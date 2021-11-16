News
Get Cooking: Dad’s mashed potatoes, Gene Amole’s stuffing and a turkey-roasting video
Gene Amole, the late and much-beloved Denver native, radio DJ and Rocky Mountain News columnist, wrote many dozens of columns for that sadly departed newspaper, but the one with his recipe for turkey stuffing was the sizzler. According to an editor’s note in the Nov. 4, 1982, edition, the recipe was “the most-requested column from the Rocky Mountain News files.”
His recipe is here, with the directions in his words.
Gene Amole’s Thanksgiving Turkey Stuffing
Ingredients
17 slices of white bread (or use a package of dried bread cubes)
3 slices of dark, Jewish pumpernickel (don’t leave this out)
1 tablespoon salt
1 teaspoon pepper
1 tablespoon sage, thyme or poultry seasoning
1/2 pound breakfast sausage
1/2 pound Italian sausage
1 cup chopped celery
1 cup chopped onion
1 cup chopped walnuts
3 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley
2 cups thick-sliced mushrooms
1 tart apple (such as Granny Smith), peeled, cored and chopped
1 cube unsalted butter
2 cups chicken or turkey broth
3 tablespoons cream sherry
Directions
First, open a bottle of Harvey’s Bristol Cream Sherry. Actually, any brand will do, but Harvey’s is the best. Have yourself a little nip and then pour exactly 8 ounces into a measuring cup. Put it aside while you prepare the other ingredients.
Take the bread slices and cut into crouton-size cubes and place in a large mixing bowl. Sprinkle with the pepper, salt and sage or poultry seasoning. Brown and crumble in a skillet the two sausages, out of their casings if applicable. After thoroughly mixing the sausage, remove with slotted spoon and put in the big bowl.
Add the celery, onion and walnuts; throw in the parsley and mushrooms. Add the apple pieces. I know what you are thinking. You are concerned about the pumpernickel and the Italian sausage. Just seems out of character, doesn’t it? Trust me. And you probably want to sauté the onions and celery. Don’t.
Every time I make this stuffing, I am reminded of Chinese philosopher Lao-tze’s observation about bean sprouts. “They should be firm but yielding,” he wrote. So should the celery and onions in this dressing. The nuts and apple will retain a nice crispness, too.
Heat the butter and broth together until the butter melts. Pour the liquid into the bowl. Do not mix yet. There is one more important ingredient. Right you are! It is the sherry. Never forget the sherry. Very carefully pour 3 tablespoons of sherry into the bowl. Sip away at the sherry you have reserved in the measuring cup.
Carefully toss the stuffing with two wooden spoons until all ingredients are evenly mixed. Do not bruise the sausage! If mixture is too dry, add warm water. Food science no longer recommends stuffing the bird. We make up the recipe and bake it in a ceramic casserole dish. I guess that makes it dressing as opposed to stuffing — whatever you call it, it’s good.
* * *
For his part, my father made the best mashed potatoes, on Thanksgiving or anytime of the year. He bequeathed some tricks, however, that make all the difference. First, use a combination of waxy potatoes (such as Yukon Gold) and russet potatoes. The russets provide “loft,” but the goldens taste as if butter already had been bred into them in the field.
Second, after they’re done boiling, steam away any residual moisture from them. The potatoes must be dry before both mashing and adding the cream and butter. Any leftover water both dilutes the flavor and makes the mashed potatoes, well, watery.
Third, at the very least, additions of any sort must be room temperature or, better, warmed. (The cream and butter ought be hot.) You won’t get the salt ratio right if the potatoes are cooled down when you mash them and then add seasoning. And fourth, mash them or rice them or push them through a food mill, but don’t food-processer them. The latter is difficult to control (they can get gummy in an instant) and, besides, batching them cools them down.
My Dad’s Mashed Potatoes
6-8 servings
Ingredients
4 pounds potatoes, a 50/50 mix of “waxies” (such as Yukon Golds) and russets
2 sticks unsalted butter
1 cup heavy cream
Salt and pepper
Directions
Peel and cut up the potatoes into same-size chunks. You may retain as much potato skin as you like for flavor, texture or nutrition. Skins-on changes looks only.
In a large pot, cover the potato pieces with 2 tablespoons salt and cold water and bring to a moderate boil. Cook for 15-20 minutes or until a knife easily pierces a chunk.
Meanwhile, in a small pot mix together the cream and butter and slowly melt the butter, not allowing the liquid to boil or foam.
When cooked through, drain the potatoes in a colander or by using the top of the pot cracked just enough to let the water out. Return or keep the potatoes in the pot, without its cover. Place atop a slow fire (or in a heated oven) and let any residual moisture steam away.
Stir the cream and butter mix and add about half of it to the potatoes in their pot. Smash away, adding more of the cream and butter mix until the potatoes are smooth and fluffy but still have some lumps within.
Season to taste with salt and pepper (you may use white pepper). Serve immediately or keep warm in the oven (no more than 250 degrees).
* * *
Finally, here is a link to a video that the videographer Amy Brothers and I put together illustrating how to roast a turkey. It is the most-viewed segment in our youtube.com “Let’s Get Cooking” series for The Denver Post.
Happy Turkey Day.
News
FOX 2 gets exclusive look at cargo shipping at St. Louis Airport
ST. LOUIS – It’s the story of a sleeping giant starting to wake up again. Air cargo business is soaring at St. Louis-Lambert International Airport, fueled by shoppers’ demands for more packages, more quickly, and a realization by shipping companies that St. Louis is a good place to get it done.
FOX 2 got a front-row seat on St. Louis’ supply chain to see how the things you order online end up at your door. Our crew hit the airport flight line at 4 a.m. and discovered that business is booming.
“I do think we’re getting noticed,” said St. Louis-Lambert Airport Director Rhonda Hamm-Niebruegge.
Not only has air cargo at Lambert surpassed 20 million pounds in a single month for the first in history in 2021, it’s on track to do so for seven straight months through the end of the year.
“As the demand grows for especially the holiday season, we see all of the cargo carriers increase that activity,” Hamm-Niebruegge said.
There are about a dozen daily dedicated cargo flights coming into the airport, she said. Top carriers like UPS and Amazon would be adding add a third daily flight, each, through the holiday season.
Our crew got on board a UPS plane as 75,000 to 80,000 pounds of packages were being offloaded.
The packages were inside large shipping containers shaped like the interior of the aircraft to take advantage of every inch of space.
For UPS, business keeps growing by the hour: more packages from more planes put onto more trucks, headed for more sorting centers and ultimately, doorsteps.
“Over the past seven years, we’ve added another 49 aircraft. Right now, we can process another 130,000 pieces an hour in the united states over last year,” said Ron Hines, a division manager for UPS in St. Louis.
“There is no better distribution than from the state of Missouri,” Hamm-Niebruegge said. “You can get anywhere in a day. In most cases, in an eight-hour drive, you’re covering a significant portion of the U.S.”
Passenger airlines are also filling open cargo space in their bellies with packages, she said.
Air cargo will account for 7% of St. Louis Airport’s total revenues of about $175 million: more than triple what it was 10 years ago.
News
Wildfire forces immediate evacuations in Estes Park on Tuesday
Officials are reporting a wildfire on the south side of Estes Park Tuesday morning and are already mandating evacuations in the area.
The Estes Park Emergency Communications Center says everyone in the area of Little Valley need to evacuate the area immediately and as quickly as possible. Both residents and business occupants of the area are to get out now. Officials say that those in the area should not gather belongings or protect their home or business; just evacuate.
The Estes Park Event Center at 1125 Rooftop Way will serve as a shelter.
Authorities have also issued voluntary evacuations for residents and business occupants in Hermit Park and the uplands area of Fish Creek Road.
Spending a few days in CO. Woke up to a fire across the road here in Estes Park near Marys Lake. The wind is blowing away from the houses I can see, thankfully. pic.twitter.com/MWHbNaOUUI
— Eric Harrington (@RetroEric73) November 16, 2021
The fire which presumably sparked Tuesday morning, is five acres large according to Estes Valley Fire Protection District. A Red Flag Warning is set to go into effect for a big portion of the Front Range at 10 a.m., lasting until 5 p.m. Where the fire is burning is not covered by that warning.
In 2020, the state’s biggest wildfire on record reached the outskirts of Estes Park.
News
US journalist jailed for months in Myanmar lands in New York
By TED SHAFFREY and BOBBY CAINA CALVAN
NEW YORK (AP) — American journalist Danny Fenster, who was freed after nearly six months in jail in military-ruled Myanmar, arrived Tuesday in the United States for an emotional reunion with his family.
Fenster, who was sentenced last week to 11 years of hard labor, was handed over Monday to former U.S. diplomat Bill Richardson, who helped negotiate the release. He is one of more than 100 journalists, media officials or publishers who have been detained since the military ousted the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi in February.
It’s been a “long time coming, a moment I had been imagining so intensely for so long,” a bearded and shaggy-haired Fenster said after landing in New York. “Surpasses everything I had imagined.”
As he exited a car outside an airport hotel, Fenster’s mother rushed over to hug him, as did his brother and father.
Late Monday, as Fenster transited through Qatar, he told reporters that he was physically OK and had not been starved or beaten while in custody. While jailed, he had told his lawyer that he believed he had COVID-19, though prison authorities denied that.
Fenster, the managing editor of online magazine Frontier Myanmar, was convicted Friday of spreading false or inflammatory information, contacting illegal organizations and violating visa regulations. Days before his conviction, he learned he had been charged with additional violations that put him at risk of a life sentence.
It “feels great to get Danny back home. It’s worth the effort, worth everything we did,” said Richardson, a former governor of New Mexico and past ambassador to the United Nations who helped negotiate the release through his foundation.
Fenster’s mother, Rose, described the ordeal as a “nightmare” and the family expressed relief that it was over.
It “feels great, he’s safe, that’s all we want,” his father, Buddy, said.
Fenster — in a knit hat that he said was a gift from another prisoner — joked that the first thing he would do is get a shave and a haircut.
Fenster has been in detention since he was arrested at Yangon International Airport on May 24.
The exact allegations against him were never clear, but much of the prosecution’s case appeared to hinge on proving that he was employed by another online news site that was ordered closed this year during the crackdown on the media that followed the military takeover. Fenster used to work for the site but left that job last year.
A native of the Detroit area, Fenster has a master’s degree in creative writing from Wayne State University and worked for a newspaper in Louisiana before moving to Southeast Asia, according to Deadline Detroit, a news website to which he occasionally contributed.
His brother, Bryan, has said he was particularly interested in the plight of people from the Muslim Rohingya minority, hundreds of thousands of whom fled Myanmar during a brutal counterinsurgency campaign by the army in 2017.
The generals in Myanmar “were convinced that it wasn’t worth it to hang on to Danny,” U.S. Rep. Andy Levin of Michigan, who represents the Fenster family in Congress, told Detroit radio station WWJ. “If they kept him and anything really happened to him, we would never forget it. We would never forgive them.”
Richardson is known for traveling to nations with which Washington has poor, if any, relations — such as North Korea — to obtain the freedom of detained Americans.
He also has a long history of involvement with Myanmar, starting in 1994, when as a member of Congress he met Suu Kyi at her home, where she had been under house arrest ordered by a previous military government.
