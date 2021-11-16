HEALTH
Healthy Kids Meals At Restaurants – Is Your Child Eating Right?
The growing instances of child obesity have forced parents to take a second look at their children’s food plate. As a parent, you want to make sure that your child eats only those foods that fulfill a kid’s nutrition needs. However, there is a limit to the amount of control you can exert.
For all those times when you dine out or for those occasions when you are too busy to dish out a meal, your family has no option but to depend on restaurant-prepared meals. We can see how bad you feel, but it needn’t be so any longer. Restaurants, aware of kid’s nutrition needs and parents’ concerns have special kid friendly menus and meals.
You might ask how they are different from the regular restaurant meals. First, they differ in the ingredients they use. Second, they use healthy food preparation methods. Third, they make sure that the foods they serve are appealing both to the eyes and those tiny taste buds. Here’s a detail on healthy kid’s meals at child-friendly restaurants.
- The Substitution Of White Bread Products With Whole Grains –
Many eateries prefer to use whole-grain products such as whole wheat bread and pastas in place of the white varieties. This is because white bread is hard to digest and calorie-laden. Whole grains on the other hand contain a judicious amount of healthy filling fiber.
- Serving Organic Food –
Organic food both plant or animal products is a healthier, safer and more nutritious option. You might ask why. Organic fruits and vegetables are produced naturally without the use of fertilizers, pesticides or bioengineering. Similarly, animals are fed only natural feed and are not injected with antibiotics and growth hormones to increase produce. If a restaurant serves organic food, go for it.
- Grilled, Baked and Roasted –
The method of preparation also influences the nutritional value of the meal. Foods deep fried in oil have a higher calorie content. Grilling, baking and roasting are better food preparation methods.
- Dispensing With Artificial Colors and Sweeteners –
You might also want to look for meals that do not contain high-fructose corn syrup as a sweetener or any artificial food colors. Fructose corn syrup is high on calories while artificial colors contain toxic substances.
- Healthy Drinks –
Many of the kid-friendly restaurants have done away with sugary beverages and sodas from their children’s menu. Instead, they serve water, fresh fruits juices and milk shakes.
- Low-Calorie Meals –
In many cases, it is not possible to remove certain ingredients because they are the soul and substance of a dish. In such cases, restaurants try to make it healthy by tweaking its total calorie content. This includes using low-fat dairy products. They might skip the extra cheese or serve the sauces and dressings separate. The dishes are also prepared to contain a very small amount of sodium. If not, you can ask for the changes to be made to your dish.
You can also order healthy side foods. Most restaurant meals today include fruits and vegetables such as steamed broccoli, fresh carrots, slices of apple, mandarin orange and the likes for kids and children to nibble on; they have said goodbye to the French fries.
So, here’s the trick to ensure that your kid eats healthy even when dining out. Look for food chains that offer healthy and tasty foods not only for children but also adults and make your reservations there.
HEALTH
Re-Balancing the Energy-Field to Restore the Body’s Health
Energy therapy, also referred to as energy healing, spiritual healing or energy medicine is a branch of alternative medicine that proposes imbalances in the “energy field” within the human body results in illness. Therefore, any attempts to re-balance the energy-field can help restore the body’s health.
Proponents of this therapy reveal healing or treatment is about getting rid of blockages or negative energies in the mind. Furthermore, a subsequent episode of poor health and illness is advanced as a release of ‘contraction’ in the body and mind. Some modalities recommend further treatment to completely heal the condition in severe or persistent cases. Hence, the therapist would recommend conventional medicine.
Types of energy therapy
Energy therapy promotes the concept of a healer having the ability to channel healing to a person looking for help, using different methods, such as distant healing, hand-on healing and hands-off healing. Furthermore, energy therapy is non-denominational, meaning religious faith is not a prerequisite for receiving a cure.
Therapy can be distinguished between healthcare involving observable energy (Veritable Energy Medicine) and healthcare methods that invoke unverifiable or physically undetectable energies (Putative Energy Medicine).
· Veritable Energy Medicine (VEM)
Types of VEM include color puncture, light therapy and magnetic therapy. Generally, conventional medicine that uses electromagnetic radiation (magnetic resonance imaging or radiation therapy) is not advanced as energy medicine.
· Putative Energy Medicine (PEM)
Types of PEM include Bio field healing therapy where hands are used to modulate or direct “energies” that are believed to bring about healing. The technique includes Psychic healing, Spiritual healing, Therapeutic touch, Magnetic healing, Esoteric healing, Healing Touch, Qigong healing, Pranic healing, Reiki, Crystal healing, distance healing, Ayurvedic medicine and acupuncture.
Various terms have often been used to describe the putative energy fields, such as Prana, Qi (Chi), Mana, Vital fluid, Pneuma, Orgone, Odic force, etc. For example, Yoga is believed to alter the subtle pathways (the Prana) in the body. Nevertheless, yoga uses several actions like deep breathing and stretching that is believed to manipulate the energy.
Polarity therapy
This is a form of medicine that promotes the notion that the health of an individual is subject to both negative and positive charges within their electromagnetic field. As a result, polarity therapy is advanced as being capable of curing various human ailments, from cancer to muscular tightness. However, some recent research findings contradict the claims that polarity therapy does indeed treat disease, including cancer.
HEALTH
Three Top Defibrillator Manufacturers
The top defibrillator manufacturers include Zoll, Philips, and Medtronics. Each produces quality life saving devices that are used around the globe. Each offers products that have slightly different benefits from the others. All are excellent life saving products.
Zoll makes the smallest and lightest defibrillators. The smallest defibrillator weighs 5kg. This is about half the weight of similar defibrillators. It is approximately one-third the size of competing devices. Zoll is a leading producer of external defibrillators, producing some of the more popular portable defibrillators. Zoll designs its defibrillators specifically with medical professionals in mind. As a result, all Zoll defibrillation products share a common operating system, minimizing the need for training. Zoll’s integrated information management system is state-of-the-art.
Philips manufactures a biphasic to monophasic defibrillator. It has an efficiency rate that produces a more significant return of spontaneous circulation, minimizing potential damage to victims. The HeartStart defibrillator is one of the most popular products manufactured by Philips. The HeartStart OnSite AED defibrillator is designed to be used by anyone just about anywhere. It was the first AED approved by the FDA to be sold over the counter to the general public. The display instructs the operator on proper use. Verbal instructions are provided as well. Easy to follow instructions ensures that anybody can use the device. The built-in safety features prevent accidental shock to the operator and heart attack victim.
Medtronic manufacturers the LIFEPAK 12, one of the most popular defibrillators used by emergency medical responders and on-site facilities such as clinics and hospitals. This defibrillator is small and portable, weighing only 14.5 pounds. This makes it easy to handle. A key feature of the LIFEPAK 12 is the Bluetooth wireless technology it uses to immediately transmit patient data to professionals. Medical professionals use the information to properly treat heart attack victims. The ability to get this on-demand information improves the chances for victim survival because professionals are able to immediately address conditions.
There are several high-quality defibrillator manufacturers today. Each offers unique life saving products. Do your research and know what your need is before making a purchase. Your specific personal or professional situation will determine the defibrillator that is your best fit. Make the right choice and be prepared to save a life!
HEALTH
Dog Diarrhea: How To Quickly Stop It At Home
You have seen this many times; soft, liquidy poop found in a pile on the rug under the kitchen table. In this article I am going to go over the common causes of dog diarrhea, and how it is diagnosed based on the clinical signs. Lastly you will see the more common and most effective at home remedies to be able to stop your dog’s diarrhea fast.
Anything that upsets the digestive tract and results in water not being absorbed produces diarrhea. Some common causes include dietary indiscretion (eating compost), parasites (Giardia or Roundworms), food allergy, infectious causes (Salmonella), inflammatory changes (Inflammatory Bowel Disease; similar to Crohn’s disease in people), and pancreatic abnormalities (Pancreatic insufficiency, common in German Shepherds).
Diarrhea in dogs is categorized as being either small bowel diarrhea ( it originates from the small intestine), or large bowel diarrhea ( it originates from the colon). Small bowel diarrhea is generally large volume, not very frequent, at times with vomiting and weight loss. The causes of small bowel diarrhea are many, from parasites to infectious agents. Large bowel diarrhea signs include frequent bowel movements, straining, with occasional mucous and blood. Most large bowel diarrhea is classified as colitis, being caused by dietary indiscretion.
Severe diarrhea that results in dehydration is a medical emergency and must be dealt with by your veterinarian. If you have a young unvaccinated dog the diarrhea may have an infectious cause; the dog must be examined by a veterinarian. If your pet is still very alert, active and drinking, then try some of the following home remedies.
Stop putting food into your pet for 24 hours (Day 1). This allows the intestines to rest and regenerate. Always have access to plenty of fresh water. After 24 hours, introduce a bland food for the next 24 hours (Day 2). Plain cooked white rice for dogs, feeding equivalent cups of rice as their normal diet. After a day of the bland food mix 1/2 regular diet and 1/2 bland diet (Day 3). By the end of Day 3, they should be back on their normal diet.
Probiotics help restore the natural bacteria in the intestine, normalizing the intestinal immune system. The most effective supplement is Lactobacillus acidophilus – give 1/4 capsule per 10 lbs of body weight twice daily. I advise probiotics for all cases of diarrhea, but purchase them from a reputable source to ensure the probiotics are active.
Pepto-Bismol is an old standby that can be effective for dogs. The dog dose is 1 ml/10 lbs of body weight given three times daily for no more than 7 days. Imodium (Loperamide) can be used with care, avoid giving it to Collie’s or Collie crosses. The dose for dogs is 0.5 mg/10 lbs three times daily (give your 40 lb dog one 2 mg tablet three times daily).
Kaopectate has a newer version that is safer for dogs. It contains attapulgite clay as the active ingredient which binds toxins, decreases the fluid in the intestinal tract and subsequent diarrhea. Dose for dogs: 0.5-1.0 ml per pound by mouth every 4-6 hours. Treatment should only be needed for 1-2 days.
There are a few herbs that I am finding helpful for dog diarrhea. Slippery Elm in the dried form can be helpful for chronic diarrhea, such as inflammatory bowel disease in dogs. The dried herb dose is 20 mg/lb of body weight twice daily. Peppermint helps with intestinal gas and cramping; give 25 mg/lb of body weight twice daily of the dried herb or 1 drop/lb of body weight twice daily of the tincture.
One homeopathic in particular stands out as being especially useful for most cases of diarrhea in dogs. It is called Arsenicum Album, and is my preferred homeopathic remedy for dogs with ‘Garbage Gut’. Dose: 1 30C tab per 20lbs every 2-4 hours.
You now should have a good understanding of what the signs and symptoms of dog diarrhea. You should be able to differentiate between large and small bowel diarrhea, and now know when to seek urgent veterinary care, or try some of my suggested home remedies. Now you have a selection of home remedies to use the next time your dog gets diarrhea, and you can now stop your dog’s diarrhea fast at home.
