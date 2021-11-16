Over $28.6M In Bitcoin And Other Cryptos Seized By Dutch Authorities

Dutch authorities seized over 25 million euros ($28.6) worth in Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies due to alleged criminal activity.
A Chainalysis 2021 report revealed that in 2019 the volume of illicit crypto activity represented a small 2.1% of all transactions, and in 2020 that volume fell 0.34%, but their expectation for 2021 was for “cybercriminal use of DeFi for money laundering to increase”.
just as the cryptocurrency industry is always evolving, so too are the bad actors who commit cryptocurrency-related crime.
The Fiscal Information and Investigation Service (FIOD), the National Criminal Investigation Department (DLR), and the Public Prosecution Service (OM) worked together on a mix of investigations with the intention of seizing crypto wallets linked to criminal activities.
The authorities claimed in a public announcement that they “increasingly encounter cryptocurrencies in forms of crime such as drug and human trafficking, fraud and tax evasion.”
Greater than 25 million euros in cryptocurrencies corresponding to bitcoin and ethereum have been seized from dozens of suspects.
Related Reading | Here’s What Happens To All Of The Crypto Assets The IRS Seizes
The Public Prosecution Service further commented their opinion on why cryptocurrencies are being used for criminal activities:
Possession and use of cryptocurrencies is authorized but additionally common amongst criminals. The reason being that criminals understand cryptocurrencies as nameless and they are often moved world wide shortly. Cryptocurrencies are due to this fact broadly used as a method of cost for numerous sorts of crime.
Crypto Exchanges Helped To Seize The Coins
Dutch and foreign crypto exchanges reportedly helped the FIOD and OM with the operation after the corresponding legal actions were taken.
The OM explains that these companies are “obliged to take action beneath Dutch legislation,” adding that their collaboration made it possible to access the “crypto wallets managed by criminals” and retrieve the $28.6 million worth in cryptocurrencies. The value is expected to be eventually transferred to the state treasury.
The investigation additionally revealed that criminals counteract undesirable alternate charges by changing cryptocurrencies into so-called ‘stablecoins’ corresponding to USDT. These are cryptocurrencies whose worth are linked to the U.S. greenback,
As some suspects are outside the Netherlands, the authorities called for foreign counterparts to cooperate and send them over to the country right after being identified.
In 2013, the first seize of Cryptocurrencies in the Netherlands happened. Afterward, the OM believes investigations have improved, gotten better, and faster. The investigation services have learned to collect evidence through traces left by suspects of illicit activities involving crypto. This has allowed the authorities to spot them and seize their assets.
Related Reading | Largest Crypto Seizure In Australia: Police Seize $6M Worth Of Digital Currency
A Picture Of Crypto Inside The Netherlands
A rough estimate of 700,000 Dutch people invests in bitcoin through Bitcoin Meesters, the largest crypto exchange in the Netherlands, but the total number of investors in the country remains unclear.
The Dutch central bank (DNB) has registered around 20 cryptocurrency service providers, but a spokesperson commented “It only means that the providers are not involved in criminal activities, but that is as far as monitoring goes.”
Regardless of the remarkable performance of Bitcoin over the year and the world slowly but unavoidably adapting towards cryptocurrencies, the Dutch investors association (VEB) and the DNB have been warring around Bitcoin and are not convinced of its utility, the latter expressed that the bank is “not advising for or against investment but we do have an opinion,” which is not an amicable one.
Bitcoin price failed to settle above $65,000 against the US Dollar. BTC started a fresh decline, and it might extend losses below the $60,000 support.
Bitcoin started a fresh decline from the $66,400 resistance zone.
The price is now trading well below $65,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
There was a break below a major rising channel with support near $64,400 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
The pair could extend losses below the $61,200 and $60,500 support levels in the near term.
Bitcoin Price Starts Fresh Decline
Bitcoin price failed to gain strength above the $66,000 resistance zone. BTC topped near $66,400 and started a fresh decline. There was a major decline below the $65,000 support level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
The price even traded below the $63,500 and $63,000 support levels. Besides, there was a break below a major rising channel with support near $64,400 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. The bears gained momentum for a move below the $62,000 support zone.
A low is formed near $61,126 and the price is now consolidating losses. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $62,000 level. The first major resistance is near the $62,400 level. It is close to the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $66,349 swing high to $61,126 low.
A clear break above $62,400 resistance may possibly call open the doors for a steady recovery. The next major resistance sits near the $63,000 level. The main breakout resistance is now forming near the $63,750 level.
The 50% Fib retracement level of the recent decline from the $66,349 swing high to $61,126 low is also near the $63,750 level to act as a key hurdle.
More Losses in BTC?
If bitcoin fails to recover above the $63,000 resistance zone, it could extend decline. An immediate support on the downside is near the $61,200 level.
The first major support is now forming near the $61,000 level. The next major support is near the $60,000 level, below which the bulls could struggle to keep the price in the green zone in the short-term.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now in the oversold zone.
Major Support Levels – $61,200, followed by $60,000.
Major Resistance Levels – $62,400, $63,000 and $63,750.
$66,000 price level represents a significant immediate roadblock.
The extent of the downside risk is nearing $65,200.
Bitcoin’s price has recovered some of its losses and now exceeds $65,000 USD as the crypto market turns green. BTC must surge beyond $66,350 to spark a new rally. The price of bitcoin has remained around $63,500. Consequently, bitcoin (BTC) has re-entered the $64,000 resistance zone. The $65,000 resistance level and the 100-day simple moving average (SMA) were both breached on Friday.
Also broken was a critical negative trend line with resistance at $65,000 on the hourly chart of the Bitcoin/US Dollar pair. The big decline from the swing high of $68,762 to the low of $62,300 has been retraced by less than half of the Fibonacci retracement.
Fresh Uptrend Insight
On the plus hand, $66,000 represents a significant immediate roadblock. It is around $66,400. A 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of the significant decline from the swing high of $68,762 to the low of $62,300 is in sight.
A significant break over the $66,350 resistance level may herald the beginning of a fresh uptrend. The bears may decide to take around $68,000, the next important psychological hurdle. Bulls may encounter intermediate resistance at the price of $67,250. If bitcoin cannot break over the $66,350 resistance zone, it is likely to continue its downward trend. The extent of the downside risk is nearing $65,200.
The first substantial support came in about $65,000, and the trend line was broken. If the price continues to plummet, it may go below $64,500. Furthermore, $64,000 is the next key support level, and the price might go as low as $63,500. According to CoinMarketCap, the Bitcoin price today is $64,035.20 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $29,221,190,110 USD. Bitcoin price is up 0.12 percent in the last 24 hours.
Shiba Inu is bullish after breaking above a diagonal barrier.
The bulls tried to push SHIB over the weekly mid-price.
In the final week of October 2021, the Shiba Inu hit a peak of $0.00008845. Shiba coin has also grown by nearly 69% in recent months. SHIB has traded in the region of $0.0000512 – $0.00005537 in the past 24 hours, with $0.000056 being the next barrier. In a downtrend, support is at $0.000044.
The RSI is balanced at 51.86, and the moving averages are also neutral. In addition, a well-known crypto strategist and trader believes Shiba Inu (SHIB) is about to hit an all-time high.
Bullish Momentum
Shiba Inu is bullish after breaking above a diagonal barrier that has held Shiba negative in previous weeks, according to analyst Scott Melker. He says he purchased SHIB when it was breaking out and believes it will re-test its all-time high.
Scott stated:
“This thing has a ton of volume. We’re seeing this four-hour candle is the biggest in a few days, breaking out. I love that. My target’s up here ($0.000089).”
A 219 percent increase from October 23 to 28 saw SHIB hit an all-time high of $0.0000885. Analysts call this climb a ‘Flagpole’. The price of Self-claimed DOGEKILLER steadied after a wild surge with lower highs and higher lows.
Bulls tried to push SHIB over the weekly mid-price of $0.00005433. Sadly, it ran out of steam after the US inflation report. According to CoinMarketCap, the SHIBA INU price today is $0.000055 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $2,299,906,081 USD. SHIBA INU has been up 3.70% in the last 24 hours.