Memorial grows at Ballwin crash site where 3 teens were killed, 2 injured
BALLWIN, Mo. – Friends and family members are mourning three teenagers killed in a fiery car wreck in Ballwin early Sunday morning.
The crash near Kiefer Creek Road critically injured two more teens, who are recovering in the hospital. Police said the five teens were in a Nissan Maxima when it veered off the road, struck a tree, and caught fire around 4:00 a.m.
On Monday, several people stopped by the crash site to cover the tree with cards, teddy bears, and flowers.
“I pray the rosary every day,” said resident Michael Knollhoff, who visited the memorial. “These families are going through a lot right now, and I pray for everybody every day.”
The teens who died in the crash were identified Monday as Cole Anello, 16, Rhegan Sajben, 15, and Jacob Keifer, 15.
Anello was a sophomore and lacrosse player at De Smet Jesuit High School. Police said he was driving the vehicle. Sajben and Keifer both attended Marquette High School.
“Cole was an awesome person, standout guy,” said De Smet lacrosse coach Rob Hutchison. “He was everything you want in a player, the drive, the ability to be a good teammate. He was an awesome young man.”
Police identified the two surviving victims as a 16-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy but did not release their names.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation. Both high schools said they will have grief counselors on hand to help to support the students and staff in the days and weeks ahead.
MoDOT: Pay is to blame for lack of workers to clear winter roads
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – It’s going to take a lot longer to clear snow off Missouri roads this winter and the Missouri Department of Transportation said it’s nobody’s fault but our own.
MoDOT said they need 200 to 300 seasonal workers to help and clear winter weather but this year, the director of the department said they are nowhere near that. Neighboring states like Kansas and Illinois are paying $5 to $10 more per hour than Missouri.
“We’re losing some of our very talented engineers for $20,000 and $30,000 more per year than they make here at MoDOT,” MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna said Monday. “We’re well over probably $3 an hour off-market for what is being paid by the private sector by municipalities around the state.”
The department is on track to lose 800 employees this year McKenna said in an interview Monday. Normally, he said healthy turnover for MoDOT is about 250 workers a year.
“For the last seven straight months, we’ve lost over 70 people a month and over the last four months it’s been over 80,” McKenna said. “This has been a problem for many years, and we just haven’t gotten the job done and addressed it and frankly the issue is we’re not competitive in the market with the skills of our labor force.”
Although the federal infrastructure bill that President Biden signed Monday is bringing more than $7 billion to the state for roads and bridges, with low-paying wages, McKenna said he’s concerned more might leave MoDOT.
“Everyone knows there’s a lot more work coming and there’s a high demand for knowledge, skill, and ability for infrastructure work,” McKenna said.
After some parts of the state saw snow flurries Friday, MoDOT is warning drivers, patience is going to be key this winter.
“We’re several hundred people below when we look at planning for winter,” McKenna said.
In total, MoDOT has roughly 1,500 pieces of equipment, McKenna said, and he believes the department has enough people to staff all equipment which takes around 3,400 employees. He said the department is limited on overtime but it’s not because of money.
“With the limitation of people we can’t necessarily safely have people doing things like plowing in inclement weather much beyond that 12-hour window,” McKenna said. “There’s only so much capacity for overtime.”
Normally the department has a few hundred seasonal workers to help with snow and ice removal, but this year it has been a struggle. McKenna said the starting wage for a MoDOT driver is $14.75.
“We actually advertised that in Kansas City and got lampooned on social media as being almost completely out of touch with reality,” McKenna said.
Over in Kansas, the state’s transportation department is advertising seasonal truck drivers for $25 an hour. In Illinois, it’s $20.55 to work for IDOT.
MoDOT is aware of the wage gap but says their hands are tied when it comes to giving employees a pay raise.
“The legislature has budgetary appropriation authority,” McKenna said. “I think the commission [Missouri Highway and Transportation Commission] is concerned that our attempts in the last several years have been received and fully funded, but some of this is self-inflicted over the years.”
McKenna said in the last five years, the department has lost nearly 60% of its employees. Currently, the department has 5,000 employees but is fully staffed at 5,600.
“We know it’s going to take us longer to do our job this winter and if there are severe conditions, we are going to make sure we are communicating that to the public,” McKenna said. “we know there’s going to be some frustration, we anticipate that, but know that we are working throughout the duration until we get the job done.”
Even with a lack of snowplow and salt truck drivers this year, policies for clearing the roads haven’t changed. Interstates and highways will still be the priority and will be cleared off first.
MoDOT applicant must be 18 years old and have a CDL. McKenna said if an applicant doesn’t have his or her license, MoDOT will offer training to help.
Visit MoDOT.org for information on job openings.
Missouri State Senate President takes step toward U.S. Senate run
ST. LOUIS–An already crowded field of declared candidates for Missouri’s open U.S. Senate seat in 2022 could be getting bigger.
Dave Schatz, the Sullivan native and current Senate president pro tem who represents parts of West St. Louis County and Franklin County in Jefferson City, filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission declaring a statement of candidacy for the race on Monday. He is term-limited and cannot seek another term in the state legislature.
Candidates cannot officially file with the Missouri Secretary of State’s office until February.
Schatz has reportedly been mulling a campaign over the last few months. In April, he told the Missouri Independent, “I do not have the name recognition that some of the candidates have out there, so every day that goes by before that occurs is a day that is a missed opportunity to work on that.”
Former Missouri Governor Eric Greitens, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, U.S. Reps Billy Long and Vicky Hartzler, and St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey have all announced their plans to run to succeed the retiring Roy Blunt. U.S. Rep. Jason Smith has made no secret that he’s considering the race but has said he’s in no rush to make any announcement until January.
St. Louis Area Foodbank facing supply chain issues ahead of holidays
BRIDGETON, Mo. – From shipping delays to empty shelves, supply chain issues are impacting multiple industries across the U.S. – and local food banks are also feeling the pinch.
Michelle Madaras, the director of communications and marketing for the St. Louis Area Foodbank, said the nonprofit is seeing a decrease in donations from retailers ahead of the holidays.
“Some of our retailers that are big donors, we’re noticing some of them fall off as they try to cater to their own customers,” said Madaras. “Same thing goes for manufacturers that donate to us as well. So, we’re really asking for the community to step in to help make sure everybody has what they need this holiday season.”
Higher prices at the pump and rising food costs are contributing to some hurdles the St. Louis Area Foodbank is working hard to overcome.
The food bank is hoping to fill its shelves with groceries from the St. Louis Boy Scouts’ 36th annual Scouting for Food Drive. More than 27,000 Scouts, parents, and volunteers distributed plastic bags to households throughout the area last weekend.
On Nov. 20, they will return to pick up the bags, filled with canned foods and non-perishable items.
“We’re very much hoping the St. Louis area will continue to support us at the 36th annual Scouting for Food Drive,” said Madaras. “The Boy Scouts will be out Saturday collecting your donations. We also need can openers because we’re noticing some people are having trouble opening the food that you’re donating. So, if you do have that as well that would be great as well to add to your bag of donations.”
The St. Louis Area Foodbank is hoping the community pitches in during their season of giving to give others the gift of hunger relief.
