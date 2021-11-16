Connect with us

News

Journey is coming to St. Louis with Billy Idol in 2022; Tickets on sale this week

Published

14 seconds ago

on

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Don’t Stop Believin’ that you will have a good time at the Enterprise Center on Monday, March 22, 2022. Classic rock legends Journey is coming with special guests Billy Idol. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10:00 a.m. and prices range from $42-$122.

St. Louis is one of the stops on the band’s 40 city tour. You can see Billy Idol during all concert dates and Toto joins the tour on April 7.

Journey is also releasing a new album called Freedom in 2022. You will likely be able to hear some of their new tracks along with their classics like “Any Way You Want It,” “Faithfully,” “Lights,” and more.

FREEDOM TOUR 2022 DATES

  With Very Special Guest BILLY IDOL   Tuesday, February 22      Pittsburgh, PA      PPG Paints Arena
Wednesday, February 23 Philadelphia, PA** Wells Fargo Center
Friday, February 25 Belmont Park, NY UBS Arena
Sunday, February 27 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
Monday, February 28 Boston, MA TD Garden
Wednesday, March 2 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Saturday, March 5 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre
Monday, March 7 Toronto, ON Scotiabank Arena
Tuesday, March 8 Albany, NY Times Union Center
Saturday, March 12 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum
Monday, March 14 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
Wednesday, March 16 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center
Thursday, March 17 Oklahoma City, OK Paycom Center
Saturday, March 19 N. Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena
Monday, March 21 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center
Thursday, March 24 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Arena
Sunday, March 27 Portland, OR Moda Center
Monday, March 28 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena
Thursday, March 31 San Francisco, CA Chase Center
Friday, April 1 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
Monday, April 4 Anaheim, CA Honda Center
Tuesday, April 5 Los Angeles, CA STAPLES Center
     
With Very Special Guest TOTO Thursday, April 7     San Diego, CA     Pechanga Arena San Diego
Saturday, April 9 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena
Monday, April 11 Denver, CO Ball Arena
Wednesday, April 13 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Friday, April 15 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
Wednesday, April 20 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena
Thursday, April 21 Orlando, FL Amway Center
Sunday, April 24 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center
Monday, April 25 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena
Wednesday, April 27 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Thursday, April 28 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
Saturday, April 30 Columbus, OH Schottenstein Center
Monday, May 2 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena
Wednesday, May 4 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena
Thursday, May 5 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Saturday, May 7 Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse
Monday, May 9 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
Wednesday, May 11 Hartford, CT XL Center

**On sale at 9am ET

LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY: AN EVENING WITH JOURNEY (on-sale now)

DATE VENUE
Wednesday, December 1 The Theater at Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas
Thursday, December 2 The Theater at Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas
Tuesday, December 7 The Theater at Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas
Wednesday, December 8 The Theater at Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas
Friday, December 10 The Theater at Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas
Saturday, December 11 The Theater at Virgin Hotels, Las Vegas  
Thursday, December 18 The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas –with Special Symphony Performance

News

What the Infrastructure Bill means for Colorado

Published

11 mins ago

on

November 16, 2021

By

What the Infrastructure Bill means for Colorado
Colorado is due to receive well over $5 billion from the Infrastructure Bill over the next five years for highways, bridges, public transportation, expansion of broadband internet service, water infrastructure improvements, airport projects and more. Surface transportation is where the state likely will see the greatest impact — with the federal money supercharging an 11-year, $5.4 billion state transportation bill passed by the legislature earlier this year.

But Shoshana Lew, executive director of the Colorado Department of Transportation, pointed out that it’s not all new money. The $3.7 billion in federal highway funding and $917 million in transit money under the infrastructure bill include the state’s typical annual allocations, just supercharged for five years.

The net increase is an extra $700-900 million for highway-related projects and roughly $240 million for transit agencies over the next five years. Those boosts are the equivalent of what Colorado would typically receive in each category for a year and a half under past funding levels.

Separately, the state is due $225 million for bridge replacements and repairs, plus $57 million to install more electric vehicle charging stations.

In coming months, state transportation leaders will decide how to apply the highway money to CDOT’s 10-year priority plan, which is being updated, Lew said. CDOT also will gear up to compete for sizeable project grants that will be available under new federal transportation programs created by the bill.

News

Teddy Bridgewater owns up to lack of hustle on Darius Slay’s TD return during Broncos’ loss to Eagles: “It’s unacceptable.”

Published

21 mins ago

on

November 16, 2021

By

Broncos squander opportunity to enter bye with momentum, fall back to where they should be (.500)
Broncos Teddy Bridgewater owned up to a lack of hustle on Sunday’s decisive play of the Broncos’ 30-13 loss to the Eagles when the quarterback declined to attempt to tackle Philadelphia’s Darius Slay on an 83-yard fumble return for a touchdown.

Upon reviewing the film, coach Vic Fangio said he’d “at least like to see Teddy try to make a play at (Slay).” Meanwhile, the quarterback was much more critical of himself, calling his effort on the final play of the third quarter “unacceptable.”

“We watched it (Monday) as a team, and Coach (Fangio) pointed out that my effort had to be better there,” Bridgewater said. “And I totally agree. That’s not the type of tape that I want to put out there. It’s one of those situations where you get (mad) after you watch it because… in real-time it felt like everything was happening fast and I wanted to force a cutback, but when you slow it down, it’s like, ‘Man, give more effort.’ ”

News

Defense attorney: Rittenhouse feared for his life in Kenosha

Published

33 mins ago

on

November 16, 2021

By

Judge dismisses weapons charge at Rittenhouse murder trial
By SCOTT BAUER, MICHAEL TARM and AMY FORLITI

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kyle Rittenhouse provoked bloodshed on the streets of Kenosha by bringing a semi-automatic rifle to a protest and menacing others, and when the shooting stopped, he walked off like a “hero in a Western,” a prosecutor said in closing arguments Monday at Rittenhouse’s murder trial.

But Rittenhouse’s attorney countered that the shooting started after the young man was ambushed by a “crazy person” that night and became afraid his gun was going to be wrested away and used to kill him.

Rittenhouse, then 17, killed two men and wounded a third during a tumultuous night of protests against racial injustice in the summer of 2020 — a case that has stirred bitter debate in the U.S. over guns, vigilantism and law and order.

Rittenhouse said he went to Kenosha from his home in nearby Antioch, Illinois, to protect property from rioters in the days after a Black man, Jacob Blake, was shot by a white Kenosha police officer. Rittenhouse, a former police youth cadet, is white, as were those he shot.

In closing arguments, prosecutor Thomas Binger repeatedly showed the jury drone video that he said depicted Rittenhouse pointing the AR-style weapon at demonstrators.

“This is the provocation. This is what starts this incident,” the prosecutor declared.

He told the jury: “You lose the right to self-defense when you’re the one who brought the gun, when you are the one creating the danger, when you’re the one provoking other people.”

Rittenhouse, now 18, faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted of the most serious charge against him, first-degree intentional homicide, which is Wisconsin’s top murder charge.

Binger zeroed in on the killing of 36-year-old Joseph Rosenbaum, who was the first man gunned down that night and whose shooting set in motion the bloodshed that followed. The prosecutor repeatedly called it murder, saying it was unjustified.

The prosecutor reminded jurors that Rittenhouse testified he knew Rosenbaum was unarmed. Binger also said there is no video to support the defense claim that Rosenbaum threatened to kill Rittenhouse.

Binger disputed the notion that Rosenbaum was trying to grab Rittenhouse’s rifle. “Mr. Rosenbaum is not even within arm’s reach when the first shot occurs,” Binger said. He rejected the idea that Rittenhouse had no choice but to shoot, saying he could have run away.

And Binger argued that once Rosenbaum was wounded, he was not even capable of taking away the gun, which was strapped to Rittenhouse’s body, since he was falling to the ground with a fractured pelvis. Rittenhouse kept firing, delivering what the prosecutor called the “kill shot” to Rosenbaum’s back.

“I think we can also agree that we shouldn’t have 17-year-olds running around our streets with AR-15s, because this is exactly what happens,” Binger said.

After killing Rosenbaum, Rittenhouse shot and killed Anthony Huber, 26, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, 28, while trying to make his way through the crowd.

Rittenhouse testified that Huber hit him with a skateboard and that Grosskreutz came at him with a gun of his own — an account largely corroborated by video and some of the prosecution’s own witnesses.

But Binger said Rittenhouse provoked the bloodshed that followed Rosenbaum’s shooting: Huber, Grosskreutz and others in the crowd were trying to stop what they believed was an active shooter.

When it was all over, Rittenhouse walked away like a “hero in a Western — without a care in the world for anything he’s just done,” Binger said.

In his own closing argument, defense attorney Mark Richards called Rosenbaum a “rioter” and a “crazy person” who went after Rittenhouse.

“Mr. Rosenbaum was shot because he was chasing my client and going to kill him, take his gun and carry out the threats he made,” Richards said.

Richards said Rittenhouse was then attacked by a “mob.” The defense attorney accused prosecutors of calling Rittenhouse an “active shooter” because of “the loaded connotations of that word.”

When the prosecutor displayed a photograph of Rosenbaum’s bloodied body on a gurney during his autopsy and another of Rosenbaum’s mangled hand, some jurors appeared to avert their eyes from the TV monitors. And later, when Binger displayed a close-up photo of Grosskreutz’s bicep largely obliterated by a bullet, several jurors winced and turned away.

As he spoke, Binger walked up to the jury box and lifted the rifle used in the shootings as if he were firing, pointing the weapon at a wall.

Rittenhouse’s mother, Wendy Rittenhouse, listened intently in the courtroom.

Supporters have hailed Rittenhouse as a hero who took a stand against lawlessness; foes have branded him a vigilante.

Binger began his closing arguments by questioning whether Rittenhouse was genuinely trying to help.

The prosecutor noted that Rittenhouse had ammunition capable of traveling the length of five football fields and passing through cars, and asked the jury: “Why do you need 30 rounds of full metal jacket (ammo) to protect a building?” And he said the rifle was incompatible with Rittenhouse’s claim that he was there as a medic.

He said Rittenhouse and others like him were “wannabe soldiers” and “chaos tourists” drawn to the unrest in Kenosha. Rittenhouse thought he was a junior police officer who could run around and stop crime, according to the prosecutor. He said Rittenhouse was “looking for trouble.”

Earlier Monday, Judge Bruce Schroeder dismissed a count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, a misdemeanor that had appeared to be among the likeliest of the charges to net a conviction for prosecutors. The was punishable by up to nine months in jail.

But the defense argued that Wisconsin law has an exception related to the length of a weapon’s barrel. After prosecutors conceded Monday that Rittenhouse’s rifle was not short-barreled, the judge threw out the charge.

Perhaps in recognition of weaknesses in their case, prosecutors asked the judge to let the jury consider several lesser charges if they acquit him on the original counts. Schroeder agreed to do so as he launched into 36 pages of legal instructions to the jury, explaining the charges and the laws of self-defense.

In his instructions, the judge said that to decide that Rittenhouse acted lawfully in self-defense, the jury must find that he believed there was an unlawful threat to him and that the amount of force he used was reasonable and necessary.

After closing arguments, names were to be drawn to determine which 12 of the 18 jurors who heard testimony would deliberate, with the rest dismissed as alternates.

With a verdict near, Gov. Tony Evers said that 500 National Guard members would be prepared for duty in Kenosha if local law enforcement requested them.

___

This story has been updated to correct Gaige Grosskreutz’s age to 28.

___

Bauer reported from Madison and Forliti reported from Minneapolis. Associated Press writer Tammy Webber contributed from Fenton, Michigan.

___

Find AP’s full coverage of the Rittenhouse trial: https://apnews.com/hub/kyle-rittenhouse

Trending