Khloé Kardashian Looks Incredibly Fit In Sexy Black Latex Bodysuit — Watch

Khloé Kardashian teased a sexy new latex bodysuit from her celebrity-favorite clothing brand Good American.
Khloé Kardashian modeled a new product from her clothing brand Good American. The media personality, 37, rocked a black latex bodysuit in a new video shared by Good American on Instagram on Monday, Nov. 15. The long sleeve bodysuit has a zipper for the cleavage section.
The new product will be available to shop on Thursday, Nov. 18. A version without sleeves will also be available in the Good Body collection, as well as a two-piece set. Good Body’s debut comes after Good American released RSVP Ready, a collection of sequin and polyester products ideal for the holiday gatherings ahead. In the shoes department, the brand brought back Cinder-f*cking-rella, a collection of pumps, heels, and wedges with transparent features that evoke Cinderella’s glass slipper.
Khloé launched Good American in 2016 with Emma Grede. The brand has been heralded for its size inclusivity, finding fans in Hollywood, too. Chrissy Teigen, Kelly Rowland, and Ashley Graham are among the celebrities who have been spotted in the brand’s denim. The View host Whoopi Goldberg is also a fan of the brand, having included Good American in a segment that spotlighted her favorite things.
The co-host recently turned 66 on Nov. 13. In a celebratory birthday show on The View on Friday, Nov. 12, a series of celebrity friends sent in celebratory video messages, including Khloé, who said she was “honored” that Whoopi loved her brand. “Happy birthday Whoopi!” her message began. “I am wishing you the most magical, beautiful and blessed birthday. I hope you have the best year, that you’re healthy, you’re happy, and that you are just staying as fabulous as ever.”
She added, “We all love, adore and appreciate you for all that you do and all that you give us, and I am just so honored to hear that you are a fan of Good American. I am the biggest fan of yours. I honor you and respect you and I wish you only beautiful blessings. Have the best birthday. Cheers to many, many more.” After the message aired, Whoopi showed off her Good American jeans to the audience and quipped, “I’m telling you, these jeans are fly!”
Blake Shelton and wife Gwen Stefani came together with Gwen’s ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, to cheer on son Apollo at his baseball game.
Family affair! Gwen Stefani, 52, spent some quality time with husband Blake Shelton, 45, on Sunday, cheering on Gwen’s seven-year-old son, Apollo, at his baseball game in Studio City, California. The couple, who tied the knot on July 3, were sitting a few bleachers in front of Gwen’s ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, 55, and were also joined by Gwen’s parents, Dennis and Patti Stefani. CHECK OUT THE PHOTOS HERE!
For the event Gwen wore a bright red Adidas tracksuit with the brand’s signature white stripes, matching the ensemble with her own signature: red lipstick. The “Hella Good” singer pulled her platinum blonde locks up into a messy bun and accessorized the sporty-chic look with pink-and-white checkered Vans slip-on sneakers. Blake, for his part, wore a black short-sleeve buttoned-down shirt, jeans, and brown boots, topping off his rustic country style with a white-and-green baseball cap.
As for Gavin, the Bush front man went casual for the sporting event, wearing a white t-shirt and olive green cargo pants. According to the Daily Mail, the doting dad stood up at many points during the game to take photos of his son, cheering him on from the sidelines. Gwen and Blake were also spotted earlier before the game, toting stadium chairs as Apollo walked alongside with his baseball mitt and a black backpack.
Ever since their divorce in 2015, Gwen and Gavin have remained a strong unit as co-parents, often attending their son’s sporting events separately, but within the same vicinity with no issue. In October, Gwen and Blake attended another baseball game for Apollo with Gavin also nearby in the stand while in July, the exes were spotted at Apollo’s football game keeping their cool on the sidelines.
The co-parenting “reunion” came after Gwen married Blake on July 3 in an intimate ceremony. Gwen also joined Blake onstage on July 18 for a performance in Wisconsin where the duo sang a country duet for the crowd.
John Mayer appeared to respond to one Taylor Swift fan’s DM and called out their hateful words by asking them if they ‘really hope’ that he ‘dies.’
John Mayer, 44, seems to be clapping back at Taylor Swift fans who are spreading hurtful words as they advise him to prepare for the upcoming rerelease of her 2010 album Speak Now, which features the song “Dear John,” which is allegedly written about him and his past relationship with Taylor. The attention on the “Your Body Is A Wonderland” singer comes after Taylor hyped up her supporters this weekend by bringing her past relationship with actor Jake Gyllenhaal back into the headlines when she rereleased her 2012 album Red on Friday along with the song “All Too Well,” which is apparently written about the former lovebirds’ romance.
“F–k yourself you ugly bitch I hope you choke on something,” one Instagram user wrote to John in a direct message, according to a screenshot that was shared on social media on Nov. 14. The user also sent a heart as well before adding, “Answer me you bitch.”
“I’ve been getting so many messages like these the past couple days,” John apparently wrote back to the user, which can be seen in the screenshot above. “I’m not upset, I just tend to have a curious mind and feel compelled to ask. Do you really hope that I die?”
After the screenshot was shared on the user’s TikTok page, it was deleted but she did confirm she responded to John’s message with a voice message that said she was a Taylor fan and was “dared” to send him the hateful DMs. “My friend literally dared me to do that,” she reportedly said in the recording while apologizing to John. “She’s a Taylor fan and like so am I. It was a dare. I’m sorry. I did not expect you to see.”
John seemed to respond one more time to the user with, “So it’s a fun thing people are doing without taking into account that I might see it and be affected by it? It’s 100 percent OK. Go forth and live happy and healthy!”
If this is the treatment Jake Gyllenhaal is getting I am waiting with gleeful anticipation to see what the internet is gonna do to John Mayer after Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)
The DM exchange made public comes around the same time Taylor fans aka “Swifties” have been taking to social media to mention John and their wonder about how “Dear John” and some of the other tracks supposedly written about him on Speak Now will affect him when it’s rereleased at an unknown date in the future. With lyrics like “Don’t you think I was too young to be messed with?” and “All the girls that you’ve run dry/Have tired, lifeless eyes/’Cause you burned them out,” it’s clear to see that Taylor’s opinion of John at the end of their relationship was anything but good, so it’s not surprising people would wonder how he would cope with being put in the mega Swiftie spotlight once again.
“If Taylor Swift ended Jake Gyllenhaal in a 13-minute film, imagine what she could do to John Mayer with ‘Dear John,’” one fan wrote on social media while another tagged him while writing, “Don’t get too comfortable, your day is coming @JohnMayer.”
John and Taylor reportedly dated from 2009 until early 2010 when she was 19 and he was 32.
‘The Real’s Jeannie Mai Jenkins dishes on the baby she’s expecting with husband Jeezy as she launches her new Jeannie X INC line!
Talk show co-host and Macy’s fashion designer Jeannie Mai Jenkins, 42, is getting ready to welcome her first child with rapper Jeezy, 44, but she has some fears about the delivery room! “Tearing my vagina!” is what Jeannie said she’s most scared of while talking to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY during an episode of TVTalk on Instagram Live. “[I’m scared of] making my perfect little taco [tear] from the floor up! I’m asking everybody what they think between C-section and [vaginal].”
Jeannie and her rapper husband met while she was working on the set of her talk show The Real. They began dating on the DL in 2018 after keeping in touch. But by 2019, they stepped out publicly and were taking photos together on the red carpet, as well as social media. The couple became engaged in April 2020, married March of 2021 and Jeannie announced her pregnancy news in a full circle moment on TV — where it all began — during the show’s season premiere in Sept. 2021.
One thing Jeannie isn’t down for that day is pain as she said she is signing up for an epidural no matter what as she decides which way to deliver! “I do want an epidural and believe in pain relief,” Jeanie admitted. “I’ve heard things on both sides. I don’t know which is better. I’m excited. I’m really excited about it but I want to choose the best path because I’m so scared of tearing. That’s the one thing I’ve heard is so painful. I want to walk around. I don’t want to be stuck sitting there because it’s such an intense surgery. I don’t know!”
Jeezy, who already has one son and one daughter from a previous relationship, is a pro and doting on his wife. “He’s great!” Jeanie said. “I would have to say, I’m shocked. He’s a father of 2 already so he knows this well. He’s funny. He makes me laugh which is so important and he knows how to be caring. Just the other day he was sitting there just rubbing coco butter on my belly. Just having your man ride this out with you is all we need. He really is so good at that. The baby is actually due on my birthday, January 4th. I’m like, “Baby, come out January 4th because I’m down for a double birthday.”
A double birthday right after the holidays and a successful clothing line launch is more than Jeanie could’ve hoped for right now as several of her pieces are already sold out. The line, which includes petite and plus size, offers a wide variety of designs such as dresses and coats and is completely affordable. “I’m really thankful to have such a variety of beautiful people of different lifestyles and cultures in my group of friends,” she said of the campaign which included some of her pals. “We had trans models, we had plus sized we had Muslim models, we had men. I think it was so important to show that beauty comes in all sorts of shapes and sizes.”