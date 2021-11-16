Celebrities
George Clooney Shares The ‘Very Emotional’ Moment He & Amal Decided To Have Kids
In a new interview, actor George Clooney recalled the ’emotional’ moment when he and wife Amal Clooney decided to have children.
Although George Clooney, 60, was initially hesitant about having children, he recently revealed in a new interview how much he fell in love with being a father of two twins with wife Amal Clooney, 43. “Listen, I didn’t want to get married. I didn’t want to have kids. And then this extraordinary human being walked into my life and I just fell madly in love,” the actor told Marc Maron on his WTF With Marc Maron podcast. “Then I knew from the minute I met her that everything was going to be different.”
“I didn’t know I’d have twins,” he continued. “There is that moment when you go to the doctor and they pull out this piece of paper which is a sonogram and they go, ‘Here’ and you go, ‘It’s a baby boy.’ I’m like, ‘Baby boy, fantastic,’” he recalled. “And then they said, ‘And the other one is the girl’ and I was like, ‘Oh s—t.’”
“[Amal’s] sister has twins and I was gobsmacked because… I was kind of up for one. … I love it now,” the Hail, Caesar! actor said of being a doting father to 4-year-old twins Ella and Alexander. “And thank God they have each other during the pandemic.”
George also explained how he and wife Amal first discussed having children together. “So we’ve been married for about a year and we were at a friend’s house, and they had a kid there which was loud and obnoxious and I was like, ‘Holy s—t.’ We went outside for a walk,” he recalled. “And so then she said, ‘We are awfully lucky in life.’ And I said, ‘Yeah, we are lucky we found each other.’ She said, ‘Seems like that luck should be shared with some other folks.’”
The Tender Bar director shared how he “thought about it for a minute” but didn’t think either of them “made a decision” about having kids at the time. “And then I just said, ‘Well, I mean, if you’re in’ and she said, ‘I think we should try.’ I have to say it was very emotional because I really was convinced that wasn’t my lot in life and was comfortable with that,” he added.
The Hollywood veteran went on to share how he was “aware of the danger of celebrity” with children and “aware of the danger of having means,” recalling moments of his own “scrappy” childhood that helped shape his sense of independence. “You can put me in any situation, I can survive,” he said. “I can survive anything. I had to make sure that that’s something that our kids get. That’s important to me.”
Olivia Wilde Picks Up Daughter, 5, From School After Harry Styles Talks Romance
Olivia Wilde was spotted wearing a stylish floral dress and sneakers while picking up her daughter Daisy from a Los Angeles area school on Monday.
Olivia Wilde, 37, proved she’s still busy with her motherly duties despite being romantically involved with superstar Harry Styles, 27, when she picked up her adorable daughter Daisy, 5, from school on Nov. 15. The actress was wearing a blue and white floral dress and sneakers during the outing as well as a white face mask. She also had pink-framed sunglasses placed on her head as her long hair was down and she held what appeared to be a stuffed animal and tumbler.
Little Daisy, whose father is Olivia’s ex Jason Sudeikis, matched her mom in her own floral outfit, which was a sleeveless jumper with pink and green flowers and bright pink sneakers. The tot also wore a tie-dye face mask and carried a backpack over her shoulders as some of her long hair was pulled back while the rest hung down.
Earlier in the day, Olivia was also spotted running errands while walking around L.A. and holding a laptop. She didn’t pay much attention to cameras but looked relaxed and comfortable as she made her way in the area.
Olivia’s latest outings come after Harry briefly mentioned why he is keeping his relationship with Olivia private. In an interview with Dazed magazine, which came out on Monday, he explained that his personal life and work life are “compartmentalized” and he wants to keep it that way. “I’ve always tried to compartmentalize my personal life and my working life,” he told the outlet before moving on to other topics in the interview.
Olivia and Harry first worked together on the upcoming film, Don’t Worry Darling, which the former directed and the latter acted in before they were sparked romance rumors when they were seen holding hands at a friend’s wedding in Jan. Since then, they have been spotted on numerous PDA-filled outings together and Olivia has even been to number of Harry’s shows on his Love On Tour.
Bradley Cooper & Ex Irina Shayk Look Very Much Like A Couple While Linking Arms In NYC — Photos
Back together? Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk were spotted strolling arm in arm in New York over the weekend.
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk enjoyed a Sunday stroll through New York over the weekend, sparking speculation of a reconciliation two years after their 2019 split. The Oscar-nominated actor, 46, was all smiles as he linked arms with the model, 35, in the West Village on Nov. 14. Both dressed accordingly for the cold weather: Bradley wore a navy jacket while Irina looked stylish in a floor length black trench coat, as seen in photos HERE.
The couple split in June 2019 after four years of dating. They share daughter Lea, 4, together, who they welcomed in March 2017. A source told Us Weekly at the time that the two hit a rough patch, but will continue to co-parent. “It was obvious their romantic relationship was over,” the source said. “They’ve been coparenting and doing things the way they intended to continue after splitting up.” Post-split, Irina was briefly linked to Kanye West earlier this year amidst his divorce from Kim Kardashian.
The model and rapper, 44, were spotted in Paris together in June; they stopped seeing each other two months later in August, with PEOPLE reporting that the relationship was never quite serious. “It was never a serious thing that took off,” the source said. Kanye has been busy working and spending time with his kids. This is his focus. He doesn’t have time to date right now. He finds Irina amazing though.” A second source said they “remain friendly.”
As for Bradley and Irina, both were private about their relationship during their four-year romance. A year after the birth of Lea, however, Bradley offered rare comments about how fatherhood and having a family have positively impacted his life. “Having a child, and having a family of my own — which is a miracle and something I’ve always dreamt of — has opened me up even more, I guess, to the day, and to be present,” the Star is Born actor told NPR in 2018.
While on the digital cover of ELLE‘s March issue this year, Irina also offered rare insights into her co-parenting dynamics with her ex. “I never understood the term co-parenting,” the model mused. “When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100 percent a mother, and when she’s with her dad, he’s 100 percent her dad.” She called Bradley “the most amazing dad.”
Teresa Giudice Reveals How Ex-Husband Joe Really Feels About Her Fiancé Luis Ruelas
What does Joe Giudice think about Teresa Giudice’s engagement to Luis Ruelas? The ‘RHONJ’ star revealed how her ex-husband really feels about her fiancé in a new interview.
Although Teresa Giudice, 49, and ex-husband Joe Giudice, 49, had their ups and downs during their relationship, Joe is apparently all for her new engagement to Luis Ruelas, 46. “They like each other,” the Real Housewives of New Jersey star said on the Kelly Clarkson Show of her ex hubby-to-be, per PEOPLE. “We went to the Bahamas and we went to go see Joe, and Louie DM’ed Joe behind my back. I didn’t even know. He’s like, ‘We’re coming out there. I would like for us to all have dinner.’”
The New Jersey OG continued, “We went out to the Bahamas because Joe is living six months in the Bahamas and six months in Italy,” she explained. “So we had dinner with him and it went really well. Joe thinks Louie’s a great guy.”
Teresa and Luis began dating in November 2020, and their relationship took a serious turn in October when they moved into a sprawling New Jersey mansion together. Their coupling came two months after Teresa finalized her divorce from Joe after 20 years of marriage. The couple, who amicably split in 2019, share daughters Gia, 20, Gabriella, 17, Milania, 15, and Audriana, 12, together. The split came amidst Joe’s deportation to his native Italy following his time in prison for fraud.
So far, Joe has been pretty supportive of his ex-wife’s choice in Luis, saying in October that although he thought the pair moved “a bit quick” in their romance, he was still “glad” Teresa found her “true love” in her new beau, ultimately wishing them well. “I’m happy for Teresa and Louie, I give them my blessings,”
While the RHONJ star was “always open to finding romance again,” she “never imagined she’d hit the jackpot with Luis,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife on Oct. 22, adding, “She appreciates that he proposed around her mom’s birthday.” (Teresa’s late mother Antonia would have celebrated her birthday on October 20.) Our insider continued, “Teresa thinks Luis is incredibly sweet, thoughtful, generous, loving, and she can’t wait to spend forever with him.”
