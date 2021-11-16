Gibbons: Reconciliation bill hobbles Medicare, hurts seniors

Denver Post Broncos writer Ryan O’Halloran posts his Broncos Mailbag periodically during the season. Submit questions to Ryan here.

The coach and quarterback of a team should probably be the two guys who lead by example more than anyone. It’s going to be pretty hard for Teddy Bridgewater to convince people he didn’t give up a touchdown trying to avoid contact and coach Vic Fangio punting down 17 with just over seven minutes remaining was basically a white flag. How is a fairly young roster trying to establish a winning culture going to view those decisions from their leaders?

— Steve, Forks, Wash.

A sweeping statement from Steve, calling for Fangio’s ouster and Bridgewater’s benching. And we’re off with a post-Broncos loss mailbag.

Bridgewater: There isn’t anything that can be said to change people’s opinions (including mine) about his lack of want-to on Darius Slay’s 83-yard fumble return touchdown. It was a business decision, point blank. Media isn’t allowed in the locker room or else it would have been fascinating to canvas teammates for their take.

Fangio: Down 30-13, he punted with 6:49 remaining. To me, this isn’t a big deal. It was a fourth-and-10, not fourth-and-short and the field position was the Broncos’ 25. Punt it away, get that clock to run out and head to the locker room.

What will it take to finally get an interim coach and new quarterback to replace Vic Fangio and Teddy Bridgewater? They continue to get blown out at home and Teddy is a journeyman back-up.

— Donnie Graves, Richmond, Va.

Donnie is on the same page as Steve. He wants in-season changes.

There is a much greater chance that Bridgewater gets benched than Fangio gets the gate before the season is over.

The home blowouts are what gets the attention of the Broncos’ upper management (and will of a future owner when that happens). Since the start of 2016, the Broncos have lost 23 home games and 12 have been by double-digits. Ouch.

I happen to think Courtland Sutton is our team’s best player yet for the last month, the Broncos seem like they’re actively ignoring him. He’s getting 2-3 passes a game thrown his way. Do the coaches realize if he leaves, no other player like him will ever sign here when they see this stupidity? And that’s besides the fact that we’ll keep losing like this while scoring 13 points. It’s unforgivable.

— Joe, East Windsor

Over the last three games Sutton has five catches (nine targets) for 78 yards and no touchdowns. He has plays of 31 (Washington) and 26 (Philadelphia) yards.

If the Broncos are against throwing tunnel/bubble screen passes to Sutton, I’m fine with that. He is a big body who does his best work down the field.

The concern for fans should be if Teddy Bridgewater is missing things downfield or is unwilling to throw contested passes to his play-makers.

As for Sutton’s future, the Broncos may franchise tag him in March to keep him in the fold.

Just one question: Who is holding everyone employed by this team accountable?

— Jim Lalumondier, Greenwood, Mo.

Jim could be writing for the Broncos fans who reach out to me to lament the current state of the franchise.

President/CEO Joe Ellis remains atop the organizational masthead and general manager George Paton has final say on the 53-man roster.

Fans may have their preference as to who they want to own the Broncos, but more than that, they just want somebody to look to.

What do you make of this team after 10 games because I have no idea. They’ve had moments of brilliance (that 3-0 start and win over the Cowboys) and moments of outright boring, uninspired play. Which team is going to emerge from the bye or is just a coin flip to see who shows up every week?

— Marshall, Parker

In the grand scheme, the Broncos are probably right where they should be. Even Steven, to use a Vic-ism.

They have won one game in which they were an underdog (Week 9 at Dallas). They have lost three games in which they have been favored (Weeks 4 vs. Baltimore, 6 vs. Las Vegas and 10 vs. Philadelphia). They aren’t better than the Ravens, but losing to the interim coach-led Raiders and the below average Eagles was inexcusable.

To use your phrase, this is a coin flip game. Not good enough to roll through the schedule and not bad enough to be regularly outclassed.

With as many as six Broncos rookies — Pat Surtain II, Javonte Williams, Quinn Meinerz, Baron Browning, Caden Sterns, Jonathon Cooper — playing like current or future starters, is it time to declare general manager George Paton an elite judge of talent?

— Jeff, Littleton

Paton’s initial Broncos draft has turned out well so far.

In Week 1 of 2022, I wouldn’t be surprised if Surtain (cornerback), Williams (tailback), Meinerz (right guard), Browning (inside linebacker), Sterns (safety) and Cooper (outside linebacker) aren’t all starting for the Broncos. That would make this a really good draft.

I noticed the Broncos ran much better with Noah Fant out of the lineup. Why not use him as a wide receiver in multiple formations. He is fast enough.

— Brad Bixler, Rye

Brad is referring to the Broncos gaining 190 yards rushing against Dallas in Week 9 when Fant was out (COVID-19 reserve list).

I don’t have the metrics to see how the Broncos run it with Fant on or off the field, but when he is using the right technique and fundamentals, he knows how to wall off opponents.

But to your point about Fant’s usage, I would experiment lining up out wide more often just to see if a linebacker follows him out there.

