Nike distances itself from Travis Scott after Astroworld tragedy
Nike has postponed the release of a Travis Scott sneaker after the youngest Astroworld victim died from brain injuries.
Nike delayed the release of the “Travis Scott” Air Max 1 and Cactus Jack shoe after 9-year-old Ezra Blount’s family confirmed his death on Sunday. A total of 10 people were crushed to death during the event.
“Out of respect for everyone impacted by the tragic events at the Astroworld Festival, we are postponing the launch of the Air Max 1 x Cactus Jack,” Nike said in a statement on Monday.
Scott faces over 100 lawsuits filed on behalf of victims who were trampled during a stampede at NRG Park on November 5.
Attorneys for the victims say Scott has a history of violence and injuries at his concerts over the years. He was arrested twice in the past for inciting violence and urging the audience to rush the stage.
Nike said the release of the Travis Scott sneaker is “indefinitely” suspended. The announcement drove up prices of previously released Travis Scott sneakers.
A pair of Travis Scott “reworked” Nike Air Force 1s featuring a reverse swoop is on sale for $2,625 at Stadium Goods. And a pair of Travis Scott SB Dunk Lows is going for $2,369.
Miles Teller Confirms He’s Been Vaccinated After Fan Concern Amidst His Role In Taylor Swift’s Video
Amid fans’ uproar over Taylor Swift casting the alleged ‘anti-vaxxer’ Miles Teller in her new video, the ‘Whiplash’ star revealed that he’s been vaccinated against COVID-19 ‘for a while.’
“Hey guys,” tweeted Miles Teller on Nov. 16, hours after the premiere of Taylor Swift‘s video for “I Bet You Think About Me.” Miles, 34, starred opposite Taylor, 31, in the new visual, which raised some concerns from Swifties, who thought Teller allegedly refused the COVID-19 vaccine. Miles went on Twitter to shut down that chatter, tweeting how he doesn’t, “usually feel the need to address rumors on here, but I am vaccinated and have been for a while. The only thing I’m anti is hate.”
Hey guys, I don’t usually feel the need to address rumors on here but I am vaccinated and have been for a while. The only thing I’m anti is hate.
— Miles Teller (@Miles_Teller) November 16, 2021
The fan backlash stems from a September report from the Daily Mail, which claimed that production on The Offer – a limited series detailing the making of The Godfather – had shut down after Teller allegedly tested positive on set (h/t Daily Beast). The report also claimed that Miles refused to get vaccinated. A rep for the actor refuted the claims, telling the Daily Mail, “Your facts are incorrect.” The Hollywood Reporter would reference the shutdown in an October feature, noting that the “positive person was publicly identified as a series star who was said to be unvaccinated.” THR also reported that the stoppage “resulted in a $6 million loss for the limited series,” thought a Paramount+ rep told THR that the figure was below that number.
Miles issued his clarification after the Swifties went online to voice their concern and outrage over his involvement in the “I Bet You Think About Me” music video. “Oh dang, I feel like Miles Teller starring in a Taylor Swift video is a record scratch moment, no? (it’s definitely an ‘everyone should get a Covid test’ moment),” tweeted one fan. “Taylor rarely has a miss, but casting Covid denier Miles Teller in the video is a strong no from me. Thanks, but no thanks. #disappointedswiftie #IBetYouThinkAboutMe,” tweeted one Swiftie. “I know a lot of people who have gotten breakthrough covid cases at weddings, so in many ways, Taylor casting famously unvaccinated Miles teller in a wedding music video adds a certain level of realism to the whole thing,” added another.
Seeing Miles Teller in the new Taylor Swift video after he closed down filming on a movie because he brought covid to the set … pic.twitter.com/CxLhEkldQP
— teatime75 (@teatime75) November 15, 2021
The “I Bet You Think About Me” video wasn’t just directed by Taylor’s BFF, Blake Lively, but it also featured Miles’ actual wife, Keleigh Sperry. Keleigh is a longtime friend of Taylor’s, having attended the singer’s birthday party in 2014. She and Miles got married in September 2019 in Maui, Hawaii. In 2021, Keleigh and Miles vacationed with her friend Shailene Woodley and her fiancé Aaron Rodgers, who recently faced his own COVID vaccine controversy.
Erika Jayne Says She’ll “Never” Remarry Amid Tom Divorce, Plus Will RHOBH Star Ever Date an Attorney?
Erika Jayne, who recently opened up about the possibility of dating again, just shared her thoughts about remarriage. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star filed for divorce from husband Tom Girardi in November 2020, and the exes are facing a multimillion-dollar lawsuit from Tom’s former clients.
The 50-year-old pop singer also spoke about men sliding into her DMs. Earlier this year, she reportedly messaged Armie Hammer, her famous next-door neighbor, after sharing that she could hear his side of the fence.
Over the weekend, Erika was approached by a reporter from TMZ who asked her about her dating life. The star responded with a burst of laughter as she made her way to her car. The videographer then asked if Erika would ever date a lawyer again, and the question seemed to intrigue her. She first responded, “Probably not.” But then she joked, “I mean, I don’t know… I may need free legal. Who knows?”
When asked about the possibility of remarriage, Erika pointed out that she was already married. After the question was clarified to mean after the divorce, Erika gave a firm answer: “No, I will not. Never.”
Filming for RHOBH season 12 is already underway. The cast was seen at a dinner in West Hollywood days after Dorit Kemsley’s terrifying home invasion (when three men broke into her children’s classroom window before robbing her of a reported $1 million in handbags and jewelry).
Erika, who is Dorit’s longtime friend, rushed to the house after hearing the news, less than 24 hours after the robbers departed. LAPD released video surveillance of the culprits in the hopes of finding their identity.
Dorit and Erika’s friendship was called into question during season 11 after Dorit met with an attorney concerning Erika’s legal troubles. Erika was upset by this as well as the fact that Dorit spoke about it with the other women behind Erika’s back.
Dorit’s recent trauma has perhaps brought the friendship back to a stronger place again. Erika faced many questions from the cast throughout the season, but this paled in comparison to Andy Cohen during the reunion. Sparing no mercy, the host fired away with every question the fans were demanding.
Some viewers felt Erika answered the questions honestly while others were still convinced she had something to hide. The split in public opinion will probably boil over into season 12 as Bravo documents the next chapter of Erika’s legal saga.
DaniLeigh’s Mom & Sister Speak On ‘Humiliating’ Co-parenting Row, Denying DaBaby’s Claim They ‘Disowned’ Their Black Grandchild
Yesterday, singer Danileigh and rapper DaBaby live-streamed an exhausting production of co-parenting toxicity. Unfortunately, what appeared to be entertaining for commenters who found it funny, Dani’s family was apparently cringing and waiting for Dani to be marked safe before clapping back at claims DaBaby made against their family.
During their row, DaBaby had denied ever being in a relationship with the singer, despite evidence of them canoodle for at least the past two years being online. In one of his IG stories attempting to paint himself as a good father, the rapper called her family out for allegedly disowning their three-month-old daughter because she’s “Black,” insinuating they couldn’t “control” Dani, while he rocked her aggressively in his arms.
“Y’all disowned y’all half black grandbaby as soon as you couldn’t control your daughter.”
DaniLeigh’s mom, Vicky Curiel, has since spoken up about the incident. Vicky claimed she wanted to make sure Danny was safe and away from her daughter’s father before she spoke on the situation, showing her solidarity and support of her daughter.
In a statement, DaniLeigh’s mom wrote in support:
I didn’t want to address this until I knew my daughter and granddaughter were safe. Thank you for your texts, DM’s, and phone calls. This is clearly a toxic situation and all we wanted to do was to get her out safely. Just know we are continuing to do everything we can to make sure her and the baby are good. God is on our side and we pray this situation ends as peacefully and quickly as possible.
DaniLeigh’s sister, Brianna Leah, also showed her love and solidarity for her sister after the toxic fight with Dababy went viral. Brianna said DaBaby humiliated her sister and ensured she’s been a loving auntie to their baby since day one.
I never wanted to get involved because that’s not the type of person I am but you can never say we “disowned” the baby. I’ve loved her since the day she found out she was pregnant…collecting photos, planning the baby shower (that you didn’t come to), and making sure she was mentally stable without you there. I know my truth and you know yours. It’s very sad that one day in the future the little baby will know this whole problem and what he did to her mother and how he humiliated her. I would never wish this situation on anyone, this is something that no one should have to go through.
This past summer, Dani’s family put together a beautiful, lavish, and pink-themed baby shower for her and her daughter in the Dominican Republic. Dani and DaBaby”s daughter was seemingly born in September according to Dani making a return to social media without her baby bump, making the newborn around three months old now.
