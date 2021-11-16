Celebrities
Jonathan Majors Reveals Idris Elba Convinced Him To Play The Villain Kang The Conqueror For Marvel
Jonathan Majors reveals a pep talk from veteran Idris Elba helped him decide to take the role of Kang The Conqueror in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the biggest villain since Thanos.
Jonathan Majors first blessed our screens in the ABC miniseries When We Rise which he was still in while a student at YALE. Shortly after that debut Majors received his first major look in The Last Black man In San Francisco which earned him an Independent Spirit Award nomination. That film was not that long ago premiering at Sundance in January of 2019. His performance was praised by critics and would set up an epic run of appearances, which he is still in the midst of.
The most notable appearances since then include Spike Lee’s Da 5 Bloods and HBO’s television series Lovecraft Country. Critics couldn’t get enough of Majors in Lovecraft Country, even calling him the foundation of the show and the main reason to watch. Shortly after it was announced Majors had landed a casting most everyone in Hollywood seeks, a major role with Disney and Marvel Studios.
Majors was cast as the supervillain Kang The Conqueror, the most important villain since Thanos. While many would jump at the chance to work with Marvel, Majors reveals he was hesitant and needed a friend, and fellow Marvel alumni Idris Elba had to convince him to take the role according to The Ringer.
“I had watched the films. Love Robert Downey Jr. as Iron Man, killed it,” Majors says. “[But] I was like, ‘I don’t think you want me. I don’t think you want what I’m going to do. Like, I don’t think you want that.’ That was my hesitation. I was like, ‘You got the right Black guy?’”
“He’s Idris Elba, you know, he’s a big dog, he’s done it all,” Majors says. “Here comes the youngster coming up, you know, and we were talking about work and the legacy of Black actors and all that stuff. And he said, ‘You can do that.’ What Dwayne Johnson has done to the game, what Idris Elba has done to the game, what Will Smith did to the game. This idea that the Black men can enter into a highly commercial world.”
Regardless of whether or not it was insecurity or imposter syndrome, we are glad Idris was there to give him the little boost he needed. After his debut in the Disney+ series LOKI its safe to say he was perfect for the part and fans can’t get enough of him. Even if he didn’t get the comic-con red carpet rollout, when he touches that stage, the MCU fans will be rushing to praise his great acting as ‘He Who Remains’ aka Kang.
Kourtney Kardashian Wears Tiny Black Crop Top & Matching Sheer Skirt For Sexy Mirror Selfie – Photos
Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram stories to share two new photos of her rocking a sexy outfit that accentuated her toned figure while standing in a closet.
Kourtney Kardashian, 42, is looking incredible in two of her latest social media pics! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star rocked a black crop top and matching sheer mini skirt while posing in her closet for mirror selfies on Friday. Her outfit, which was from PrettyLittleThing and included a skirt from the PLT x Stassie collection, also had one black arm sleeve, and she played around with her bob hairstyle while holding up her phone for the pics.
#kourtneykardashian divina pic.twitter.com/Ws1PBzIS88
— kardashian Argentina 🇦🇷 (@kardashianArg__) November 13, 2021
In the caption for one of the epic photos, which were posted to Instagram, Kourtney asked family friend Stassie Karanikolaou for her opinion on the look since part of it was from her collection. “Omg @stassiebaby am I doing the top right?” she wrote.
Kourtney’s sexy new pics were posted a couple of days before she celebrated her fiance Travis Barker‘s 46th birthday with sweet tribute posts. “I f***ing love you more than anything. My favorite everything. Happy birthday to you my baby!” she wrote in a post that included several cozy photos of the two of them. Travis didn’t hesitate to respond with, “You’re a dream come true, my soul mate my everything I LOVE YOU.”
Kourtney and Travis had a fun-filled time during his birthday weekend. They attended the wedding of close friend Simon Huck and Phil Riportella on Nov. 13 and she was even spotted giving her soon-to-be husband a playful lap dance while they sat down together during the festivities. “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers was playing during the memorable moment and they both looked like they were having the time of their lives.
The lovebirds also attended a pre-party for the wedding on Friday night and looked incredible in their fashionable outfits. Kourtney went with a black mini dress under a black leather jacket and Travis matched in his own black leather jacket along with a black button-down shirt and pants.
La La Anthony Is Hot In An Orange Bikini After Revealing She Underwent Heart Surgery
Celebrating life! La La Anthony, who was recently hospitalized for four days after the emergency procedure, shared a sizzling snap while enjoying a poolside holiday.
La La Anthony set temperatures soaring as she shared a bikini snap to her Instagram on November 14. The 39-year-old reality star stunned in a bright orange swimsuit as she posed for a sultry selfie. With her brunette hair cascading over her shoulders and flawless makeup highlighting her natural beauty, La La captioned the pic, “Lil sumthin for ur timeline.’ Check out the pic HERE!
The actress’ post comes after she recently revealed she was rushed to the hospital to undergo emergency heart surgery back in June. After she began experiencing premature ventricular contractions, which causes an abnormally fast heartbeat, La La had her son Kiyan, 14, call for an ambulance, according to Self magazine. “I never felt anything like that before,” she told the outlet. “Within a 24-hour period, they said, my heart was beating 30,000 extra beats more than the average person.”
La La was then taken in for a two-hour procedure, which she described as “scary.” “They would wake me up during the procedure and say, ‘We’re going to speed your heart up now. Just take deep breaths…those doctors were just so incredible but it was a terrifying experience,” she explained.
While she remained in the hospital for four days after the surgery, La La had time to reflect on how she wants to be healthy for her family and friends moving forward. “[It] made me reprioritize myself because it’s always about everyone else and work and this and that. And it’s like, if I’m not good, I’m not gonna be good for anyone,” she said. “I’m not a person who likes everyone worried about me or doting over me. I have a lot of friends and a lot of family, and they’d be calling all day…it’s OK to let people love on you and be concerned about you.”
Following the successful surgery, La La now has checkups on her heart at least once every two months. She hopes that by sharing her story, others will be inspired to listen to their bodies and seek medical attention when needed. “I can turn it into something that can actually help people out there,” she added.
And after such a harrowing experience, it’s nice to see La La getting back to celebrating her life and posting fun snaps to her Instagram. Keep ’em coming, La La!
Heidi Klum, 48, Wears Nothing But A Towel As She Takes In The Sunrise On The Beach — Photo
The ‘America’s Got Talent’ judge shared a sexy photo of herself, enjoying the view, while vacationing in Greece.
Heidi Klum got plenty comfortable, while vacationing in Mykonos. The 48-year-old model and TV personality shared a sexy photo, where she let loose, watching the sunrise from her balcony. She shared the gorgeously scenic landscape in the background with the sun beautifully cast over the water, as she posed for a photo, with her hands covering her face, for the wonderful view.
Heidi looked gorgeous, as she posed in just a towel, with one wrapped around her head and another around her waist. She spoke about how beautiful the sunrise was, sharing a series of loving and heart emojis in her caption. “Sunrise Mykonos,” she wrote. “It’s soooo pretty.” Heidi had shared another scenic photo of the sunrise to her Instagram Story, where the sun looked especially red, as it peaked behind some clouds and reflected on the water.
The topless sunrise photo was only the latest sexy photo that Heidi shared to her Instagram. She posted a photo of herself, lying in bed, wearing only a lingerie top and snacking on some yummy pie back on November 4. She looked super relaxed in the bed, alongside her cell phone and laptop. The model also shared a few photos of herself in stunning orange outfit, rocking Kim Kardashian‘s SKIMs X Fendi collaboration line, back on October 26.
Other than the recent sexy photos, Heidi also shared some of her exciting Halloween costumes, during October. The AGT star is well-documented as a fan of Halloween, but she cancelled her annual spooky season bash due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While the party was missed, Heidi still shared some of her scary Halloween costumes, like when she went for a spooky zombie look, and laid across two tombstones, covered in bandages. She also paid tribute to some of her favorite horror flicks, when she posted a short thriller called Klum’s Day to her Instagram on October 29. The actress was inspired by some classic movies, like The Shining and Psycho.
