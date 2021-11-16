HEALTH
Importance of Breast Feeding for Your Baby
Why breastfeeding is important? What does WHO say?
WHO & UNICEF recommends that a baby should be exclusively breast fed for 6 months. After six months, safe & proper additional foods and liquids should complement breast feeding to meet the nutritional needs of a young child up to the age of two years.
Why breast milk is best?
- Breast milk is Mother Nature’s gift to the baby! There are more than 200 constituents of breast milk known to science.
- About 80 percent of live cells in breast milk are made of macrophages that kill bacteria and viruses
- Breast milk is sterile and free from pollutants
- Breast milk in the first few days called Colostrum. This is called Liquid Gold for the baby. Colostrum contains antibodies to protect the newborn against disease, as well as being lower in fat and higher in protein than ordinary milk.
Who can Breastfeed?
Any woman who has given birth will have the ability to breastfeed. It is very rare to see some physical problem for the mother preventing her from breast feeding. Size of breasts does not have any effect the amount of breast milk production. Even with inverted nipples, women will be able to breast feed with some help. Amount of breast milk production will increase as your baby continues to suckle. Even mothers who have had Caesarean Section, Breech baby and twin babies can also breast feed comfortably with sufficient milk.
What are the benefits for the baby?
- Nature has designed the breast milk in such a way that it has the perfect combination of proteins, fats, carbohydrate, and fluids that newborn babies require. The composition of the breast milk changes as per the baby’s requirement so that baby gathers maximum nutrition. No formula milk can ever substitute breast milk in this manner
- Breast milk is packed with antibodies which help the baby fight against infections. Hence the baby is has less chances of ear infection, diarrhoea & respiratory infections. Breast fed babies will have much less visits to the doctors for illnesses.
- Hormones released during breast feeding will increase bonding between the mother and the baby. This leads to the fulfillment of the baby’s emotional and physical needs.
- Breast milk also has long term health benefits. It reduces the chance of child hood obesity; high blood pressure; high cholesterol level; eczema; type 2diabetes; leukaemia; asthma in later life.
What are the benefits for the mother?
- Breast feeding is free and easily available.
- Breast feeding stimulates the secretion of beneficial hormones called, prolactin and oxytocin. Pro- lactin ( pro lactation) Helps the mother to relax and facilitates bonding towards the baby. Oxytocin causes uterus/ womb contraction and reduces bleeding and anemia. Thus, breast feeding helps the uterus to come back to the pre pregnancy size and decrease the chance of post delivery bleeding risk and anemia
- Breast-feeding uses up about 500 extra calories per day. So, it is easier to lose weight after giving birth if you are breast-feeding.
- Breast feeding reduces the risk of pre menopausal breast cancer, ovarian cancer, type 2 diabetes, Osteoporosis (less breakage of bones ) and postnatal depression
- It is very convenient and no hassle of sterilizing/ boiling the bottles. There is no preparation time needed.
How to ensure adequate breast milk?
Take pre-natal vitamins, specifically vitamin D supplement is recommended for all breast-feeding women and for breast-fed babies. Iron and Calcium supplements are also beneficial. Please consult your doctor.
Increase protein intake in the diet – include Dals, Milk and Eggs daily in your diet.
Begin breast feeding within the first hour of birth. Breast feed on demand. This will help regulate the fat content in the milk.
Eat lot of fresh fruits to get vitamins and micronutrients.
Ensure adequate intake of fluids including water and milk. Breast feeding can make you thirsty.
What are the steps of breast feeding?
Hold the baby’s whole body close with the nose at the level of the nipple – ” nose to the nipple”. Let the baby’s head tip back a little to allow baby’s upper lip to brush against the nipple – this helps baby to open mouth wide. When baby’s mouth is wide open, the chin is able to touch the breast and with the head tipped back the tongue can reach out and grab as much as breast as possible. Once chin is touching and nose is clear with mouth wide open encircling the nipple, baby starts to suckle and cheeks appear full and rounded as baby feeds. After baby has been fed, hold them upright on your shoulder to wind (burp). Breast fed babies have less problems with wind over bottle fed babies.
Please watch for the following signs to make sure your baby is feeding well:
- The baby’s chin is firmly touching the breast.
- The baby has a big mouthful of breast.
- The baby’s cheeks are rounded throughout sucking.
- Breastfeeding is not painful to the mother – although the initial sucks are strong with mild discomfort.
- There is rhythmic sucking and swallowing, with occasional pauses. There will be cycles of short sucks and also long, deep drawing sucks.
- The baby looks satisfied at the end of the feed and comes off the breast on his own.
Reliable indicators of baby getting enough milk
You will notice that the baby gains weight adequately and regains birth weight by 2wks. The other way to monitor weight gain is that the baby gains 500gms or more per month or 125gms/wk. The baby should pass light coloured urine about 6 times or more times a day by 4 days of age if the baby is exclusively breast fed. Please monitor the wet nappies.
Diet during breast feeding
The mother should try to eat a balanced diet. Foods that can be used liberally in the diet are fresh fruits and vegetables, soup of vegetables, milk, curd/Lassi, sprouted moong/ channa, fermented products like Idli, Dhokla, Dosa etc and egg white. Include lot of iron and protein rich food in the diet. The food items which are good sources of iron and protein for vegetarians include Legumes (Dhals), Milk, Paneer, Spinach and other green leafy vegetables, Anar ( Pomegranate), Banana and black grapes. Orange juice and Amla have plenty of Vitamin C which is important for Iron absorption in the body. Handful of nuts for snacking is a good idea for making the diet iron and protein rich for vegetarians.
Natural Galactogogues
Natural galactogogues are foods that increase breast milk production. Indian cuisine has plenty of such food items which are used in everyday cooking. Some examples are Methi seeds (Fenugreek), Garlic, Saunf (Fennel seeds), jeera water, oats and Brewer’s Yeast.
Common problems during breast feeding
Full breasts with discomfort and pain – It may happen 3-4 days after delivery, breast are full, hot and hard to touch
Management – Baby needs to be well attached and breast fed frequently. You can express the milk if required. Simple pain killers like Paracetamol may help if the pain is intense.
Breast engorgement – This happens in blocked milk duct. Breast appears swollen, skin looks shiny and red. This may be accompanied with pain in breast but pain may not be as severe as mastitis. You may also notice mild fever.
Management – Feed the baby frequently, apply warm compress or take bath with warm water. Try simple & safe pain killers.
Mastitis – hard swelling in the breast with redness and severe pain. In this condition mother will have fever too
Management – take rest, Breast feed the baby frequently, apply warm compress, take simple analgesics. You may need to be treated with antibiotics. Contact your doctor.
Sore or fissured nipples – Pain when baby suckles. This is due to excess suction on the nipples
Management – If you develop sore nipples, check the position of the baby. Make sure the baby has adequate amount of breast tissue, areola and the nipple in the mouth. Improve the baby’s attachment. You can try some soothing creams.
Working women & breast feeding
- Avail all possible leave at your credit including unpaid leave
- If possible, take your baby to work, make use of the crèche if available
- Do not start other feeds before you really need to.
- Don’t think “I will have to go back to work in 12wks, so I might as well bottle feed straight away”. This is the most common mistake the mothers do. Even if you can brest feed for a short period of time, it does provide significant benefits to the baby. The baby will have received some amount of valuable antibodies during this time.
- Continue to breast feed even at night, in the early morning, and at any other time that you are at home.
- Express as much breast milk as you can before you go back to work, into a very clean jar, even 1 cup (200ml) can give the baby 3 feeds/day of 60-70ml each.
- Cover the milk and keep in the coolest place that you can find in the house or in the refrigerator
- Expressed breast milk stays in good condition for 8-10hrs even in a hot climate and up-to 24hrs in the refrigerator
- Breast feed your baby after you’ve expressed the milk, so the baby will get the breast milk that you can’t express including some hind milk.
- Don’t boil or reheat your own breast milk
- It is absolutely not necessary to bottle feed at all, even very small babies can feed from a cup if you decide to use a formula
- Breastfeeding should begin within an hour of birth
- Breastfeeding should be “on demand”, as often as the child wants day and night
- Bottles or pacifiers should be avoided.
HEALTH
Pregnancy Fitness – Tips For a Safe Workout
Your prenatal fitness workouts will likely change as your pregnancy progresses. Exercising during early pregnancy can help alleviate some of the symptoms associated with the first trimester. Most activities can be continued throughout your pregnancy, however many physicians advise against contact sports once you begin to show. As with any question regarding your health, please consult your physician for specific medical advice.
Consistent moderate exercise over the course of your pregnancy is safer and more effective than sporadic exercise binges. Pregnancy is not usually the appropriate time to take up a new sport, however many women find that the responsibility for a life within brings a new awareness their health. This change in focus can be a tremendous impetus to eat healthy and remain active. Exercising through the third trimester can maintain fitness for increased energy during and after pregnancy, as well as limit excessive weight gain and strengthen the body in preparation for labor.
During pregnancy it’s more important than ever to drink adequate water before, during and after exercise, as well as to eat healthy foods to maintain nutritional stores. The amount of weight gain necessary to maintain a healthy pregnancy varies somewhat depending on your weight prior to pregnancy. A prenatal exercise specialist, in conjunction with your physician, can advise you regarding the appropriate nutrition during your pregnancy.
Some exercises will need to be modified during the second and third trimesters. In particular, exercises that involve lying flat on your back for an extended period of time are generally to be avoided. A certified prenatal exercise specialist can help modify exercises to maintain fitness while protecting the health of you and your baby. Pregnancy fitness helps moms-to-be stay healthy and happy throughout their pregnancy, helps prepare women for the birth of their child and can lead to healthy and content babies.
HEALTH
Bras and the Breast Cancer Cover-Up
“Whom can you trust when your culture is the biggest enemy of your health? Can you trust your culture’s leading authorities? Can you trust your culture’s government? Can you trust your culture’s private industry?”
We asked those questions in 1995, at the end of our book, Dressed To Kill: The Link Between Breast Cancer and Bras. Before writing our book, we sent details of our research to the National Cancer Institute, American Cancer Society, President’s Cancer Panel, American Women’s Medical Association, National Organization for Women, National Women’s Health Network, and National Women’s Health Resource Center. There was no response. Not one. Given the lack of interest, we decided to publish our findings in a book, getting the information directly to the women who needed to hear it.
But are women getting the message?
It has been 12 years since our book was first published. Over that time, more than 500,000 women in the US alone have died from breast cancer, with another 2,000,000 having been diagnosed with this terrible disease — a disease that is in most cases preventable by simply loosening up or eliminating the bra. And yet, this lifesaving information has been actively suppressed and censored by the medical and lingerie industries.
Examples of Suppress and Censorship
A large public relations firm in New York City was willing and eager to help us release this information to the public. “My wife just had breast cancer, and I’m sure you are right,” the head of the firm confessed. A big media announcement and celebration were planned. Days later, however, the firm withdrew its offer to help, stating that one of their clients, a large medical center, objected to their working with us.
A Sydney, Australia public relations firm agreed to help publicize our work when we were doing outreach efforts in their country. But it, too, reversed itself. We had asked if they had any conflicts of interest, such as lingerie industry clients. They said they had none. But as it turned out, they did represent a pharmaceutical company that makes a breast cancer treatment drug, and the prevention of breast cancer and its treatment are in conflict, they explained.
The Intimate Apparel Council (which is the US trade association for the multi-billion dollar bra industry) threatened our publisher, Avery Publishing Group, with a lawsuit if Dressed To Kill was released. The publisher said the publicity would help spread the word. The lawsuit never materialized.
After the book was released, the NBC television news show, Dateline, was interested in doing a story on our work. We were extensively interviewed by a skeptical reporter who became a supporter. The story was then abruptly terminated. The producer confidentially explained that the policy of General Electric, which owns NBC, is to avoid airing news stories that can adversely impact on other GE interests. As it happens, GE is a manufacturer of mammography machines.
Women’s magazines, such as Glamour, Self, and others, ran critical stories condemning our work, and finding “experts” to encourage women to continue wearing bras. Elle magazine planned a positive story about the bra/cancer link, but was coerced into pulling the story by bra advertisers. In various newspapers around the world, such as the Guardian in the UK, stories were pulled prior to publication because of fear that they may “panic the public”, including their lingerie advertisers.
The British Fashion Council (which is the UK’s equivalent of the Intimate Apparel Council) published the Breast Health Handbook in 1996 to oppose our efforts. They announced the formation of the Breakthrough Breast Cancer Foundation, which was to receive donations from bra sales to fund genetic research into breast cancer. The book criticized our work, claiming, “The idea that wearing a bra encourages cancer by trapping toxins was recently put forward by researchers at the Institute for Culturogenic Studies (sic) in Hawaii. Researchers from more august establishments promptly dismissed it as claptrap.” Without any medical evidence or research, the book informs women that wearing bras is a health necessity, and should be worn as early in life as possible to prevent breast damage.
Our original publisher, Avery, was purchased by giant Penguin Putnam in 1998. The new publisher did not list the book for three years and refused to revert publication rights to the copyright holders, Singer and Grismaijer. The book was virtually unavailable, and it was thought to have gone out of print. Finally, after repeated requests, the publishing rights were released to us in October, 2001. (ISCD Press has been keeping it in print since then.)
A television documentary was produced in the year 2000 by Channel 4 in the UK, called, Bras- The Bare Facts. In the documentary, 100 women with fibrocystic breast disease went bra-free for 3 months to document the effect on breast cysts and pain. Two prominent British breast surgeons conducted the study. The results were astounding, and clearly demonstrated that the bra is a serious health hazard. We were interviewed for the program to discuss the bra/cancer connection, which was considered highly plausible and important by the doctors interviewed. Some theorized that, in addition to lymphatic impairment, the bra could also cause cancer by overheating the breasts. The documentary made newspaper headlines in British Commonwealth countries throughout the world, but no mention of it was made at all in the US. The following day, headlines in the U.K. tried to suppress fears of the bra/cancer link, and the doctors in the study quickly distanced themselves from the cancer issue, telling women to continue wearing bras. Their research for the documentary was supposed to be published in a medical journal, but never was. And no further research ever materialized to follow-up on their work, which they said they would do. Extensive news coverage of the program was available on the Internet soon after it aired, but most articles were removed shortly thereafter.
No follow-up studies have been done to refute or confirm our research. None. While a Harvard study, published in the European Journal of Cancer in 1991, discovered that bra-free women have a lower rate of breast cancer, the results were not central to the research they were conducting and were considered unimportant and not followed-up. In fact, apart from our initial 1991-93 Bra and Breast Cancer Study, discussed in detail in Dressed To Kill, and our follow-up research in Fiji, discussed in our book, Get It Off!, there are still no other studies on the bra/cancer link. Not even a letter or discussion of the issue can be found in any medical journal. After decades of breast cancer research, the bra is still completely ignored as even being a potential factor for consideration. It’s like studying foot disease and ignoring shoes.
Keeping the Public Mystified
This lack of research, and the consequent ignorance, are then used by cancer organizations to justify further suppression of the issue. As the American Cancer Society states on its website, (ignoring the Harvard study), “There are no scientifically valid studies that show a correlation between wearing bras of any type and the occurrence of breast cancer. Two anthropologists made this association in a book called Dressed To Kill. Their study was not conducted according to standard principles of epidemiological research and did not take into consideration other variables, including known risk factors for breast cancer. There is no other, credible research to validate this claim in any way.” And they don’t seem interested in funding any such studies in the near future, either. There are other organizations that are similarly critical of the bra/cancer link for lack of research evidence, while at the same time discouraging any research on the subject.
Of particular interest is when breast cancer organizations antagonistic to the issue declare the bra/cancer link to be “misinformation” or a “myth”, without any scientific study supporting their claims. They say bras are important for women to wear for support, without any evidence showing bras are safe or necessary. They then encourage regular mammograms, cancer prevention drug therapy (not realizing that “prevention therapy” is an oxymoron), and even preventative mastectomies (which means that those who are high risk for breast cancer but who don’t want to get it can have their breast removed as a prevention strategy). Of course, it is better to remove the bra instead of the breasts, but bra removal is not a billable procedure.
Keep in mind that bras have been associated with other health problems, such as headaches, numbness in the hands, backache and other postural problems, cysts, pain, skin depigmentation, and more. And lymphatic blockage, which is the result of bra constriction, has already been associated with various cancers. Clearly, the bra/cancer link needs further research, while women take the precaution of loosening up.
Why the resistance?
What harm could there be in following our simple advice, or in even researching this issue? Why the defensive reaction?
There are three reasons:
1. The bra industry fears class action lawsuits. Many insiders have admitted to us that for years the industry suspected underwires were causing cancer. They know that tight bras cause cysts and pain. It is only a matter of time until a lawsuit is made against a bra manufacturer. As a defense, the industry is shifting the blame to the customer, claiming that most women are wearing their bras too tightly, and should get professional fittings. (How do you get a properly fitted push-up bra?) Breaking ranks with their industry peers, and trying to capitalize on the bad news, are several bra manufacturers that now offer newly patented bras claiming to mitigate the damage, including cancer, caused by conventional bras.
2. The medical industry is making billions each year on the detection and treatment of breast cancer. As mentioned above, there is a conflict between the prevention and the treatment of disease, especially if the prevention does not include drugs or surgery. The fact is that our treatment-focused, profit-oriented medical system is making a killing treating this disease, and has billions to lose if breast cancer goes out of fashion along with bras.
In addition, the bra issue will revolutionize the breast cancer field, embarrassing many researchers. Breast cancer research to date that has ignored the bra issue is seriously flawed as a result, which is why the “experts” are still unable to explain the cause of over 70% of all breast cancer cases. Career cancer researchers who have ignored the bra issue will have to admit this fatal flaw in their work, which they are not inclined to admit in their lifetimes.
3. Finally, there is the dogmatic, fearful resistance from some women who find their personal identity so connected to their bras that they would rather risk cancer than be bra-free (which some women have actually told us.) Women are cultural entities, and so long as our culture scorns a natural bustline, many women will submit to the pain, red marks and indentations, cysts, and even the threat of cancer rather than face potential public ridicule (which never really happens.)
There are also women who believe the myth that bras will prevent droopy breasts. The bra industry admits this is a myth, while it still promotes it to improve sales. In fact, bras cause breasts to droop, as the breasts become dependent on the bra for support and the natural supportive mechanisms atrophy from non use.
Despite the resistance, however, some women have gotten the message. And many health care professionals, who have also suspected bras for years, are now spreading that message. As women hear the news and discover that eliminating the bra also eliminates cysts and pain, the news further spreads by word of mouth.
There are now thousands of websites on this subject, many from health care professionals including medical doctors, naturopathic doctors, osteopathic doctors, chiropractors, massage therapists, lymphatic specialists, nutritionists, and others who care about women and helping end this epidemic. Grassroots efforts to keep this information alive and spreading have supplanted the traditional medical research approach, which has disqualified itself for lack of interest and conflict of interest.
When a disease is caused by the culture and its habits, attitudes, fashions and industries, there is bound to be resistance to change. Industries that contribute to disease will be defensive, and industries that profit from disease will be conflicted. However, the truth has a way of getting out, despite the resistance and suppression. Thank Goodness the truth does have a way of getting out.
HEALTH
The Use Of Bodybuilding Equipment To Maximize Results
In order to achieve their goals, bodybuilders must have a bevy of tools at their disposal. Of course, their greatest tool of all is their body; but in order to elevate their physical body to the level that they need to compete, they must utilize a combination of intense diet and exercise. However, the exercise required by bodybuilders also necessitates the use of bodybuilding equipment to maximize the building and sculpting of muscle.
Bodybuilding equipment includes those materials that help bodybuilders increase their muscle mass it is not as high a price as you’d pay if you should injure yourself lifting weights incorrectly.and sculpt muscles. Such equipment normally includes different sized weights and is either used as a part of a weight training machine or as free weights (those weights free of the machine). What is most important in the use of this bodybuilding equipment is proper technique. For those who are novices in weight training, it is absolutely imperative to work with a trained professional who can guide you in proper technique so as to avoid injury and maximize results.
The easiest and most convenient way to find professionals of this kind is to sign up at a local gym. If you are serious about bodybuilding, a reputable gym can provide access to all of the bodybuilding equipment you will need to realize your goals; and, even more important, it will provide you access to personal trainers who can help you meet your objectives in an effective and safe manner. Gym membership may be pricey. But
Bodybuilding equipment – such as weights – is used to continually strengthen, and therefore build, lean muscle mass. Effectively building muscle relies on consistent weight training through “sets” of different moves focused on particular muscle groups. Many bodybuilders follow a routine in which they work on legs and abdominal muscles one day and arms and back the next. A professional trainer can help you put together a routine that works best for your schedule and is based on the specific fitness goals you wish to meet.
Ultimately, the most important piece of bodybuilding equipment is your body itself. No weight training will effectively help you realize your goals without the proper support through diet and other healthy lifestyle commitments. With an overall lifestyle committed to working towards optimum physical fitness, you will quickly realize your bodybuilding goals.
