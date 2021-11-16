Bitcoin
Is It The Beginning Of Bearish Crypto Market Or A Pullback?
- The entire market crashed after the long bullish run.
- This might be a healthy pullback
After the long bullish run, the crypto market has taken a step down presenting bearish signals. All the top cryptocurrencies are sloping down standing on the nerves of the investors. The entire crypto market displays the red trading charts after reaching new ATHs. Significantly, the holders are experiencing a saddened part as the cryptocurrencies are falling in price value.
Users are amazed to witness that all the crypto-assets are dropping in price value at the same time. In this case, investors and users may arise with different queries like is this an opportunity to purchase mainstream cryptocurrencies? Or will it continue to decline more?
As a victim in the crypto industry, we could end up connecting many things for the crackdown of the market. Consequently, there are a number of factors that contribute to the market crash. As a result, the market crash has wiped over $2.5 trillion overnight. A major reason might be the rejection of Spot ETF by the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Additionally, the other major cause would be the announcement from NDRC. During a press conference on Tuesday, China’s state planner, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), stated that the country’s cryptocurrency mining will be cleaned up.
Is It A Pullback?
As a treat for crypto users, the recent bullish rally performed well providing a sweet spot for holders. The mainstream cryptocurrencies hit a new all-time high while Bitcoin almost reached nearly $69,000 and then dropped. So crypto analysts and investors stated that it would be a pullback for bitcoin to result in an uptrend.
Similarly, this market crash might also be a pullback for the crypto market to gradually reach heights in near future. If the market initiates to rise steadily then it may set up a new resistance and support level for all mainstream cryptocurrencies. This market dump has the possibility to be a healthy pullback to again take an uplift rally which is usual.
Since the beginning of this year, most of the cryptocurrencies have gained in massive amounts and the features from each ecosystem is impressive. Moreover, altcoins have surged in triple-digit percents from the start of 2021, while bitcoin made its new ATH to $69K level. On the other hand, Ethereum’s price value has bounced over 400% since 2021. Cryptocurrencies are always volatile, so this market down won’t continue for long, it will again begin to soar.
The Future of NFT: The Most Promising Collection Drops
NFT is definitely one of the main buzzwords of today: non-fungible tokens are used more and more widely in multiple industries, artists create new collections regularly, and NFT popularity and market value are growing steadily. However, it has become quite difficult to find true gems among the plethora of NFTs collections, so we have prepared a small list of the most promising upcoming NFT collection drops that are worth watching for.
Mutant Ether Babies
Mutant Ether Babies (Mebs) are 10,000 NFTs that are going to drop from November 15 to December 1. They will be generated from a mix of 340+ traits and mutations. Oh, and they will be hybrids of cats and apes.
In addition, Mebs will also serve as a pass to Early Access of Mebs Subway Game – a sequel of Subway Surfers, a famed platformer from 2012. Some Mebs will be also given out to Mebs Subway gamers – 300 NFTs are reserved for that.
Finally, Mutant Ether Babies have pretty good financial prospects. It is one of the projects of a major NFT curating platform – BlueChip NFTs. So it has the marketing support of a top influencer in the crypto market. In addition, in order to keep the floor prices high, the developers are going to buy back the least popular NFTs every week.
VAILIENS
Speaking of gaming-related NFTs. AEXLAB – a VR technology and game development studio – drops its first NFTs this month. However, Vailiens is one step beyond other gaming NFTs on the market. Vailiens are fully interactable pets within the VR first-person shooter developed by AEXLAB – VAIL VR.
Every Vailien will be generated by AI during the minting process and will have a unique 3D model and unique set of in-game attributes and perks. At first, Vailiens will be able to respond to players’ commands and touch, but later down the line of VAIL VR development, they will even assist their holders in combat.
In addition, Vailiens will grant access to VAIL VR Alpha and Beta testing, as well as to VAIL VR Social Club – a community of dedicated players directly communicating with the developers and able to influence the game development.
Vailiens drop is integrated into VAIL VR early access release. A lottery for VAIL VR Early Access Steam keys is already on the Metadrop.com website. The game itself will become available for multiplayer play on November 26th and Vailiens will drop from November 30th.
Hot Wheels NFT Garage Series
Hot Wheels – the leader of the collectible car model market operating since 1968 – also joined the NFT fray. Hot Wheels NFT collection is scheduled to drop on November 16th.
NFTs will be pictures of Hot Wheels models, however, the complete lineup is not disclosed. Tokens will be distributed in packs of 4 or 10, just like boosters in card collectible games. Every individual card will be either Base, Rare, Premium or NFTH NFT (in ascending order of rarity and value). The chance for Base NFT to turn up is 74%, while for NFTH it’s just 0.62%. Premium and NFTH tokens will also grant a physical Hot Wheels model.
Overall, there will be 12,150 Standard 4-card packs and 4,850 Deluxe 10-card packs.
House of Satan
Naturally, Halloween week spawned a lot of “spooky” NFT collections, but by far the most interesting among them is the House of Satan NFT collection that had just dropped and minting is still ongoing.
House of Satan consists of 6,666 NFTs with various unique Demons, varying in rarity and possessing different traits. The rarest Demons are even animated.
And it looks like the community greatly appreciated this collection – the average NFT price amounts to more than $50K. Another great example is House of Satan #35 that changed hands on the secondary market twice within two days: first, it was sold for $12.9K, and then for $189.9K.
Crypto Exchange Bybit Joins AFA As Global Main Sponsor
- Bybit has joined with AFA’s commercial projects.
- This sponsorship will strengthen both brands AFA and Bybit.
- Bybit will encourage Argentina in the coming years.
A company dedicated to cryptocurrency exchange with operations globally, Bybit has joined with AFA’s commercial projects, as the Global Main Sponsor for all Selections. The brand will have maximum visibility in all AFA belongings and it will be present in the training clothing of all National Teams.
Accordingly, Claudio Tapia, the President of AFA, mentioned, “ We are very happy with the announcement of this important commercial agreement. We added a brand to the National Teams clothing and that is something significant, both for the company and AFA.”
Furthermore, the Commercial and marketing manager of AFA, Leandro Petersen mentioned the commercial importance of the agreement. He pointed out, a brand name in the jersey of the team is very important. He also added, these years they have carried out a strategy of commercial and brand growth around the world, opening strategic markets where AFA is not generating many business units to strengthen AFA’s revenues and launching new digital products for fans all over the world.
More so, AFA has collaborated with many businesses along this path, leading brands that today form part of the AFA sponsorship platform. Bybit is a global brand that was become part of the AFA platform. Bybit is a popular brand that is committed to technology and seeks to continue growing all over the world, AFA is also doing the same.
Therefore, this sponsorship will strengthen both brands and it will expand tremendously around the globe. Even more, Ben Zhou, CEO of the Bybit, noted, that the community was very happy to support the Argentine soccer team through this long-term partnership with the Argentine Football Association. Also, he added, joining with AFA is one of the easiest decisions that they have made ever. Bybit will encourage Argentina in the coming years.
Transient Launches TSC-Core Mainnet to Bring the Power of Smart Contracts to Everyone
Tortola, British Virgin Islands, 16th November, 2021,
Transient Network, a Smart Contract Global Marketplace, has launched its much-anticipated TSC-Core mainnet on Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, and HECO Chain networks. The TSC-Core DApp provides the ability for anyone, anywhere, anytime to create and manage Next-Gen Contracts with no coding skills or tools required.
With features like transfer, deposit, and digital signature, TSC-Core lets users create self-executing contracts for a wide range of use cases including startup funding, rental agreements, invoices, will contracts, and much more. The DApp’s clean and intuitive interface makes smart contract creation as easy as filling up a simple form.
Most individuals and businesses don’t have the technical expertise to engage with smart contracts. With the launch of TSC-Core, they are no longer deprived of the immutability, transparency, speed, accuracy, and hyper-security that smart contracts bring to any transaction or agreement.
Smart contracts simplify transactions and agreements between anonymous as well as identified parties. Enabling not-so-tech-savvy individuals and businesses to use smart contracts will fuel the adoption of blockchain in a variety of industries and facets of life.
Transient is building the “Amazon of Smart Contracts” — a global marketplace of decentralized applications (DApps) designed to help non-coders to create self-enforcing and self-executing smart contracts for specific use cases and industries. As a blockchain-agnostic and Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible platform, it can develop its DApps on multiple chains with ease.
After TSC-Core, Transient has three other DApps nearing the mainnet launch:
- CryptoPool: Enables users to create their pools for crypto price predictions and share in the winnings
- Esports: Builds an ecosystem of P2P market creation of your favorite Esports competitions and many other services—taking social betting and content-driven experiences to the next level
- NDA: Lets users create smart contracts that make it easier to work with clients and partners. Transient’s legal advisors ensure the contracts are bulletproof within the legal landscape.
About Transient
Transient is a decentralized ecosystem that gives non-coders the ability to create and manage their Next-Gen contracts in the digital world. Its Smart Contract Global Marketplace is built from the ground up to increase blockchain adoption across every sphere of industry and life by hosting and enabling the instantaneous creation and distribution of a wide range of self-enforcing and self-executing smart contracts.
For further information, visit: Website | Twitter | Telegram | Medium
Contacts
