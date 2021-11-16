Bitcoin
IOTA Price Prediction 2021 – Will MIOTA Hit $2 Soon?
- Bullish MIOTA price prediction ranges from $0.99 to $1.71.
- The MIOTA price might also reach $2.
- MIOTA bearish market price prediction for 2021 is $0.24.
In MIOTA price prediction 2021, we use statistics, price patterns, ADX, and much other information about MIOTA to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
IOTA (MIOTA) is a distributed ledger containing only one difference, it is not a blockchain. But rather its proprietary technology is called Tangle, which is a system of nodes that confirm transactions. Moreover, the foundation behind this project says this provides far greater speeds than conventional blockchains. In addition, an ideal footprint for the ever-growing Internet of Things ecosystem.
Current Market Status of IOTA(MIOTA)
According to Coingecko, the price of MIOTA is $0.673 with a 24-hour trading volume of $36,203,649 at the time of writing. However, MIOTA raised 5.01% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, MIOTA has a circulating supply of 2.78B MIOTA. Currently, MIOTA trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, OKEx, FTX, Huobi Global, and Upbit.
IOTA(MIOTA) Price Prediction 2021
IOTA(MIOTA) holds the 51st position on CoinGecko right now. MIOTA price prediction 2021 is explained below with a daily time frame.
A falling wedge pattern is a bullish pattern that begins wide at the top and contracts as prices move lower. A falling wedge pattern designed by two converging trend lines when the stock’s price has been falling for a certain period. If a falling wedge appears during a downward shift of momentum in the market, it considered a reversal pattern
Currently, MIOTA is waving at $0.67. After this, MIOTA may continue to fall or rise according to the direction of the breakout. With this pattern, MIOTA might reach the resistance level at $2.42 soon. If the trend reverses, then the price of MIOTA may fall to $0.55.
IOTA (MIOTA) Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of IOTA (MIOTA).
From the above chart, it observed that the following are the resistance and support levels of MIOTA.
- Resistance Level 1 – $0.99
- Resistance Level 2 – $1.20
- Resistance Level 3 – $1.71
- Support Level 1 – $0.50
- Support Level 2 – $0.37
- Support Level 3 – $0.24
The chart shows the bearish performance of MIOTA over the previous month. However, this trend might continue to reach a resistance level at $1.71 soon. On the contrary, if the trend reversed then MIOTA might fall to $0.24 presenting a bearish signal.
IOTA(MIOTA) Average Directional Index (ADX)
Let us now look at MIOTA’s Average Directional Index (ADX). In particular, the ADX assists traders in determining the strength of a trend rather than its direction. It can also used to determine whether the market changing or if a new trend is beginning. It is, however, linked to the Directional Movement Index (DMI).
Moreover, the oscillator has a range of 0 to 100. In addition, a high value represents a strong trend, while a low value represents a weak trend. Furthermore, it frequently combined with directional indicators.
The above chart represents the ADX of MIOTA with the range at 33, so it indicates a strong trend.
Conclusion
The MIOTA is one of the cryptos which is great for long-term investment. In addition, MIOTA price prediction will be bearish or bullish, until the breakout direction is confirmed. But, it has a good chance to reach its all-time high (ATH) of $5.25 this year. However, this will only happen if many previous psychological barriers are broken.
Furthermore, with the advancements and upgrades on the MIOTA ecosystem, the performance of MIOTA would rise reaching $1.71 very soon. But, it might also reach $2 if the investors believe that MIOTA is a good investment in 2021.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It is not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Uniswap Price Prediction 2021 – Will UNI Hit $50 Soon?
- Bearish UNI price prediction ranges from $23.43 to $30.
- UNI prices might also reach $50 soon.
- UNI bearish market price prediction for 2021 is $16.12.
In Uniswap (UNI) price prediction 2021, we use statistics, price patterns, RSI, and much other information about UNI to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
A leading decentralized exchange that runs on the Ethereum blockchain is Uniswap. Uniswap is not owned by a single entity. Uniswap is created in the year 2018 on top of the Ethereum blockchain.
Moreover, UNI is the Uniswaps native token. UNI gives holders the right to vote on new developments and changes to the platform. The UNI token is created in 2020.
According to CoinGecko, the UNI price is trading at $18.23 with a 24-hour trading volume of $399,327,082 at the time of writing. However, UNI has decreased by 8.3% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, UNI has a circulating supply of 575,171,205.73 UNI. Currently, UNI trades in Binance, OKEx, and Coinbase Pro.
Uniswap (UNI) Price Prediction 2021
Uniswap (UNI) holds the 11th position on CoinGecko right now. UNI price prediction 2021 explained below with a daily time frame.
The above chart shows a falling wedge pattern. This pattern is formed when the market makes lower lows and lower highs with the contracting range. This pattern is considered a bullish chart formation but can indicate both reversal and continuation patterns.
In the daily time frame chart, if the price of the UNI breaks the resistance level of $20.58, it will reach the target of $41.27. Or else, if the price of the UNI breaks the support level of $14 means it will fall to the next support level at $12.90. So, the trend of the UNI is based on the breakout.
UNI Support and Resistance Level.
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of UNI.
From the above daily time frames, it is clear the following are the resistance and support levels of UNI.
- Resistance Level 1 – $23.43
- Resistance Level 2 – $30.00
- Resistance Level 3 – $38.20
- Support Level 1 – $16.12
- Support Level 2 – $13.85
The charts show the UNI has performed a bearish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, the price of UNI might plummet to almost $16.12, a bearish signal.
Conversely, if the investors focus on UNI then it might run along with the bulls overtakes its resistance level at $38.20
Uniswap (UNI) Average Directional Index (ADX)
Now let’s look at the Average Directional Index (ADX) of UNI. Generally, the Average Directional Index (ADX) helps traders determine the strength of a trend, rather than its actual direction. It can be used to identify whether the market is changing or a new trend is starting. It is associated with Directional Movement Index (DMI) and includes the ADX line.
The oscillator range from 0 to 100. The strong trend and weak trend are indicated by high value and low value. It is often combined with directional indicators.
The above chart shows the ADX of UNI stays above the range of 18.878, so it indicates a sideways trend.
Conclusion
The UNI is one of the cryptos that keep its ground against the bullish market. Furthermore, our long-term UNI price prediction for 2021 is bearish.
Furthermore, with the ongoing development and upgrade within the UNI ecosystem, it could experience a great future ahead in 2021. It may reach $38.20 soon and it might even reach high heights, however reaching $50, if investors have planned that UNI is a good investment in 2021.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely the author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
Theta Network Price Prediction 2021 – Will THETA Hit $14.4 Soon?
- Bullish THETA price prediction ranges from $6.6 to $13.4.
- THETA price might also reach $14.4 soon.
- THETA bearish market price prediction for 2021 is $3.57.
In Theta Network (THETA) price prediction 2021, we use statistics, price patterns, ADX, and much other information about THETA to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency.
THETA is a blockchain based network purpose developed for video streaming. Moreover, launched in March 2019, the Theta mainnet works as a decentralized network in which users distribute the bandwidth and computing resources on a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis.
According to CoinGecko, the THETA price is trading at $5.91 with a 24-hour trading volume of $312,681,232, at the time of writing. However, THETA has decreased by 3.8% in the last 24 hours.
Moreover, THETA has a circulating supply of 1.00B THETA. Currently, THETA trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Huobi Global, OKEx, FTX, and Upbit.
Theta Network (THETA) Price Prediction 2021
Theta Network (THETA) holds the 20th position on CoinGecko right now. THETA coin price prediction 2021 explained below with a daily time frame.
The descending channel trend is the price action that occurs between the upward and downward trendlines. In addition, lower highs and lows constitute this price pattern.
In the daily time frame chart, it is possible for the THETA to reach $13.4 if the bull trend continues. Orelse, if the price of the THETA breaks the resistance level of $11.02, it will fall to the support level at $5.36. So, the trend of the THETA is based on the breakout.
THETA Support and Resistance Level
The below chart shows the support and resistance level of THETA.
From the above daily time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support level of THETA.
- Resistance Level 1 – $6.6
- Resistance Level 2 – $10.15
- Resistance Level 3 – $14.4
- Support Level 1 – $3.57
- Support Level 2 – $2.58
- Support Level 3 – $1.62
The charts show that THETA has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, THETA might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $14.4.
Conversely, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of THETA might plummet to almost $3.57, a bearish signal.
THETA Average Directional Index (ADX)
Now let’s look at the average directional index (ADX) of THETA. Generally, the Average Direction Index (ADX) helps traders determine the strength of a trend, rather than its actual direction. It can be used to determine whether the market is changing or a new trend is starting. It is associated with the Directional Movement Index (DMI) and basically includes the ADX line.
The range of the oscillator is from 0 to 100. A high value indicates a strong trend, and a low value indicates a weak trend. It is often combined with directional indicators.
The above chart shows the ADX of THETA stays above the range of 19.38, so it indicates a weak trend.
Conclusion
The THETA is one of the cryptos that keeps its ground against the bearish market. Furthermore, our long-term THETA price prediction 2021 is bullish. It has a huge possibility of overtaking its current all-time-high (ATH) of $15.72 this year. However, this will only happen if it breaks many past psychological resistances.
Furthermore, with the ongoing developments and upgrades within the THETA ecosystem, it could experience a great future ahead in 2021. It may reach $13.4 soon and it might even reach high heights, however reaching $14.40, if investors have planned that THETA is a good investment in 2021.
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.
ParaSwap Launches Token Amid Controversy, Why Users Were Excluded
Decentralized exchange ParaSwap has joined the ranks of DeFi platforms that launch their native governance token, PSP, via an airdrop. In most cases, these events cause a lot of hype in the community, as users are rewarded for supporting the platform.
Related Reading | Real Vision CEO Raoul Pal Takes Bullish Stand On Ethereum
The ParaSwap airdrop was not an exemption with many users jumping into the platform to qualify and receive the funds in PSP. However, the platform employed a new logic to distribute its native token.
Unlike Uniswap, a decentralized exchange that sends every user that ever interacted with their smart contract a portion of their governance token, UNI, ParaSwap took a different approach. By making a tradeoff between more decentralization or allowing malicious actors to spoil the airdrop, according to an official post, the platform chose to “reward active users”.
This resulted in some users being excluded from the PSP airdrop. These users mainly expressed their nonconformity with the event via social media. Some went as far as accusing the platform of incompetence or malicious behavior. User Davis (@basedkarbon) said:
Never seen a company execute an airdrop in more bad faith than the Paraswap one. Heavily hyped only to exclude 99% of their community.
In a Medium post, the team behind the platform explained the airdrop’s logic. Therein, they claimed the event was designed to “target to the best of our ability genuine ParaSwap users that were not simply trying to game a potential token drop”.
Data provided by the DEX’s team claims that of the 1 million unique addresses that have ever used the platform, only 20,000 were eligible to receive PSP. In that sense, they added the following on the possibility of “genuine” users being left out of the process:
The ParaSwap team worked hard on the logic, yet we’ve received a significant amount of attention from airdrop hunters and had to make tradeoffs; and there might be genuine users left out, we’ve double checked our logic to make sure it’s minimized.
Related Reading | Over 100k Ethereum Exits Exchanges, What Does It Mean For The Price?
ParaSwap Protects PSP Distribution At Expense Of Its Community?
Furthermore, the team behind ParaSwap claims that due to the importance of the token and its role in the creation of private market makers, it was necessary to be extra cautious about the airdrop. For that reason, they claimed to have studied similar events from other platforms and ruled out a volume-based airdrop for “an engagement-based airdrop”.
In theory, this would prevent malicious actors and deep-pocket investors from taking advantage of the snapshot that determined the addresses eligible to receive PSP. For that reason, the ParaSwap team considered other factors, such as:
(…) the user first interacted with ParaSwap, if and how frequently he came back and how savvy the swaps were. There’s a lot that can be inferred from onchain data, and that’s precisely what we did. The goal was to find out our most engaged users: users of ParaSwap that were not here just to game a drop, but actually making sensible token swaps.
According to the post, the addresses that were to receive around 7% of PSP total supply were classified into three tiers. These levels were determined by each user’s level of activity with the platform, as explained above.
This new airdrop logic had many detractors, but others praise its ability to exclude malicious actors and prevent Sybil attacks. In the future, other platforms could imitate this approach, if they determined that the tradeoff is worth it.
Related Reading | TA: Ethereum Regains Strength, Indicators Suggest Fresh Run To $4,850
As of press time ETH trades at $4,573 with a 1.24% loss in the daily chart.
