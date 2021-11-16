News
Gibbons: Reconciliation bill hobbles Medicare, hurts seniors
To help pay for the massive spending bill, congressional Democrats are planning an enormous change to Medicare. The changes will curtail access to today’s advanced medicines and stifle the development of tomorrow’s new treatments and cures.
The bill seeks to remove the Medicare drug benefit’s “non-interference” clause, which bars federal health officials from meddling in the prescription drug market. Democrats are marketing this plan as “negotiations” — because few would take issue with a good-faith back-and-forth. However, the bill explicitly plans to impose price controls.
As it currently stands, the spending package would cap the prices on branded medicines and impose a financial penalty if a drug rises in price at a pace faster than inflation.
This would completely upend Medicare.
By design, Medicare’s drug benefit was set up to be administered by private insurers. This model forces insurers to compete for seniors’ business by offering a wide variety of drug plans. Additionally, it forces drug companies to negotiate with those insurers, as they all want their medicines included on insurers’ formularies.
The government subsidizes the drug plans and requires insurers to cover many critical medicines, but otherwise, it stays out on the sidelines. This “non-interference” has turned into a critical safeguard for seniors, as it protects them from the one-size-fits-all formulary that patients face in other government-run health care programs.
Consider the Veterans Affairs drug benefit. Of the 200 most popular branded drugs in Medicare, the VA covered only 52% of them. Medicare’s drug plans, though, covered 74% of them.
Government-run systems abroad are even more restrictive.
American patients gained immediate access to 90% of the medicines released between 2011 and 2017. British patients could access only 60% of those drugs — and Canadians could only access 44% of them.
Setting drug prices arbitrarily would also deter companies from investing in research. It costs almost $3 billion, on average, to develop a new treatment. That cost is so high because every success story must pay for the medicines that never make it out of the lab or fail in clinical trials.
If the government starts capping prices — and thus, eliminates any potential for a return — investors’ risk calculus will change. Firms will scale back research. Funding for early-stage biotechs will effectively evaporate. The number of drugs created by those small firms will plummet 90%, according to Vital Transformation, a consulting firm.
That would turn out disastrously for America’s seniors. Nearly 6 million American seniors have Alzheimer’s today, and more than two-thirds of U.S. cancer deaths are among seniors. While we don’t have cures for these diseases today, in 10 or 20 years, we might — if our leaders don’t get in scientists’ way.
I served in the Army for 10 years, both enlisted and as an officer, and was a commander in Desert Shield and Desert Storm. I know firsthand the sacrifices our veterans make, as well as the shortcomings of the VA. Additionally, as an advocate for both veterans and seniors, I cannot stand by as Congress attempts to restrict our care and curb innovation.
Several experts echo this concern.
Tomas Philipson, who chaired President Trump’s Council of Economic Advisers, has forecast that an earlier version of this bill would prevent the development of at least 167 drugs over the next two decades, and as many as 342.
Meanwhile, the director of health policy research at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government recently predicted that a similar plan could block scientists from creating “a transformational drug for Alzheimer’s.”
What’s particularly galling is the reason Democrats are proposing these misguided reforms. The changes have little, if anything, to do with lowering patients’ out-of-pocket prices. Rather, it’s a money grab to “pay-for” the spending bill.
In effect, Democrats seem willing to sacrifice seniors’ health to pay for a spending package drafted by the far-left wing of the party. That’s unacceptable.
Mark Gibbons is president & CEO of RetireSafe.
Broncos Mailbag: Why does it seem like the offense is ignoring receiver Courtland Sutton?
Denver Post Broncos writer Ryan O’Halloran posts his Broncos Mailbag periodically during the season. Submit questions to Ryan here.
The coach and quarterback of a team should probably be the two guys who lead by example more than anyone. It’s going to be pretty hard for Teddy Bridgewater to convince people he didn’t give up a touchdown trying to avoid contact and coach Vic Fangio punting down 17 with just over seven minutes remaining was basically a white flag. How is a fairly young roster trying to establish a winning culture going to view those decisions from their leaders?
— Steve, Forks, Wash.
A sweeping statement from Steve, calling for Fangio’s ouster and Bridgewater’s benching. And we’re off with a post-Broncos loss mailbag.
Bridgewater: There isn’t anything that can be said to change people’s opinions (including mine) about his lack of want-to on Darius Slay’s 83-yard fumble return touchdown. It was a business decision, point blank. Media isn’t allowed in the locker room or else it would have been fascinating to canvas teammates for their take.
Fangio: Down 30-13, he punted with 6:49 remaining. To me, this isn’t a big deal. It was a fourth-and-10, not fourth-and-short and the field position was the Broncos’ 25. Punt it away, get that clock to run out and head to the locker room.
What will it take to finally get an interim coach and new quarterback to replace Vic Fangio and Teddy Bridgewater? They continue to get blown out at home and Teddy is a journeyman back-up.
— Donnie Graves, Richmond, Va.
Donnie is on the same page as Steve. He wants in-season changes.
There is a much greater chance that Bridgewater gets benched than Fangio gets the gate before the season is over.
The home blowouts are what gets the attention of the Broncos’ upper management (and will of a future owner when that happens). Since the start of 2016, the Broncos have lost 23 home games and 12 have been by double-digits. Ouch.
I happen to think Courtland Sutton is our team’s best player yet for the last month, the Broncos seem like they’re actively ignoring him. He’s getting 2-3 passes a game thrown his way. Do the coaches realize if he leaves, no other player like him will ever sign here when they see this stupidity? And that’s besides the fact that we’ll keep losing like this while scoring 13 points. It’s unforgivable.
— Joe, East Windsor
Over the last three games Sutton has five catches (nine targets) for 78 yards and no touchdowns. He has plays of 31 (Washington) and 26 (Philadelphia) yards.
If the Broncos are against throwing tunnel/bubble screen passes to Sutton, I’m fine with that. He is a big body who does his best work down the field.
The concern for fans should be if Teddy Bridgewater is missing things downfield or is unwilling to throw contested passes to his play-makers.
As for Sutton’s future, the Broncos may franchise tag him in March to keep him in the fold.
Just one question: Who is holding everyone employed by this team accountable?
— Jim Lalumondier, Greenwood, Mo.
Jim could be writing for the Broncos fans who reach out to me to lament the current state of the franchise.
President/CEO Joe Ellis remains atop the organizational masthead and general manager George Paton has final say on the 53-man roster.
Fans may have their preference as to who they want to own the Broncos, but more than that, they just want somebody to look to.
What do you make of this team after 10 games because I have no idea. They’ve had moments of brilliance (that 3-0 start and win over the Cowboys) and moments of outright boring, uninspired play. Which team is going to emerge from the bye or is just a coin flip to see who shows up every week?
— Marshall, Parker
In the grand scheme, the Broncos are probably right where they should be. Even Steven, to use a Vic-ism.
They have won one game in which they were an underdog (Week 9 at Dallas). They have lost three games in which they have been favored (Weeks 4 vs. Baltimore, 6 vs. Las Vegas and 10 vs. Philadelphia). They aren’t better than the Ravens, but losing to the interim coach-led Raiders and the below average Eagles was inexcusable.
To use your phrase, this is a coin flip game. Not good enough to roll through the schedule and not bad enough to be regularly outclassed.
With as many as six Broncos rookies — Pat Surtain II, Javonte Williams, Quinn Meinerz, Baron Browning, Caden Sterns, Jonathon Cooper — playing like current or future starters, is it time to declare general manager George Paton an elite judge of talent?
— Jeff, Littleton
Paton’s initial Broncos draft has turned out well so far.
In Week 1 of 2022, I wouldn’t be surprised if Surtain (cornerback), Williams (tailback), Meinerz (right guard), Browning (inside linebacker), Sterns (safety) and Cooper (outside linebacker) aren’t all starting for the Broncos. That would make this a really good draft.
I noticed the Broncos ran much better with Noah Fant out of the lineup. Why not use him as a wide receiver in multiple formations. He is fast enough.
— Brad Bixler, Rye
Brad is referring to the Broncos gaining 190 yards rushing against Dallas in Week 9 when Fant was out (COVID-19 reserve list).
I don’t have the metrics to see how the Broncos run it with Fant on or off the field, but when he is using the right technique and fundamentals, he knows how to wall off opponents.
But to your point about Fant’s usage, I would experiment lining up out wide more often just to see if a linebacker follows him out there.
Editorial: Campaigning is easy, now Wu faces hard part
When Michelle Wu is sworn in as Boston’s 56th mayor Tuesday, she’ll have already checked off a litany of “firsts”: first elected woman of color, first Asian American, first millennial. But she is also the first mayor to lead Boston with a city council imbued with budgetary powers, thanks to voters who checked “yes” to amend Boston’s charter.
Ballot Question One lets the council change budget items by majority vote. It also creates an Office of Participatory Budgeting, which will determine resident priorities. That idea had been kicking around the council last year, and championed by then-Council President Kim Janey, who returns to that position until January.
As we saw in last year’s dustup over Mayor Marty Walsh’s budget, city councilors could only vote yes or no on the budget. When the mayor and council clash — angry soundbites are issued, letters are written, and the process drags on.
One of the key points of contention in Walsh’s budget was cutting police overtime, in the wake of the killing of George Floyd by police in Minneapolis. Some councilors wanted cuts to be deeper to the BPD budget.
Wu told WGBH in June of last year she was hoping negotiations could continue following the vote and include more perspectives from activists. “This is the way it works,” Wu said. “It often takes tremendous outside pressure to get to the point where the system and the status quo are finally able to change the very structures that are holding up progress.”
For activists, knowing that their pressure is welcome and voices can be heard must be good news. Especially if they are of a similar overhaul-the-police-department bent as Wu. The bromide she served in response to recent incidents in which police officers were stabbed or shot speaks volumes. But what of those who appreciate the job the BPD does in keeping Boston neighborhoods safe, and who want increased officer presence in places where violent crime is on the increase?
Will they also be heard, even if they don’t march to the progressive drum?
Wu has to hit the ground running, a formidable task. But she is not the first to do so. Her predecessor Acting Mayor Kim Janey, can equally lay claim to many “firsts,” however she was not elected to the job.
Nevertheless, Janey was no caretaker. Sworn in on March 24, Janey announced the creation of a supplier diversity program and a fund to support businesses owned by women and people of color in a bid to boost the number of contracts going out to women and minorities two weeks later.
Janey also announced the creation of a $750,000 fund to give up to $15,000 to businesses owned by women, minorities and veterans, and to small businesses in general.
She launched a fare-free pilot program on the MBTA’s 28 bus line — it’s not the whole MBTA, but it’s a doable slice for an underserved neighborhood.
And most recently, Janey spearheaded the removal of tents from Mass and Cass in a push to get the homeless and addicted into rehab and shelters.
Wu will, of course, put her own stamp on the office, and it’s a progressive one, like Janey’s.
Chief among her priorities: filling positions in City Hall.
As the Herald reported, Wu said she sees this as an opportunity to get the possibility of good city jobs in front of a diverse array of Boston residents — “some of whom might not see themselves working in city government, some who might not have known about these opportunities otherwise.”
Good jobs at good wages — she’s a pol already.
Dear Abby: New mom feels guilty for canceling adoption
Dear Abby: I recently backed out of an adoption. I feel terrible about it. How can I mentally and emotionally get over this? My baby girl is 4 months old now, and my guilt is getting worse. I backed out three days before she was born.
The couple I had chosen turned out to be unprofessional and emotionally unstable. They not only caused me several problems but also my job, which I loved. During the four months I knew them, they treated me poorly, and I realized it was better for my little one not to go through with the adoption.
They are now trying to make me out to be a bad person who used them financially — something I really did not. I’m glad now that I kept my daughter. So why do I keep feeling so bad about my decision?
— Guilt-ridden in the Midwest
Dear Guilt-ridden: If I had to guess the reason, I would say it may be because you know your last-minute change of mind caused this couple pain. A way to assuage your guilt might be to work out a payment plan so they are not out the money they spent. (The lawyer or agency that arranged the adoption may be able to guide you.)
Dear Abby: I have two sisters. We were very close until our mother passed away two years ago. In her trust, the proceeds from the sale of her house were to be divided among the three of us. Only one sister has children. (They are grown.) My two sisters have decided we should split the proceeds from Mom’s house (about $800,000) five ways to include the adult children. Their mother has threatened to “disown me” if I don’t go along with the five-way split.
I have always done right by her “kids,” and neither sister bothered to ask for my reason for not wanting to include my nephew and niece in the inheritance. I love my sisters and do not want to lose them, but I also don’t want to be bullied into a decision I cannot support.
— To Divide or Not To Divide
Dear To Divide: Your MOTHER’S wishes were that the money be divided three ways. Your sisters should abide by the directions of the trust. I agree you shouldn’t be bullied or threatened into taking less than your mother wanted you to have. If your sisters want “the kids” to have a share of the inheritance, they should gift the amount from their portion rather than extort it from you. Their attitude has not only tarnished something that should have been a blessing, but also created a rift in the family, and that’s a shame.
Dear Abby: I could really use your help. I don’t know how to respond to people I hardly know who end conversations with “I love you.” I don’t feel comfortable saying that to someone and not meaning it. This isn’t like saying “Have a nice day.” Is there a polite way of responding without saying something that to me is totally inappropriate to someone I only have a casual relationship with?
— Uncomfortable in the Midwest
Dear Uncomfortable: Respond this way: “What a sweet thing to say. Thank you!” Then smile and fade out.
Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at DearAbby.com.
