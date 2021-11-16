Tech
Hat Metaphors and Similes
I collect these. Additions to this list are welcome. Also, note that in some cases I don’t know the origin of a particular expression. If you have knowledge or theories of origin for anything below, I’d also like to hear from you. I hope you enjoy these.
Talking Through Your Hat
To talk nonsense or to lie. c1885. [In an interview in The World entitled “How About White Shirts”, a reporter asked a New York streetcar conductor what he thought about efforts to get the conductors to wear white shirts like their counterparts in Chicago. “Dey’re talkin’ tru deir hats” he was quoted as replying.]
Eating Your Hat
There is no such thing as a sure thing, but that’s where this expression comes from. If you tell someone you’ll eat your hat if they do something, make sure you’re not wearing your best hat-just in case. [The expression goes back at least to the reign of Charles II of Great Britain and had something to do with the amorous proclivities of ‘ol Charlie. Apparently they named a goat after him that had his same love of life which included, in the goat’s case, eating hats.]
Old Hat
Old, dull stuff; out of fashion. [This seems to come from the fact that hat fashions are constantly changing. The fact of the matter is that hat fashions had not been changing very fast at all until the turn of the 19th Century. The expression therefore is likely about 100 years old.]
Mad As A Hatter
Totally demented, crazy. [Hatters did, indeed, go mad. They inhaled fumes from the mercury that was part of the process of making felt hats. Not recognizing the violent twitching and derangement as symptoms of a brain disorder, people made fun of affected hat-makers, often treating them as drunkards. In the U.S., the condition was called the “Danbury shakes.” (Danbury, Connecticut, was a hat-making center.) Mercury is no longer used in the felting process: hat-making — and hat-makers — are safe.]
Hat In Hand
A demonstration of humility. For example, “I come hat in hand” means that I come in deference or in weakness. [I assume that the origins are from feudal times when serfs or any lower members of feudal society were required to take off their hats in the presence of the lord or monarch (remember the Dr. Seuss book “The 500 Hats of Bartholomew Cubbins”?). A hat is your most prideful adornment.]
Pass The Hat
Literally to pass a man’s hat among members of an audience or group as a means for collecting money. Also to beg or ask for charity. [The origin is self-evident as a man’s hat turned upside down makes a fine container.]
Tight As Dick’s Hat Band
Anything that is too tight. [The Dick in this case is Richard Cromwell, the son of England’s 17th Century “dictator”, Oliver Cromwell. Richard succeeded his dad and wanted to be king but was quickly disposed. The hatband in the phrase refers to the crown he never got to wear.]
Hat Trick
Three consecutive successes in a game or another endeavor. For example, taking three wickets with three successive pitches by a bowler in a game of cricket, three goals or points won by a player in a game of soccer or ice hockey, etc. [From cricket, from the former practice of awarding a hat to a bowler who dismissed three batsmen with three successive balls.]
Hard Hats
In the 19th Century, men who wore derby hats specifically Eastern businessmen and later crooks, gamblers and detectives. [Derby hats, a.k.a. Bowlers or Cokes, were initially very hard as they were developed in 1850 for use by a game warden, horseback rider wanting protection.] Today, “Hard Hats” are construction workers [for obvious reasons].
In One’s Hat, or In Hat
An expression of incredulity. [Origin unknown. Help us if you can]
Throwing A Hat In the Ring
Entering a contest or a race e.g. a political run for office. [A customer wrote us with the following: “I read in “The Language of American Politics” by William F. Buckley Jr. that the phrase “throw one’s hat in the ring” comes from a practice of 19th Century saloonkeepers putting a boxing ring in the middle of the barroom so that customers who wanted to fight each other would have a place to do so without starting a donnybrook. If a man wanted to indicate that he would fight anybody, he would throw his hat in the ring.
At one point, Theodore Roosevelt declared he was running for office with a speech that included a line that went something like, “My hat is in the ring and I am stripped to the waist”. The phrase “my hat in the ring” stuck, probably because “I am stripped to the waist” is a little gross.]
Hats Off . . .
“Hats off to the U.S. Winter Olympic Team” for example. An exclamation of approval or kudos. [Origins must be from the fact that taking one’s hat off or tipping one’s hat is a traditional demonstration of respect.]
A Feather In Your Cap
A special achievement. [I assume that the origins on this expression hail from the days when, in fact, a feather for one’s cap would be awarded for an accomplishment much like a medal is awarded today and pinned to one’s uniform. A feather, or a pin, add a certain prestige or luster to one’s apparel.]
Hold On To Your Hat(s)
A warning that some excitement or danger is imminent. [When riding horseback or in an open-air early automobile, the exclamation “hold on to your hat” when the horse broke into a gallop or the car took-off was certainly literal.]
Bee In Your Bonnet
An indication of agitation or an idea that you can’t let go of and just have to express. [A real bee in one’s bonnet certainly precipitates expression.]
Wearing Many Hats
This of course is a metaphor for having many different duties or jobs. [Historically, hats have often been an integral, even necessary, part of a working uniform. A miner, welder, construction worker, undertaker, white-collar worker or banker before the 1960s, chef, farmer, etc. all wear, or wore, a particular hat. Wearing “many hats” or “many different hats” simply means that one has different duties or jobs.]
All Hat and No Cattle
All show and no substance. For example, in October 2003, Senator Robert Byrd declared that the Bush administration’s declarations that it wanted the United Nations as a partner in transforming Iraq were “All Hat and No Cattle”. [This Texas expression refers to men who dress the part of powerful cattlemen, but don’t have the herds back home.]
To Hang Your Hat (or not)
To commit to something (or not), or stake your reputation on something (or not), like an idea or policy. For example “I wouldn’t hang my hat on George Steinbrenner’s decision to fire his manager.” [Origin unknown. Can anyone help with this one?]
At the Drop of a Hat
Fast. [Dropping a hat, can be a way in which a race can start (instead of a starting gun for example). Also, a hat is an apparel item that can easily become dislodged from its wearer. Anyone who wears hats regularly has experienced the quickness by which a hat can fly off your head.]
To Tip Your Hat or A Tip of the Hat
An endorsement of respect, approval, appreciation, or the like. Example: “A tip of the hat to American troops for the capture of Saddam Hussein.” [This is simply verbalizing an example of hat etiquette. Men would (and some still do) tip their hat to convey the same message.]
My Hat Instead of Myself
This is an expression from Ecuador, home of the “Panama” hat. It means what is says; it is preferable to give up your hat than your life. [The Guayas River runs through Guayaquil, Ecuador’s largest city on the Pacific coast. People from the city were known to hunt alligators for their hides in the river by swimming stark naked wearing Panama hats on their heads and long knives between their teeth. When the reptiles open their jaws and go for the swimmer, he dives leaving his hat floating on the surface for the alligator to chew on while he plunges the knife into the animal’s vitals. From THE PANAMA HAT TRAIL by Tom Miller.]
Bad Hat
I believe this is a French expression for a bad person. [Ludwig Bemelmans’ MADELINE series of children’s books, set in France, includes one MADELINE AND THE BAD HAT. In this story Madeline, our heroine, refers to a little boy neighbor as a “bad hat”. She clearly means this as a metaphor for a bad person and because I do not know the expression in English, I assume this is a common French reference. If anyone out there knows more about this, please drop us an email.]
Hat by Hat
Step by step. [Nevada Barr’s book SEEKING ENLIGHTENMENT: Hat by Hat means just that. Has anyone heard this expression otherwise? If yes, please email us.]
Keeping Something Under One’s Hat
Keeping a secret. [People kept important papers and small treasures under their hats. One’s hat was often the first thing put on in the morning and the last thing taken off at night, so literally keeping things under one’s hat was safe keeping. A famous practitioner of this was Abraham Lincoln. The very utilitarian cowboy hat was also commonly used for storage.]
Here’s Your Hat, But What’s Your Hurry
When someone has taken up enough of your time and you want him/her to leave. [Origin unknown.]
Carry His Office in His Hat
Operating a business on a shoestring. [Important papers and the like were often carried in one’s hat.]
Sets Her Cap
A young lady “sets her cap” for a young man who she hopes to interest in marrying her. [Long ago, maidens wore caps indoors because homes were poorly heated. A girl set her most becoming hat on her head when an eligible fellow came to call.]
Thinking Cap
To put on your “thinking cap” is to give some problem careful thought. [Teachers and philosophers in the Middle Ages often wore distinctive caps that set them apart from those who had less learning. Caps became regarded as a symbol of education. People put them on (literally or figuratively) to solve their own problems.]
Black Hat . . .
Black hat tactics, black hat intentions, etc. refer to nefarious actions or designs. [Black hats in Western lore and literature were the bad guys.]
White Hat . . .
Although I don’t see or hear this expression as much as “Black Hat”, it simply is the opposite of the above. [Good guys wore/wear white hats.]
Sobering Our Social Media Addiction
When social media (Facebook & LinkedIn) first became popular, I thought it was an incredible medium. I continually received invites from high school friends or business contacts, Before long, I had hundreds of contacts on each site, and thought I was quite well-connected. I too, reached out to others to build my networks even more.
As an entrepreneur, I thought all the online networking would help grow my business services company. I even posted online ads through both mediums. I eagerly entered this new online world with high hopes for future business and personal connections. These endeavors were the future – I had entered the Internet 2.0 edition.
Issues Emerged
Questioning the importance came slowly, yet my gut told that there were issues. Out of the hundreds of clients over eight years in business, not one client told me they found out about my company through social media. They may have reviewed my resume, yet we did not become introduced through a social media medium.
Another sense of doubt came from political commentary. I started reading memes or comments from the same people over and over again especially as an election approached. As fake news emerged, it became obvious that many of these postings were complete nonsense. Beyond accuracy, the postings insulted the reader, who believed differently.
Digital Shouting
As a part-time business instructor, I place considerable emphasis on entrepreneurship. I ask students how they will market their business to obtain new customers. The most common response is “I will blast my message all over social media.” There you have it. The key to success in the digital age is to shout as loud as possible through our social mediums.
Marketing and sales channels come and go, yet one thing remains the same. Crafting messages that motivate people to improve their lives through your product produces new customers. People hate to receive shouts, yet they love conversations which improve their lives or companies.
Cyber Insults
When it comes to public policy, no one will change their voting choices by receiving insults. Am I going to change my ideas from the consistent shouting of someone I barely knew in high school? Let’s think through what we post on social. If you do want to post political stuff, consider something with humor or thoughtfulness that may motivate someone to stop and consider another point of view.
There is a role for social media in business. Creating channels for branding, customer service, and product feedback is important for overall business development. However, the idea that the more you post, the more your business will grow is completely false. Marketing is complex. Branding, messaging, multiple channels, product quality, and reputation all contribute to new sales.
No Easy Fix
Social media can be fun to see vacation photos, reconnect with varied people, and be entertained. Let’s wise up! There is no magic pill for marketing other than hard work. Outside of work, pick up the phone or meet people in person. You may be surprised, your personal network will be real instead of digital. Come on America, our true future awaits.
Is Hiring a Data Recovery Company Worth It?
Imagine this, you’re typing one of your reports and all that’s left for you to finish is one sentence then you can finally print the document and be done for the day. When all of a sudden, the lights go out, your monitor dies, and your computer won’t turn on until the power comes back. However, upon opening your computer once the power comes back, you find out that the document you’re just finishing is gone. Not saved, not printed – just gone.
We’ve all experienced this. We sometimes forget to save our documents. It’s not a big deal if the document we forgot to save is not important. However, as luck would have it, we often lose our most important documents. Luckily, there are ways in which you can recover lost data. All you have to do is find a data loss service so you can retrieve your precious files.
Data recovery has been available for quite some time now. It exists solely for the purpose of retrieving deleted or un-saved files inside the computer. As soon as businesses and enterprises realize the importance of backup files, data recovery services grew in popularity. Now, you might be thinking that your computer is advanced, top of the line perhaps, and therefore shouldn’t have a problem with saving data. Well, that is wrong. No matter how advanced computers are, because of the degradation of hardware (which is unavoidable), they will crash eventually. All computers are prone to crashing due to many factors such as hardware failure, human error, computer virus or power interruption.
The first thing you need to do is to find an affordable data recovery company. You can easily find one using Google or other search engine by typing “(your location) data loss and recovery”, and filtering out the results. Once you’ve found the best data recovery company, contact them immediately and ask for a quote. Another way is to ask around for a data backup company from your friends and families. If you are lucky, they may know a company that provides these exact services. However, due to many people not backing up their files properly, your average person won’t have any clue of where to find data backup companies. Due to this reason, it is sometimes better to find one using online search.
Finding out the best data backup company can be a tricky process. You should consider several factors before choosing your company. First, do not make the mistake of making the price your single consideration. Many companies will offer cheap data backup while sacrificing quality and reliability of their services. The second thing you need to consider is their track record. Search for feedback online and see reviews of people who have availed of their service. This should give you an idea of how they conduct their business.
Don’t wait for your files to get corrupted or for your computer to crash. Backup your files now by hiring a data recovery company even before you experience data loss. Even if you are confident in your computer’s reliability, a simple backup of all your important files is still recommended. Create your backup now and save yourself the hassle. Don’t learn the lesson the hard way. Protect your files now. Backup and recover your important data by availing of cheap data recovery.
How to Start Your Dream Business and Create a Full-Time Income Using the Internet and Your iPhone
In this article I will reveal how to start your dream business and create a full-time income using the internet and your iPhone. These methods work for 2020 and will continue to work in the distant future.
How to Start Your Dream Business and Create a Full-Time Income Using the Internet and Your iPhone:
When I first started online back in 2007, I was so eager to learn all the tricks to creating income from the internet. I was obsessed with the idea of having complete freedom and enjoying my life on my own terms.
It was a HARD journey for me. But fortunately for you, I figured it out.
Here are the exact steps for creating an online business from scratch:
Step Number One
First off, we need to identify your target niche. The niche is the most important step out of all four steps. If you get this wrong, you will waste a ton of time.
Make sure to pick a niche in one of these topics: How to make money online, how to lose weight, how to pay off debt, how to attract what you want or how to find your soul mate.
These topics are full of hungry buyers. These people have problems they want to solve. So these are the niche topics I’d suggest you start your dream business around.
Step Number Two
Second, we need to pick a product to promote or have one created around the niche topic we chose. You can find affiliate products on affiliate networks or you can outsource the product creation on UpWork or Fiverr.
You’d be surprised how many online marketers don’t even create their own information products. If you are going to do affiliate marketing, I suggest picking a commission payout of 50 percent or higher.
Step Number Three
Third, we need to create an automated selling system to do the “selling and telling” for us. BuilderAll is my favorite sales funnel creator. You can find all sorts of information online for using it.
You will need to create a landing page and email marketing follow-up series. These will get you the leads you need and do the hard task of selling on your behalf.
Step Number Four
Finally, we need to get targeted website traffic to our sales funnel so we can convert those leads to paying customers. Solo ads, Google Ads and Bing Ads are the “go to” methods I’d choose.
Now that you know exactly what you need to do to create a full-time income online using the internet and your iPhone, I wish you the best of luck on your adventure!
