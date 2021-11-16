Connect with us

Heidi Klum, 48, Wears Nothing But A Towel As She Takes In The Sunrise On The Beach — Photo

Heidi Klum
The 'America's Got Talent' judge shared a sexy photo of herself, enjoying the view, while vacationing in Greece.

Heidi Klum got plenty comfortable, while vacationing in Mykonos. The 48-year-old model and TV personality shared a sexy photo, where she let loose, watching the sunrise from her balcony. She shared the gorgeously scenic landscape in the background with the sun beautifully cast over the water, as she posed for a photo, with her hands covering her face, for the wonderful view.

Heidi looked gorgeous, as she posed in just a towel, with one wrapped around her head and another around her waist. She spoke about how beautiful the sunrise was, sharing a series of loving and heart emojis in her caption. “Sunrise Mykonos,” she wrote. “It’s soooo pretty.” Heidi had shared another scenic photo of the sunrise to her Instagram Story, where the sun looked especially red, as it peaked behind some clouds and reflected on the water.

The topless sunrise photo was only the latest sexy photo that Heidi shared to her Instagram. She posted a photo of herself, lying in bed, wearing only a lingerie top and snacking on some yummy pie back on November 4. She looked super relaxed in the bed, alongside her cell phone and laptop. The model also shared a few photos of herself in stunning orange outfit, rocking Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMs X Fendi collaboration line, back on October 26.

Heidi stuns in a brown bikini on her balcony. (BroadImage/Shutterstock)

Other than the recent sexy photos, Heidi also shared some of her exciting Halloween costumes, during October. The AGT star is well-documented as a fan of Halloween, but she cancelled her annual spooky season bash due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While the party was missed, Heidi still shared some of her scary Halloween costumes, like when she went for a spooky zombie look, and laid across two tombstones, covered in bandages. She also paid tribute to some of her favorite horror flicks, when she posted a short thriller called Klum’s Day to her Instagram on October 29. The actress was inspired by some classic movies, like The Shining and Psycho.

#RHOSLC Here's Why People Think 'Curiously Calm' Meredith Marks Tipped Off The Feds About Jen Shah

November 16, 2021

#RHOSLC Here’s Why People Think ‘Curiously Calm’ Meredith Marks Tipped Off The Feds About Jen Shah
After Jen Shah was taken into federal custody, one of her Real Housewives of Salt Lake City castmates was curiously calm and viewers are wondering why.

Source: Bravo / Bravo TV

On Sunday’s episode of #RHOSLC, viewers saw the continuation of Shah’s arrest for alleged fraud, and one of her castmates acting completely unfazed by it. As previously reported Jen was seen alongside fellow housewives boarding a bus to travel to Vail, Colorado for a cast trip when she got a mysterious phone call.

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Source: Bravo / Bravo TV

A shook-up Jen told fellow housewife Heather Gay that she had “some bad news” and said her husband was hospitalized with “internal bleeding.” She then told the other ladies about her husband’s current “condition” and she left expeditiously while telling them that she might join the cast trip later.

Despite her acting shocked and alleging that her husband was hospitalized, the housewife was taken into custody that same day by Homeland Security and NYPD who swarmed the #RHOSLC van before raiding her house.

When news of Jen’s arrest hit, her fellow housewives were seen looking shocked and clamoring for answers. Lisa Barlow in particular talked to six of her lawyers and shed tears wondering if she’d somehow be implicated. Several of the ladies also wondered how the feds would know Jen Shah’s exact location and deduced that someone must have told them.

According to Lisa, that person might be her bestie, Meredith Marks.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City - Season 1

Source: Bravo / Getty

“I think Meredith might know something,” said Lisa while covering her mouth with her hand. “I mean, I’m dead serious—because of some other stuff…”

With that, she called Meredith who wasn’t on the van because she was checking on the vacation home she rented for the group in Vail. While Lisa and the other ladies were noticeably frazzled, Meredith was completely calm upon hearing the news.

“Honestly, I’m not surprised by this,” said Meredith. “Too many things didn’t add up, and I’ve suspected that something was going on for a while,” Meredith added noting that she feels “validated that I was right. I’m not crazy. That’s the bottom line. feel like you guys really don’t [know her] I feel like I kind of did. And not anyone really wanted to listen or believe me. But that’s okay.”

Later, Mary Cosby [who also wasn’t on the van] came to Meredith Marks’ Vail vacation home and met up with the fellow housewife who was luxuriating and taking a bubble bath amid the chaos.

Mary asked Meredith if she was shocked about the Jen news, and Meredith doubled down and said she’s “not” while curiously bringing up a possible “insider”…

Mary: “My heart’s broken, I just found out when I got here. FBI doesn’t get involved unless there’s fact…”

Meredith: “Unless there was, like, an insider who gave them the information. I have been traumatized and terrorized — me, my family, my business — for almost two years by this woman. And I just waited quietly because I don’t point my fingers when I don’t have the facts. And you know what? This now suddenly adds up. Do I still say that she may be innocent? Sure, of course, it’s possible. Do I believe it?”

[No] mimed the housewife while shaking her head.

With that, some fans think that the FBI insider was Meredith herself.

Interestingly enough, Meredith was previously asked on an episode of “Watch What Happens Live” if she tipped the feds off to Jen’s location. The jewelry designer wouldn’t confirm nor deny and instead coyly said;

“Andy, haven’t you heard me tell everyone not to come after my family?”

Meredith has been at odds with Jen for alleged tweets she wrote shading Meredith’s son Brooks. Jen claimed she had a “social media manager” who tweeted and liked comments about Meredith’s son’s sexuality, but Meredith didn’t buy it.

Throughout Sunday’s episode, Meredith continued to keep calm and wondered why people are “so shocked” about Jen’s arrest.

OOP!

Jen Shah is currently is facing federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud in connection with telemarketing, and conspiracy to commit money laundering in connection with a massive multi-year telemarketing scam. The reality star’s assistant Stuart Smith was also arrested and faces the same charges. The two pleaded not guilty during an arraignment in April.

See her and the other ladies react to her arrest on the #RHOSLC after show below.

Judge denies defense attorney's request to remove Rev. Jesse Jackson in Ahmaud Arbery case

November 16, 2021

Photo may have been deleted
Pool/Getty Images

The judge presiding over the Ahmaud Arbery murder case denied a request by defense attorneys to remove Rev. Jesse Jackson from the courtroom.

Rev. Jackson sat next to Arbery’s mother in the courtroom on Monday.

Three white men are on trial in Brunswick, Ga. for pursuing and killing Arbery, who is Black, last summer.

All three defense attorneys requested a mistrial due to Jackson’s presence in the courtroom.

The defense attorneys objected to prominent “Black pastors” sitting with the Arbery family in the courtroom because their presence may “influence” the jury.

However, Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley declined the requests.

“The court is not going to single out any particular individual or group of individuals as not being allowed to be in this courtroom as a member of the public,” Walmsley said, according to NBC News. “If there is a disruption, you’re more than welcome to call that to my attention.”

Last week, attorney Kevin Gough objected to Rev. Al Sharpton sitting with the family.

“I have nothing personal against Mr. Sharpton,” said Gough, “We don’t want any more black pastors in here.”

Gough later apologized for his statements.
 

Selena Gomez Rocks White Sweater In Taylor Swift's TikTok & Fans Think It's Chris Evans'

November 16, 2021

Selena Gomez Rocks White Sweater In Taylor Swift’s TikTok & Fans Think It’s Chris Evans’
More than a month after Selenators created the wild notion that Selena Gomez was dating Chris Evans, the ‘Rare’ singer posed in a sweater very similar to the one he wore in ‘Knives Out.’

Sometimes, a kiss is just a kiss, a sigh is just a sigh, and a sweater is just a sweater. Or is it? Selena Gomez made a surprise appearance in one of Taylor Swift’s TikTok’s on Saturday (Nov. 13), popping up in a cute behind-the-scenes moment from Taylor’s appearance on Saturday Night Live. While some fans were happy to see Selena, 29, alongside her “bestie” Taylor, 31, others noticed what the “Lose You To Love Me” singer was wearing. Sel sported a white knit turtleneck sweater, which drew comparisons to the one Chris, 40, wore in 2019’s Knives Out.

@taylorswift

OH NO @selenagomez #snl #swifttok

♬ Oh no my bestie is a bad b – Luke Franchina

“Why is selena wearing chris evans’ sweater?” one fan tweeted after seeing the video. “Selena Gomez spotted wearing Chris Evans’s sweater,” added another. “UHM WHY DOES SELENA’S SWEATER REMINDS ME OF THAT KNIVES OUT SWEATER WORN BY CHRIS EVANS???” “someone on tiktok said selena’s wearing chris evan’s sweater in taylor’s recent tiktok vid… hmmmmmm.” So, it’s possible that Selena knows about the wild speculation that she and Chris Evans are an item and is sending a subliminal message. Or she knows about the fan theory and is trolling her fans. Or, she’s sending a message that she landed a role in Knives Out 2, having honed her noir chops on Only Murders In The Building. Or, maybe she was just cold at Studio 8H?

(Claire Folger/Lionsgate/Kobal/Shutterstock)

The Knives Out sweater was first chosen by the film’s costume designer, Jenny Eagan, who said she couldn’t recall if it was new or vintage or one of a kind, per The New Yorker. She also said that the sweater went missing, but Chris said in an interview with People that he had swiped “all the sweaters” from Knives Out.

How did this whole Chris Evans-Selena Gomez speculation come to be? In early October, some fans noticed that Chris was following Selena on Instagram. Under that logic, Chris is also possibly dating Natasha Lyonne, Eva Longoria, NASA, Diane Keaton, Stanley Tucci, Cara Delevingne, Amber Ruffin, President Joe Biden, and Lizzo, because he follows them too. Though, he has been “romantically linked” to the “Rumors” singer. Other Selenators claimed that Chris and Selena left the same studio in Los Angeles on Oct. 1, and later, the same restaurant, though neither has been photographed together.

