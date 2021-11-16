HEALTH
Health and Fitness Tips – We All Could Use a Little Help
Through the consistent use of the following health and fitness tips hopefully I can aid you, even if just a little bit, to stay on track with your health and fitness goals. To remain fit and healthy is never an easy thing but by utilizing these tips hopefully you will remain accountable to yourself.
We all know that when we start down a path to regaining our health, that the path is riddled with detours and it is easy to get off track. So to stay on track I recommend some sort of tracking system. I know that recording your stats seems like a tedious thing to do but, if you do not know where you have been how do you know where you are going?
In the past I have used a simple spreadsheet for recording my daily weight, workout routine, and all the meals and calories that were consumed. In addition I added charts that utilized the data that was input into the sheets to use as a visual aid to make sure that I am trending in the direction of my health and fitness goals. You can do this even if you do not have a computer or do not know how to make a spreadsheet. Simply use a notebook and some graph paper.
It is amazing how a simple graph can reveal habits that otherwise would have remained undetected. For instance, I found that without fail I would eat healthy meals in my target calorie allotment for 7-10 days and then I would binge and consume enough calories for 2 days in one sitting. After discovering this trend it was easily corrected by increasing my daily calorie intake just a little bit, so I did not feel the need to “pig out” once a week.
The next health and fitness tip is to set realistic goals and to put them in writing. I think that it is very important to put into writing what you would like to accomplish. You should write down your goal in your own handwriting and post it in at least 3 different places so that you will see it throughout your day. This serves as a gentle reminder and will help aid as a deterrent for neglecting your plan.
When stating your goal start out with a short timeline, attain that goal and write out the next one for a lengthier period. Your goal should be measurable and attainable. This is when you need to be honest with yourself and set realistic goals but be careful not to be too easy on yourself.
The last health and fitness tip is to run away from processed foods like the plague. Somebody once said that staying fit is 90% nutrition and 10% exercise. Think about it for a second. Most people eat 3-4 times a day and when you contrast that to how much we exercise it does make some sense. So my tip is to make the eating thing easier on you by simply staying away from processed and packaged foods. Choose healthful foods instead. Once you get into the habit of making your own meals with preferably organic, naturally raised and grown whole foods, you will find that it does not take much time at all. By eating these types of foods you will probably be eating healthier than you usually do. Keep in mind that portion size is a big thing also. In time you would not even crave those bad foods anymore.
Hopefully these few tips will help you to stay on track with your plan. Good luck and be healthy.
The Truth About Cat Food, Urinary Health, and Supplements
If you are wondering if there’s a link between cat food urinary health and nutrition, then you’re beginning to realize the importance of quality food for your cat. Unfortunately, the typical cat food that you buy at the grocery store is full of fillers, processed grains, food dyes and preservatives. In this article, you’ll learn why processed cat food can be detrimental to your cat’s health and what to give your pet instead.
Cat Food, Urinary Health and Processed Cat Food
What’s wrong with the kibble that you usually feed your cat? Check the label and you will see some ingredients that are not healthy for your cat. For instance, processed grains can affect the pH of your cat’s urine and actually promote the growth of bacteria. Dyes, preservatives and other chemicals are not good for your cat’s sensitive digestive system.
By changing your cat’s diet to a healthier, more balanced diet and including a few important supplements, you can boost your cat’s immunity and help free your pet from common urinary problems.
Cat Food, Urinary Health and Natural Food
Just as some mothers make homemade baby food for their babies, you can make healthy food for your cat at home. For optimal health, cook meat, chicken or fish with finely chopped vegetables. Sometimes I cook the meat in a bit of broth to make it even more flavorful. Cook enough to last a number of days or even the entire week and store in a plastic container. Since your cat will be getting lots of nutrients from these healthy meals, he will probably need to eat less than he normally does.
If you do feel you have the time to make your cat healthy food, then find a packaged food that is organic and does not contain additives, preservatives, food dyes or fillers. Be prepared to pay more money for such high quality food.
It goes without saying that you need to make sure your cat always has healthy, clean water, but many pet owners do not know that the chemicals in tap water are not good for cats. Always give your pet filtered water.
Cat Food, Urinary Health and Supplements
Giving your cat a few daily supplements will help boost immunity and support and maintain bladder health. These supplements are not expensive and they will save you from going to the vet. Vitamin C is important because it is a natural antioxidant which fights cancer and reduces inflammation. Cranberry juice (or a cranberry supplement) prevents growth of bacteria in the bladder lining.
Another important step is to give your cat a homeopathic remedy, designed specifically for bladder health. The best natural remedies are gentle, but work as effectively as antibiotics and can be used both to treat and prevent common urinary problems. The supplements are easy to administer since they come in granular form: you simply sprinkle some on top of your cat’s healthy food or drop a few granules into his mouth. By giving your cat a few supplements and healthy cat food urinary health will be a given.
Since all homeopathic remedies are not manufactured to the same standards, take some time, do a little research and look for a supplement that has proven ingredients such as uva ursi, berberis and cantharis.
Networking and Mental Health
Disclaimer: The Author is offering insight about mental health and business. The Author is not a licensed practitioner. Consult a professional or your primary doctor for counseling and other services.
As our societies and business environments continue to evolve, it is imperative to factor in mental health in our relationships, progression and well being. According to online statistics, 1 out of 5 Americans experience mental illness. 79% of workers have experienced stress in the past 12 months at work. A decline in mental health can directly impact productivity, profits, morale, etc. The same can be expected in the realm of networking. Networkers who have issues with mental health, risk negative effects in their relationships. This can also be said for professional and personal connections.
Listed below are tips for protecting, strengthening and sustaining a good quality of mental health while building networks.
Set Boundaries
Being open and transparent are keys for having a healthy mental state of being. Be direct and honest with your connections and communicate on a regular basis. Share reasonable expectations of the relationship. Learn about preferred verbal and non-verbal communicative styles and modes of doing business. Also, show patience, empathy and understanding when fostering relations and expanding networks.
Set Priorities
It is important to have a plan for networking and outline your goals for success. Establish priorities for making links with others, joining groups and increasing your brand. Setting standards and being organized in your networking agenda mitigate stress and anxiety. As well as, an overwhelming feeling of burnout. Once priorities have been put in place, revisit them. Take inventory of your advancement and be flexible with tweaking your methods.
Set Mindfulness
A great way to promote good mental health is to maintain a good attitude. Make it a point to have a growth mindset and pursue a positive way of thinking. Gain support from trusted and dependable individuals within your networks. Be active and present at functions, meetings and activities. Show support, offer assistance and build your credibility while bonding with others.
Use these tips to keep a good mental well being when networking. Understand the nature of your relationships and work towards enhancing them with a positive mindset. Additionally, lean on your networks for encouragement and vice versa. These strategies lead to greater success in your endeavors.
How to Use Video Marketing For Fitness Business Success
Video marketing is a natural tool for growing your fitness business. Most trainers enjoy showing exercise or talking about it much more than they do conducting a sales consultation. If you want to get more paying fitness clients, you want video. In any advertising or marketing efforts images stand out before copy. If your amazing headline captures someone’s attention first, your image is going to be a close second. Place a video beside a static photo and the video wins.
In a world of instant gratification if you can give a prospective customer a piece of what they’ll be getting when they become a client you’ll edge out your competition, providing you do it right. As a fitness marketing coach the mistakes I see in use of video are common. The focus of this article is taking doing video, to doing it right.
Mistake #1. Not doing it at all.
If you’re not doing video marketing. Start. You’re going to make mistakes but you can start developing the habit and systems for regularly shooting videos and posting them. From that point you can start focusing on getting better results. Any less than desirable attempts can still be salvaged.
Mistake #2. Starting without an objective.
When you contemplate writing a big fat check for a radio or print ad you think hard about what you want the ad to do and what action you want the prospective customer to do once they’ve been exposed. Your free video marketing strategy should be no difference. After viewing do you want the customer to register for a bootcamp, a complimentary session and how should they reach you? Should they call you, click on your active link, or what action do you want them to take?
Mistake #3. Turning on the camera without a script.
To make a video that’s conversational and friendly, casual and compelling, you have to know exactly what you are going to say. That starts at the drawing board. If you have resolved the second mistake and you have an objective, then your script should lead the customer to wanting to do just that. That is not going to happen by accident. Like making a sale, certain steps have to come in advance of asking a customer who doesn’t know you until watching you the first time to take action. What happens in a sale? You discover the problem, right? So in your video you are first going to talk about the problem, before you provide a solution. You need to give them something of value before you ask or in exchange of what you’ve asked. Give them the tip they can use right now. Offer the “free gift” for entering their email or calling.
Mistake #4. Thinking in one dimension.
If you’re only thinking about slapping a video up so you can pat yourself on the back for doing video without thinking what has to happen next, you’re wasting time. If you don’t have an annotation in your video which provides a live link so they get to your home page or registration page the video will not get conversion. If you don’t include a phone number with a live person answering and responding you will put another obstacle between I’m interested and I want to pay you.
Mistake #5. Using one video version for every display.
If you are talking to people not already involved in your club or programs you have to build a relationship with them. If you are talking to people already members but not personal training they need another message. If you’re talking to prior or current personal training clients about what’s next or upgrading that’s a different conversation. What you put on your Facebook page for personal training clients should have a different purpose than the video you put on YouTube to attract people who are doing a Google search for fitness options.
Mistake #6. Creating a lame title that will never be seen.
Your goal is to get shown as the number one video in the search for your topic. Consider how many times you click on a video, article or blog that is on the second page of search results. Even if you’re the seventh or eight listed, the chance of you ever being clicked on is so small it isn’t worth your time. Get help with copy writing so that you are findable. Study the top ranking videos and take notes. Seek a fitness marketing expert. Don’t miss this step or the ones that have come before it don’t matter.
You can make your marketing come alive with video done right.
