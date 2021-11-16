Celebrities
John Mayer Claps Back After Taylor Swift Fans Taunt Him Over ‘Speak Now’s Future Rerelease
John Mayer appeared to respond to one Taylor Swift fan’s DM and called out their hateful words by asking them if they ‘really hope’ that he ‘dies.’
John Mayer, 44, seems to be clapping back at Taylor Swift fans who are spreading hurtful words as they advise him to prepare for the upcoming rerelease of her 2010 album Speak Now, which features the song “Dear John,” which is allegedly written about him and his past relationship with Taylor. The attention on the “Your Body Is A Wonderland” singer comes after Taylor hyped up her supporters this weekend by bringing her past relationship with actor Jake Gyllenhaal back into the headlines when she rereleased her 2012 album Red on Friday along with the song “All Too Well,” which is apparently written about the former lovebirds’ romance.
here is the dms of John Mayer chatting with a swifties pic.twitter.com/iGjWkRMJ5W
— 🧣𝚂𝚆𝙸𝙵𝚃𝙸𝙴𝚂 𝙵𝙾𝚁𝙴𝚅𝙴𝚁🧣 (@Enmanuelvila2) November 14, 2021
“F–k yourself you ugly bitch I hope you choke on something,” one Instagram user wrote to John in a direct message, according to a screenshot that was shared on social media on Nov. 14. The user also sent a heart as well before adding, “Answer me you bitch.”
“I’ve been getting so many messages like these the past couple days,” John apparently wrote back to the user, which can be seen in the screenshot above. “I’m not upset, I just tend to have a curious mind and feel compelled to ask. Do you really hope that I die?”
After the screenshot was shared on the user’s TikTok page, it was deleted but she did confirm she responded to John’s message with a voice message that said she was a Taylor fan and was “dared” to send him the hateful DMs. “My friend literally dared me to do that,” she reportedly said in the recording while apologizing to John. “She’s a Taylor fan and like so am I. It was a dare. I’m sorry. I did not expect you to see.”
John seemed to respond one more time to the user with, “So it’s a fun thing people are doing without taking into account that I might see it and be affected by it? It’s 100 percent OK. Go forth and live happy and healthy!”
If this is the treatment Jake Gyllenhaal is getting I am waiting with gleeful anticipation to see what the internet is gonna do to John Mayer after Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)
— Raven (@birbnerd) November 15, 2021
The DM exchange made public comes around the same time Taylor fans aka “Swifties” have been taking to social media to mention John and their wonder about how “Dear John” and some of the other tracks supposedly written about him on Speak Now will affect him when it’s rereleased at an unknown date in the future. With lyrics like “Don’t you think I was too young to be messed with?” and “All the girls that you’ve run dry/Have tired, lifeless eyes/’Cause you burned them out,” it’s clear to see that Taylor’s opinion of John at the end of their relationship was anything but good, so it’s not surprising people would wonder how he would cope with being put in the mega Swiftie spotlight once again.
“If Taylor Swift ended Jake Gyllenhaal in a 13-minute film, imagine what she could do to John Mayer with ‘Dear John,’” one fan wrote on social media while another tagged him while writing, “Don’t get too comfortable, your day is coming @JohnMayer.”
John and Taylor reportedly dated from 2009 until early 2010 when she was 19 and he was 32.
Pregnant Jeannie Mai Jenkins Shares Her Biggest Fear About Childbirth
‘The Real’s Jeannie Mai Jenkins dishes on the baby she’s expecting with husband Jeezy as she launches her new Jeannie X INC line!
Talk show co-host and Macy’s fashion designer Jeannie Mai Jenkins, 42, is getting ready to welcome her first child with rapper Jeezy, 44, but she has some fears about the delivery room! “Tearing my vagina!” is what Jeannie said she’s most scared of while talking to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during an episode of TVTalk on Instagram Live. “[I’m scared of] making my perfect little taco [tear] from the floor up! I’m asking everybody what they think between C-section and [vaginal].”
Jeannie and her rapper husband met while she was working on the set of her talk show The Real. They began dating on the DL in 2018 after keeping in touch. But by 2019, they stepped out publicly and were taking photos together on the red carpet, as well as social media. The couple became engaged in April 2020, married March of 2021 and Jeannie announced her pregnancy news in a full circle moment on TV — where it all began — during the show’s season premiere in Sept. 2021.
One thing Jeannie isn’t down for that day is pain as she said she is signing up for an epidural no matter what as she decides which way to deliver! “I do want an epidural and believe in pain relief,” Jeanie admitted. “I’ve heard things on both sides. I don’t know which is better. I’m excited. I’m really excited about it but I want to choose the best path because I’m so scared of tearing. That’s the one thing I’ve heard is so painful. I want to walk around. I don’t want to be stuck sitting there because it’s such an intense surgery. I don’t know!”
Jeezy, who already has one son and one daughter from a previous relationship, is a pro and doting on his wife. “He’s great!” Jeanie said. “I would have to say, I’m shocked. He’s a father of 2 already so he knows this well. He’s funny. He makes me laugh which is so important and he knows how to be caring. Just the other day he was sitting there just rubbing coco butter on my belly. Just having your man ride this out with you is all we need. He really is so good at that. The baby is actually due on my birthday, January 4th. I’m like, “Baby, come out January 4th because I’m down for a double birthday.”
A double birthday right after the holidays and a successful clothing line launch is more than Jeanie could’ve hoped for right now as several of her pieces are already sold out. The line, which includes petite and plus size, offers a wide variety of designs such as dresses and coats and is completely affordable. “I’m really thankful to have such a variety of beautiful people of different lifestyles and cultures in my group of friends,” she said of the campaign which included some of her pals. “We had trans models, we had plus sized we had Muslim models, we had men. I think it was so important to show that beauty comes in all sorts of shapes and sizes.”
Emma Watson’s Boyfriends: All The Boys She’s Loved Before, Plus Her Current Relationship
A guide to actress Emma Watson’s boyfriends, including her current relationship with businessman Leo Robinton.
At just the age of 11, Emma Watson cemented her spot in the pop culture zeitgeist due to her role as Hermione Granger, the quick witted and precocious witch in the Harry Potter film franchise. The actress and activist, 31, has made a name for herself since the debut of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. She has gone on to star in other notable film projects, including The Bling Ring, Beauty and the Beast, and Little Women. With a high-profile career comes high-profile relationships. Emma has been romantically linked to Rafael Cebrián and Chord Overstreet, among others. These days, she’s dating Leo Robinton, a businessman based in California. Below, a guide to Emma’s past (and current) boyfriends.
Francis Boulle
Emma and Francis, an English diamond heir and entrepreneur who starred in the reality series Made in Chelsea, were briefly linked in 2008. He told Heat in 2011 that he broke things off because he wanted to achieve his “own notoriety,” saying, “I have always been an ambitious person and I want to achieve my own notoriety for what I’ve done. That’s why I chose not to pursue it any longer, because I didn’t want to be the boyfriend of some child actress.” He called Emma a “really cool person.”
Jay Barrymore
Emma and Jay, an English financier, dated between 2008 and 2009. They reportedly split due to the long distance: Emma attended college at Brown University in the States at the time, while Jay lived in the United Kingdom. “The transatlantic gap proved too much for their relationship to survive,” a source told Irish Examiner.
Rafael Cebrián
Emma and Rafael, a Spanish musician and actor, dated between late 2009 and 2010 after meeting at Brown. They were first spotted at the hockey game between the Florida Panthers and New York Rangers in New York in November 2009.
George Craig
Emma and George, an English singer and model, were briefly linked in 2010. They met on set of a Burberry campaign. The Harry Potter actress even starred in the music video for his band, One Night Only, for the song “Say You Don’t Want It” that year.
Johnny Simmons
Emma and Johnny, an American actor who starred opposite the actress in The Perks of Being a Wallflower, briefly dated in 2011, a year before the film came out. The two were spotted kissing outside of restaurant in Santa Monica in August of that year. “They have really fallen for one another and both aren’t dating anyone else,” a source told HollywoodLife at the time.
Will Adamowicz
Emma and Will, a fellow student she met when she attended the University of Oxford in England, dated between late 2011 and 2013. They were first spotted kissing at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in 2012. The actress’ rep confirmed to multiple outlets in 2014 that they called it quits and were “no longer in touch.”
Matthew Janney
Emma and Matthew, a fellow student at Oxford and rugby player, dated for nearly a year in 2014. In the September 2015 issue of British Vogue, Emma called the split “horrendous,” revealing she went on a weeklong silent retreat to figure out how to be single. “I felt really uncomfortable,” she said. “Even before my relationship ended, I went on a silent retreat, because I really wanted to figure out how to be at home with myself.”
Roberto Aguire
Emma and Roberto, an actor known for his roles in Pretty Little Liars and NCIS: New Orleans, were briefly linked in 2015. The longtime friends met on set of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, where Roberto interned in the special effects department, he previously revealed to JustJared. He called Emma “one of my best friends.”
William “Mack” Knight
Emma and William, a tech entrepreneur who worked in Silicon Valley, dated between 2015 and 2017, keeping the relationship low key. In her March 2017 cover story for Vanity Fair, Emma explained why she wouldn’t speak publicly about her boyfriend. “I want to be consistent: I can’t talk about my boyfriend in an interview and then expect people not to take paparazzi pictures of me walking around outside my home,” she said. “You can’t have it both ways. I’ve noticed, in Hollywood, who you’re dating gets tied up into your film promotion and becomes part of the performance and the circus. I would hate anyone that I were with to feel like they were in any way part of a show or an act.”
Chord Overstreet
Emma and Chord, an American actor best known for his role in Glee, briefly dated in 2018 for about six months. The two were spotted around Los Angeles a few times together during their courtship, holding hands and attending a concert together.
Brendan Wallace
Emma and Brandon, a tech CEO, were briefly linked in late 2018. The two were spotted kissing in Mexico. The split came some time before late 2019: Emma covered the December 2019 issue of British Vogue and said she was “very happy” being single. “I call it being self-partnered,” she said.
Leo Robinton
Emma and Leo, a Los Angeles-based businessman, have been dating since fall 2019. The two were spotted kissing outside of a bakery in London. Daily Mail reported in April 2020 that the two were “very serious,” adding that the businessman has met Emma’s parents. The couple even sparked engagement rumors in early 2021, prompting Emma to shut down the chatter on Twitter in May. Emma called rumors of an engagement and her retirement “untrue,” writing, “If I have news – I promise I’ll share it with you.”
Garcelle Beauvais Reveals Where She Stands With Rinna, Admits Sutton Convinced Her to Return to RHOBH, Talks Erika
Garcelle Beauvais was on the fence about returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. But once Sutton Stracke gave her an apparent “talking to,” she signed on for season 12 and quickly reunited with her castmates for filming.
While enjoying a night out with her co-stars at Sutton’s namesake boutique in West Hollywood on Wednesday night, Garcelle admitted Sutton “twisted [her] arm” before sharing where she stands with Lisa Rinna after their messy encounter at the season 11 reunion and sharing where Erika Jayne‘s storyline will pick up.
“I really thought about it. Sutton really twisted my arm,” Garcelle told Entertainment Tonight on November 10. “Um… I like doing it. It’s just sometimes it’s really tough. And so, I wanted to sort of weigh in with my family. I wanted to see where I was and so we’ll keep going.”
Although Garcelle said that she and her castmates are in a decent place with one another today, she noted that “it’s early” in filming before teasing potential drama at their recent group event.
“All the ladies are coming. Anything is possible. We’re going to be happy to see each other at first, and then that’ll change,” she laughed. “But we’re here to support Sutton.”
As RHOBH fans may have heard, Lisa missed Wednesday’s event after traveling to be with her mother, Lois Rinna, who is transitioning after suffering a stroke.
“She’s going through some stuff, and so we’re supporting her,” Garcelle shared.
As for where the two of them stand, Garcelle went on to say that they are “seeming okay.”
“But you know, we’ll see,” she continued. “It’s a dance for me. I am not going to come at you unless you come at me. So, if you do, get ready because I am not playing anymore. No more miss nice guy.”
When Garcelle was then asked about her past claim of wishing she held Erika more accountable over her legal drama amid season 11 and questioned about whether she was putting that into play amid season 12, she confirmed, “I am.”
“I recently just asked her a tough question, and she answered it, which I was surprised. But I don’t want to focus on that,” Garcelle admitted. “I feel like we did that last season. Let’s see where we land.”
Garcelle also added that when it comes to the new episodes, “nothing has really changed” with Erika’s story.
“[But] I’m getting off that train,” she stated.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 will air sometime in 2022.
Photos Credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency / MEGA, Milla Cochran/startraksphoto, Featureflash Photo Agency / Shutterstock
