Healthy Changes for Heart Month
From My Heart to Yours: Heart disease remains the number one killer in the U.S. Please consider renewing your commitment to heart healthy habits for heart month and beyond.
Knowing that heart disease affects so many people in the U.S., I’m sure many of you can relate to my story. My dad had heart disease from the time I was 3 years old and died as a result just 10 years later. A cherished uncle followed, and then another uncle (my dad’s brothers). My mom had a heart attack at 80 years of age, which was the beginning of her health decline. Then recently, I was challenged with a heart arrhythmia myself. I was fortunate to have great care at the Cleveland Clinic where an ablation procedure cured my symptoms – but I am still careful to follow lifestyle habits to avoid future issues.
I’m also hitting a milestone birthday this month, and my health is at the center of my thoughts. Granted I can’t do anything about genetics or age as risk factors, but there is a lot I can do! Just because I’m a registered dietitian nutritionist, doesn’t mean that I’m immune to health issues – or bad habits for that matter! The last few years have been challenging between caring for our elderly parents and recovering from my own heart issue. But now that things have calmed down a bit, I’m committed to making more heart-healthy changes. For me, it isn’t all about losing weight; it’s about being healthy and having more energy to do the things I want to do. I was already doing most of the steps outlined below, and now I’ve added more of them into my regular routine. Steps are in no particular order. Don’t worry about making all the changes at once – just choose one step that you believe you can stick with, and go from there.
A few essentials: If you smoke, stop! Find a good program for smoking cessation. Know your numbers: Manage your weight, cholesterol, LDL, as well as hypertension and blood glucose if you have diabetes. Find a way to stay active. Follow a plant based diet, and follow doctor’s orders for prescribed medications. Some of the steps below can help you get started.
Step 1: Increase your physical activity! Exercising lowers blood pressure, strengthens your heart, helps maintain lean body mass, burns calories, and makes you feel good! Walking is one of the easiest exercises to fit into your day. Experts encourage a minimum of 10,000 steps a day (equivalent to 5 miles) – and yes, it’s possible to fit this into a busy schedule. If you are just getting started, walk at least 10 minutes at a time. Work your way up gradually to a minimum of 60 minutes on most days to meet the recommendations from the Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGA).
Before you make changes to your routine, check with your doctor. Once you get the OK, use a fitness tracker or pedometer to count the current number of steps you take per day to use as your starting point. I’ve been wearing a pedometer or Fitbit for more than 10 years to help me stay on target. I love the feature on my Fitbit that reminds me to do a minimum of 250 steps every hour! I no longer sit at my computer working for hours on end without moving.
Step 2: Cut back on high calorie beverages. Do you drink sugar sweetened beverages every day? Just 8 ounces of most sugary beverages packs a whopping 100 calories, and most people don’t stop at 8 ounces. An extra 100 calories a day adds up to 3500 extra calories in just 5 weeks – which could mean an extra pound of weight – or 10 extra pounds in a year!
What about alcohol? Has that “healthy” 100 calorie daily glass of wine turned into 2 or more glasses a day? Alcohol calories go down quickly, and they can also loosen your resolve to control your food intake.
Eliminate sugary beverages and alcohol for at least 30 days to break the habit. Replace them with unsweetened beverages such as water, sparkling water, diffused water (lemons, limes, cucumbers or fruit), hot or iced tea.
Step 3: Cut the saturated fat. Animal fats found in meats, poultry, full fat dairy products (milk, cheese, sour cream, yogurt, etc.), salad dressings, and fried foods are full of saturated fat, which has been linked to heart disease. Reduce portions, cut visible fat from meat, remove skin from poultry, prepare foods using low fat cooking methods (baking, broiling, roasting), and read labels to identify foods with polyunsaturated or monounsaturated fat for better health. Skim or 1% milk, low fat cheese and sour cream, low fat yogurt, and other low fat dairy options are available – and many of them taste good!
Ready to use spray cans of healthy oils found at the grocery store can help control the amount of fat you use. Choose a healthy corn, safflower or olive oil to spray on foods so you can bake instead of frying or brushing foods with oil.
Step 4: Eat your veggies and fruits! Eat a range of colors: green, red, orange, yellow vegetables and fruits contain essential nutrients and fiber for good health. These foods are high in vitamins C, A, potassium, antioxidants, phytochemicals; and are naturally low in fat and sodium.
Fill at least half your plate with vegetables, and reach for fresh fruit for dessert or snacks.
Step 5: Reduce the sugar. I’ve always had a sweet tooth, but I’ve cut back on sweets to improve my health and manage my weight. Most of us consume much more sugar than we realize. It lurks in juices, jellies, jams, cookies, candies, cakes, pies, regular soda pop, cereals, snack bars, condiments, and many other foods.
Start with obvious sources of sugar and switch to naturally sweet foods like fruits (fresh, canned without syrup, frozen without sugar, or dried – go lightly here as these are concentrated sources of calories). And don’t think switching to raw sugar, honey or agave syrup is better – it’s still simple sugar.
Read labels: look for the number of grams of sugar per serving and choose alternatives that are lower in sugar. One more caution: some studies indicate that even artificially sweetened foods and beverages may still create cravings for sweets.
Step 6: Cut the sodium and increase the potassium. Almost 1 in 3 American adults have high blood pressure, which is a major risk factor for heart disease, stroke, congestive heart failure, and kidney disease. A high sodium, low potassium diet is linked to high blood pressure. Sodium is abundant in our food supply. Years ago it was used to preserve foods, but today we have a taste for it and think lower-sodium foods are bland. To add some zip to your foods, replace salt and high sodium spice mixes with naturally spicy ingredients such as hot peppers or jalapeno peppers (also high in vitamins and antioxidants), and your favorite salt-free spices.
Remember to read labels and avoid foods and beverages that are high in sodium.
Increasing potassium in your diet can also help lower blood pressure. Bananas, oranges, potatoes with skins, and low sodium V-8 juice are some of my favorite high potassium (low sodium) sources.
Step 7: Switch to whole grains. Focus on whole grains for nutrient dense foods that can lower blood cholesterol and improve regularity. Whole grains are much tastier than refined white breads, cereals, pastas, and rice.
Some of my favorite grains include steel cut oats, kamut and quinoa. I cook my whole grains in a rice cooker, Instant Pot or a crock pot so I don’t have to monitor the cooking which usually takes 45-50 minutes on the stovetop. Many whole grains can be used to make a simple, tasty salad or can be eaten as a hot breakfast cereal with fruit and nuts.
For quick and tasty whole grain hot cereal, I like old fashioned oats cooked on high for 2 minutes in the microwave and it’s ready to eat. Top it with some dried cranberries and walnuts to add sweetness and texture. It’s quick and easy, inexpensive, tastes great, filling – and healthy too!
Step 8: Reduce stress by taking time for yourself. With a busy schedule, it’s essential to take time out each day to relax, renew, and reenergize! Walking is my time to take a break, step away from daily stresses and enjoy some fresh air, music, or time to talk to friends and family. Choose something every day that allows you to take time to yourself: yoga, meditation, a hot bath, or anything that helps you recharge. Allow yourself at least 10-15 minutes a day – Yes, you can!
Step 9: Include some stretching and strength training. Strength training is essential for maintaining muscle mass, strength, and balance as we age. Stretching helps us to avoid injury and reduce pain. Strengthening your core will protect you from back pain and injuries, improve posture and help you look thinner – and who doesn’t want that?
Step 10: Believe you can do it. It takes time to develop new healthy habits. Try one thing that you believe you can be successful with, and move forward from there. The most important key is to believe that you can make changes that become lifelong commitments for your health.
Best wishes for a heart-healthy future!
Health and Fitness Tips – We All Could Use a Little Help
Through the consistent use of the following health and fitness tips hopefully I can aid you, even if just a little bit, to stay on track with your health and fitness goals. To remain fit and healthy is never an easy thing but by utilizing these tips hopefully you will remain accountable to yourself.
We all know that when we start down a path to regaining our health, that the path is riddled with detours and it is easy to get off track. So to stay on track I recommend some sort of tracking system. I know that recording your stats seems like a tedious thing to do but, if you do not know where you have been how do you know where you are going?
In the past I have used a simple spreadsheet for recording my daily weight, workout routine, and all the meals and calories that were consumed. In addition I added charts that utilized the data that was input into the sheets to use as a visual aid to make sure that I am trending in the direction of my health and fitness goals. You can do this even if you do not have a computer or do not know how to make a spreadsheet. Simply use a notebook and some graph paper.
It is amazing how a simple graph can reveal habits that otherwise would have remained undetected. For instance, I found that without fail I would eat healthy meals in my target calorie allotment for 7-10 days and then I would binge and consume enough calories for 2 days in one sitting. After discovering this trend it was easily corrected by increasing my daily calorie intake just a little bit, so I did not feel the need to “pig out” once a week.
The next health and fitness tip is to set realistic goals and to put them in writing. I think that it is very important to put into writing what you would like to accomplish. You should write down your goal in your own handwriting and post it in at least 3 different places so that you will see it throughout your day. This serves as a gentle reminder and will help aid as a deterrent for neglecting your plan.
When stating your goal start out with a short timeline, attain that goal and write out the next one for a lengthier period. Your goal should be measurable and attainable. This is when you need to be honest with yourself and set realistic goals but be careful not to be too easy on yourself.
The last health and fitness tip is to run away from processed foods like the plague. Somebody once said that staying fit is 90% nutrition and 10% exercise. Think about it for a second. Most people eat 3-4 times a day and when you contrast that to how much we exercise it does make some sense. So my tip is to make the eating thing easier on you by simply staying away from processed and packaged foods. Choose healthful foods instead. Once you get into the habit of making your own meals with preferably organic, naturally raised and grown whole foods, you will find that it does not take much time at all. By eating these types of foods you will probably be eating healthier than you usually do. Keep in mind that portion size is a big thing also. In time you would not even crave those bad foods anymore.
Hopefully these few tips will help you to stay on track with your plan. Good luck and be healthy.
The Truth About Cat Food, Urinary Health, and Supplements
If you are wondering if there’s a link between cat food urinary health and nutrition, then you’re beginning to realize the importance of quality food for your cat. Unfortunately, the typical cat food that you buy at the grocery store is full of fillers, processed grains, food dyes and preservatives. In this article, you’ll learn why processed cat food can be detrimental to your cat’s health and what to give your pet instead.
Cat Food, Urinary Health and Processed Cat Food
What’s wrong with the kibble that you usually feed your cat? Check the label and you will see some ingredients that are not healthy for your cat. For instance, processed grains can affect the pH of your cat’s urine and actually promote the growth of bacteria. Dyes, preservatives and other chemicals are not good for your cat’s sensitive digestive system.
By changing your cat’s diet to a healthier, more balanced diet and including a few important supplements, you can boost your cat’s immunity and help free your pet from common urinary problems.
Cat Food, Urinary Health and Natural Food
Just as some mothers make homemade baby food for their babies, you can make healthy food for your cat at home. For optimal health, cook meat, chicken or fish with finely chopped vegetables. Sometimes I cook the meat in a bit of broth to make it even more flavorful. Cook enough to last a number of days or even the entire week and store in a plastic container. Since your cat will be getting lots of nutrients from these healthy meals, he will probably need to eat less than he normally does.
If you do feel you have the time to make your cat healthy food, then find a packaged food that is organic and does not contain additives, preservatives, food dyes or fillers. Be prepared to pay more money for such high quality food.
It goes without saying that you need to make sure your cat always has healthy, clean water, but many pet owners do not know that the chemicals in tap water are not good for cats. Always give your pet filtered water.
Cat Food, Urinary Health and Supplements
Giving your cat a few daily supplements will help boost immunity and support and maintain bladder health. These supplements are not expensive and they will save you from going to the vet. Vitamin C is important because it is a natural antioxidant which fights cancer and reduces inflammation. Cranberry juice (or a cranberry supplement) prevents growth of bacteria in the bladder lining.
Another important step is to give your cat a homeopathic remedy, designed specifically for bladder health. The best natural remedies are gentle, but work as effectively as antibiotics and can be used both to treat and prevent common urinary problems. The supplements are easy to administer since they come in granular form: you simply sprinkle some on top of your cat’s healthy food or drop a few granules into his mouth. By giving your cat a few supplements and healthy cat food urinary health will be a given.
Since all homeopathic remedies are not manufactured to the same standards, take some time, do a little research and look for a supplement that has proven ingredients such as uva ursi, berberis and cantharis.
Networking and Mental Health
Disclaimer: The Author is offering insight about mental health and business. The Author is not a licensed practitioner. Consult a professional or your primary doctor for counseling and other services.
As our societies and business environments continue to evolve, it is imperative to factor in mental health in our relationships, progression and well being. According to online statistics, 1 out of 5 Americans experience mental illness. 79% of workers have experienced stress in the past 12 months at work. A decline in mental health can directly impact productivity, profits, morale, etc. The same can be expected in the realm of networking. Networkers who have issues with mental health, risk negative effects in their relationships. This can also be said for professional and personal connections.
Listed below are tips for protecting, strengthening and sustaining a good quality of mental health while building networks.
Set Boundaries
Being open and transparent are keys for having a healthy mental state of being. Be direct and honest with your connections and communicate on a regular basis. Share reasonable expectations of the relationship. Learn about preferred verbal and non-verbal communicative styles and modes of doing business. Also, show patience, empathy and understanding when fostering relations and expanding networks.
Set Priorities
It is important to have a plan for networking and outline your goals for success. Establish priorities for making links with others, joining groups and increasing your brand. Setting standards and being organized in your networking agenda mitigate stress and anxiety. As well as, an overwhelming feeling of burnout. Once priorities have been put in place, revisit them. Take inventory of your advancement and be flexible with tweaking your methods.
Set Mindfulness
A great way to promote good mental health is to maintain a good attitude. Make it a point to have a growth mindset and pursue a positive way of thinking. Gain support from trusted and dependable individuals within your networks. Be active and present at functions, meetings and activities. Show support, offer assistance and build your credibility while bonding with others.
Use these tips to keep a good mental well being when networking. Understand the nature of your relationships and work towards enhancing them with a positive mindset. Additionally, lean on your networks for encouragement and vice versa. These strategies lead to greater success in your endeavors.
