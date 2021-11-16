Generate High Returns in Yield Farming with BNBMatrix

Unless you have been living off the grid for the past few months, you must have heard of NFTs, the new wave of digital collectibles that, in less than one year, has taken whole industries by storm while becoming a multi-billion business. NFTs are now seen as a building block of the emerging Metaverse, but, behind the NFTs boom, and the media hype around it, there is still a big challenge that needs to be addressed for NFTs to become the driving factor of Web 3.0.

The challenge is the fact that, unlike in the early days, when there was only one big platform (Openseas), today the NFT ecosystem is very fragmented with a constant proliferation of new platforms.

To add complexity to the equation, NFTs have gone from just being on the Ethereum platform, to encompass Solana, Tezos, and a dozen more cryptocurrencies. This creates massive confusion and problems because, for the average fan and collector, the options can be mind-boggling.

Further complicating the situation for collectors and fans alike, every day there is a large number of drops or NFT releases, and numbers are growing.

In early 2021, it could be one or two a day. Today it can be 50 or more daily, spread across multiple cryptocurrency platforms. Each drop has a different minting process and can be tied to a different exchange. This makes it relatively impossible for anyone to keep up, let alone keep informed, about collections they care about.

Ludo, which is Latin for “I play”, is a company that aims to simplify this confusion and brings tools that everyone needs to navigate the complexity of the emerging Web 3.0.

The lynchpin of Ludo’s project is its NFT multiplatform search engine that will allow users to search across multiple Blockchains and bring an end to the current fragmentation of the NFT ecosystem.

Ludo’s search engine responds to the need for collectors to have a single source data aggregator able to deliver what they’re looking for when they’re looking for it. This prevents missing drops, limited-edition projects, or new NFTs.

More generally, Ludo expects the NFT world to evolve into the gateway of the emerging Metaverse. This is why its search engine is designed to grow with the Blockchain ecosystem – integrating Web 3.0projects, virtual goods, and new releases, as they’re announced.

Ludo will also deliver advanced search capabilities specifically thought for Brands and Marketers that will aggregate the new class of behavioral data emerging from the Metaverses offer. These functionalities will help Brands to make better decisions as to which platform is better to launch their virtual goods and NFTs. . This new solution will also allow Ludo to establish itself as a single credible source of accuracy for the NFT and Metaverse information that fans and collectors are looking for.

Ludo search is currently in Alpha, which you can sign up for here https://ludo.com/ .

The launch of the multiplatform search engine will be pivotal in solving the challenge of the fragmentation of the NFT ecosystem and has the potential to change the current paradigm. But this is just the beginning because LUDO’s roadmap has in store exciting new tools for different use cases within the emerging Web 3.0.

One of them is certainly gaming, with Ludo developing a whole new set of tools for players and creators that will be ready in 2022.

The boom of play-to-earn games will lead to a Gaming economy that integrates Decentralized finance (DeFi) functionality. This will allow users to leverage Ludo Search across an ever-growing NFT space while increasing their earning opportunities. And all in one place.

As next steps Ludo is also looking to further index and aggregate the metadata tied to NFTs, allowing for a richer and more immersive search experience. This will provide users with insights far beyond what traditional search engines like Google, Brave, and DuckDuckGo can deliver.

In order to increase the level of engagement with the community, Ludo will also integrate its own social token, which will become a vehicle for users to transact on NFTs across multiple platforms – all within the same Ludo ecosystem.

In essence, Ludo aims to become a one-stop shop for users and collectors to Search, Find, Acquire and Earn. Their integration roadmap should radically simplify the currently complicated process of finding NFTs while eliminating missed drops and rare sets.

The fun part will be the ability for users to play eGames, earn Ludo tokens and even exchange Ludo tokens for rewards, without having to navigate all over the web.

Even better, your NFTs will be easily curated in one place with no need to flip through multiple wallets.

LUDO’s project presents an exciting future for fans and collectors, who now have a compass to help them navigate the unchartered waters of NFTs. Looking ahead, an exciting world of eGames and a single source for NFT is just around the corner, with Ludo becoming your gateway to the Metaverse.