Part Two: Rascal’s Apostle New Year’s Day 2007 Blog – Cassiopeia – Bride of Christ – Miracles 2006
Rascal, I Am Back!
Our 1st ezine article of 2007 is Submitted for Publication at our favorite Article Bank – [http://www.EzineArticles.com:] “1/01/07 Rascal’s Apostle New Year’s Day 2007 Blog – Part One – Introduction: Jamal & Marilyn Hearing”.
Good Job, Russ! I knew that there was some reason that I put up with you, Russ.
Yeah, Rascal…. That and you don’t have any choice … I Am Rascal, smart guy!
HS ~ (Holy Spirit) ~ (CEV) Psalms 119:84 I am your servant! How long must I suffer? When will you punish those troublemakers?
Who says that God The Holy Spirit doesn’t have a sense of humor, Rascal?
Not I, Russ. If anyone knows that Our God – Jesus – took ALL of Our God – The Father’s Rightful, Just Punishments – On His Own Body – For Us – Our God – The Holy Spirit – does, Russ.
HS ~ (CEV) Isaiah 40:2 Speak kindly to Jerusalem and announce: Your slavery is past; your punishment is over. I, the LORD, made you pay double for your sins.”
HS ~ (CEV) Isaiah 53:1 Has anyone believed us or seen the mighty power of the LORD in action? 2 Like a young plant or a root that sprouts in dry ground, the servant grew up obeying the LORD. He wasn’t some handsome king. Nothing about the way he looked made him attractive to us. 3 He was hated and rejected; his life was filled with sorrow and terrible suffering. No one wanted to look at him. We despised him and said, “He is a nobody!” 4 He suffered and endured great pain for us, but we thought his suffering was punishment from God. 5 He was wounded and crushed because of our sins; by taking our punishment, he made us completely well. 6 All of us were like sheep that had wandered off. We had each gone our own way, but the LORD gave him the punishment we deserved. 7 He was painfully abused, but he did not complain. He was silent like a lamb being led to the butcher, as quiet as a sheep having its wool cut off. 8 He was condemned to death without a fair trial. Who could have imagined what would happen to him? His life was taken away because of the sinful things my people had done. 9 He wasn’t dishonest or violent, but he was buried in a tomb of cruel and rich people. 10 The LORD decided his servant would suffer as a sacrifice to take away the sin and guilt of others. Now the servant will live to see his own descendants. He did everything the LORD had planned. 11 By suffering, the servant will learn the true meaning of obeying the LORD. Although he is innocent, he will take the punishment for the sins of others, so that many of them will no longer be guilty. 12 The LORD will reward him with honor and power for sacrificing his life. Others thought he was a sinner, but he suffered for our sins and asked God to forgive us.
I guess that God – The Holy Spirit – has just confirmed what you said, Rascal. Yes, HE remembers – And HE has a GREAT sense of humor also.
Well, Russ, maybe you had better remember what other “Miracles” He has done for us this past year?
Yes, Rascal… Here goes again:
On New Year’s Day – last year – our 16-year-old-daughter – Cassiopeia – moved in with us – “Unannounced.” Cassie stayed with us all year… What a blessing she is! Smart – Fun – Spiritual – Wise ~ Hip – Savvy – and so much more!
Well, Our “Child-Of-A Promise” Daughter –Cassie – is wonderful, Russ. What else would expect of The Girl that was named after “The Bride Of Christ Cassiopeia Constellation?”
Didn’t Joel provide an answer to that question, Rascal? And didn’t the Apostle, Paul, too?
HS ~ (CEV) Joel 2:28 Later, I will give my Spirit to everyone. Your sons and daughters will prophesy. Your old men will have dreams, and your young men will see visions.
Yes, they did indeed, Russ. I like the way another respected Bible translation says this:
HS ~ (NASB) Acts 2:17 `AND IT SHALL BE IN THE LAST DAYS,’ God says, `THAT I WILL POUR FORTH OF MY SPIRIT ON ALL MANKIND; AND YOUR SONS AND YOUR DAUGHTERS SHALL PROPHESY, AND YOUR YOUNG MEN SHALL SEE VISIONS, AND YOUR OLD MEN SHALL DREAM DREAMS;
That’s Good, Rascal! And once again – you are right: “We Are Living In The Last Days;” “All Mankind IS Having The Spirit Of God Poured Out On Them;” “My Daughter – Cassiopeia – Does Prophesy;” “I Am Seeing Visions;” “And You – Old Rascal – Are Dreaming Dreams – Old Man!”
Well, Russ, You Are Likely Delusional. Your Visions Are Of Naked Earth Angels – that You’ve pasted all over our http://Jesus4You.ws website, and you only said I Am Dreaming Dreams because I had You To Publish “My Millionaire Dream” Series of EzineArticles.
Yes, Rascal. You are right again – as usual. Our readers will just have to find “Rascal’s Millionaire Dream Series” section – via the live-linked – left sidebar of our websites. So, Rascal, what else do you want me to say?
HS ~ (CEV) Hebrews 13:2 Be sure to welcome strangers into your home. By doing this, some people have welcomed angels as guests, without even knowing it.
I didn’t say that Naked Earth angel “Pics” are bad, Russ. You know the “Freedom that we enjoy in Christ.”
HS ~ (CEV) Galatians 2:4 We went there because of those who pretended to be followers and had sneaked in among us as spies. They had come to take away the freedom that Christ Jesus had given us, and they were trying to make us their slaves.
O.K., Rascal… I Am going to post this ezine articles series. Next now – I Am going to Post this first 2 parts of Rascal’s Blog. Then we are going to bed – Pardoner! We’ll resume our Blogging when we wake up…
What Does It Mean When He Says – I’m Not Ready for a Relationship?
So… he says he isn’t ready for the big C – Commitment?
What does this mean? It means he doesn’t want to be in a relationship with you.
Yep it’s a hard pill to swallow but believe me unlike women, men are in no hurry to find Miss Right. Dating to men is about learning and experiencing. It sounds hard to believe I know but men take a logical approach towards dating. They believe whole heartedly with an unwavering faith that one day a woman will come along who ‘Rocks Their World.’
Men want what we want but they just don’t admit it like we do.
So how do you make a guy ready?
Well actually you can’t and there is point in waiting for him to be ready because he isn’t into you. Hit the road Jill and find a guy who is ready.
The key to success with men requires a whole new dating strategy.
The reason why you are getting germ after germ or noncommittal man after noncommittal man is because your subconscious mind is attracting dirt bags.
In order to start winning in your love life you need to reclaim your personal power and start running your own game.
This requires a clear acknowledgement to yourself that you want something real – in other words you have had enough of casual one night stands and what men call ‘friends with benefits’. You are either friends with a man or you are something more with a man, there is no such thing as ‘in between’.
Men want gold – not some brass show pony that they can ride for a while.
Not only do you need to get clear about what you want and what you have to offer but you should play your game like you don’t give a damn.
From now on you will eat men up. You will be a heart breaker and when ever a guy isn’t doing what you want or you just aren’t into him – flick that brother to the curb. You don’t need pretty boy want to be’s who think they have got you all stitched up because every other girl wants them. You aren’t every other girl – you are something special – so act like itâ€‹.
Trust your instincts they are very rarely wrong so start running your own show and getting what you want out of love.
Don’t rush, there’s plenty of time and the right guy will come along when you are ready!
Long-Term-Care Insurance: 3 Mistakes When Buying (And What to Do Instead)
As we grow older, the probability that we will need in-home or facility-based long-term-care services increases greatly. Long-term-care insurance will pay some or all of the costs of this care. Given the high costs of these services, why don’t more people buy insurance that will pay for them? They often fail to act because they make mistakes like the following. You want to avoid them, don’t you? Read on!
Mistake 1 – Procrastination. Neither you nor I like to think about a time in the future when we may be unable to meet our needs independently. The very thought is at least unsettling. It might even be frightening.
You may feel fine and healthy now. You may find it hard to think about a future when you are frail.
What to do Instead – Look at the numbers: The National Center for Long Term Care Information says that more than 70% of all 65 year olds will need some kind of long term care services during their lives.
The Oregon Insurance Division has reported that in 2007 a year in a private room in a nursing home cost about $76, 000 in Portland and $71,000 in the rest of the state. The services of a Home Health Aid cost about $31 per hour in the Portland area and $46 in the rest of Oregon. Those numbers are 8 years old. They are certainly much higher now.
Do you want to bet that you will not need these services? If you lose the wager, it will cost you.
Mistake 2 – Worrying about the cost. Yes, long-term-care insurance is expensive. After thinking about your cost-of-living and setting aside an emergency fund, you may not be able to pay the premiums.
But, if you can afford the premiums and want to buy a policy, waiting is another gamble. Insurance companies look carefully at your health before issuing a long-term-care-insurance policy. If you wait too long, an unexpected health problem may prevent you from buying any policy.
What to do instead – Determine if you might be able to afford a policy and if you want to buy one. Visit an insurance advisor.
Your advisor can review your financial situation with you. He can also recommend a policy or policies that would best fit your financial circumstances and meet your specific needs/
Mistake 3 – Failing to consult an insurance advisor. You have probably read that insurance salespeople are concerned only with selling you policies in order to earn a commission. This may have made you hesitant to consult an advisor.
That may be true of some advisors. After all, bad apples exist in every occupation. It is not true of all of them.
You need an advisor to assist you in reviewing your financial situation. More important, an advisor can tell you what products are available to meet your specific needs. She can also allow you to understand why that is so.
What to do Instead – Meet with an insurance advisor after you have done your basic research on the internet. Realize that you are the person who decides how that meeting proceeds. Come with a prepared set of questions.
If the answers are not satisfactory or if some other aspect of the meeting does not meet your expectations, find a new advisor.
How Many Auto Insurance Companies Provide Car Insurance in Australia?
If I asked this question to most Australians I think their answer would be 15, or 20 maximum. But in fact there are over 70 auto insurance companies offering car insurance to Australian drivers. Many of these insurers are owned or more importantly underwritten by the same company which means that many policies and products are almost identical. I have rambled on in many of my previous articles the importance of the underwriter in making a proper comparison so I won’t go into it, but of those 70 insurance companies, there are probable only 15-20 underwriters.
So how can so many insurance companies survive? Some do it through innovative products, some do it with cheap prices, others have been selling insurance in Australia for many years and have built up a reputation as a strong car insurance brand and other can leverage of large customer bases to sell insurance and collect a commission for their troubles.
There are five main types of companies which have their own branded car insurance;
1- Companies which have been doing business in the Insurance Industry for years (ie, CGU, Allianz, AAMI, RACV)
2- Companies that offer and innovative non-standard car insurance products and features (ie, cashback, youi, PAYD, Bingle, LSV, Dawson, Famous, Shannons)
3- Overseas companies (Budget Direcr, Real Insurance, Progressive Direct, eCar)
4- Financial companies with large comsumer base to potentially sell insurance to (ie, ANZ, Commonwealth, Westpac, NAB and Bankwest)
5- Non financial companies which are able to leverage off their large customer base or are a company dealing in a related good. Examples here include Beaurapaires (typically a tire distributor and manufacturer) and Australia Post (have millions of customers).
Is it a good thing that there are so many companies to choose from? Definitely! Choice is good for consumers and the Australia car insurance market has opened up significantly in the last 5 years. A greater choice means more competition from the insurance companies meaning they have to work harder and harder to get your business which usually includes lower prices. Car insurance comparisons sites would increase competition even further but at the moment it has proven difficult due to the reluctance of the major player to participate; but a few websites are popping up helping consumers make a better choice.
So next time you need car insurance and are thinking you have a small range of choices, think again! There are plenty of auto insurance companies in Australia desperate for your business and by shopping around it is not uncommon that you could save hundreds of dollars.
