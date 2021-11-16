Man sentenced to 48 years in prison for Wheat Ridge deadly stabbing

After missing two games while on the COVID-19 reserve list, Vikings star safety Harrison Smith is in line to return Sunday against Green Bay.

Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer said Monday on a Zoom call with the media that Smith will be back at the TCO Performance Center on Wednesday after being placed on the list Nov. 7. Smith sat out the 34-31 overtime loss that day at Baltimore and Sunday’s 27-20 win at the Los Angeles Chargers. Unvaccinated players who test positive are required to quarantine a minimum of 10 days.

The Vikings on Monday placed fullback Jake Bargas on the COVID-19 reserve practice squad list, giving them four players on the 53-man roster list and three on the practice squad list. But several players, including Smith, are soon expected to be cleared to return.

Zimmer said center Garrett Bradbury, placed on the 53-man list Nov. 4, and guard Dakota Dozier, put on the practice squad list Nov. 5 and later hospitalized, were both back Monday at the facility. However, no roster move was immediately made on either, who are both fully vaccinated.

“Saw Dakota (Monday) for the first time, and he’s doing good. … And Garrett is good, too,” said center Mason Cole.

Zimmer said linebacker Ryan Connelly, placed on the 53-man list Nov. 8, is expected back at the facility Wednesday or Thursday, and that defensive end Kenny Willekes, placed on the 53-man list last Friday, still must “pass a couple tests” to return. Vaccinated players who test positive can return sooner than in 10 days if they have two negative tests separated by 24 hours.

The other player on a COVID-19 list is practice squad tackle Timon Parris.

The Vikings had six starters out against the Chargers, and as many as four could be back to face the Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. In addition to Smith and Bradbury in line to return, linebacker Anthony Barr (knee) could be back and cornerback Patrick Peterson (hamstring) is eligible to return after being on injured reserve for three games. Asked about Smith, Barr and Peterson playing Sunday, Zimmer said he’s “hopeful.”

The other two starters out were defensive end Danielle Hunter (shoulder) and Michael Pierce (elbow). Hunter is out for the season, and Pierce must be on injured reserve at least two more games.

DEION DIALS IN

Zimmer was talking on the Zoom call when Deion Sanders called his cell phone. Zimmer had been trying for two weeks to reach Sanders, who had been hospitalized, so he took the call.

The first time Zimmer picked up, the line soon went dead. But the hall of fame defensive back called back, and Zimmer spoke to him.

“How are you feeling?’’ Zimmer said to Sanders, who had been hospitalized after complications from foot surgery. “I’m on an interview right now with the media, you’re on speaker.”

The loquacious Sanders, who played for Dallas in the 1990s when Zimmer was a Cowboys assistant, didn’t turn down a chance to talk.

“Hey everybody, that’s a big win my man had yesterday,’’ Sanders said. “I picked him. I knew he was going to be dominant yesterday. You weren’t going to let no young coach (first-year Chargers coach Brandon Staley) beat you, I know you better than that.”

Sanders told Zimmer he has been feeling “better and better every day.”

Zimmer went back to talking to the media. He was asked what other very notable people he has on his cell phone.

“Kenny Chesney,’’ Zimmer said. “(Bill) Parcells. I got a few.”

COOK’S MINDSET

Zimmer was asked after Sunday’s game if he was concerned about running back Dalvin Cook’s mindset against the Chargers after a former girlfriend last week filed a lawsuit, alleging she was assaulted by him last November. Cook has said he is innocent.

“Dalvin is an extremely resilient, competitive person that is a great team leader,” Zimmer said. “I’m proud of him. I love the way he plays. I love the heart that he brings. He’s one of my favorite players of all time.”

Cook, who carried 24 times for 94 yards against the Chargers, has not been made available for comment since the game.