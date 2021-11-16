HEALTH
How Retirement Can Affect Your Health
Retiring is like any other change in your life… it’s best considered as a process, not as a single event.
Like any other major change in your life, such as entering your teenage years or beginning your working career, retiring brings changes good and bad.
While a lot of research has been done on how your health is affected by retirement itself, there have been very few studies done on how being a retiree affects your health after you retire.
The stress of retiring
Life is a series of stressful events. Indeed one study has ranked retiring as 10th on the list of life’s most stressful events.
According to the Harvard Health Blog, retirement is, for some people, a chance to get away from the daily grind and relax… for others, it can be the beginning of a period of declining physical and mental abilities and increasing limitations on what they are capable of doing.
Another study in the Harvard Health Blog suggests that “moving from work to no work comes with a boatload of other changes.”
If you loved your work, retirement can bring some emptiness of purpose. If you had a stressful job, retirement brings relief.
Negative effects of retirement
A study published by the National Bureau of Economic Research in the USA concluded that retiring can lead to an increase of up to 16% in difficulties associated with mobility and doing daily chores, a 5 to 6% increase in illnesses, and a decline in mental health of up to 9%.
These negative effects, however, can be reduced if you are married and have a good social life, engage in sports or other physical activities, or work part-time after retiring.
The negative health effects of retirement may be worse if you have been forced to retire. According to the National Institute on Aging, health problems have a big influence on any decision to retire early and its aftermath.
Data from the US Health and Retirement Study shows that retirees are 40% more likely to have a heart attack or stroke than those still working. The increase in this likelihood was greater during the first year after retiring, but levelled off after that.
A study in England found that retirement significantly increases the risk of being diagnosed with a chronic condition. In particular, retirement raises the risk of a severe cardiovascular disease and cancer.
Positive effects of retirement
But there are other studies which link retirement with improvements in health, or show that it has a neutral effect on physical wellbeing.
One study found that retirement does not change the risk of major chronic diseases.
This study also found that retirement can bring about a substantial reduction in mental and physical fatigue and symptoms of depression among people with chronic diseases.
So the impact of retirement on health may depend on the individual.
In other words, if you loved your work, retirement can bring some emptiness of purpose. On the other hand, if you had a stressful job, retirement can bring relief.
People who retire because of health problems may not enjoy retirement as much as someone who retire feeling healthy.
Tips for a healthy retirement
Here are the four things you must do to experience a fruitful and enjoyable retirement:
- Keep up your daily contact with friends and colleagues where possible
- Ensure your life continues to have a purpose by continuing to engage in activities such as sports or traveling
- Keep your brain healthy by being creative… study an absorbing subject, paint, play music, write, do gardening, or help other people
- Keep learning by exploring subjects you’ve always been interested in or new ones you have lately found engaging.
Warning
Understanding what large group studies say about retirement is interesting, but we are all different and no amount of studies can predict how retirement will affect your life.
Seven Money-Saving Tips for Affordable Pet Care
You want to keep your Fido happy and healthy as always. Isn’t it true? Right. But spending at arm’s length may be also not possible for you. And, you are always on the run to save few bucks wherever possible. As per the data collected from different sources, the estimated expenditure of every pet owner is around $1500 a year for each of their pet, and that too varies depending on the size of the pet. However, there are ways applying which you can easily save a little more on every necessity of your furry pal.
Go through these tips and see how much can you save on your pet as well as keep your Fido in good health.
Make Half-Yearly Or Yearly Vet Visits Compulsory
Normally, pet parents in order to save money most times miss vet visits. But when it comes to health whether it is you or your pet, it is crucial to have a health checkup at least once or twice a year. Your vet may give vaccination necessary for the prevention of certain diseases in your pet. They can also diagnose for any of the problematic health conditions in your pet. Therefore, a yearly visit can save huge bucks by keeping your pet in good health. Missing vet appointments may sometimes lead to a development of some chronic diseases, which could have been preventive in a case of regular vet visits.
Don’t Skip Preventive Treatments
Pet parents are least aware of the importance and benefits of the preventive treatments. Mostly they only prefer to treat their pets when they see that the furry pal has been infected with parasites in which flea and tick infestation is most common. Many times due to lack of preventive treatments like Heartworm Prevention and Flea and Tick Treatments, pets are badly affected and sometimes the situation even turns out to be worst. They suffer from health complications and when infected with diseases such as heartworm, they are even at the risk of losing their lives. Therefore, it is better to treat your pet with flea and tick treatments as well as heartworm preventives in order to protect your furry friends from preventive diseases.
Ensure Proper Dental Hygiene
Most health conditions are the result of poor dental care. Brushing your pet’s teeth regularly boost his overall health. In lack of dental hygiene, there is a build-up of tartar and plaque leading to periodontal diseases. Moreover, the bacteria in the gums travel through the blood to the various vital organs such as heart, lungs, liver and kidneys and badly infect them. This can even end up into emergencies. To avoid such critical situations, it is always in the favour of your pet and your budget to provide proper dental care.
Regular cleaning with Pet Dent Toothpaste and Toothbrush along with Pet dent oral rinse can help your pet dental health to be at optimum.
Look For Affordable Pet Supplies And Food/ Treats
People get swayed away by those big advertisements of pet supplies and pet food on those local pet stores, that pushes you to buy only certain brand of pet supplies or pet food and treats for your furry pal from them. In reality, you can get these high-quality pet supplies and top brand pet food and treats from online pet stores at cheaper rates. Normally, these neighborhood stores sell pet items at higher prices whereas same supplies you can purchase at affordable prices with big discount, and at some stores like Canadapetcare, you can even get Free Shipping for any of your pet products.
Be Watchful For Signs Of Something Wrong
Pets are a bundle of joy and happiness, and they are least vocal to tell you about their pain or what health difficulty they are undergoing. That’s why it is paramount to be always watchful to look for any suspicious signs that can direct you that there is something wrong with your furry pal. While grooming, move your hands all around your pet’s body to find about the existence of any lumps or warts. Part the fur and check for the presence of ticks. Look for flea dirt or flea eggs in your pet’s surroundings. Notice the movement of your pet, whether he is swift in his movement or taking a time to get up or jumping. Whether he is limping or reluctant to walk. This can direct you that whether he has got some injury in his leg or may be facing a problem of arthritis. At the notice of any unwanted signs on your pet’s body, consult your vet for further diagnosis or treatments. This greatly lowers the vet bills due to treatment of diseases in advance stages.
Keep Your Pet Moving
A healthy pet is always in a good shape and fit and fine. As to keep yourself in proper shape you exercise daily, it is also imperative to make your pet exercise. A regular exercise helps to keep your dog healthy and fit. Keeping your pet moving, not only keep his weight under control but also boost immunity, digestion, mood and behaviour. A tired dog gets a good sleep and stays happy. This is a good way for you to keep your furry friend in great health.
Bonus Tip:
Grooming your dog at home is also a great saving. Taking your pet to spa or grooming salons can be quite expensive, however shampooing, brushing fur, trimming hair and clipping nails at home save you few bucks.
Having a family of four dogs, I always look for cost effective pet supplies. Working on these steps, I have seen that I can save a little extra on pet products and provide the best care to my pets.
Natural Acne Cures – 5 Healthy Foods That Cause Acne Breakouts
You can cure your skin problem with natural acne cures. There is no need to resort to expensive over-the-counter products. Did you know that there are extremely healthy foods that make acne worse? Your health-conscious diet could be causing your breakouts.
These are the most dangerous foods because they are hiding behind the mask of healthiness. If you are prone to acne breakouts you need to stay away from these bad healthy foods.
Bananas
Bananas are high in sugar. That’s why they are so delicious. They also are high potasium and some vitamins. They truly are a healthy food. But, because they are high in sugar they will cause an insulin surge which leads to inflammation and acne. If you are looking for natural acne cures, then stay away from bananas, or at least reduce your consumption.
Corn
Just like peas, corn is high in sugar and is therefore an enemy of clear skin, even though in many ways corn is healthy. One of these reasons corn is so delicious is because it is sweet. Corn is loaded with natural sugars which raise insulin levels thereby causing acne. Until you get through your acne stage, stay away from corn.
Dried Fruit
Most fruit, though not all, is safe if you eat just a piece at a time. Eating too much fruit will give you a blast of sugar which will set off the inflammation process leading to acne. Dried fruit is bad for acne because just about everything has been dried out of it except the sugar. Dried fruit is essentially a lump of sugar. Eating just a few pieces can give you a surge of sugar, thereby raising insulin and starting inflammation process. stay away from dried fruits.
Granola
Natural cures for acne, you may have noticed, involving reducing your consumption of sugar. Here’s another food to avoid due to sugar. Most people looking for a health breakfast option turn to granola. I do. Too bad it’s usually loaded with sugar. This truly healthy food will send your blood sugar to the skies, thereby releasing a blast of insulin and setting off the inflammation process leading to your new pimples in a day or two.
Cheese
Cheese is so delicious and healthy. Lots of calcium and vitamins makes this food a health food favorite. To bad it too sets off the inflammation process which causes us to break out with acne all over our faces.
Many think that using natural acne cures means not eating the foods you like. That is not completely true. First try reducing the intake of these kinds of foods until you see your skin clearing up. You may find that your body can handle a certain amount of these foods without causing breakouts.
Fitness Training: Elements of a Well-Rounded Routine
If you want to be considered as someone who is fit and healthy then there are a couple of important elements that you have to include in your daily routine to become a well rounded individual. For a good health, there are five pillars of fitness training. Make sure your schedule includes aerobic fitness, strength training, core exercises, balance training, flexibility, and stretching.
Aerobic fitness:
It is the keystone of many fitness training. Aerobic exercise is also famous as “cardio or endurance activity”. Aerobic capacity improves with cardiovascular exercises like walking, running, bicycling, jumping rope and swimming etc. Performing any of these kinds of activities at an amount of approximately 60-80% of your total maximum heart rate (220 minus your age) for 30-60 minutes daily will give you with the first component of fitness.
Strength training:
In addition to being elastic, your muscles should be capable of applying force and manage movement. Strength is enhanced with weight- resistance exercises. Strengthening programs can be planned using body weight, machines, free weights and kettle bells etc. based on individual preferences and goals. In general, strengthening muscles properly uses resistance heavy enough to permit 8-15 slow and controlled repetitions with good structure completed in 1-3 sets.
A person who is actually fit has a properly associated and balanced body, flexible yet strong muscles, an efficient heart and healthy lungs, and a good part of body fat to incline mass. Being physically vigorous, according to the correct definition, does not come easy. It is something we all should repeatedly work towards in our daily routines.
Core Exercises:
The muscles in your tummy, lower back and pelvis are known as core muscles. It helps to protect your back and connect upper and lower body activities. Core strength is a key component of a well-rounded fitness training program.
Core exercises help guide your muscles to support the spinal column and make possible you to use your upper and lower body muscles more efficiently. So the core exercise is any exercise that uses the stem of your body without support, such as abdominal crunches. You can also try a variety of core exercises with a vigor ball.
Balance training:
Older adults in meticulous should include workout to preserve or improve balance in their regular exercises. This is vital because balance tends to decline with age, which can lead to falls and fractures. However, anyone can benefit from balance guidance, as it can help calm down your core muscles. Try standing on one leg for increasing periods of time to improve your overall strength. Activities such as tai chi can support balance, too.
Flexibility and stretching:
Flexibility is a significant part of physical fitness. Some types of physical activity, like dancing, require more flexibility than others. This type of exercise is effective in increasing elasticity and thereby can permit people to more easily do activities that need greater flexibility. Stretching also improves the variety of movement of your joints and promotes a better position. Regular stretching can even help reduce stress. For this reason, stretching and flexibility activities are a suitable part of a physical activity program.
Before you stretch, warm up by walking or doing a preferred exercise at low strength for 5-10 minutes. Better yet, stretch after you exercise, when your muscles are warm and approachable to stretching. Perfectly, you’ll stretch every time you exercise. If you don’t exercise regularly, you might want to stretch at least times a week after warming up to maintain flexibility.
Cover all the bases:
Whether you make your own fitness training program or take help from a professional personal trainer your fitness plan should include several basics. Aim to include aerobic fitness, strength training, core exercises, balance training, and flexibility and stretching into your exercise plan. It isn’t essential to fit each of these elements into every fitness session, but factoring them into your ordinary routine can help you encourage fitness for life. To be able to set your life back on track why not seek help from a certified health coach on the best online directory related o health and life coaches in USA; 1CS.
