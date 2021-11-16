News
Man sentenced to 48 years in prison for Wheat Ridge deadly stabbing
The First Judicial District Court has sentenced a man to 48 years in prison for a deadly stabbing in Wheat Ridge.
In September 2021, a Jefferson County jury found Clinton Eugene Priest, 54, guilty of second-degree murder and first-degree assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury in the death of Robert Miller, 32.
According to the arrest affidavit, on Sept. 23, 2020, Priest’s son, Clinton Priest, 29, called Wheat Ridge Police because his father returned home from the bar with blood on his clothing and body.
Within minutes, police responded to a call for a man found bleeding in the parking lot of the Rambling Rose bar on West 44th Avenue. The victim, later identified as Miller, was taken to the hospital with what appeared to be stab wounds. He died a short time later.
Read the full story from our partner at thedenverchannel.com.
News
City of Glenwood Springs pledges $50,000 to help repair Hanging Lake trail after mudslides
The City of Glenwood Springs is pledging $50,000 for repairs to the Hanging Lake trail system, which was severely damaged in July from debris flows.
The city said it will make the donation to the National Forest Foundation, the nonprofit partner of the U.S. Forest Service.
Restoring this area is critical to not only the people responsible for the lands, but also for local communities’ small businesses and tourism.
The debris slides around Hanging Lake and Glenwood Canyon were an off-and-on problem throughout the summer, with every storm bringing the potential to loosen soil burned from the 2020 Grizzly Creek Fire and send it flowing downhill across Interstate 70. The interstate was closed multiple times due to occurring mudslides or the threat of mudslides. In total, the debris flows left 16 million pounds of rock, mud and debris on the road.
Read the full story from our partner at thedenverchannel.com.
News
Man who shot, killed 13-year-old boy in Englewood sentenced to 32 years in prison
A man who was convicted in the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy in Englewood in 2019 will spend more than thirty years in prison.
Provided by 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office
Antonio Pulido Mendez
Arapahoe County District Court Judge Elizabeth Weishaupl sentenced 19-year-old Antonio Pulido Mendez, of Littleton, to 32 years in prison last Tuesday for the death of Jonah Hirsh.
The deadly shooting occurred during a robbery attempt in an alleyway in the area of S. Bannock St. and W. Jefferson Ave. on July 14, 2019.
Mendez and three other men met Jonah and his older cousin in the alley, as the boy and his cousin expected to sell drugs to the four men. But Mendez and the other three set up the drug deal with the intent to rob Jonah and the cousin, according to authorities.
News
Vikings’ Harrison Smith expected off COVID list soon
After missing two games while on the COVID-19 reserve list, Vikings star safety Harrison Smith is in line to return Sunday against Green Bay.
Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer said Monday on a Zoom call with the media that Smith will be back at the TCO Performance Center on Wednesday after being placed on the list Nov. 7. Smith sat out the 34-31 overtime loss that day at Baltimore and Sunday’s 27-20 win at the Los Angeles Chargers. Unvaccinated players who test positive are required to quarantine a minimum of 10 days.
The Vikings on Monday placed fullback Jake Bargas on the COVID-19 reserve practice squad list, giving them four players on the 53-man roster list and three on the practice squad list. But several players, including Smith, are soon expected to be cleared to return.
Zimmer said center Garrett Bradbury, placed on the 53-man list Nov. 4, and guard Dakota Dozier, put on the practice squad list Nov. 5 and later hospitalized, were both back Monday at the facility. However, no roster move was immediately made on either, who are both fully vaccinated.
“Saw Dakota (Monday) for the first time, and he’s doing good. … And Garrett is good, too,” said center Mason Cole.
Zimmer said linebacker Ryan Connelly, placed on the 53-man list Nov. 8, is expected back at the facility Wednesday or Thursday, and that defensive end Kenny Willekes, placed on the 53-man list last Friday, still must “pass a couple tests” to return. Vaccinated players who test positive can return sooner than in 10 days if they have two negative tests separated by 24 hours.
The other player on a COVID-19 list is practice squad tackle Timon Parris.
The Vikings had six starters out against the Chargers, and as many as four could be back to face the Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. In addition to Smith and Bradbury in line to return, linebacker Anthony Barr (knee) could be back and cornerback Patrick Peterson (hamstring) is eligible to return after being on injured reserve for three games. Asked about Smith, Barr and Peterson playing Sunday, Zimmer said he’s “hopeful.”
The other two starters out were defensive end Danielle Hunter (shoulder) and Michael Pierce (elbow). Hunter is out for the season, and Pierce must be on injured reserve at least two more games.
DEION DIALS IN
Zimmer was talking on the Zoom call when Deion Sanders called his cell phone. Zimmer had been trying for two weeks to reach Sanders, who had been hospitalized, so he took the call.
The first time Zimmer picked up, the line soon went dead. But the hall of fame defensive back called back, and Zimmer spoke to him.
“How are you feeling?’’ Zimmer said to Sanders, who had been hospitalized after complications from foot surgery. “I’m on an interview right now with the media, you’re on speaker.”
The loquacious Sanders, who played for Dallas in the 1990s when Zimmer was a Cowboys assistant, didn’t turn down a chance to talk.
“Hey everybody, that’s a big win my man had yesterday,’’ Sanders said. “I picked him. I knew he was going to be dominant yesterday. You weren’t going to let no young coach (first-year Chargers coach Brandon Staley) beat you, I know you better than that.”
Sanders told Zimmer he has been feeling “better and better every day.”
Zimmer went back to talking to the media. He was asked what other very notable people he has on his cell phone.
“Kenny Chesney,’’ Zimmer said. “(Bill) Parcells. I got a few.”
COOK’S MINDSET
Zimmer was asked after Sunday’s game if he was concerned about running back Dalvin Cook’s mindset against the Chargers after a former girlfriend last week filed a lawsuit, alleging she was assaulted by him last November. Cook has said he is innocent.
“Dalvin is an extremely resilient, competitive person that is a great team leader,” Zimmer said. “I’m proud of him. I love the way he plays. I love the heart that he brings. He’s one of my favorite players of all time.”
Cook, who carried 24 times for 94 yards against the Chargers, has not been made available for comment since the game.
