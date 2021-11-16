News
Luka Doncic, Mavericks snap Nuggets’ five-game winning streak
Luka Doncic faded back and sized up his MVP defender. As spectacular as Nikola Jokic was Monday night, not even he could contend with Doncic’s trademark shot.
The Dallas Mavericks snapped Denver’s five-game winning streak, knocking off the Nuggets 111-101 on the second night of a back-to-back. Since 2018-19, the Nuggets owned the best record in the NBA on no rest, but they fell to 28-12 in such situations with Monday’s loss.
Jokic poured in a season-high 35 points on 15-of-26 shooting. His 16 rebounds were also a team high, and his six assists were second only to Monte Morris’ eight.
But Doncic (23 points, 11 assists) was sensational. The Mavericks outscored the Nuggets 32-18 in the fourth quarter, starting with a run on Denver’s second unit. That extended to the Nuggets’ starters, who faded down the stretch.
Dallas’ bench outscored Denver’s 27-16 in the loss.
Now 9-5 on the season, the Nuggets get a few days off before Thursday’s home game against Philadelphia.
The Mavs whittled what was once a 13-point, third-quarter deficit to just 81-77 heading into the final quarter. Kristaps Porzingis rained in 12 of his 29 points in the third quarter alone, as Jokic did his best to keep up with his streaky outside shooting.
Whether it was Dwight Powell, Boban Marjanovic or Willie Cauley-Stein, Jokic made light work of his defensive matchup, baiting and dancing his way into easy baskets. He was sitting on 25 points on 11-of-16 from the field heading into the fourth quarter.
The Nuggets needed every bit of that scoring punch without Michael Porter Jr. and Will Barton, who both missed Monday’s game with low back pain. It was Porter’s fifth consecutive missed game and Barton’s second. Second-year forward Zeke Nnaji missed Monday’s contest, too, with an ankle injury.
Despite their uncanny success on back-to-backs, Nuggets coach Michael Malone was still anxious about Monday’s set.
“You get to bed late (after Sunday’s win vs. Portland), try to give these guys some rest during the day, and then you get them prepared mentally,” Malone said. “You have a walk-through, you watch some film, watch their personnel and you remind them why we were able to beat them the last game that we played them.”
In their first meeting this season, Denver’s defense showed out.
On Monday, Denver’s 58-49 halftime lead was buoyed by Jokic, but he was hardly alone. Morris scored 11 in the first half, predominantly off his mid-range mastery, and Aaron Gordon added nine points and three rebounds. Jokic had a team-high 13 points and 10 rebounds, his production helping to take the sting out of 30 combined points from Porzingis and Doncic.
When Jokic sat, reserve Bol Bol played perhaps his most significant minutes of the season. He was active on both ends of the floor, contesting shots and finishing several looks inside. On one sequence, Bol challenged a Dallas dunk attempt and then hammered home a transition dunk. The two-way play got his teammates up and drew an inspired applause from Malone.
Sunset Hills police officer dies suddenly at age 47
SUNSET HILLS, Mo. — Sunset Hills police officer Christy Meier died suddenly Friday morning after working an overnight shift at the department. She was 47.
“It was a complete shock,” Sunset Hills Police Chief Stephen Dodge said.
Dodge said it was a normal overnight shift for Meier. She clocked into work at 7 p.m. Thursday and left around 7 a.m. Friday.
“She went home, and saw her husband, and went to sleep,” said Dodge. “(She) went to bed, and he went to work, and then he came home. He found her. Christy has always been very healthy, vibrant, and to get that phone call is…It’s one of your worst nightmares as a chief to find out one of your officers has passed away.”
Meier leaves behind a husband, two children, and grandchildren. Dodge said she loved her family, playing bingo, and fishing with her husband.
“She’s cruising along, healthy as can be, and then next thing you know, out of nowhere,” Dodge said.
The family and department are awaiting autopsy results.
Christy Meier had been a police officer for 14 years. She spent the last seven with Sunset Hills Police Department. Before that, she was with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department from 2007 to 2013.
“During Christy Meier’s seven years of service to our community, we received numerous compliments from citizens for her compassion and caring attitude. More important than her work, however, was that she shared her love with her children, family, and friends,” said Jefferson County Sheriff Dave Marshak.
Dodge said she was a brave officer who received multiple awards for her heroism. He recalled the time she responded to a fiery car crash and helped pull victims out of the burning car.
“She was a very highly-decorated police officer, loved the community she served, very outgoing,” said Dodge. “She was the type of officer who didn’t just drive through your neighborhood but stopped and say hi and strike up a conversation with you.”
Dodge said since the Sunset Hills Police Department is small, it’s hard on the officers. He said a counseling team is available for officers in the department.
“The Sunset Hills Police Department is hurting right now,” he said. “Her family is hurting right now, so if you can keep my officers and her friends and family in your thoughts and prayers it would be appreciated.”
Officers in the department are wearing black mourning bands on their badges, and there is black bunting outside of the department to honor a life taken too soon.
Dodge said Back Stoppers is presenting the family with a $10,000 check.
West St. Louis County residents say Kiefer Creek Road scene of too many deadly crashes
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The heartache over Sunday’s deadly, one-car crash involving five teens continues to hit the west St. Louis county community hard. A memorial of cards and flowers surrounded the tree where a Nissan Maxima traveling east on Kiefer Creek Road near Forest Valley Road crashed and went up in flames Sunday morning.
Authorities identified the victims Monday as 16-year-old Cole Anello, 15-year-old Rhegan Sajben, and 15-year-old Jacob Keifer. The two survivors taken to the hospital are a 16-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl. Accident reconstruction investigations typically take several weeks so it will be some time before investigators know more about why the car slammed into the tree.
Janice Dudley lives near the scene of the crash and hopes St Louis County examines whether anything can be done to prevent another tragedy.
“We’re just losing too many people and they’re young people,” she said.
In 2012, Dudley called 911 after a Chevy Malibu drove off the road and ended up in the creek.
Dudley said the amount of tragedy she has witnessed has taken an emotional toll.
“Even though we don’t know the people, it leaves a lasting impression and you,” she said.
Tom Odlum was the first neighbor on the scene of Sunday’s tragedy.
“We’ve lived here for about 30 years, and we’ve seen probably five deaths,” he said.
Kiefer Creek Road has some windy stretches, but the area of the crash is straight.
“It turns into a drag strip from time to time,” said Odlum.
The speed limit is 40 miles per hour and some drivers say it’s not unusual to see deer in the area, especially this time of the year.
On Monday, St. Louis County officials did not have a total for the number of crashes that have taken place on Kiefer Creek Road near Forest Valley Road in recent years. St. Louis County Councilman Mark Harder represents the area. He said it’s difficult to know what changes could be made before the investigation into the crash is completed.
Willernie: Man arrested after threatening his girlfriend with a knife and setting fire
A Willernie man who allegedly threatened his girlfriend with a knife and set a fire in his house on Sunday has been charged with two felonies in Washington County District Court in Stillwater.
Travis Emerfoll, 44, of Willernie, was charged Monday with first-degree arson and domestic assault. He was being held Monday night in the Washington County Jail in Stillwater.
Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a house in the 200 block of Wildwood Road in Willernie about 1:40 a.m. Sunday on a report of a man with a knife threatening people inside the home.
Upon arrival, deputies observed Emerfoll talking to the owner of the home while “holding a large silver knife in his hand,” according to the criminal complaint.
Deputies ordered Emerfoll to drop the knife, but he refused. He then ran inside the house and locked the front door behind him, according to the complaint. Two other women, one of whom was his girlfriend, were inside the house.
Emerfoll attempted to kick down the door of a bedroom to reach his girlfriend and then used the knife to try and pry it open, the complaint states. He also threatened to punch her.
The girlfriend told deputies he “did get physical with her by slapping her in the face and punching her in the chest,” the complaint states.
While inside the house, deputies used less-lethal options, but Emerfoll did not comply to their demands to put the knife down, the complaint states. The SWAT team arrived at the residence to assist.
“Emerfoll continued to barricade himself in the home and lit multiple blankets and other clothing on fire,” the complaint states. Deputies “had to extinguish these fires, which did cause some damage to the home. After lengthy negotiating, Emerfoll surrendered to law enforcement and was taken into custody.”
Emerfoll has at least two prior qualified domestic violence-related convictions: violation of an order for protection from 2012 and a felony domestic assault from 2018, according to the complaint.
