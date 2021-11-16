Health and Fitness Tips – We All Could Use a Little Help

Share Pin 0 Shares

Through the consistent use of the following health and fitness tips hopefully I can aid you, even if just a little bit, to stay on track with your health and fitness goals. To remain fit and healthy is never an easy thing but by utilizing these tips hopefully you will remain accountable to yourself.

We all know that when we start down a path to regaining our health, that the path is riddled with detours and it is easy to get off track. So to stay on track I recommend some sort of tracking system. I know that recording your stats seems like a tedious thing to do but, if you do not know where you have been how do you know where you are going?

In the past I have used a simple spreadsheet for recording my daily weight, workout routine, and all the meals and calories that were consumed. In addition I added charts that utilized the data that was input into the sheets to use as a visual aid to make sure that I am trending in the direction of my health and fitness goals. You can do this even if you do not have a computer or do not know how to make a spreadsheet. Simply use a notebook and some graph paper.

It is amazing how a simple graph can reveal habits that otherwise would have remained undetected. For instance, I found that without fail I would eat healthy meals in my target calorie allotment for 7-10 days and then I would binge and consume enough calories for 2 days in one sitting. After discovering this trend it was easily corrected by increasing my daily calorie intake just a little bit, so I did not feel the need to “pig out” once a week.

The next health and fitness tip is to set realistic goals and to put them in writing. I think that it is very important to put into writing what you would like to accomplish. You should write down your goal in your own handwriting and post it in at least 3 different places so that you will see it throughout your day. This serves as a gentle reminder and will help aid as a deterrent for neglecting your plan.

When stating your goal start out with a short timeline, attain that goal and write out the next one for a lengthier period. Your goal should be measurable and attainable. This is when you need to be honest with yourself and set realistic goals but be careful not to be too easy on yourself.

The last health and fitness tip is to run away from processed foods like the plague. Somebody once said that staying fit is 90% nutrition and 10% exercise. Think about it for a second. Most people eat 3-4 times a day and when you contrast that to how much we exercise it does make some sense. So my tip is to make the eating thing easier on you by simply staying away from processed and packaged foods. Choose healthful foods instead. Once you get into the habit of making your own meals with preferably organic, naturally raised and grown whole foods, you will find that it does not take much time at all. By eating these types of foods you will probably be eating healthier than you usually do. Keep in mind that portion size is a big thing also. In time you would not even crave those bad foods anymore.

Hopefully these few tips will help you to stay on track with your plan. Good luck and be healthy.