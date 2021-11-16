Celebrities
Halle Berry Stuns In Deep-Plunging Gold & Black Mini Dress At ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ — Photos
Halle Berry wowed when she walked by onlookers outside and waved in a flowing stylish dress and matching strappy heels during her appearance on the late night show.
Halle Berry, 55, looked incredible during her latest public appearance! The actress stepped outside a studio where she was filming an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! and flaunted a fashionable gold and black patterned dress that had a plunging neckline that went down to her midsection on Nov. 15. She also wore a gold and black belt around her waist and gold strappy heels as the sleeves on her outfit flowed when she waved to onlookers.
The beauty had her long tresses down and parted in the middle with the look and showed off natural-looking makeup as she flashed smiles during the sighting.
Before her latest outing, Halle turned heads during a romantic dinner date with her boyfriend Van Hunt earlier this month. The couple stepped out in New York City and were dressed to impress as they usually are. Halle went with a long red winter coat and black heeled boots while her beau looked handsome in his own long black jacket and white sneakers.
Halle’s outings aren’t the only things making headlines. Cardi B also got attention when she recently commented on the Monster’s Ball star’s “soft” skin. The rapper sat down with her for a video segment on “spicy topics” and when Halle shared it, Cardi didn’t hesitate to tweet about the incredible experience. “[L]et me tell you this tea,” she wrote in the tweet, “her skin is so soft…I wanted to bite her shoulder.”
The video was filmed to promote Halle’s new film Bruised, for which Cardi co-executive produced the soundtrack. The ladies talked about a range of steamy and fun topics, including “favorite sex positions” and “biggest purchases” and it received a lot of responses from fans. Many of them seemed to enjoy the special Q&A session and left laughing emojis along with kind words.
Bruised comes out on Netflix on Nov. 19.
Celebrities
Rob Kardashian Wants To Lose 80 Pounds & Won’t Stop Until He Gets ‘His Old Body Back’
Rob Kardashian flaunted his new slim figure at his daughter Dream’s 5th birthday party, and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned his secrets to shedding the weight.
Rob Kardashian, 34, is clearly keeping up with his workout routine! After flaunting his dramatic weight loss in a photo posted on Instagram on Nov. 11 to celebrate daughter Dream Kardashian‘s 5th birthday, a source close to the former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he’s not done shedding the pounds just yet — and he has his famous family to thank! “Rob is definitely trying to lose more and will be satisfied after he loses 80 pounds. Rob isn’t going to stop until he has his old ‘body back’ and he knows this is attainable now,” the source said.
According to the insider, Rob is getting trim with the help of his health and fitness enthusiast sisters, Khloe Kardashian, 37, and Kourtney Kardashian, 42. “Rob listens to his sisters when it comes to nutrition for the most part, understanding that their bodies are different and he can literally eat twice as much. But he does try to stay away from sweets and salty junk food, which was all he used to eat. He doesn’t even try to avoid carbs all together because that would never work for him. It also isn’t about getting super skinny for Rob. It’s about losing fat and retaining muscle,” the source revealed.
Although both of his sisters have had their part in helping Rob shed the pounds, HollywoodLife was told that it was Khloe who continues to push him! “From doing Revenge Body for three years, Khloe has become an expert on losing weight and she put Rob on routine. They always do cardio in every workout, such as the treadmill and stair climber. But Rob focuses a lot more on weight training where Khloe is all about resistance training,” the source added.
Rob also has the help of his tiniest trainer, daughter Dream – who he shares with ex Blac Chyna, 33. “Rob is never just sitting around anymore because Dream won’t let him. He is constantly running to try and keep up with her. This is a large part of his cardio every day,” the source insisted, adding, “And Rob also works out on his own sometimes because Rob, like everyone else in his family, has his own gym at home too!”
Celebrities
‘DWTS’ Recap: The Season 30 Finalists Are Revealed After A Gut-Wrenching Double Elimination
The ‘DWTS’ semi-finals have arrived. The remaining couples brought their A-game with two separate performances, but two pairs were sent home once again in another heartbreaking elimination.
The Dancing with the Stars semi-finals begin out with the redemption round. Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke are up first with their redemption salsa. The last time they danced the salsa, the judges could only see their rehearsal footage because they both had COVID-19. This time around, they dance the salsa in the ballroom to “Danza Kuduro” by Don Omar and Lucenzo.
Bruno Tonioli notes that Cody’s “arm-ography” has drastically improved, but he did mess up a couple of times. Carrie Ann Inaba calls this performance the “definition of redemption.” Len Goodman calls the performance an “action-packed, full-on salsa,” and Derek Hough adds that this was a “huge improvement from the first time.” Cody and Cheryl’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 9; Derek = 8; Bruno = 9. Total Score = 35 out of 40.
‘DWTS’ Season 30 Semi-Finals Performances
Melora Hardin and Artem Chigvintsev are up next with their redemption rumba to “I Don’t Want To Wait” by Paula Cole. Len raves that this was a “terrific routine” with “lots of interesting choreography.” Bruno adds that Melora’s “interpretation is always compelling.” Carrie Ann says that Melora’s “hip action was greatly improved” but has to take off a point for Melora’s foot coming off the ground. Melora and Artem’s scores: Carrie Ann = 8; Len = 10; Derek = 9; Bruno = 9. Total Score = 36 out of 40.
Suni Lee and Sasha Farber tackle their redemption foxtrot to “Haven’t Met You Yet” by Michael Bublé. Len says that this was such a “joyful and happy dance” from Suni and Sasha. He notes that Suni’s “frame was terrific,” but her footwork was a tad “suspect” at times. Derek raves that he is loving “Suni 2.0.” Derek points out that, in his eyes, Suni’s frame was a little off. Bruno tells Suni and Sasha that their “connection was absolutely wonderful,” but the routine “sometimes got a bit bouncy.” Suni and Sasha’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Len = 9; Derek = 9; Bruno = 9. Total Score = 37 out of 40.
Jojo Siwa and Jenna Johnson’s redemption Argentine tango to “Santa Maria (Del Buen Ayre)” by Gotan Project is one of the best DWTS performances ever. Len does his version of a mic drop. “That was bloody brilliant,” he says. Bruno raves that the performance was “outstanding.” Carrie Ann points out that there was “so much passion” between Jenna and Jojo, as well as a “bravado that made it so powerful.” Jojo and Jenna’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Len = 10; Derek = 10; Bruno = 10. Total Score = 40 out of 40.
Iman Shumpert and Daniella Karagach dance redemption tango to “Telephone” by Martynas. Derek raves over the “fantastic” performance and declares that Iman has “come further than any other NBA basketball player ever.” Bruno points out that Iman’s “top line is unrecognizable,” and Carrie Ann agrees. Iman and Daniella’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 9; Derek = 10; Bruno = 9. Total Score = 37 out of 40.
Amanda Kloots and Alan Bersten take on a redemption Tango to “Titanium” by David Guetta featuring Sia. Len says the “fabulous” performance was full of “attack” and “aggression.” Derek tells Amanda that she’s been “the most consistent dancer this season.” Bruno notes the performance was “so polished, so slick.” While Carrie Ann thought the performance was “incredible,” she has to dock a point for Amanda’s foot coming off the ground. Amanda and Alan’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 10; Derek = 10; Bruno = 10. Total Score = 39 out of 40.
Melora and Artem’s second dance of the night is a contemporary to “Thunder” by Imagine Dragons. Len calls the performance “lovely” and full of “attack” and “purpose.” Derek has to bring up Melora’s “powerful presence on the floor.” Carrie Ann says that Melora is the “most beautiful lyrical dancer.” Melora and Artem’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 9; Derek = 9; Bruno = 9. Total Score = 36 out of 40.
Cody and Cheryl dance the Argentine tango to “La Cumparsita” by Forever Tango. Derek commends Cody and Cheryl on their performance and says “Cheryl was working overtime.” Bruno calls the performance “red hot.” Len says that Bruno has come so far from the beginning of the season. Cody and Cheryl’s scores: Carrie Ann = 9; Len = 9; Derek = 9; Bruno = 9. Total Score = 36 out of 40.
Suni and Sasha dance a beautiful contemporary to “Gravity” by Sara Bareilles. Bruno says it felt like Suni was “absolutely weightless” out there. Carrie Ann raves over the “magnificent” performance. Len calls the routine “dramatic” and “passionate” but felt it got a bit “same-y” at times. Suni and Sasha’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Len = 9; Derek = 10; Bruno = 10. Total Score = 39 out of 40.
Jojo and Jenna’s contemporary to “Before You Go (Piano Version)” by Lewis Capaldi is simply stunning. Carrie Ann tells the pair that “everything was in perfection and in sync.” Derek admits that this was “the best contemporary we’ve seen on the show ever.” Bruno calls the performance “exquisite.” Jojo and Jenna’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Len = 10; Derek = 10; Bruno = 10. Total Score = 40 out of 40.
Iman and Daniella’s second dance is to “Dark Fantasy” by Kanye West. Iman’s wife, Teyana Taylor, actually did the vocals for th song. Len and Bruno are stunned by the “spectacular” and “heart-stopping” lifts. Carrie Ann says that what Iman brings is “everything I want to see in a dance.” Iman and Daniella’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Len = 9; Derek = 10; Bruno = 9. Total Score = 38 out of 40.
The final performance of the night is Amanda and Alan’s contemporary to “Live Your Life – Nick Cordero” by Lenii. This performance is dedicated to Amanda’s late husband and “everybody who’s lost somebody.” Bruno says he was “totally mesmerized” by the performance and this was “beyond critique.” Carrie Ann raves that Amanda “transcended” beauty and perfection. Len says both of Amanda and Alan’s performances were “both fantastic.” Amanda and Alan’s scores: Carrie Ann = 10; Len = 10; Derek = 10; Bruno = 10. Total Score = 40 out of 40.
Suni & Melora Are Eliminated
The first couple who is dancing in the finale is… Jojo and Jenna. The next finalists are Iman and Daniella as well as Cody and Cheryl. The bottom three are Amanda and Alan, Suni and Sasha, and Melora and Artem. The first couple to be eliminated is Melora and Artem. It’s down to Amanda and Alan, along with Suni and Sasha.
It’s down to the judges. Carrie Ann chooses to save Amanda and Alan. Derek goes with Amanda and Alan as well. Bruno chooses to save Amanda and Alan. That means Suni and Sasha are the second couple to be eliminated.
Celebrities
Cardi B Shows Off Her Natural Hair & Claps Back At Trolls Criticizing It
Cardi B took to Instagram to share a series of pics and video clips that show her confidently putting her natural hair on display through the years and admitted she had ‘problems managing’ it before finding ‘different methods that work.’
Cardi B, 29, is calling out haters of her natural hair. The rapper gave her fans a look back at some of the many times she’s posed for pics or shot videos of her rocking her thick tresses and wrote a long honest caption about her hair journey and the people who have questioned the way it looks without products, wigs, or extensions.
“Why everytime I post my natural hair I hear ‘you’re MIXED you’re supposed to have long hair’? That’s not true and very misleading,” she began in the Nov. 13 post. “I been posting pics of my hair journey for years and being mixed don’t mean your hair is always long and curly, that wasn’t my case. Since I was a child I have problems with managing my hair and couple years ago I find different methods that work for me and look at my length now.”
“They’ll try to make us believe our hair won’t grow this long it’s not true,” she continued. “A lot of hair products we used back then wasn’t good for our hair but that’s all we had to choose from also we couldn’t afford to get to the salon regularly, if at all. now everybody is getting better options, making affordable GOOD products, learning from natural hair YouTube and tiktok about how to care for our hair better.”
“I want women of color with tighter curl patterns to know that you don’t have ‘BAD HAIR’ there’s no such thing as bad hair . and ‘good’ hair don’t mean a certain texture. ALL HAIR IS GOOD,” she concluded. “Check out my pinned story “HAIR DAY” and I can’t wait to show ya more of my hair care routines.”
Once Cardi shared her hair post, it didn’t take long for fans to show support in the comments section. “I know people tell you don’t respond to the trolls but I’m glad you do bcuz you are actually educating these folks! 💪🏽👏🏽❤️,” one fan wrote while another called her hair “beautiful.”
This isn’t the first time Cardi’s posted about her natural hair. Last year, she shared a video talking about how her hair is different from her three-year-old daughter Kulture‘s and showed off how it looks “two days” after she blow dries it. “So this is really how my hair is,” Cardi said while holding her long straight locks with her long green nails in the video. “My hair gets like this when you blow dry it then two days later, it just puffs up like that. Even when you braid it, this is my hair texture.”
