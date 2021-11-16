News
Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial: Jury begins deliberations
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — The jury began deliberating Tuesday at the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse after listening to dueling portrayals of him as a “wannabe soldier” who went looking for the trouble, or a concerned citizen who came under attack while trying to protect property.
The case went to the anonymous, 12-member jury after Rittenhouse himself, in an unusual move, was allowed by the judge to draw the slips of paper from a raffle drum that determined which of the 18 people who sat in judgment during the trial would decide his fate and which ones would be dismissed as alternates. That task is usually done by a courtroom clerk, not the defendant.
Rittenhouse, 18, faces life in prison if convicted as charged for using a AR-style semi-automatic rifle to kill two men and wound a third during a night of protests against racial injustice in Kenosha in the summer of 2020. The former police youth cadet is white, as were those he shot.
The resulting jury appeared to be overwhelmingly white.
Rittenhouse testified he acted in self-defense after coming under attack, while prosecutors argued he instigated the bloodshed. The case has become a flashpoint in the U.S. debate over guns, protests, vigilantism and law and order.
With a verdict near, Gov. Tony Evers said that 500 National Guard members would stand ready for duty in Kenosha if needed.
During closing arguments Monday, prosecutor Thomas Binger argued that Rittenhouse set the deadly chain of events in motion by bringing a semi-automatic rifle to a protest and menacing others, then walked off like a “hero in a Western.”
But Rittenhouse lawyer Mark Richards countered that Rittenhouse was ambushed by a “crazy person” he feared would wrest away his gun and use it to kill him.
Rittenhouse, then 17, had gone to Kenosha from his home in Antioch, Illinois, in what he said was an effort to protect property from rioters in the days after a Black man, Jacob Blake, was shot by a white Kenosha police officer.
Binger said Rittenhouse was “looking for trouble that night,” and he repeatedly showed the jury drone video that he said depicted Rittenhouse pointing the AR-style weapon at demonstrators.
“This is the provocation. This is what starts this incident,” the prosecutor declared. He added: “You lose the right to self-defense when you’re the one who brought the gun, when you are the one creating the danger, when you’re the one provoking other people.”
Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, now 28.
In making his case for self-defense on the witness stand, Rittenhouse said that Rosenbaum chased him down and made a grab for his rifle — testimony largely corroborated by video and some of the prosecution’s own witnesses.
As for Huber, he was gunned down after he was seen on video hitting Rittenhouse with a skateboard. And Grosskreutz admitted he had his own gun pointed at Rittenhouse when he was shot.
In his instructions to the jury, Circuit Judge Bruce Schroder said that to accept Rittenhouse’s claim of self-defense, the jurors must find that he believed there was an unlawful threat to him and that the amount of force he used was reasonable and necessary.
Two Colorado ski areas delay opening due to unseasonably warm weather
Unseasonably warm temperatures that are hampering snowmaking operations at Colorado ski resorts have forced Steamboat to postpone its opening one week from this Saturday to Nov. 27.
Winter Park will open as scheduled on Wednesday, officials there confirmed. Copper Mountain is scheduled to open on Monday and there has been no announcement to the contrary. Telluride tweeted Tuesday morning that its opening, previously scheduled for Thanksgiving Day, is now “targeted” for Dec. 3.
“Anyone who has been in Steamboat, or has been anxiously watching our mountain cameras, knows that Mother Nature hasn’t been cooperating this pre-season,” Steamboat vice president of resort operations Dave Hunter said in a news release. “Normally this time of year we have more than 20 inches of snowfall that has remained (not melted), a 10- to 20-inch mid-mountain base, and 200 hours of snowmaking under our belt. This year we haven’t been able to capitalize on extended snowmaking temperatures and windows with only eight hours of total snowmaking.”
Steamboat snowmakers are expecting more favorable conditions later this week and next week, according to the release, “making Nov. 27 a realistic opening day.”
Winter Park spokeswoman Jen Miller confirmed that Winter Park will open Wednesday but couldn’t yet say how much terrain will be available to skiers and riders.
“We’re still evaluating what we can open,” Miller said Tuesday morning.
At Purgatory Resort in southwest Colorado, officials are expected to make a decision on Wednesday regarding whether they can open on Saturday as scheduled.
Aurora police arrest man for fatal shooting Sunday that killed 18-year-old
Police have arrested a man in connection with a shooting that killed one 18-year-old on Sunday in Aurora.
Abel Vargas, 18, was arrested and charged with manslaughter.
Police say Vargas produced an AR-15 rifle to show to a person he knew. Vargas was handling the firearm when he pulled the trigger, fatally shooting the person, according to Aurora police.
The two were meeting in the 13000 block of East 33rd Place.
The 18-year-old who was shot later died in the hospital.
The Adams County Coroner’s Office has yet to release the dead 18-year-old’s identity.
The shooting is being prosecuted by the 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.
Here’s how close Missouri and Illinois are to being vaccinated against COVID-19
(NEXSTAR) – In December, it will be one year since the first COVID vaccine was administered in the U.S. It’s time to do a progress report.
While many health experts are moving away from the idea of herd immunity, vaccinating against COVID-19 is still the best way to protect people from the virus, they say – especially when it comes to serious and deadly cases. How well are we doing at vaccinating people?
Below is the percentage of each state’s population that is fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
The states with the highest percentage of fully vaccinated people are some of the smallest, including Connecticut, Rhode Island and Vermont. States in the rural West and the South have some of the lowest vaccination rates. West Virginia has the lowest rate of all 50 states, with just 41% of its population fully vaccinated.
A person is considered fully vaccinated when they receive two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine, or one dose of Johnson & Johnson.
- Alabama: 46%
- Alaska: 54%
- Arizona: 54%
- Arkansas: 49%
- California: 62%
- Colorado: 63%
- Connecticut: 71%
- Delaware: 61%
- Florida: 61%
- Georgia: 49%
- Hawaii: 60%
- Idaho: 45%
- Illinois: 62%
- Indiana: 50%
- Iowa: 56%
- Kansas: 54%
- Kentucky: 52%
- Louisiana: 48%
- Maine: 72%
- Maryland: 67%
- Massachusetts: 70%
- Michigan: 54%
- Minnesota: 62%
- Mississippi: 46%
- Missouri: 50%
- Montana: 51%
- Nebraska: 57%
- Nevada: 54%
- New Hampshire: 64%
- New Jersey: 67%
- New Mexico: 63%
- New York: 68%
- North Carolina: 54%
- North Dakota: 48%
- Ohio: 53%
- Oklahoma: 51%
- Oregon: 64%
- Pennsylvania: 62%
- Rhode Island: 72%
- South Carolina: 51%
- South Dakota: 54%
- Tennessee: 49%
- Texas: 54%
- Utah: 55%
- Vermont: 72%
- Virginia: 64%
- Washington: 64%
- West Virginia: 41%
- Wisconsin: 59%
- Wyoming: 45%
The vaccination rates above are from the New York Times’ COVID-19 tracking project using data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. We rounded each number to the nearest percentage point.
Note that even if everyone who is eligible to receive a vaccine did so, the numbers in every state still wouldn’t be 100%. That’s because there is no coronavirus vaccine approved for children under 5 years old, so they can’t be vaccinated yet. The U.S. Census Bureau estimates about 6% of people in the country are under 5.
With the Pfizer vaccine’s emergency use authorization just recently expanding to children ages 5 to 11, we may see some jumps in states’ vaccination rates in the coming weeks.
