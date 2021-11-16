Part Two: Rascal’s Apostle New Year’s Day 2007 Blog – Cassiopeia – Bride of Christ – Miracles 2006

Share Pin 0 Shares

Rascal, I Am Back!

Our 1st ezine article of 2007 is Submitted for Publication at our favorite Article Bank – [http://www.EzineArticles.com:] “1/01/07 Rascal’s Apostle New Year’s Day 2007 Blog – Part One – Introduction: Jamal & Marilyn Hearing”.

Good Job, Russ! I knew that there was some reason that I put up with you, Russ.



Yeah, Rascal…. That and you don’t have any choice … I Am Rascal, smart guy!

HS ~ (Holy Spirit) ~ (CEV) Psalms 119:84 I am your servant! How long must I suffer? When will you punish those troublemakers?

Who says that God The Holy Spirit doesn’t have a sense of humor, Rascal?

Not I, Russ. If anyone knows that Our God – Jesus – took ALL of Our God – The Father’s Rightful, Just Punishments – On His Own Body – For Us – Our God – The Holy Spirit – does, Russ.

HS ~ (CEV) Isaiah 40:2 Speak kindly to Jerusalem and announce: Your slavery is past; your punishment is over. I, the LORD, made you pay double for your sins.”

HS ~ (CEV) Isaiah 53:1 Has anyone believed us or seen the mighty power of the LORD in action? 2 Like a young plant or a root that sprouts in dry ground, the servant grew up obeying the LORD. He wasn’t some handsome king. Nothing about the way he looked made him attractive to us. 3 He was hated and rejected; his life was filled with sorrow and terrible suffering. No one wanted to look at him. We despised him and said, “He is a nobody!” 4 He suffered and endured great pain for us, but we thought his suffering was punishment from God. 5 He was wounded and crushed because of our sins; by taking our punishment, he made us completely well. 6 All of us were like sheep that had wandered off. We had each gone our own way, but the LORD gave him the punishment we deserved. 7 He was painfully abused, but he did not complain. He was silent like a lamb being led to the butcher, as quiet as a sheep having its wool cut off. 8 He was condemned to death without a fair trial. Who could have imagined what would happen to him? His life was taken away because of the sinful things my people had done. 9 He wasn’t dishonest or violent, but he was buried in a tomb of cruel and rich people. 10 The LORD decided his servant would suffer as a sacrifice to take away the sin and guilt of others. Now the servant will live to see his own descendants. He did everything the LORD had planned. 11 By suffering, the servant will learn the true meaning of obeying the LORD. Although he is innocent, he will take the punishment for the sins of others, so that many of them will no longer be guilty. 12 The LORD will reward him with honor and power for sacrificing his life. Others thought he was a sinner, but he suffered for our sins and asked God to forgive us.

I guess that God – The Holy Spirit – has just confirmed what you said, Rascal. Yes, HE remembers – And HE has a GREAT sense of humor also.

Well, Russ, maybe you had better remember what other “Miracles” He has done for us this past year?

Yes, Rascal… Here goes again:

On New Year’s Day – last year – our 16-year-old-daughter – Cassiopeia – moved in with us – “Unannounced.” Cassie stayed with us all year… What a blessing she is! Smart – Fun – Spiritual – Wise ~ Hip – Savvy – and so much more!

Well, Our “Child-Of-A Promise” Daughter –Cassie – is wonderful, Russ. What else would expect of The Girl that was named after “The Bride Of Christ Cassiopeia Constellation?”

Didn’t Joel provide an answer to that question, Rascal? And didn’t the Apostle, Paul, too?

HS ~ (CEV) Joel 2:28 Later, I will give my Spirit to everyone. Your sons and daughters will prophesy. Your old men will have dreams, and your young men will see visions.

Yes, they did indeed, Russ. I like the way another respected Bible translation says this:

HS ~ (NASB) Acts 2:17 `AND IT SHALL BE IN THE LAST DAYS,’ God says, `THAT I WILL POUR FORTH OF MY SPIRIT ON ALL MANKIND; AND YOUR SONS AND YOUR DAUGHTERS SHALL PROPHESY, AND YOUR YOUNG MEN SHALL SEE VISIONS, AND YOUR OLD MEN SHALL DREAM DREAMS;

That’s Good, Rascal! And once again – you are right: “We Are Living In The Last Days;” “All Mankind IS Having The Spirit Of God Poured Out On Them;” “My Daughter – Cassiopeia – Does Prophesy;” “I Am Seeing Visions;” “And You – Old Rascal – Are Dreaming Dreams – Old Man!”

Well, Russ, You Are Likely Delusional. Your Visions Are Of Naked Earth Angels – that You’ve pasted all over our http://Jesus4You.ws website, and you only said I Am Dreaming Dreams because I had You To Publish “My Millionaire Dream” Series of EzineArticles.

Yes, Rascal. You are right again – as usual. Our readers will just have to find “Rascal’s Millionaire Dream Series” section – via the live-linked – left sidebar of our websites. So, Rascal, what else do you want me to say?

HS ~ (CEV) Hebrews 13:2 Be sure to welcome strangers into your home. By doing this, some people have welcomed angels as guests, without even knowing it.

I didn’t say that Naked Earth angel “Pics” are bad, Russ. You know the “Freedom that we enjoy in Christ.”

HS ~ (CEV) Galatians 2:4 We went there because of those who pretended to be followers and had sneaked in among us as spies. They had come to take away the freedom that Christ Jesus had given us, and they were trying to make us their slaves.

O.K., Rascal… I Am going to post this ezine articles series. Next now – I Am going to Post this first 2 parts of Rascal’s Blog. Then we are going to bed – Pardoner! We’ll resume our Blogging when we wake up…