Celebrities
K. Michelle Is Bestowing Blessings On Big Ol’ Botched Booties And More Sketchy Surgery Slipups In Latest Reality Endeavor
K. Michelle has been vocal about the issues she’s had as a result of her black market booty enhancements, now Lifetime has given her a docuseries that will help others in her position.
Last week the singer and actress shared a trailer from “My Killer Body with K. Michelle,” calling it one of her proudest accomplishments. She opened up in her caption about how she nearly lost her life three years ago due to the butt injections she had done seven years ago which left her fighting for her life and nearly unable to walk again. She describes her decision to make a show on the subject as her attempt to prevent others from making the same mistake as her.
K. is very clear in her caption that the show isn’t just about her — she’s grateful to the other people who opened up about their post-surgery struggles as well.
I WAS ABLE TO BRING ALONG WITH ME A COURAGEOUS GROUP OF INDIVIDUALS WHO WERE OPEN ENOUGH TO LET YOU INTO THEIR HEALING AND THE SURGERY ROOMS WITH THEM. These individuals will never understand how much they’ve healed me and how many lives they will save from their honesty. We do not seek your sympathy! Whether you agree with some of these stories or not, we are simply seeking awareness.
AIRING THIS JANUARY 2022 on @lifetimetv there’s no more need to guess or make up your own storylines. WE ARE HERE AND WE ARE STRONG. #mykillerbody
Carlos King, who is executive producing “My Killer Body with K. Michelle” along with Jesse Collins, also shared a first look at the show via Instagram.
Looks like we’ll have to wait until January 2022 for this one. What do you guys think? It’s like “Botched” but blacker!
In a press release Lifetime described the the show as following:
As one of the very first celebrities to come forward with her personal health struggles after silicone injections nearly took her life, R&B chart topper K. Michelle will help men and women desperate to reverse plastic surgery procedures that now threaten their lives in My Killer Body with K. Michelle. With the number of cosmetic surgeries on the rise and an alarming number of these procedures resulting in post-surgery suffering and trauma, each episode will follow two patients who desperately need help as well as K. Michelle’s ongoing personal story.
Will you be watching this docuseries?
Celebrities
Jordan Turpin, 21, Reveals Terrifying Details On Escape From Parents To Save Siblings: I Was ‘Shaking’
Two of the Turpin sisters are finally speaking out and sharing their side of the story when Jordan escaped from her family’s ‘house of horrors’ at 17 to help save her 11 siblings.
It’s been over three years since Jordan Turpin, 21, escaped from her abusive parents David and Louise Turpin at age 17, and made the life-changing 9-1-1 call, which lead to the couple’s arrest, when it was discovered that the pair had kept some of their children chained to beds and that their kids were malnourished. Jordan and her sister Jennifer will speak out about what they endured, and their escape in a 20/20 ABC News special with Diane Sawyer, that will air on Friday November 19.
In a preview for the special, clips of Jennifer and Jordan’s interview was shown, including what was going through Jordan’s head when she called police in 2018. “My whole body was shaking. I couldn’t really dial 9-1-1,” she said. The victim revealed how important she felt like it was to finally help her siblings. “I think it was us coming so close to death so many times,” she emotionally recalled. “It was literally a now or never. If something happened to me, at least I died trying.”
At another point in the trailer, the girls also spoke about the horrors they endured because of their parents. The footage also showed clips from police raiding the home, showing chains on some of the beds. Jordan recalled, “Mother, she choked me, and I thought I was going to die.” While Jennifer had a very strong comparison for their home. “The only word I know to call it is hell,” she said.
Another clip released ahead of the special shared Jordan’s terrifying 9-1-1 call, where she admitted to the operator that she was unfamiliar with the area she lived in, as well as what medication was. “I was actually on the road, because I didn’t even know about the sidewalks,” she said in the interview. “I’d never been out there.
David and Louise were sentenced to life in prison in April 2019, but they will be eligible for parole in 22 years. Many of their 13 children have kept their lives private after making their escape, but Riverside County Deputy District Attorney Kevin Beecham told People that the children all keep in touch. “Some of them are living independently, living in their own apartment, and have jobs and are going to school. Some volunteer in the community. They go to church,” he said. “They still meet with each other, all 13 of them, so they’ll meet somewhere kind of discreet.”
Celebrities
Congrats, Queen! Amara La Negra Reveals The Gender Of Her Twin Baby Blessings—‘Voy A Tener Two ____’
Amara La Negra is expecting, not one, but two twin baby girls! The Love & Hip Hop: Miami star took to Instagram on Nov. 15 to reveal the big news to fans.
“I’m Having 2 Girls!” she captioned a photo of herself holding her burgeoning baby bump.
She also broke the news on “Despierta America” by including exclusive footage of her gender reveal. Amara had a helicopter spray pink smoke to symbolize the two baby girls she’s currently expecting.
During an in-depth interview and pregnancy reveal with PEOPLE earlier this month, the “What A Bam Bam” crooner said that she had a strange feeling that something was off while filming on set for Love & Hip Hop. “I felt so nauseous that I thought the food was making me sick,” the 31-year-old shared. “My woman’s intuition told me: ‘Do a pregnancy test’. I did the test, and it came back positive.”
Initially, Amara said she was nervous given her busy work schedule and projects. The star just recently ventured into the world of real estate back in August after she brought her very first residential apartment property smack dab in the heart of the Dominic Republic’s Las Terrenas area.
“The first thing I thought about was in my work and my projects, having to tell my mom: ‘My life is going to change!’” recalled the singer. “I’m not going to lie, it took me like two days to process everything that had just happened. I started to cheer myself up because at the beginning [I felt] a lot of fear.”
Amara’s fears were justified because back in July, she suffered from an unexpected miscarriage.
“It was very weird. They suspect they were triplets. It’s hard to say it now because I had a lot of bleeding, and I was in a lot of pain,” she said of the difficult experience. “I wasn’t precisely looking [to become pregnant] at this time, but I always said: ‘If God sends it to me, Amen, it’s decided’.
Elsewhere in her interview, the “Exactly Amara” host revealed that she planned on raising her two twins as a single mom.
“In my case, I woke up pregnant like the Virgin Mary. I woke up pregnant and that’s all I remember,” she added. “I will be a single mother. I know my babies will depend on me. Father is not the one who makes the child but the one who raises it. In time, if God grants me the blessing of finding the right man, one who supports me, who accepts me with my children, then Amen, he will be well received.”
PEOPLE captured stunning photos of Amara’s pregnant belly with an Oshun-themed maternity shoot alongside her mother, Ana María Oleaga.
“I’m very proud to be Black. I’m a woman who feels very connected to my ancestors, to my race. Among the orishas, Oshun is the goddess of fertility, of love, of sweetness, of gold; I wanted to represent her,” Amara said of her inspiration behind the shoot. “I wanted to thank her and represent the goddess of fertility. Without expecting it… she gave me the blessing of having two kids. I want to maintain my blackness and my race in the forefront. I didn’t want to make this announcement alone, without having my mom there. In one of the photos, you see me asking for my mother’s blessing. She is my guide and I want her to bless my children.”
Take a look at a few more photos and a video from the shoot below.
Celebrities
DaniLeigh facing assault charges after fight with DaBaby
DaniLeigh might spend the Christmas holidays behind bars after her fight with rapper DaBaby over the weekend.
DaBaby wisely called police after the 26-year-old singer/rapper allegedly attacked him when he ordered her to leave his condo with their 3-month-old baby girl.
“I just want her peacefully removed, which they need to hurry up (and) do as we speak,” he said on IG Live. “I ain’t even want that behavior on display but it’s OK, man this too shall pass, it’s all good.”
North Carolina officers responded to DaBaby’s call and arrested DaniLeigh. A police source tells TMZ she is facing two counts of simple assault. She may face jail time if convicted.
DaniLeigh, born Danielle Leigh Curiel to Dominican parents, is seen in Instagram Live videos yelling at the rapper.
“This man is mad bc I had a plan b sent to his condo,” she claimed on social media.
“All he wanna do is cum in me with no responsibility… Obviously he [probably] want me out so he can f**k on his baby mother and other hoes who been known we been together this whole time while I just had my first child. This all goes to say that this man is a f**king coward!”
She also accused DaBaby of sleeping with his other baby mama and a plethora of groupies.
DaniLeigh appeared depressed, exhausted and unkempt as she raged at her baby daddy, who accused her of moving into his condo with their baby and 2 suitcases.
DaniLeigh, pictured in March, admitted she tried to play house with DaBaby in an effort to domesticate him, but he refused to play along.
“This all goes to say that this man is a f–king coward !!!!!” she shouted. She added that she was asleep after cooking him dinner when he came in with his assistants and tried to kick her out.
“Ima learn and Ima grow … but this right here ain’t it.. and I’m sorry to my baby that her father is kicking her out her home at 3 months,” she said.
Someone edited DaniLeigh’s Wikipedia page to drag DaBaby to say he went live on DaniLeigh’s Instagram to “gaslight, disrespect and embarrass both mother & child”.
K. Michelle Is Bestowing Blessings On Big Ol’ Botched Booties And More Sketchy Surgery Slipups In Latest Reality Endeavor
Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial: Jury begins deliberations
Jordan Turpin, 21, Reveals Terrifying Details On Escape From Parents To Save Siblings: I Was ‘Shaking’
Two Colorado ski areas delay opening due to unseasonably warm weather
Congrats, Queen! Amara La Negra Reveals The Gender Of Her Twin Baby Blessings—‘Voy A Tener Two ____’
Taking Care of Your Office Equipment Properly to Avoid Malfunctions
Aurora police arrest man for fatal shooting Sunday that killed 18-year-old
DaniLeigh facing assault charges after fight with DaBaby
VanEck Bitcoin Futures ETF Gets SEC Greenlight After Spot Rejection
Hailee Steinfeld Wears Rhinestone Bikini & Talks Having ‘Similar Energy’ With Florence Pugh On ‘Hawkeye’
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
CNN Resuming 24-Hour News Format, Majority of On-Air Talent To Be Fired in ‘Major Shakeup’
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
HEALTH4 days ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!