transactions, Lower Fees: New Cross-Chain Solution
The crypto industry is experiencing a massive upswing. With assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum hitting new all-time highs, and other cryptos following in their wake, it seems like a matter of time before mass adoption is imminent.
However, the industry needs some technological improvements before it can be broadly accepted by the rest of the world. Namely, it needs cross-chain capabilities.
The Cross-Chain Problem
With so many crypto projects launching on Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Avalanche, Solana, and other decentralized networks, users will want to experiment and interact across the different chains. However, cross-chain activity in the current industry is quite cumbersome, expensive, and technologically challenging.
As of now, swapping an asset from one chain to another is costly, time-consuming, and a bit of an overwhelming process for those new to crypto. If the crypto industry plans to support the mass adoption it so very much needs, it must solve interoperability. Fortunately, current blockchain projects are working on just that: a solution to the blockchain industry’s rampant interoperability problems.
One such project is FibSwap, a multi-chain decentralized exchange (DEX) providing lower fees and faster transaction speeds to users swapping between networks.
FibSwap’s Multi-Chain Solution
By utilizing a unique technology called the Interoperable Multichain Bridge System (IMBS), FibSwap builds bridges across blockchain networks for near-instant swapping. Considering that FibSwap technology is built with cross-chain interoperability in mind, swapping becomes as easy as pressing a button.
All token swaps are managed via the project’s native $FIBO governance token. By holding $FIBO, traders will know precisely how much their swaps will cost, preventing hidden fees and saving them money in the long run. As $FIBO is used to swap between chains, swaps will reduce the overall amount of $FIBO over time, potentially increasing the asset’s value in the long term if demand remains constant or rises.
Current blockchain bridges exist, but they’re not optimized for an ideal user experience. Network swaps can take anywhere from 20 to 30 minutes, and users regularly spend hundreds of dollars on trading fees if they’re frequently swapping.
By building on a multi-chain basis from inception, no project is better suited than FibSwap to facilitate such swaps. While bridges between Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum exist right now, they’re nowhere near ready to facilitate trading on a mass scale.
The Future of FibSwap
To prep itself for crypto’s impending mass adoption, FibSwap plans to integrate $FIBO tokens on various blockchain networks before listing them on decentralized exchanges like PancakeSwap. From there, FibSwap hopes to provide users with additional services, such as FibSwap Farming and FibSwap Staking methods.
Of course, these developments are up to the community. $FIBO is a governance token, after all. Users holding the $FIBO token have a say in upcoming network developments, such as which features are implemented and when. The more $FIBO one holds, the more weight their word holds within the community.
Conclusion
With hundreds of billions of dollars invested into the DeFi ecosystem and trillions in the crypto market overall, it makes no sense to leave these funds isolated from blockchain to blockchain. Understanding how interoperability is vital to the future success of crypto, FibSwap hopes to lead the charge into multi-chain project development. In doing so, FibSwap will build a healthier crypto ecosystem for all traders, both new and experienced.
