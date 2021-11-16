How to
He Doesn’t Pick Up the Phone When You Call – Calling Men Advice For Women
Men and phone calls are a bit of a puzzle to most women. We all have questions regarding this part of our relationships. What should we do if he doesn’t pick up the phone when we call is one such question. Most of us make the crucial mistake of calling him back again and again. Doing this may seem like a great approach, but it’s not for several reasons. There’s really just one thing you should be doing if he’s not taking your calls, and it may actually surprise you.
So what exactly should you be doing if he doesn’t pick up the phone when you call? First and foremost you should leave a very brief message. Just say hi and you’ll talk to him soon. Don’t leave any long messages detailing how his ignoring your calls is making you feel. Also, don’t make the mistake of giving him a laundry list of what you’re doing that day and when the best time to reach you is. He doesn’t want to know any of this. Above and beyond that, it makes you look incredibly desperate.
If he isn’t answering your calls you need to stop calling him right now. It’s tempting to try and call him over and over again hoping that he’ll eventually pick up. Some of us think we’re being sneaky by blocking our number and then calling again. Don’t do this. Your man will know it’s you. His not taking your calls is a clear signal that he doesn’t want to talk with you right now, so respect that. Once he realizes you’ve given up, he’ll suddenly become interested in again. It’s in a man’s nature to chase those things, including women, they don’t have. Once he does call, the best advice is to play his game. Don’t pick up right away and when you do return his call, keep it short and treat him more like a friend than a lover. This will instantly reignite his interest in you.
What Does Software Engineering Involve?
The first point that has to be made about software engineering has to do with its scope of activities. Software engineering is the management of the entire process of development of computer systems to solve problems.
As software systems have grown more sophisticated and complex, software developers have sought new methods for their development. Software engineering is a response to that need. Software engineering is still rapidly changing and maturing.
Typically, when someone is told to write a program, someone else has told him or her what the program is to do and why; the programmer is concerned only with how to write it. As software engineers, however, we will be the ones concerned with the what and why. Software engineering includes the whole range of activities having to do with problem solving – from helping the client define the problem or opportunity, to evaluating the client’s satisfaction with the solution.
Developing a software system may require writing a whole collection of programs to tell machines what to do, writing procedures to tell people what to do, and providing training so that people understand how to do it. We may need to convert data from an old system so it can be run by a new system, hire people and acquire machines to run the programs, and obtain space in which the machines and people can do their work. What we are building is a system of many parts working together. Such an endeavor requires patience and flexibility. We will have to fix the system when it does not do what we expected, or the client may ask us to change the system because he or she wants it do something else not previously intended.
Programming may be no more than 20 per cent of the total scope of software engineering, and the fraction of effort involved with programming can be expected to drop as improved methods are used for developing software systems. As time goes on, more of our effort will go into managing the overall process and less into programming.
“What Do You Do to Unplug and Engage?
How do you unplug, relax, and unwind?
How do you recharge your battery?
What makes you happy, makes you smile, and uplifts your spirit?
During a beautiful sunny day, around 70 degrees, (two weeks ago), my husband and I took out our boat with our older son, daughter in law, and grandchild. We drove our boat to a nearby public island to walk by the water, sit in the sand and watch the birds, pelicans, seagulls, and a heron fly and swim. It was an amazing afternoon!
What do you do to recharge your battery and relax with your family?
What outing can you go on with your family to get outside and enjoy nature?
I came across a magic pill that helps clear the cobwebs of your mind, gives you more energy, improves your relationships, and even makes you look better. The pill isn’t a pill, it’s a pair of exercise shoes.
My husband likes to walk 2 miles, early in the morning, several times a week near our home. Sometimes he will see one of our neighbors and they will talk for a few minutes standing 6 feet apart! He comes home from his walk feeling invigorated!
My Dad, Dr. Robert J. Frank, a retired medical doctor, land developer, and builder exercised everyday through his mid-80’s in his home gym or at the local gym. He would say, “I’m going to the exercise parlor.” He did not like going to the gym, but said, “It keeps me flexible and moving.” He also enjoyed reading detective stories, thriving on solving problems, and enjoyed planting a garden every year. Dad said, “It was important to eat right, watch your weight, and exercise regularly at least 3 days a week at the minimum.”
We’ve all endured the experience of putting on our exercise shoes after a long period of inactivity. It’s usually at that time we are searching for something… anything… that can give us an excuse to opt out of a workout.
Even after a short exercise session, you begin reaping the benefits of working out and immediately feel the benefits of that exercise for several hours after.
Here’s a challenge for you. Schedule time this week to unplug by getting outside and enjoying some Vitamin D (or Vitamin ‘N’ for nature), and let me know how you feel!
Everything will feel better. Remind yourself, your family members, coworkers and friends to schedule some time for nature. Whether that means walking around the block, a 2 mile walk or run. Cut off your phone and observing nature.
What To Note Before You Go Snorkelling
Are you an adventure sports lover? Do you love to go snorkelling whenever you visit any island or water sports destination during your vacation? Irrespective of your level of expertise, there are few basic points that you must always remember, before you venture into water sports like snorkelling, scuba-diving and the like. If you are about to snorkel for the first time in your lives, it is quite natural to experience a sense of fear and anxiety within you. However, be assured that with the right approach, equipment and gear, you will complete your trip successfully. Ensure that you never lose focus of these points:
1. Never be stingy while renting equipment
Once you have the correct quality of snorkelling equipment, you are done with almost half of the activity. Therefore, when you are renting your snorkel gear, fins, mask and other related stuff, ensure that you invest in the right product. Do some research beforehand to know the leading brand names in this field and rent equipment that is made from reputed brands, so that they don’t betray you in the midst of your activity. Try them on to check to if they fit you and if they allow you to swim freely. This is the first and foremost tip that you should keep in mind before you venture out into the waters.
2. Choose the right partner
Snorkelling is an activity that is offered as part of the tour package by many tour operators if you are travelling to famous island destinations. Ensure that you choose the operator who focuses on your safety and not offers you this activity just to showcase to the world how good they are. How do you know if one operator is better than the others? Check the tour package in detail to see if-
– They give you high quality gear
– Provide professional assistance in times of emergencies
– Have expert divers on standby mode always
– Provide first-timers with complete training,
– Offer to cover all the exotic snorkelling spots in the place of your vacation so that you can witness the best of coral reefs and marine life in their full form
In short, choose an operator who gives you a complete package so that you can wipe off any fears that you might have about this activity and enjoy your trip to the fullest.
3. Practice
If you are a first-timer, ensure that you have practice sessions with professionals with their gear on, so that you prepare yourself well. Never attempt to jump off from a boat when you try snorkelling for the first time; always try to approach the waters from the beach. Ensure that you practice when the waters are calm, so that you can use your equipment with ease and also gain more confidence while swimming. Never disturb the fishes, turtles, dolphins, corals and other marine life that you find deep within the waters. Ensure that you don’t touch them even with your fins. Get the thrill and peace of snorkelling by absorbing in the beauty of these under-water creatures in a very tranquil way.
