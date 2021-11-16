Home Improvement
Need Help Creating a Cleaning Checklist for AirBnb and Vacation Rentals?
Whether you are renting out your home through Airbnb or planning a family gathering at your vacation property a cleaning plan is key. Before you pack a bag or post a listing, your residence needs to be clean, organized and ready to be enjoyed. The following is a Must Have Cleaning Solution Checklist.
Cleaning Checklist for your Airbnb or Vacation Home
1. The Bathroom
Bathtub, shower, sink and floor tiles scrubbed, sanitized, and shined between rental check-ins or vacation stays. The inside and outside of the toilet, under the rim, and around the tile needs to be cleaned and sanitized also. Don’t forget the mirrors. They will need that glass cleaner shine to make sure you or your guest’s reflections are crystal clear. Instead of a candle, use a plug-in fragrance. Citrus or floral is the best bathroom choices. Oh, and don’t forget to restock the toilet paper.A few stacked under the sink works great.
2. The Kitchen
Start with the sink and scour with a bleach product. Next clean and polish faucets and knobs. Also, with garbage disposals run baking soda and white vinegar through it. Now the refrigerator. Even if empty wipe down and sanitized. A tip is to keep a box of baking soda with the top half-open in the refrigerator between stays. Wipe down and sanitize counters, also do the window sills and counter rims. You may need to take a toothbrush with baking soda or grout cleaner to the tile grout. The stove needs attention, too. Clean the hood with a grease-cutting agent, as well the inside of the stove, and stove top. If the stove has a self-cleaning function run that too. A thorough sweeping of the floor, especially in the corners, is necessary before a mop with sanitizing floor cleaner. Adding a plug-in fragrance will cut the cleanser smell.
3. The Bedroom
Clean sheets and duvet are everything. Vacuum every part of the room, even under the bed. Dryer sheets in the drawers will also give off a fresh, clean scent. Be sure the drawer liners are clean and replace them if torn or damaged. You can add a plug-in fragrance here, too. Clean linen is the best choice. Don’t forget about the closet – it will need to be vacuumed and aired out. A partially opened box of baking soda or some dryer sheets in the closet between visits is also key to fresh, non-musty closets, too.
4. Living Rooms/Common Spaces
Living rooms, dens and dining areas need a good vacuuming and/or sweep and wet mopping between visits. Dusting and cleaning all wood surfaces with furniture cleaners is also important, too. Glass cleaner on the television screen or any glass cupboard doors is key, as is light spraying of fabric refresher on all furniture cushions. Be sure to check all light fixtures to make sure the bulbs are working, and don’t forget to dust lampshades inside, as well as outside. Vacuum and wipe down all air and heater vents, too.
Once the cleaning checklist is complete you’ll want to do a walk-through. Think of it as entering a new home or hotel room and see how it looks. Careful attention to all rooms will ensure a happy visit to your Vacation home with friends and family, as well as happy Airbnb customers who will be rating your space after their visit. You’ll want the best ratings every time!
The best bet for the best ratings and a clean Airbnb or vacation property is hiring a Maid Service. They’re not just for permanent homes and offices!
Home Improvement
Building a Full Carcass Kitchen Cabinet
A full carcass is commonly known as a kitchen cabinet box. Base kitchen cabinet boxes are built with two sides known as gable ends, a bottom and a back. Upper cabinets normally have two gable ends, a top, bottom and a back board. Base cabinet boxes do not require a top board because the countertop normally covers that opening.
Ordinarily, when constructing full carcasses using a Euro cabinet leg, the top and bottom boards are attached to the gable ends. The result is that the width of the top and bottom boards will determine the width of the interior of the carcass because the gable ends are attached to these boards through the use of simple butt joints. The back board will then cover all the edges of the top, bottom and gable end components of your kitchen cabinet boxes.
Full 5/8″ back boards are great because they stiffen the box and allow for easier mounting of the cabinet onto the wall. Moreover, these full back boards help to prevent racking or twisting which may sometimes occur while mounting the cabinet onto a flawed wall.
The carcass is assembled as follows. You first apply glue to the bottom panel biscuit slots and the biscuits, and then glue them in place. Next you need to spread the glue in the dados and put in the shelf. Add glue to the side panel biscuit slots. It is easier to begin at the top by squeezing some glue onto the top slot. Thereafter, spread the glue with a brush and smear whatever comes out down towards the next slot, in order to have glue on the entire bottom of the side panel. Do this until all the slots are completely filled with glue then assemble the bottom, add the top saucer and clamp it all together, ensuring everything is square.
After building the full carcass, you may apply tape to the exposed front edges which forms the basic Euro cabinet. Alternatively, you may build a ¾” solid wood face frame to cover the exposed edges thereby creating a hybrid North American traditional style cabinet. Both these full carcass designs are very popular with homeowners.
The material most ideally suited for kitchen cabinet construction is 5/8″ melamine coated particle board (MCPB). You will find that MCPB cabinet boxes built with butt joinery and fastened with 2″ particle core board screws to be very strong, especially if 5/8″ material is used for all the parts.
Home Improvement
The Advantages and Disadvantages of Leather Beds
Leather is renowned for its durability, comfort and aesthetics which make it a great choice for bedroom furniture.
Leather beds have become extremely popular in recent years as they are stylish and easy to clean which make them a highly practical and attractive choice. Some people, however, do believe that leather is not a sensible choice for a bedroom due to the high price and modern look and style.
To help you decide whether a leather bed is the right choice for your bedroom take a look at these advantages and disadvantages of investing in a new bed made of real or faux leather.
Advantages
o The main benefit of a leather bed is that they bring style and elegance to a room. The smooth finish and clean lines of these beds suit modern bedrooms perfectly.
o Just because a bed is made from leather, it doesn’t mean that brown is the only colour available. Leather is available in every shade from black and chocolate brown through to cream and white so you are sure to find a colour to match your bedroom decor.
o Leather beds are very easy to maintain and can be wiped clean with a cloth or vacuumed to remove dust. You can give your leather bed a good clean with a damp cloth to remove any grime and using natural soap can often get rid of tough stains.
o Leather is extremely durable and actually looks better as it ages. Even if your leather bed receives the odd scratch, mark or worn patch, this can actually enhance the look of the leather.
Disadvantages
o Real leather beds can be quite expensive but it is best to invest in quality leather if you want durability and a great look. Although faux cheap leather beds can look good, it’s difficult to beat the elegant look of genuine leather. If you opt for a kingsize leather bed then you could pay anything around £800 for a quality item.
o If you are vegetarian then you may feel that real leather beds are not an ethical choice so you could choose a faux leather bed instead, if you wanted a similar look to genuine leather.
o If you have a very traditional bedroom then the modern look of leather beds could seem out of place. However, if you look around you should be able to find a more classic design with a scrolled top such as the leather sleigh beds which will suit a traditionally decorated room.
Leather beds are a superb choice for a durable, comfortable and elegant bed. If you have the money then investing in the best bed you can afford will mean you will have an attractive addition to your bedroom for many years.
Home Improvement
Giving Your Makeshift Home Office A Makeover
Now that the coronavirus pandemic of 2020/2021 is over a year old in the United States, many workers have been forced into remote office work. As a practicing chiropractor of over 36 years, I’ve had many patients who are in this position. I recently had a patient who has been remoting gave me some interesting information about what her company is doing to help. This article will describe what her company is doing to help employees who are working from home. Some of these ideas might be examples other businesses could implement and will also be applicable to anyone who is self-employed and for those whose companies won’t participate in improving their home employment situation.
At the beginning of the pandemic lock down my patient, Beth, told me that her group of 10 people who work for a very large corporation in our city, were given laptop computers and software/internet access and told to work from home. Within a couple weeks they were all finding that they we’re beginning to have neck and back pain and headaches. They also found that their productivity was greatly diminished. They communicated this information back to their human resources department which resulted in positive action.
The company consulted ergonomics experts on what to do to improve things. The first step was to have a Zoom meeting with the 10 employees to find out problems they were having. The first recommendation was to set up a designated office area. A proper desk and chair, optimum screen height and keyboard and mouse location were initially recommended.
Regular follow up Zoom meetings were scheduled and further helpful ideas such as a sit/stand desk, standing and walking team conferences and phone calls and taking regular breaks to get up from the desk and move about were encouraged.
The team found that regular counseling from the ergonomic experts and from within their own group helped to provide valuable support. The team members themselves, developed some creative ideas for improvement. For example, several advancements were: having a soft light in the work area to reduce eyestrain, having a yoga/stretching mat to use periodically during the day to help counteract the physical stress of sitting, and a using large exterior monitor was much better than the screen of their laptop computer.
Beth’s company also pitched in with an initial monetary investment to help set up the home office and continued with a monthly stipend. Increased productivity within the group of 10 made this financial contribution a valuable return on investment.
Beth, her group, and her corporation found that by utilizing and implementing many ideas, developed over time, helped convert their makeshift home offices to makeover comfortable, productive, nearly ideal workspaces.
Need Help Creating a Cleaning Checklist for AirBnb and Vacation Rentals?
Steve Hewitt’s college hoops Top 25: Gonzaga is clear-cut No. 1 after impressive first week
How Much Do You Know About Osteoporosis? There is a Lot to Know!
Valentines Day Love Songs
How Many Bjj Gi Should I Own?
Building a Full Carcass Kitchen Cabinet
Revere man accused of raping sleeping woman at State Street MBTA station is held without bail
Treatment For Uterine Fibroids – Some Tips in Treating Fibroids Without Undergoing Surgery
Stun Gun Voltage – How Much Will I Need to Disable My Attacker?
The Advantages and Disadvantages of Leather Beds
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
HEALTH4 days ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!