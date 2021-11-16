News
Holiday TV brings new movies, specials — and Charlie Brown
LOS ANGELES — Supply-chain woes are this year’s Grinch, threatening to steal gifts and good cheer. But TV is overstocked with holiday specials and rom-coms — including the Food Network’s first movie and the rebranded GAC Family channel’s Christmas debut.
Old favorites such as 1965’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas” may require a measure of strategy to watch. The classic Peanuts special will air on PBS and, for a three-day window, be available free on Apple TV+.
The twist for the Food Network’s film is its debut on corporate sibling discovery+ which, as with other streaming services, offers a free-trial option. Like Santa Claus scoring courtesy cookies, enjoy the gift while it lasts.
Here’s a sampling of what to watch while sipping nog and nibbling on roasted chestnuts — if available on store shelves. All air times are Eastern.
Movietime
“A Rich Christmas,” streaming now on BET+. A self-absorbed socialite gets a new perspective on life when she’s forced to work at a family homeless shelter. Bill Bellamy and Tyler Abron star.
“Candy Coated Christmas,” discovery+, Friday, Nov. 19. Molly McCook plays an executive whose life takes a detour when she visits the town of Peppermint Hollow. Ree Drummond (Food Network’s “The Pioneer Woman”) plays the local baker.
“A Kindhearted Christmas,” GAC Family (formerly Great American Country), Saturday, Nov. 20. A woman wants to emulate her late husband’s generosity, bringing joy to others and maybe to herself. Jennie Garth stars.
“A Kiss Before Christmas,” Hallmark Channel, Sunday, Nov. 21. James Denton, Teri Hatcher and Marilu Henner star in the tale of a man who gets the alternate life he wished for, and tries to give it back.
“Who Is Christmas Eve?” Bounce, 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21. A young woman (Paige Hurd) abandoned as an infant delves into her past with help from her boyfriend (Romeo Miller) and an investigative genealogist.
“Romance in the Wilds,” Fox Nation, Thursday, Nov. 25. A forest ranger and geologist (Kaitlyn Leeb, Victor Zinck Jr.) join ranks to flee a wildfire. Does love ignite? The actors also star in Fox Nation’s “Christmas in the Wilds,” out the same day.
“Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune,” Lifetime, 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26. Georgia (McEntire) and Joe (John Schneider) broke up as a couple and a singing duo years ago, but their daughter wants a reunion for charity.
“Christmas Again,” Disney Channel, Friday, Dec. 3. Teenager Rowena is caught living the holiday over and over again after wishing that she could reclaim her life before her parents’ divorce. Scarlett Estevez stars.
“It’s a Wonderful Life,” NBC, 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, and Friday, Dec. 24. Jimmy Stewart stars as a despairing man who finds value in his life with the help of an aspiring angel, Clarence.
“Our Christmas Journey,” Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, 10:01 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Holly Robinson Peete stars as a single mom who faces an independent new chapter for her teenage son with autism and herself. Peete and her husband, former NFL quarterback Rodney Peete, are parents of a son with autism. The actor said on Twitter that “I have wanted to make a movie about an #autism family making transitions at #Christmas for a while.”
“The Christmas Thief,” ION Television, 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. A novice private eye, home for the holidays and trying to solve burglaries blamed on Santa Claus, clashes with a local detective. Michelle Borth and Vivica A. Fox co-star.
Fa la la la la
“iHeartRadio Holiday Special,” the iHeartRadio app, YouTube and Facebook pages. 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24. Mario Lopez hosts a virtual concert including Train, Kelly Clarkson, Michael Bublé, and Pentatonix.
“CMA Country Christmas,” ABC, 9 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30. Performers and songs include Kelsea Ballerini (“Santa Baby”), Gabby Barrett (“The First Noel”), Lady A (“Wonderful Christmastime”) and Little Big Town (“Christmas Time Is Here”).
“Kelly Clarkson Presents When Christmas Comes Around,” NBC, 10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 1. Clarkson hosts a special that offers music, celebrates tradition, and gives to those in need.
“Christmas Under the Stars,” BYUtv, 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, and on the BYUtv app. The a cappella group Pentatonix mixes favorite tunes and carols with songs from its new holiday album, ”Evergreen.”
“Michael Bublé’s Christmas in the City,” NBC, 10 p.m. Monday, Dec. 6, and Wednesday, Dec. 22. The pop singer marks the 10th anniversary of his album “Christmas” with music and comedy.
“20 Years of Christmas with the Tabernacle Choir,” PBS, Monday, Dec. 13, and Friday, Dec. 24 (check local listing for times). Brian Stokes Mitchell narrates a retrospective of performances by Kristin Chenoweth, Audra McDonald and dozens more artists.
Stocking stuffers
“A Charlie Brown Christmas,” now on Apple TV+ (free from Dec. 11-13) and on PBS, Sunday, Dec. 19 (check local listings for time). Is Christmas all about the goods or good-heartedness? The question unsettles Charlie Brown.
“Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” CBS, 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22. A reindeer finds that being different is worthwhile in this 1964 special that’s based on the Johnny Marks song and narrated by Burl Ives.
“Mary McCartney Serves It Up,” discovery+, Tuesday, Nov. 23. In four new holiday episodes, the British cookbook author enjoys meatless meals with guests including her famous dad, Paul McCartney, and Oprah Winfrey.
“How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” NBC, 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 26 and Saturday, Dec. 25. Horror movie king Boris Karloff provided the voice for Dr. Seuss’ infamous Grinch for the enduring 1966 cartoon.
“‘Twas the Fight Before Christmas,” Apple TV+, Friday, Nov. 26. A documentary about an Idaho neighborhood that became a battleground for a man with a large-scale holiday obsession and his foes, aka other homeowners.
“A Home for the Holidays,” CBS, 9 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. In the special’s 23rd annual broadcast, inspiring stories of youngsters adopted from foster care are joined with performances by pop artists.
Vermont Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy won’t seek reelection
By ALAN FRAM, WILSON RING and LISA RATHKE
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Democratic Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont said Monday he won’t seek reelection next year to the seat he’s held since 1975, signaling an end to a career that’s included major roles on issues such as civil liberties and financing the government and that began before four of his current colleagues were born.
“It’s time to come home,” said Leahy, 81. He made the announcement in the Vermont State House, blocks from where he grew up.
The decision by Leahy, among the Senate’s more liberal members, marks the end of a political era. He’s the last of the so-called Watergate babies, the surge of congressional Democrats elected in 1974 after President Richard Nixon resigned to avoid impeachment.
He’s also among a dwindling group from a more collegial era when senators had more harmonious relationships despite ideological differences. Among those is Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., now one of Congress’ sharpest partisans, who’s served alongside Leahy for over three decades and praised him warmly as “an all-time Senate institution.”
Leahy became the first Democrat facing reelection next year in the 50-50 Senate to say he’ll retire. His state has shifted from solidly Republican to deep blue while he’s been senator, and his seat seems securely in Democratic hands.
He chairs the Senate Appropriations Committee, which injects him into this fall’s budget fight. He was chair or top Democrat on the Judiciary committee for two decades and was atop the Agriculture panel for 10 years. But inside the Capitol, he’s equally known as a photography buff who wanders the corridors with a camera slung around his neck and for shepherding around celebrities including members of his beloved Grateful Dead.
In keeping with his hobby, Leahy took pictures at the White House on Monday as President Joe Biden signed the $1 trillion infrastructure bill. He told reporters that Biden, a Senate colleague for decades, “was kind enough to call me at home” over the weekend, but he declined to provide details.
Leahy is the longest-serving sitting senator, and by the time his term expires in January 2023, he’ll have served for 48 years, the third-longest tenure ever. He’s the fifth-oldest current senator, among six 80-somethings in the chamber who include his Vermont colleague Bernie Sanders, 80.
Sens. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., Josh Hawley, R-Mo., Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., were born after Leahy entered the Senate.
Atop the Senate Appropriations Committee, Leahy has followed that panel’s tradition and worked closely with senior Republican Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama as it distributes hundreds of billions of dollars among federal agencies and to lawmakers’ states. But the process has devolved into an annual struggle to prevent federal shutdowns as the two parties fight over federal borrowing and other issues.
“We’re different. We’ve got different political philosophies,” Shelby, 87 and also retiring, said in an interview. Shelby said his and Leahy’s goal is to fund the government “and we have to do that working together.”
Leahy will leave the chamber after eight terms with a record of promoting human rights, working to ban land mines and championing the environment.
After the Sept. 11 attacks, he helped write the 2001 Patriot Act, which strengthened government surveillance capabilities and criminal penalties against convicted terrorists, even as he helped limit its intrusions into civil liberties. More recently, he worked on legislation aimed at curbing the government’s ability to get Americans’ private telephone data.
He’s one of the few senators who have voted on the nomination of every current Supreme Court justice, supporting all three Democratic nominees and opposing every GOP pick except for Chief Justice John Roberts. He’s helped write bills on gun control, patents and land mines, which led to his friendship with rock musician Bono, a fellow land mine opponent whom he’s shown around the Capitol.
An ardent Batman fan, Leahy has appeared briefly in five Batman movies, telling the Joker in “The Dark Knight” in 2008, “We’re not intimidated by thugs.”
And he’s given Capitol tours to members of the Grateful Dead, the classic rock group he followed for decades and whose concerts he sometimes attended on stage. He’s said that while onstage once, he took a call from an official who unwittingly asked him to lower his radio so he could talk to President Bill Clinton.
“Would I call myself a Deadhead? With pride,” Leahy once said.
As the longest-serving member of the Senate’s majority party, Leahy is that chamber’s president pro tempore. That largely ceremonial post makes him third in line to the presidency, after Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.
It was in that role that Leahy presided last February over the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. Leahy was hospitalized briefly the evening before the trial after not feeling well, was sent home and gaveled the proceedings to order the next morning.
Leahy is the only Democrat to have ever served as a Vermont senator, though his colleague Sanders, an independent, caucuses with the Democrats. Yet Democrats’ hold on Leahy’s seat next year became even stronger Monday after GOP Gov. Phil Scott, viewed as his party’s strongest potential challenger, seemed to take himself out of the running.
“Governor Scott has been clear that he is not running for the U.S. Senate next year. That has not changed,” Scott’s press secretary Jason Maulucci said by email. Scott, who frequently clashed with Trump, in a statement called Leahy an “incredible champion for Vermonters.”
Many in Vermont think Democratic Rep. Peter Welch, the tiny state’s only House member, will want to replace Leahy. Welch issued a statement praising him but saying nothing about running.
Democrats control the 50-50 Senate because of Harris’ tiebreaking vote, making every seat crucial in next year’s election.
But the GOP is defending 20 seats to Democrats’ 14. Of the five announced GOP retirees, three are in states that seem competitive — North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania. One Republican senator who’s not yet announced whether he’ll seek reelection is Ron Johnson from Wisconsin, a swing state.
___
Fram reported from Washington. Ring reported from Stowe, Vt. Associated Press writer Colleen Long contributed to this report from Washington.
Saints hitting coach Matt Borgschulte leaving Twins for Orioles
The Twins have lost a well-regarded member from their coaching ranks. Matt Borgschulte, who spent the past season as the Triple-A Saints’ hitting coach, was tapped as the Baltimore Orioles’ co-hitting coach on Monday, per reports.
Borgschulte, 31, joined the Twins organization in 2018, working as the Twins’ Gulf Coast League team’s hitting coach. He was hitting coach at Single-A Advanced Fort Myers in 2019 before working at the alternate site during the 2020 season.
The Twins have not made any announcements regarding their Triple-A coaching staff — something usually reserved for later in the offseason — and don’t appear done adding to their major league coaching staff, either.
The Twins had a hitting coach position open this offseason, but instead opted to hire externally, adding David Popkins, also 31, to their staff. They also hired Jayce Tingler as their new bench coach, and during a media session introducing the pair last week, president of baseball operations Derek Falvey said they were “definitely not finished with our staff conversations.”
Memorial grows at Ballwin crash site where 3 teens were killed, 2 injured
BALLWIN, Mo. – Friends and family members are mourning three teenagers killed in a fiery car wreck in Ballwin early Sunday morning.
The crash near Kiefer Creek Road critically injured two more teens, who are recovering in the hospital. Police said the five teens were in a Nissan Maxima when it veered off the road, struck a tree, and caught fire around 4:00 a.m.
On Monday, several people stopped by the crash site to cover the tree with cards, teddy bears, and flowers.
“I pray the rosary every day,” said resident Michael Knollhoff, who visited the memorial. “These families are going through a lot right now, and I pray for everybody every day.”
The teens who died in the crash were identified Monday as Cole Anello, 16, Rhegan Sajben, 15, and Jacob Keifer, 15.
Anello was a sophomore and lacrosse player at De Smet Jesuit High School. Police said he was driving the vehicle. Sajben and Keifer both attended Marquette High School.
“Cole was an awesome person, standout guy,” said De Smet lacrosse coach Rob Hutchison. “He was everything you want in a player, the drive, the ability to be a good teammate. He was an awesome young man.”
Police identified the two surviving victims as a 16-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy but did not release their names.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation. Both high schools said they will have grief counselors on hand to help to support the students and staff in the days and weeks ahead.
