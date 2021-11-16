Need Help Creating a Cleaning Checklist for AirBnb and Vacation Rentals?

Share Pin 0 Shares

Whether you are renting out your home through Airbnb or planning a family gathering at your vacation property a cleaning plan is key. Before you pack a bag or post a listing, your residence needs to be clean, organized and ready to be enjoyed. The following is a Must Have Cleaning Solution Checklist.

Cleaning Checklist for your Airbnb or Vacation Home

1. The Bathroom

Bathtub, shower, sink and floor tiles scrubbed, sanitized, and shined between rental check-ins or vacation stays. The inside and outside of the toilet, under the rim, and around the tile needs to be cleaned and sanitized also. Don’t forget the mirrors. They will need that glass cleaner shine to make sure you or your guest’s reflections are crystal clear. Instead of a candle, use a plug-in fragrance. Citrus or floral is the best bathroom choices. Oh, and don’t forget to restock the toilet paper.A few stacked under the sink works great.

2. The Kitchen

Start with the sink and scour with a bleach product. Next clean and polish faucets and knobs. Also, with garbage disposals run baking soda and white vinegar through it. Now the refrigerator. Even if empty wipe down and sanitized. A tip is to keep a box of baking soda with the top half-open in the refrigerator between stays. Wipe down and sanitize counters, also do the window sills and counter rims. You may need to take a toothbrush with baking soda or grout cleaner to the tile grout. The stove needs attention, too. Clean the hood with a grease-cutting agent, as well the inside of the stove, and stove top. If the stove has a self-cleaning function run that too. A thorough sweeping of the floor, especially in the corners, is necessary before a mop with sanitizing floor cleaner. Adding a plug-in fragrance will cut the cleanser smell.

3. The Bedroom

Clean sheets and duvet are everything. Vacuum every part of the room, even under the bed. Dryer sheets in the drawers will also give off a fresh, clean scent. Be sure the drawer liners are clean and replace them if torn or damaged. You can add a plug-in fragrance here, too. Clean linen is the best choice. Don’t forget about the closet – it will need to be vacuumed and aired out. A partially opened box of baking soda or some dryer sheets in the closet between visits is also key to fresh, non-musty closets, too.

4. Living Rooms/Common Spaces

Living rooms, dens and dining areas need a good vacuuming and/or sweep and wet mopping between visits. Dusting and cleaning all wood surfaces with furniture cleaners is also important, too. Glass cleaner on the television screen or any glass cupboard doors is key, as is light spraying of fabric refresher on all furniture cushions. Be sure to check all light fixtures to make sure the bulbs are working, and don’t forget to dust lampshades inside, as well as outside. Vacuum and wipe down all air and heater vents, too.

Once the cleaning checklist is complete you’ll want to do a walk-through. Think of it as entering a new home or hotel room and see how it looks. Careful attention to all rooms will ensure a happy visit to your Vacation home with friends and family, as well as happy Airbnb customers who will be rating your space after their visit. You’ll want the best ratings every time!

The best bet for the best ratings and a clean Airbnb or vacation property is hiring a Maid Service. They’re not just for permanent homes and offices!